37 lazy lifestyle hacks that simplify college life away from home

We’ve created the ultimate guide for college students. All college students are seeking an easier, lazier lifestyle in their homes because they’re all so busy working and studying when they’re not there! This curated collection is full of incredible items that have been chosen to make college students happier and more relaxed in their downtime. From time-saving gadgets to clever shortcuts, each of these items is a great way to hack your everyday routine so you can spend more time focusing on what truly matters – enjoying your college experience. Whether you’re a freshman or a seasoned student, these hacks are sure to become your secret weapons for thriving in the world of academia without breaking a sweat. Embrace the lazy and stress-free approach to college with these game-changers!

Hack Your Sleep with the Alarmy Alarm Clock It’s unavoidable that you get stuck with at least one eight o’clock class. That’s just the way the cookie crumbles until you’re a senior. Avoid oversleeping with this incredible alarm clock that will actually run away from you. It keeps you on your toes so you can get up and get moving first thing in the morning! Find it on Amazon

Get Your Closet Under Control with These Space-Saving Hangers Your closet could use a little help. Everyone’s closet could, honestly, but that’s especially true when you live in a dorm or a small college apartment. Do yourself a favor and extend your closet space with these incredible space-saving hangers designed to give you extra room no matter how many clothes you’ve got. Find it on Amazon

This Keurig Serves Up the Perfect Cup of Coffee But it doesn’t just serve up the perfect cup! It also fits just right on your counter or your desk, making it just the sort of thing you want to have for your dorm room. You don’t have to sacrifice your precious space just for your precious coffee, though we know you would if you really had to because who wouldn’t? Find it on Amazon

Hack Your Shower with the Oldest Hack in the Book It might not technically be a hack, but it’s definitely one of the oldest and most obvious pre-college purchases in the book! A shower caddy is an absolute must for college students that have to share a bathroom. You can stay ready to go anytime instead of having to scramble and hunt for all of your essentials at shower time. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy as Much Downtime as Possible with This Shower Phone Holder As a college student, you might not get that much time to yourself, but the time you do get is typically in the shower. Make the most of that time with this waterproof shower phone holder. Now, you can stream all of your favorite shows and movies while you wash off. The best sort of habit stacking! Find it on Amazon

Get Vanity-Style Lighting Anywhere with This Folding Mirror Not having access to the right lighting is a real pain, and in a dorm, finding it is pretty impossible, which is why you’ve got to get this folding mirror. With it, you can apply your makeup in the best possible lighting no matter where you are, whether you’re in a shared bathroom or sitting at your desk. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Get Into the Shower Without These You truly do not want to get into the shower without a solid pair of shower shoes! You don’t know what bacteria is in the shower floor. But these shower shoes aren’t like your mother’s shoes, they’re actually draining! The holes in the bottom keep you from squelching all the way back to your room. Find it on Amazon

Keep Birdie Close and Stay Safe Out There We would be remiss not to add this hack to our list. It might not be a hack for laziness, but it’s a hack for staying safe! Keep the Birdie Personal Safety Device on you when you’re out and about campus in the dark. It’s a great way to keep yourself safe and to alert anyone around you to potential danger. Find it on Amazon

No Need to Make it to the Dining Hall When You Have This Hot Pot One of the more annoying things about living in a dorm is that you don’t have a stove. And that means you’ve either got to resort to crappy microwave food or you’ve got to get all the way across campus to the dining hall. Except we found this electric hot pot, and that means you can cook all sorts of delicious meals flame-free. Find it on Amazon

Take Your Laundry Home This Weekend Just pile it all into this bag! College is a great time, and it’s full of classes and studying and partying, and that leaves very little time to do things like wash clothes. That’s why you can just pile everything into this helpful laundry bag and take it all home this weekend where your laundry can be someone else’s problem. Find it on Amazon

These Tide To Go Sticks Are Life Savers College parties can get a little rowdy, and spills happen. When they happen, be the hero of your group and be prepared with the Tide To Go Stick. It helps you to instantly begin to neutralize and lift stains, resolving most stains in a few seconds. Now you can get right back to the fun and your party, stain-free! Find it on Amazon

