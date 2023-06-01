Ignite FOMO: Join the Crowd and Don’t Regret Missing Out on These Popular Products

Are you always kicking yourself because you seem to miss the boat when it comes to really cool products? Are you fed up with being the last to know about the hottest trends that seem to be changing the game for people’s lives? Well, we’ve got your back. We know how hard it is to stay on top of everything. In this exciting guide, we will show you a curated list of products that have got everyone talking. From tech gadgets that will become your personal assistant, to fitness watches that will help reach your goals, to must-have accessories. Don’t let FOMO get the best of you. Embrace the hype and stay ahead of the curve so people ask you for what’s hot. Take a dive!

This Scalp Massager Will Give Your Head a Boost Improve your scalp’s blood circulation for a healthier head of hair with this silicone scalp massager that people have been going wild for. Massage your scalp in the shower with it to ease itchiness and apply shampoo for a better clean, or use dry. Find it on Amazon

Use an Ice Roller to Tackle Fine Lines and Blast Migraines You’ve heard about cold therapy. This ice roller can diminish the appearance of fine wrinkles and reduce puffiness when added to your skincare regimen. It’s even thought to help blast migraines. ‘I suffer from chronic migraines and using this really helps relieve the pain. I’ll lay in bed and roll it over my eye and wherever else it hurts, and it makes me feel so much better,’ one five-star fan shared. Find it on Amazon

Get a Brighter Smile with DIY Teeth-Whitening Pens Keep your smile bright with these teeth-whitening pens. Avoid expensive professional treatments with this DIY solution that gets rid of surface stains like tea, coffee, and wine. While it’s a powerful pen it is gentle on your teeth, using Carbamide Peroxide and glycerin, and gets to work in just 30 seconds. Find it on Amazon

These Glass Coffee Mugs Are a Great Alternative to Plastic If you don’t like drinking out of reusable plastic, that’s ok. We’ve found these glass coffee mugs that come with a silicone sleeve to protect the glass and keep your drink hot or cold. Its narrow bases fit into most cup holders and can be thrown into the dishwasher after use. Find it on Amazon

These Quick Dry Hiking Shorts Are Great in the Outdoors If you like the outdoors, grab a pair of these quick dry hiking shorts. The cargo shorts have plenty of pockets so you can go hands-free and take your essentials with you. They’re built with Rugged Flex stretch technology that allows more room to move. Find it on Amazon

Start Taking Care of Your Skin With This Essentials Kit If you want to start taking care of your skin but don’t know where to start, this essentials skincare kit from Tiege Hanely is great to get you going. It includes a face wash an exfoliating skin scrub as well as a day moisturizer that includes SPF20 and a nighttime moisturizer. Find it on Amazon

Stop the Chafe with Comfort Cream That’ll Soothe You in All the Right Spots Summer sweats can make you miserable, especially if your skin starts rubbing in places you really don’t want it to. This Comfort Cream creates an anti-friction layer that lasts all day. It’s packed with aloe for a soothing aloe to keep you happy and comfortable. Find it on Amazon

These Bright Nike Sneakers Will Make an Impact If you’re looking for fresh sneakers, these Nike trainers will certainly turn heads this summer. You can’t really go wrong with Nike. Just be warned they do fit snug at first. Find it on Amazon

Relieve Your Back Pain with a Fast-Heating Pad The next time you suffer from sore muscles, give yourself some relief with this back heat pad. The thermotherapy pad is a great way to relieve back pain as it boosts circulation encouraging oxygen and nutrients to hit those muscles while simultaneously reducing inflammation. The plush fast-heating pad helps heal muscle tears. Find it on Amazon

Hit the Road with All of Your Essentials with a TSA-Approved Kit If you’ve got a trip coming up and haven’t got the time to hunt for your essentials, look no further. People have been snapping up this TSA-approved necessities kit that includes everything from Barbasol Shave Cream to a toenail clipper, small bandages, and even painkillers. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Skin Smooth With This Exfoliating Mitt Get rid of your dead skin cells with this exfoliating mitt. Without any chemicals, the exfoliator will brighten skin and get rid of dry spots. Find it on Amazon

