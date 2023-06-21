Who Knew? These Hidden Gems Are Everything You Didn’t Know You Needed Till Now

Don’t you just love it when you stumble across something that you didn’t know you needed which leaves you wondering why have lived without it for so long? With discoveries like that, you feel pretty smug, not to mention jealous that you didn’t come up with the idea yourself. Amazon is bursting with incredible products that you didn’t know that you needed but it can be hard to know where to look especially if you didn’t know you needed it in the first place. We have put together an incredible collection of items that are game-changers in their own right. They will redefine the perception of what you truly need in life. From time-saving tools that’ll allow you to kick back and relax more to life-enhancing products that’ll not only change the way you sleep but also the way you work. You didn’t know you needed these things until now, but trust us, once you discover them, you won’t be able to imagine life without them. Let’s dive into a world of unexpected wonders and unlock the hidden treasures you never knew existed.

Bring Out Your Happiness with This Positivity Journal Give yourself a boost by using this gratitude journal. It's filled with affirmations to unlock a more positive mindset allowing you to set aside time for self-reflection. The journal is set up to build positive habits with a morning and evening section. Not only is it meant to do good for your soul, but each purchase will buy one meal for the hungry in the US.

Make Your Favorite Frozen Dessert with the Ninja CREAMi Tuck into your favorite frozen desserts, made by you with a little help from the Ninja CREAMi. The impressive machine can create delightful creations from ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, smoothie bowls, and more. While it packs a punch and will delight the whole family, it's got a compact design so won't take up too much space in your kitchen.

Get a Little Helping Hand With This Snap-On Strainer While normal folk struggle with regular colanders balancing a hot pan with one hand, you can use the Snap N'Strain which works on any pots and pans. It even can be used on bowls when you need it. The new design even helps to save space as traditional colanders can be so awkward to store.

Get More Space in Your Bathroom with This Sink Topper If you live in a small apartment or spend a lot of time on the road for work, this silicone sink topper could be a lifesaver. This heat-resistant mat can take your styling tools, or hold your grooming brushes and devices while you get to work. There's even a faucet cut-out so you can continue to use the tap.

Clean Every Crevice with This Incredible Cleaning Gel Do you ever get into someone else's car and think wow, how do you keep it so clean? This cleaning gel is how. Keep on top of pesky crumbs and grime with this reusable putty that allows you to access every vent and crevice. 'I bought this in an effort to not have to dust or use microfiber in the car. It has met my expectations and was quite fun in the process. All the surfaces are spotless I'm a huge fan,' a five-star fan shared.

Whip Your Trunk Into Shape with This Adjustable Organizer Are you fed up with a messy car? This adjustable trunk organizer will keep all of your gear tidy so you look like someone who has got themselves together. The storage organizer can be resized to fit a big or small vehicle and can be stowed away easily when you're not using it. It won't topple over while you drive as it has straps to hold it in place.

These Silicone Gloves Will Save a Fortune on Scourers Protect the hands by wearing these silicone scrubbing gloves. They are handy for cleaning veggies, and not only do they reduce the number of sponges and scourers used in the home, but they also protect the hands from harsh chemicals at the same time.

Chop Through Herbs in Seconds with These Scissors Stop wasting time painstakingly chopping herbs. Switch to these scissors designed to cut through veggies and herbs like celery, mint, chives, basil, thyme, and more. Cut down on food prep time by chopping right into dishes eliminating the need for a chopping board.

Keep Snacks Fresh with This Bag Sealer Keep snacks fresh with this bag sealer. Don't worry about half-used packets and snacks going to waste; this heat sealer irons them shut like a new bag. It will save you a fortune in storage bags.

These Foldable Trivets Protect Countertop Surfaces Protect countertop surfaces using hot pots and pans with these foldable trivets. This five-pack adds a bit of fun to any kitchen, but they're practical, too, as they fold neatly for storage.

This Steel Soap Bar Will Wash Clean Stinky Fingers Used with cold water and simulate the same motion as washing hands for about 30 seconds with this stainless steel soap bar. The action negatively charges the stainless steel and the positively charged amino acids to remove odor. Stinky fingers from cooking with fragrant ingredients like garlic will no longer be a problem.