No More Hunting for Your Cables There’s nothing more annoying than reaching for your charging cord only to realize that it’s fallen down behind your bed or your desk. This cord organizer holds everything in easy reach, so you don’t have to worry about getting out of bed or trying to contort yourself in weird ways to grab what you need. Find it on Amazon

This Rolling Utility Cart Helps Keep You Organized And it doesn’t take up too much space, either! It’s hard to keep everything organized when you’re dealing with such a small space, but when you’ve got this rolling cart, you can stay on top of your organization without compromising on space. And when you’re feeling really lazy? You can roll this over to you. Find it on Amazon

The Lazy Man’s Desk Organizer This desk organizer doesn’t have a ton of space, but it does have a ton of organization! We think of it as the “lazy man’s organizer” because really all you have to do is jam your stuff into the different sections and you’ve got an organized desk. No muss, no fuss, and it looks pretty good sitting on your desk, too. Find it on Amazon

Use These Bins to Make the Most of Your Closet Space We know, we know! You really don’t have a ton of closet space. But that’s why we’re recommending these storage bins. They’re a great way to get a little more room, and they can store all sorts of things, not just clothes! That way, you can just stash whatever in them for a quick room clean up before you have friends over. Find it on Amazon

Take Your Charge With You Anywhere You’re probably spending quite a bit of time outside of your dorm room, and while you’re away from the room, you really don’t want to have to hunt for a place to charge your devices. Be sure to stash this perfectly packable Anker portable charger in your bag before you leave, and you can charge anywhere you are! Find it on Amazon

Take Your Bed With You with This Wearable Blanket Sometimes, you just don’t even want to get out of bed (most days, honestly), but you’ve got to! While we can’t do anything about lengthening the time you spend in bed, we can recommend this wearable blanket. Wear it out of bed and wherever you go so you can spend just a few more minutes in bed. Find it on Amazon

The iPad Can Do Pretty Much Everything for You Okay, not really. It can’t do everything for you, but it can do a lot! And it’s the ultimate lazy item! You can record your lectures using an app and have them turned into notes using another app. You can stream all of your favorite videos, music, and movies. You can take pictures. You can call home! And you can do it all in bed with a compact iPad Find it on Amazon

Don’t Actually Pack, Just Use These Heavy-Duty Bags Packing up your entire dorm is a feat, especially when you have to Tetris things this way and that. But… You could just be really lazy and toss everything into these jumbo, heavy-duty storage bags. They’re durable enough to hold everything you’ve got to pack away, but they don’t require any organizastion. Find it on Amazon

Can’t You See Yourself Lounging in This Bad Boy? This is the ultimate lounging surface for your dorm room, where, honestly, everything should be a lounging surface. This jumbo bean bag gives you another place to relax, unwind, and stretch out. But it’s closer to the floor and much more of a communal sort of seating arrangement, so you can be social while you lounge! Find it on Amazon

Protect Your Devices with This Surge Protector It might not seem very lazy, but when you think about it? Taking care of your devices in advance with a surge protector is actually pretty lazy! That means less time spent with the folks over at Best Buy and more time enjoying your devices. And it means countless pages of notes and tons of essays saved from a potential surge. Find it on Amazon

Keep It All Close With the BedShelfie If you’ve got a lofted dorm bed, you already know how much easier having the BedShelfie would make your life! With it, you can keep all of your important stuff right where you need it – within arm’s reach. It can hold up to 35 pounds and even has a designated, spill-proof cup holder for all your favorite drinks. Find it on Amazon

Use This to Organize Any Part of Your Room Honestly! It says that it’s for your closet, but you can use it for literally anything in your room. Use it to organize your supplies, use it to make some more space in your closet, use it to store all of your shower stuff (if you’re lucky enough to have your own shower), or use it to store away all your shoes. Find it on Amazon

Keep This Mini Fridge Stocked With Cold Sodas Who wants to walk all the way across the dining hall to get a cold soda? Because you already know those vending machines in your dorm are broken. That’s why you’ve got to have this handy mini fridge in your room instead! Now, you can stay stocked up on a fresh, cold can of soda whenever you need it. Find it on Amazon