Get Rid of Your Fizz with a Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner If you struggle with dry hair, this leave-in conditioner is infused with argan oil, eliminating frizz. It’s lightweight so you don’t have to worry about your hair being slicked, but it will give your hair a nice shine. Find it on Amazon

This Moroccan-Style Rug Will Instantly Uplift Your Space Elevate your home style with this Moroccan-style area rug that will instantly transform your space. While it’s got an intricate design, the rug is neutral so should fit with most decor. It’s a medium-pile rug so it can work in the hallway, underneath furniture, and won’t obstruct doorways. Find it on Amazon

Understand Your Body in Minute Detail with a Smart Scale Get to know your body with this smart scale. It won’t just show your weight but goes beyond that by also analyzing your BMI, body fat, subcutaneous fat, body water, protein, BMR, body age etc, by using electrical Bio-Impedance Measurement Technology. This allows you to keep an eye on your body and save your data so you can track your changes. Find it on Amazon

This Charcuterie Board Will Wow Your Guests Entertain for style, even if you’re just entertaining yourself with this impressive charcuterie board. The bamboo board has a hidden drawer that keeps the serving accessories tidied away until you’re ready to use them. There are also 10 card holders so you can let your guests know what you’re serving. Find it on Amazon

Organize Your Shower Products With This Shelving Unit The amount of products we need to remember to take into the shower these days is borderline ridiculous, but now you can organize your products using this sleek shelving unit so they’re all to hand. This stick-on shelving unit is excellent as you don’t have to drill any holes. There are also attachable hooks that you can pop your mitts and flannels on when you need them. There are also three colors to choose from – bronze, black, and gray, depending on your aesthetic. Find it on Amazon

Cut Through Corn in Seconds With This Stripper Make life easier for yourself with this corn kernel stripper. It’s so much safer than using a knife and quicker too. It has a serrated blade that makes it easy to cut through several rows of kernels at a time. ‘I was able to remove corn from 2-dozen ears in 5- minutes! It was so easy! I left the stalk on the cob to use as a handle,’ one five-star reviewer shared. Find it on Amazon

Stay Hydrated and Keep Cool with This Collapsible Water Bottle Carrying an empty water bottle can be inconvenient. This silicone bottle is fully collapsible, making it easy to stash in your bag or even pocket (if you’ve got big ones). The bottle can also hold hot drinks and can be popped into the dishwasher when you’re finished. The water bottle comes in different colors and has been designed lightweight with travel in mind. Find it on Amazon

Stream While You Shower with This Handy Waterproof Phone Cover We know what it’s like when you’re five episodes into a show, well on your way to finishing it in one day, but you realize that you stink. There’s no need to break off; you can take your phone into the shower. This waterproof cover allows you to stream, chat, and more from the comfort of your shower or bath. It can fit most sizes and can be secured to a wall. It even has anti-fog tech so that it won’t steam up. Find it on Amazon

These Bags for Storage Especially When You’re Tight on Space We’re all very familiar with food storage solutions, as we’ve been taking meal prep seriously for a while now. But these reusable silicone bags are a great solution as they’re leakproof and don’t take up much space. You pinch the top together so there are no fiddly zips to tackle or lids to find. They’re also multi-purpose and can be used for anything from snacks (we all need snacks) to cosmetics, swimwear, and more. You can even pop soup in there! Find it on Amazon

No More Sandy Sunscreen With This Roll On Sunscreen Applicator This sunscreen applicator was designed for kids, but it’s great for everyone. Slathering sunscreen on with sandy hands will be a thing of the past as this applicator makes it easy. It has a built-in sponge that helps to rub in the lotion, so you don’t need to get sunscreen all over your hands. All you have to do is pick your favorite sunscreen, snap it on, and roll it. Find it on Amazon

Use a Backpack Organizer So You Stay on Top of Your Game Instead of mindlessly throwing your stuff together into a backpack, this felt insert organizer means that every item will have a place so you can find them easily. It has a zipped and cushioned compartment to store a laptop and areas to store things like wallets, phones, bottles, and lunch bags. The felt material gives it a luxe feel and is lightweight too. The organizers come in three sizes. Find it on Amazon

Light Up Your Life With This Electric Lighter Never worry about the wind or the rain again with this electric lighter. It recharges fast, but you won’t have to do that often because it works for approximately 1000 lights. It even works on the shortest wicks. It comes in so many cool designs, from anaconda to leopard print. Find it on Amazon

