38 inexpensive ways to make your home look like an hgtv showroom

Home renovations and decorating can be exciting, but they can also be costly, leaving many homeowners feeling discouraged. However, creating a stylish and sophisticated living space doesn’t always have to come with a hefty price tag. By adopting some smart shopping strategies and taking on a few DIY projects, you can give your home a luxurious look without breaking the bank. In this article, we will provide 38 budget-friendly tips and tricks to make your home look like an HGTV showroom. You don’t have to be an interior designer or a DIY pro to make these changes – anyone can achieve a chic look for their living space. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your home for your enjoyment or impress your guests, these inexpensive ideas will inspire you to create a beautiful and inviting living space.

Smart Light Switch Make 2023 the year you switch to smart in your home. These Kasa Smart Light Switches are a convenient addition to any home, allowing for easy control of lights through voice commands or the Kasa app from anywhere with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. Its easy installation, compatibility with Alexa and Google Home, and UL certification make it a smart and safe choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home lighting.

HEPA Air Purifier Make a worthwhile investment to improve the air quality in their living space. This Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier is a convenient appliance for any home due to its air quality monitoring, auto mode, timer, and filter indicator features. The Eco Mode also makes it energy-efficient and cost-effective for use at home.

Knife Set Sharp knives in the kitchen are necessary because they make food preparation easier and safer, reducing the risk of slips and cuts. The NANFANG BROTHERS Knife Set includes nine pieces with Damascus blades, ergonomic handles, a knife sharpener and shears offering a complete solution for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen tools.

Mini Potted Plants Are you guilty of killing a few pot plants over your time? The Der Rose Mini Potted Plants are made of high-quality artificial plastic eucalyptus. They are better for those with a habit of killing real ones because they require no maintenance, watering, or sunlight. They offer an easy and attractive solution for adding greenery to any home or office decor without worrying about keeping them alive.

Cordless Light Filtering Mini Blind These Cordless Light Filtering Mini Blinds are incredibly easy to install, thanks to their simple and straightforward design. Its cordless operation, which allows for easy raising and lowering of the blinds, makes it a convenient and safe choice for any home or office.

Upholstered Bench If you've got the room, pop one of these Modway Response Medium Upholstered Fabric Benches at the end of your bed as a spot to help you relax as you get ready. The sturdy wooden legs provide stability making this piece a practical yet sophisticated addition to any entryway, bedroom, or living room.

Faux Leather Trim Pillow Covers These Kiuree Faux Leather Throw Pillow Covers feature a textured faux leather design in a trendy color. Their high-quality material provides both durability and comfort, making them a chic and functional addition to any living room, bedroom, or office.

Table Lamp This Globe Electric 2-Light Table Lamp is a great choice for improving the decor in your home due to its modern design, featuring a metallic finish that complements any decor style. Its two lights and adjustable arms provide customizable lighting options, making it a practical and elegant addition to any living room, bedroom, or office.

Bamboo Nightstands The LASUAVY Bamboo Nightstands are an excellent choice for improving the decor in your home due to their versatile design, featuring an open storage compartment for convenient storage. Their stackable feature allows for customizable arrangements, making them a practical and space-saving addition to any bedroom, living room, or office.

Platform Bed Frame The SHA CERLIN Metal Platform Bed Frame is an excellent choice for improving the decor in your home due to its elegant and modern design, featuring a wooden headboard and footboard. Its sturdy metal construction provides both durability and stability, making it a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom.

Odessa Bar Cart Improving decor is about choosing the pieces that make our home more functional. This FirsTime & Co. Odessa Bar Cart has a sturdy metal frame and two wooden shelves that provide ample storage space for bottles, glasses, and other bar accessories. This cart adds an element of elegance to your home decor.

Bistro Chairs Have fun with color around your table with these top-rated Furmax Metal Chairs. Go bold or neutral it doesn't matter because of the durable metal construction that makes them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Their stackable design provides both practicality and convenience, making them a great addition to any dining room, kitchen, patio, or balcony.

Solid Mango Dining Table This newly released Amazon Brand – Rivet Clio Solid Mango Dining Table is a cost-effective dining table option. Featuring a solid mango wood top and a sturdy metal base with a black finish, the minimalist look makes it a versatile addition to any dining room, kitchen, or home office, providing both functionality and elegance.

Boho Area Rug You won't be disappointed with the price point on this SAFAVIEH Amsterdam Collection Boho Area Rug if you are looking for a durable choice for adding textural decor. Its soft and non-shedding fibers provide comfort and durability, making it a functional addition to any living room, bedroom, dining room, or home office.

Framed Canvas Print Wall Art Add a splash of color and culture with these SIGNLEADER Framed Canvas Print Wall Art pieces with beautiful and captivating designs featuring a Mark Rothko-inspired mid-century abstract print in shades of red and black. They are ideal for popping in a room that needs a bolt of color or a focal point.

Lift Top Coffee Table With its easy-to-assembly construction and durable material, the Bidiso Lift Top Coffee Table is a nifty addition to any living room or home office. This table is excellent for tight spaces due to the added functionality of the lift top with a hidden storage compartment that provides ample space for storing books, magazines, and other items.

Shower Caddy Instantly give your bathroom a facelift with some investment in the organization. Bottles at the bottom of your shower floor look messy, and this no-drill Roseyat Shower Caddy is the answer. They are convenient for managing shower essentials without drilling or damaging walls, so they are great for rentals. The adhesive hooks stick to the wall, and the shelves provide ample storage space for toiletries and keep them easily accessible while showering.