Even the Laziest College Student Has to Vacuum Sometime It doesn’t matter how lazy you are; you’re going to have to vacuum your dorm before you leave it for the summer holidays. But who has the room to store a full-sized vacuum? Get this Black + Decker handheld vacuum so you can stay on top of that vacuuming throughout the year without taking up too much space. Find it on Amazon

For When You Can’t Be Bothered to Turn on the Lights Sometimes you don’t even want to turn the lights on. Sure, you might be getting up to get to the bathroom, but the light is on the other side of the room! These motion sensor lights are a great solution. All you have to do is walk by them, and your path is illuminated. They’re also great for those nights you’ve come home late and can’t seem to find the switch… Find it on Amazon

For When You REALLY Can’t Be Bothered to Turn the Lights Out Okay, sometimes, it’s just too much to be asked to get up and turn the lights off before you go to bed. Sometimes, you’ve just gotten comfortable only to realize the lights are on, and now you’ll have to climb back down and turn them off, and that’s just too much work. For those nights? Get yourself this padded sleep mask that blocks out all that light. Find it on Amazon

Use These Noise Canceling Headphones When You Don’t Want to Go to the Library These aren’t your mom’s noise-canceling headphones; they’re a lot cuter! And they still do a terrific job of blocking out all of that annoying background noise that comes with living in a dorm. They’re great for studying anywhere, any time, or just for ignoring your annoying roommate you got stuck with. Find it on Amazon

Get Fresh Air Without Getting Outside Okay, you’ll actually still need fresh air, but this air purifier is an awesome choice for when you’ve just got so much studying to do that you can’t make it outside. It helps to clean all of that stuffy, stinky air around you so you can breathe a little easier while you stress-study for your upcoming week of finals. Find it on Amazon

Hack Your Bathroom with Poo-Pourri Okay, this is really more of a general hack than it is a “lazy” hack, but it’s still one worth having on the list! Spray Poo-Pourri before you sit down for a while and save yourself the embarrassment of stinking up your en suite or sharing your stink with the entire floor if you’re unlucky enough to share a bathroom with everyone. Find it on Amazon

Use This Pillow When You Don’t Want to Get Up to Study You don’t actually have to get out of bed to study, but we’re sure you know that already. On those days that you don’t want to get up, prop yourself up with this reading pillow, and you’ve got all the support you need to get your study on from the comfort of your bed. Relative comfort, anyways; it is a dorm bed, after all. Find it on Amazon

Get Your Daily Serving of Fruits and Veggies in the Laziest Way Smoothies are one of the best tools of the lazy college student. You don’t have to worry about how you’re going to get your daily serving of fruits and veggies because it’s all in there! Get your hands on this personal blender and you can make up your favorite smoothie every morning for a quick boost of healthy eating. Find it on Amazon

You Don’t Have to Go Out for a Bowl of Pasta When you have this amazing microwave pasta maker, you can actually enjoy your favorite Italian dish from home. You might be worried that it over or under cooks your noodles, but it does a fantastic job! You can get a bowl of steaming hot, perfectly cooked noodles in a matter of minutes, straight from your microwave. Find it on Amazon

For When You’re Too Lazy to Drink Your Warm Drinks Sometimes, you’re just too lazy to drink your coffee or tea before it gets cold. On those days, don’t throw it back in the microwave. Just rest it on this warming pad that’s designed to keep your favorite hot drinks at just the right temperature all day long. Just be sure to turn it off when you’re done – you don’t want to start a fire! Find it on Amazon

Increase Your Hydration With Liquid I.V. It’s hard to stay hydrated when you’re NOT in college, but when you’re still out there studying, working, and then drinking all night? It’s pretty impossible. Do your body a favor and stock up on Liquid I.V.. It multiplies the amount of hydration a regular cup of water gives you so you can stay as hydrated as possible, no matter how much you’re able to drink. Find it on Amazon

You Don’t Have to Hunt for Picture Frames When You Have These String Lights It’s actually super hard to find picture frames that fit all of your favorite photos, and it’s even harder to find them at an affordable price. Instead of doing all of that hard work, just do yourself a favor and get these string lights. They bring you some subtle lighting AND you can use them to display your photos without a frame in sight. Find it on Amazon