Fight Insomnia with This Sleep Headband This headband has been designed by insomniacs to offer a solution to a restless night. It comes with free hypnotic stories and sounds to lull you to sleep. The rechargeable headband can be programmed with sound loops so that you block out noises that might disrupt your sleep. Great if you have traffic nearby, planes overhead, or even a loud dog next door. One charge will last you 10 hours, or an epic night’s sleep. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Let Your Coffee Go Cold Again with a Mug Warmer Don’t you just hate it when your coffee goes cold? This coffee warmer makes sure you never have to endure that again. You can set the desired temperature and leave the warmer on your desk and then return to your drink when ready. It can stay warm all day. Find it on Amazon

Get Everything You Need in One Spot with The Echo Show Get everything you need in one spot with the Echo Show. This is not just a smart TV but also a great tool for family organization and entertainment. With Fire TV you can stream over one million shows and movies. But we love that it also has customizable widgets like sticky notes, to-do lists, and shared calendars so everyone knows what they’re doing. It can even give you meal inspiration when you’re out of ideas if you just ask Alexa. Find it on Amazon

Know Where Your Belongings Are at All Times with Apple AirTags If you’re planning on camping or traveling this summer, then keep track of your belongings with these Apple AirTags. They’re really easy to set up with one-tap that connects to your iPhone or iPad. They give out a sound to let you know where to find them. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Your Favorite Tunes with Beats Studio Buds Beats Studio Buds are a great companion if you want to make the most of the good weather and enjoy the outdoors. You can select two modes: noise canceling and transparency so you can still hear your surroundings. They come with three eartip sizes for you to find a comfortable fit. As well as great sound, they also give you up to eight hours of listening time and up to 24 hours combined with its charging case. Find it on Amazon

Get Fit with This Smart Watch That Can Last Up to a Week We can believe the price of this affordable Smart Watch is a fraction of its big competitors. If you’re tight on budget but want to get on top of your health, this fitness tracker is a great place to start. It can give you readings on your activity, heart rate, and how well you sleep. This waterproof watch can also last up to seven days of normal use, which beats most fitness watches. ‘I am surprised with the quality, accuracy, and everything that comes with it for the price. You can really track detailed information and with the updated app you can store all of the info in the cloud which really makes it easy to access and share with your doctor, family, etc. Best watch purchase I’ve made yet!’ one five-star fan shared. Find it on Amazon

This Phone Holder Comes with Its Own Speaker We love this device stand that allows you to go hands-free. The phone holder can be adjusted to different angles depending on how you want it set up, whether it’s for playing games, watching movies, or video calling. It comes with an anti-slip base so will reduce the number of times you drop your device. It comes with an in-built Bluetooth speaker so you can get high-quality audio. Find it on Amazon

This Solar-Powered Charging Battery is a Camping Must-Have This handheld device will make sure you have power wherever you go, with this solar-powered charging bank. It can charge five different devices at the same time and is so small it can fit into your pocket. There’s even an LED light that can be used at night. It’s the perfect camping buddy. Find it on Amazon

Take the Best Notes With a Reusable Smart Notebook Get your hands on this reusable smart notebook that comes with a microfiber cloth and an erasable pen. Now you don’t have to use reams of paper, making it an eco-friendly choice. You can use it like a regular notebook but you can also erase your notes. If you want to save your notes, you can scan them and file them away for supreme organization. Find it on Amazon

Take Your Tunes on Vacation with This Waterproof Speaker If you want to enjoy some tunes with your friends and family this Bluetooth speaker can blast out 24 hours of music, which is perfect for a weekend away. It’s also waterproof so you don’t have to worry too much about sitting poolside or having it at the beach. There’s not too much fuss when it comes to connection either as Bluetooth technology can maintain a connection for quite a distance. Find it on Amazon

This Quiet Purifier Can Give You Better Air Quality in Seconds This quiet air purifier can get rid of up to 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, mold, and other impurities. The purifier can filter a room per hour, allowing you to breathe cleaner air in just a few minutes. The purifier can automatically sense the air quality and adjust accordingly. It also has an activated carb filter to help clean out unpleasant smells. Find it on Amazon