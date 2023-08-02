37 Indispensable Products for the Low-Effort Lifestyle Enthusiast

With so many new inventions available on the internet, there is no reason to keep doing things the slow or hard way. There’s probably a smart gadget for every single little task we do in daily life, so why not take advantage of them? We think it’s about time we embraced the couch potato, life hack lifestyle that is waiting just around the corner. And, there’s no better time like the present!

Make Dinner in the Microwave Cooking ramen and noodles just got so much easier with this microwave noodle bowl. It's the fastest and easiest way to make those lazy weeknight dinners. And there's even a mount for a smartphone for ultimate scrolling while eating.

This Automatic Trash Can Is Perfect for the Bathroom Keep the bathroom looking and smelling great with this automatic trash can. It opens and closes silently and effectively to hide embarrassing bathroom trash.

Dry Shampoo Is the Ultimate Lazy Hack One of the easiest ways to wash hair less is to find a great dry shampoo. It helps to absorb excess oils giving users a few extra days of good hair in between wash days.

The Robot Vacuum That Does the Cleaning for You Vacuuming is one of the most annoying household tasks. Quit the chore and let this robot vacuum do all the work. Bonus points if the cat likes it too.

Lip Balm Is the Ultimate Low Maintenance Beauty Product This nourishing tinted lip balm keeps lips hydrated and plump throughout the year. It gives just that little bit of color that looks luscious on lips.

Open Jars With Minimal Effort Trying to open up a jar that is super tightly closed can be such an annoying task and we aren't even sure that banging it against the counter really works. This jar opener makes opening any jar feel like a total breeze.

Organize the Closet With These Space Saving Hangers Instead of having to get rid of clothes, add more with these space saving hangers that can turn any closet into an organized landscape of good outfits.

Dry Nail Polish Faster With OPI Drip Dry This magnificent OPI drip dry is a must-have item when doing an at-home manicure. The simple solution helps nail polish dry faster for less chance of scuffs and smudges.

Keep Cabinets Tidy With This Under Sink Organizer Most of us use the under sink area as a storage space for random cleaning products and other items. Keep that space organized with this simple under sink organizer that can bring some order to the chaos.

Makeup Setting Spray Is the Best Hack The key to having makeup last all day and night is to use a makeup setting spray. No touch-ups necessary because this spray locks in the look.

Doing Dishes Might Be Fun? This Dawn Powerwash spray is the tough-on-grease sprayable dish soap that can make even the grimiest pan feel easy to clean up. No soaking needed.

Make Meal Prep Easy With This Mueller Chopper This Mueller chopper is the ultimate dinner prep hack that makes dicing, chopping, and slicing up different veggies feel like the easiest task of the day.

Keep Jewelry Shining Like New This simple gentle jewelry cleaner is an easy and non-corrosive way to keep jewelry looking shiny and new. This is great to have for daily wear jewelry.

Easy Hairstyles Unlocked With These Hair Spin Pins These hair spin pins can help create ornate hairstyles easily. The pins lock hair into shapes by twisting the strands together. This is a must for bun styles.

Work in Bed With This Foldable Laptop Table It might feel lazy to work in bed, but it pays to be comfortable. This foldable laptop table makes it easy to get work done from the comfort of the bed. No need to get out of pajamas.

The Chom Chom Roller Is a Must-Have for Pet Owners Pet hair is kind of like glitter… it's impossible to get rid of once a pet is in the home. Get most of it off soft surfaces with this incredible effective Chom Chom pet hair remover.

Prep Snacks With These Stasher Reusable Bags The best part of these handy Stasher reusable bags is that they can be cleaned in the dishwasher, which makes them ideal for packing school or work lunches.

Stay Comfy in These Leggings Athleisure feels like a life hack because it's acceptable to wear in public, but feels like pajamas. These affordable and buttery soft leggings from Amazon are the ultimate errand running pants.

Steamers Are the Superior Way to Remove Wrinkles When traveling or just doing laundry at home, a steamer is the best way to remove wrinkles quickly and efficiently. And there's no risk of burning, like with an iron.

Organize Your Laundy Ahead of Time This simple laundry basket has two separate compartment that helps the user sort clothes throughout the week, so the piles are ready for laundry day.

Make Bras Work for All Shirts These simple bra strap clips adjust bras to be suitable for different types of tops. This is a great hack for hiding bra straps and not having to wear a dreaded strapless bra.

Cook Easy With This Pot and Pan Organize The kitchen is a space that is filled with a lot of gadgets, pans, utensils, and more. It can be hard to fit all this stuff in one room and keep it tidy. This pot and pan organizer is a great start to organizing the kitchen.

Keep Sheets in Place With This Bed Sheet Fastener This simple bed sheet fastener keeps the tight sheet in place no matter how restless the sleeper on top is. It's a great helper when making the bed.

This Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Is Easy to Use This handy Affresh dishwasher cleaner is a tablet that is thrown in the dishwasher during an empty wash cycle. During this time, the tablet deep cleans the washer without any scrubbing needed.

Make Sweaters Look New With This Conair Fabric Shaver It can be a bit distressing when a nice sweater starts pilling. Solve that problem in seconds with this Conair fabric shaver that gets rid of pills, but doesn't have the fabric.

Protect Your Desk With This Desk Pad This simple desk pad sits on top of the desktop to protect the surface from the wear and tear of daily life. Plus, this surface is so much easier to clean.

Keep the Car Tidy With a Trash Can People who commute in their cars know that keeping the car clean can feel like an impossible task, especially if they eat and drink in the car. But, just adding a trash can can make a huge difference in how clean a car's interior looks.

This Eyeshadow Stick Is So Easy to Use This one-step eyeshadow stick is the easiest way to get a makeup look done in seconds. This glittery color works well for both day and night looks.

Cleaning the Oven Is Easy With These Oven Liners Oven cleaning is never easy. Grease gets caked on in a way that is hard to combat, but these oven liners protect the actual oven surfaces to make everything a lot easier to clean.

Save Time Using These Lock Laces Make any sneakers into no-tie shoes with these lock laces. Never stop to re-tie shoes again with these handy shoe helpers.

Get a Slicked Back Look With This Hair Finishing Stick Make a messy bun or ponytail look sleek and put together with this flyaway fighting hair finishing stick. It slicks hair back and in place to tame the mane, even in the humid summer months.