Massage Chaise Lounge Create a nook in your home where you can create a comfortable and relaxing place to unwind. This YOLENY Massage Chaise Lounge, with its electric recliner, heated chair, and ergonomic design, provides a luxurious and therapeutic experience that can help alleviate stress and soothe sore muscles during your down time.

Washed Linen Sheet Set Switch to this Simple & Opulence 100% Washed Linen Sheet Set, and your bedroom will get an instant makeover. Linen is a fantastic choice for anyone looking to elevate their bedroom decor. Made from natural France flax, these sheets are breathable and ultra-soft and offer a farmhouse-style charm that instantly transforms any bedroom into a cozy oasis.

Jumbo Bath Sheet This Utopia Jumbo Bath Sheet is more useful than a standard-size towel. The extra length and width provide superior coverage and absorbency for a more comfortable and efficient drying experience. With a high GSM of 600 and 100% cotton, these towels are incredibly soft, durable, and quick-drying, making them a luxurious addition that will instantly upgrade your space.

Peel and Stick Wallpaper A feature wall in your home can create an instant solution to refreshing decor with minimal effort or cost. This QIMAY Brick Wallpaper is an easy peel-and-stick application with a realistic 3D brick design that can transform any space into a modern environment in no time. If you don't like this print, there are plenty more options.

Industrial Table Lamp This MAXvolador Industrial Table Lamp offers full dimmable lighting that can be adjusted to suit any mood or task. With the added convenience of two USB ports, it also provides a convenient charging station for your electronic devices, making it a perfect choice for a nightstand or desk lamp.

Rustic Full Length Mirror This Barnyard Designs Rustic Full Length Mirror is an economical way to refresh your decor and make a statement in any room. With its 58″ x 24″ floor-standing design and farmhouse barnwood wood frame, it can be wall-mounted or floor-leaning for a versatile and stylish addition to your living room, bedroom, or any other space.

Modern Area Rugs These LUXE WEAVERS Modern Area Rugs are a great way to refresh your decor and add a touch of modern style to your space. This medium pile rug comes in various colors with an abstract artistic pattern, which offers an eye-catching addition to your room that looks like you bought it from a high-end decor store.

Self Adhesive Floor Tiles These highly rated Nexus Self Adhesive Vinyl Floor Tiles are economical for refreshing decor without costly renovations. With a peel-and-stick application and a mosaic slate pattern, they provide a quick and easy DIY flooring solution that is perfect for kitchens, dining rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms, making it a budget-friendly choice with stunning results.

Natural Coconut Wax Candle This Crackling Wood Wick Candle has a warming scent that creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Handcrafted with natural coconut wax and essential oils, it offers a clean, long-lasting burn with a soothing crackling sound. Brilliant to burn when you have guests or want to wind down in your space.

Touchscreen Toaster This Oster 4-Slice Toaster takes your everyday appliances into the future by upgrading your breakfast routine with its sleek stainless steel design, touch screen controls, and six shade settings depending on how you like your toast to be cooked. This appliance will look modern on your countertop and efficiently toast your bread to perfection every time.

Electric Wine Opener This Secura Electric Wine Opener is a fantastic choice for refreshing your kitchen decor and upgrading your wine experience. The automatic electric corkscrew opener and the rechargeable battery provide an efficient and effortless way to open your favorite bottle of wine, making it a perfect addition to your kitchen or bar.

Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder This Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set is a fantastic choice to refresh your kitchen decor and simplify your seasoning routine. Its battery-operated automatic grinding mechanism and built-in light for precision seasoning offer an effortless way to add salt and pepper to your dishes.

Wooden Hangers These Quality Wooden Hangers are a fantastic choice to refresh your bedroom decor and organize your closet. Their elegant and timeless design, slightly curved shape, and chrome hooks offer a more aesthetically pleasing way to hang and organize your clothes.

Muslin Soft Throw This EMME Cotton Throw Blanket is a fantastic product because it's versatile throughout your space. With a lightweight design perfect for warmer months, this throw is made from 100% muslin cotton and provides a cozy addition to any couch, chair or bed. Textures can add a splash of color, but these throws are also functional.

Ultra Matte Interior Chalked Paint If you want to get in on a TikTok home decor hack, this Rust-Oleum 285140 Ultra Matte Interior Chalked Paint is a fantastic product. You can use it to freshen up furniture or a room. Its ultra-matte finish gives a vintage, chalky appearance to your surfaces. It's ideal for creating a shabby chic or farmhouse-style, on-trend and timeless look.

Docking Station Nightstand This BarvA Wood Docking Station Nightstand Organizer is a fantastic product for organizing your devices in one place. With designated compartments for your phone, wallet, watch, keys, and tech gadgets, it's a perfect addition to any bedside table or office desk for a clutter-free and organized space.

Bathroom Caddy We love the construction of this iDesign Verona Metal Hanging Bathroom Caddy. It's a fantastic organizational tool with its sturdy metal construction and multiple shelves; it provides ample storage space for all your bathroom essentials, keeping them within easy reach and neatly organized.

Mid Century Planters These Oakrain Mid Century Planters for Indoor Plants add a touch of modern style to any living room. Their sleek metal design and set of two allow various placement options to showcase your favorite indoor plants stylishly. Throw a touch of greenery in places around your home, and it will look fantastic.

Ottoman Cover Pop one of these ROTOT Unstuffed Poufs in a room, and it can be a fantastic focal decor piece that provides a comfortable place to relax. As a versatile piece of furniture, it can be used as an ottoman, bean bag chair, footstool or simply as a decorative accent that is both practical and stylish.