Measure Out Spices for Recipes with This Carousel Step forward, all the star chefs! This auto-measure spice carousel will make dreams come true. The gadget can hold up to 12 spices and be fitted to suspend from cabinets to take up less countertop space or left on the side and even double stack. Shake or free pour from the selected spice canister or turn the dial to auto-measure out a quarter teaspoon.

Save Fingers with These Stainless Steel Guards If you're a bit of a clumsy chef who always seems to walk away with a cut or nick, you could do with a pair of these stainless steel finger guards. A finger ring holds them in place and protects you from cutting, slicing, and dicing vegetables.

These Wireless Earphones Don't Cost a Fortune Wireless earphones can be super expensive but if you haven't got a lot of cash to spend, these are an amazing alternative that has scored over 227,000 five-star reviews. You can't argue with that! They are even waterproof for up to one meter for 30 minutes. They also give you 10 hours of playtime with one charge.

Charge Your Favorite Devices at Once With This Wireless Station The thing about wireless is that everything needs charging. This portable charging station can charge many devices at one time whether it's AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhones. This certainly saves on wireless everywhere.

These Motion-Sensor Lights Are a True Game-Changer You will wonder how you ever existed without motion sensor lights that you can place anywhere. They are a game-changer. You simply stick them on to wherever you need them – like your closet or within your cabinets so you can see better. Or, you can stick them on to walls to light up your way. We love them.

You Won't Strain to Reach the Top with a Foldable Step Ladder When you struggle to reach something in your cupboards, instead of dragging a heavy chair across your floor, why not pull out a foldable step ladder? It's lightweight so quick to get out when you need it. It makes life so much easier. It's also available with two steps.

The Instant Pot Will Become Your Go-To in the Kitchen Whip up quick, nutritious meals without spending hours in the kitchen by using an Instant Pot. It's able to function as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, and more. So it will quickly become your go-to. There are even pre-set modes to cook all types of meals like soups, beans, rice, ribs, and other delicious meals allowing you to chill out after a hard day's work.

Fall Asleep Comfortably While Listening to Tunes with These Sleep Headphones Calling all side sleepers and those who need to tune out to get some shut-eye. If you like to fall asleep while listening to music, the wireless Sleep Headphones will do the trick. They're quiet enough to not disturb a partner but also can be worn while working out or traveling.

Cut Time Spent Cooking with a Tiny Air Fryer Unless you've been hiding under a rock, you will have heard of an air fryer. If you haven't got one, the time is now. If you're a small household, this is the perfect sized air fryer. It cuts fat and the time you need to spend in the kitchen. But while it's affordable and tiny, it still packs a punch as it can air fry, broil, roast, and reheat.

Improve Your Posture and Avoid a Bad Back with a Desk Converter When it comes to your back, you need to look after it. This standing desk converter will give you the freedom to stand throughout the day and improve your posture instead of spending hours hunched over your desk. It's perfect if you work from home. You can switch to standing in one smooth move. One reviewer who suffers from a bad back wrote: 'I have two monitors on it, so it takes a bit of my strength to lift it, but it stays when it is in the up position. I really like it and wish I had known how bad sitting was on the spine so I could have prevented the compressed disks.'

Get Ready to Be Hugged To Sleep By This Divine Gel Mattress Topper A good night's sleep will improve your day immeasurably. That's why it's important to make sure your bed is as comfortable as it can be. Memory foam mattress toppers don't just have to be for fancy hotels, they can be in your home too. The gel-infused memory foam contours to your body so you are hugged to sleep. You'll almost want to buy two.

Get Rid of Pet Hair with This Wonder Lint Remover We love our fur babies, but probably not the mess they leave behind. If you've got a pet, you will know the misery that comes with their fur especially when it's left all over your house. The Chom Chom lint remover is the number one seller when it comes to pet hair removal. One surprised reviewer shared: 'I have a black lab and a light colored cat. Both shed a considerable amount. Since I allow them on the furniture, there is always fur – everywhere! I have tried a few different products in an attempt to keep things clean – including tape rollers. This tool is amazing! I love that it does a great job with no waste. I empty the receptacle and keep going. It works particularly well on my chenille sofa. Works great on carpet too.'

Purify Your Wine For Greater Flavor with The Ullo Do you love a glass of wine? Do you want to make it even better? This wine purifier will make it seem like you're a sommelier. The Ullo works with any white, rose, or red wine and removes the artificial sulfite preservatives that you probably didn't know were in there but keeps the natural compounds that make every wine unique. While it removes histamines and sulfites, it also doubles as an aerator allowing your wine to breathe.

Add a Little Touch of Class with These Solar-Powered Candle Lanterns Do you want to add a little extra ambiance to your back yard, or a hallway? These solar lanterns will add a touch of class to any space. With black metal frames, this set of two comes with solar panels candles that work for up to eight hours, so you can keep them flickering safely through the night inside or outdoors. One reviewer wrote: 'These have been a great addition. I love that it is solar and it automatically comes on when the sun goes down.'

Make Your Water More Interesting with a SodaStream We love a bit of fizz, which is why we can't get enough of the SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker. Instead of spending your cash on bottles of sparkling H20, you can make your own whenver you fancy a glass.

You Won't Have to Lift a Finger with This Robot Vacuum and Mop Get a helping hand with your clean by employing this Robot Vacuum and Mop. The smart device works with Alexa and can be set on a schedule to tackle your hard floors, carpet and even pet hair without you having to lift a finger.

Enjoy Your Drinks Even More With This Ice Maker Make the best drinks with this ice maker that can prepare nine cubes in just six minutes. The ice maker can prepare a huge amount of ice in 24 hours before the reservoir needs refilling, and it takes care of itself, too, as it's self-cleaning.

This Coffee Warmer Will Keep Your Brew at the Right Temperature All Day When you're busy, there's not much worse than taking a slurp of coffee that's gone cold. A coffee warmer will make sure that doesn't happen again. Once the plate detects a mug it starts to warm to the desired temperature and will keep it there all day. There's no need to switch it on or off.

These Ear Buds Score A Perfect Five Stars If you're looking for ear buds but haven't got a lot of cash to spare, look no further, we've got you covered. These wireless earbuds have scored a perfect five stars so far, with reviewers raving about them. You can listen to these for seven hours in one hit and 120 hours with the charging case. They're easy to pair unlike other models and can even act as an emergency power bank for your phone if you need.

Nourish Your Dry Skin with This Super-Rich Face Moisturizer If you suffer from really dry skin, the Neutrogena Hydrating Face Moisturizer Gel Cream is a godsend. The rich face lotion can be used daily and has racked up nearly 34,000 five stars. One guy shared: 'This stuff is like a cool drink of water for your skin but without any of the annoying dribbles down your chin. The hyaluronic acid in this moisturizer gives it a super hydrating kick, and the gel cream formula makes it feel like a luxurious treat every time you put it on.'

Take Your Essentials Out on a Run with This Workout Bag Fancy that run? Now you can safely take your belongings with you without wedging your phone and keys into pockets and still look cool with this sleek waterproof running bag. It's a great crossbody bag for when you're just hanging out too. It comes in so many colors so there's bound to be one that suits your tastes.

This Air Fryer Cheat Sheet will Stop You Trawling The Internet When it comes to cooking your dinner, stop guessing the right time for the air fryer and risk burning your meals, use the air fryer cheat sheet instead. While we wait for the rest of the food world to catch up and add air fryer times to the cooking instructions, this magnetic cheat sheet will get you out of trouble with over 120 food items listed telling you the ideal cooking times without having to trawl the internet.

Go Camping in Style with This Ultra-Light Sleeping Pad If you're headed camping this summer, make sure you make it comfortable with this sleeping pad. The self-inflating pad is lightweight and easy to unpack. You just stamp it with your foot. No need to blow it up yourself manually or with a pump.