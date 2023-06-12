Level Up Your Summer: 35 Game-Changing Products for Unforgettable Outdoor Bliss

Elevate your summer with SPY’s meticulously curated collection of 35 products. Whether you’re planning a beach getaway, backyard barbecue, or camping adventure, we’ve got you covered. From cozy hammocks to entertaining outdoor games, and handy gadgets that’ll up your convenience game, we have everything you need to ensure your summer is packed with comfort, fun, and joy. With our help, creating unforgettable moments and memories is guaranteed.

Inflatable Pool Lounger Relax poolside or at the beachfront with this WEKAPO inflatable lounger. Compact and effortlessly inflatable – no pump required. Whisk it through the air, and it'll stay solid for five to six hours, providing the perfect spot to snuggle under the sun. Enjoy a cozy lie-in while the lounger takes all the stress away.

Cooling Blanket Restless, hot sleeper? Meet the Elegear blanket: built with advanced cooling tech, it regulates skin temperature and keeps you comfortable. It's breathable and hypoallergenic, and you'll love the luxurious softness. Say goodbye to night sweats and discomfort and hello, rejuvenating sleep.

Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Experience your favorite tunes by the water with the JBL Flip 6 speaker. Its rugged and waterproof design makes it perfect for use at the pool or beach, while its crisp audio quality lets you immerse yourself in the music. Plus, with a 12-hour battery life, the party can go on all day and night.

Camping Grill This Cuisinart grill is a must-have for camping and outdoor enthusiasts. Its compact and portable design allows for delicious family meals on the go, fueled by propane and ignited with a simple twist-start. This gadget will become a summertime favorite because what's better than a good meal after a day of exploring?

Portable Hammock Unwind in nature in this Wise Owl Outfitters portable hammock – perfect for those lazy summer days. Relax and take in the tranquility around you, knowing you're safe and secure. Simply use the included mounting hardware to set up your oasis anywhere. Embrace the recharge, and enjoy the great outdoors.

Portable Solar Charger This Mregb portable charger uses the sun's power to keep your devices charged on your outdoor adventures. It's very small and portable, so you can easily carry it with you, and it's even equipped with a flashlight you can use in emergencies.

Waterproof Camera Capture your summer memories with this GoPro camera. It has an incredible 5K resolution to shoot even the most minor details and a front display and rear touchscreen to get the right framing. But what makes it a summer must-have is that it's waterproof to capture underwater footage.

2-in-1 Lantern & Fan Make the most of summer evenings by spending time in nature with this Odoland lantern that doubles as a fan. Not only does it keep you cool and refreshed, but it's also lightweight and portable, making it the perfect tool for camping.

Portable Outdoor Shower Enjoy a refreshing and tidy experience outdoors with the portable and practical Innhom shower. This innovative gadget is fueled by two detachable batteries and a charging cable, allowing for uninterrupted use for 90-120 minutes with each charge. Its compact size makes it easy to carry with you anywhere, and its simple operation requires only full immersion of the pump in water.

Foldable Table This VILLEY table is the ultimate outdoor companion – lightweight yet sturdy and easily folded away until it's needed again. Whether you're prepping food, serving snacks, or just looking for a spot to settle down and enjoy a game, this table has it all. No outdoor gathering is complete without it.

Portable Espresso Maker Sip coffee on the go with this OutIn Nano coffee maker. It's ultra-compact, fits your bag, and brews with a button press. It accommodates ground coffee and capsules and can brew hot and cold water drinks. Take advantage of the LED power indicator for visibility on battery life, chargeable in three hours. And a full charge gives three to five brews.

Waterfall Fountain Transform your backyard into a serene haven with the Teamson fountain. The gentle water flow, complemented by the warm LED lights, creates a relaxing and inviting ambiance that catches the eye of even the most discerning guests. With this calming water feature, enjoy your backyard retreat and escape from the daily grind anytime.

Hanging Egg Chair What's better than curling up outside on a summer day with a good book, snuggled up in a cozy chair? This SWITTE chair has thick cushioning and a stylish hanging egg design that adds sophistication to your space. Perfect for days spent reading in the sun.

Outdoor Rug Elevate your outdoor space with the GENIMO rug – robust, waterproof, and resistant to UV and fading, it can withstand the elements and remain low-maintenance. Moreover, its reversible design allows for a decor switch-up and extends its life, making it a versatile option for any setup.

Projector Screen Transform your backyard into the perfect outdoor cinema with this Lensun inflatable screen. Boasting a 14-inch display, enjoy a cinematic movie experience under the stars. Complete with a blower motor and ground stakes, everything you need is included.

Compact Binoculars Experience nature up close and personal with Occer binoculars. Perfect for summer expeditions, they boast 12x magnification and a wide field of view to capture every detail. They are exceptionally lightweight and portable and can also be easily stowed in your backpack.

Pocket Blanket This BEARZ pocket blanket is ideal for picnics, beach visits, outdoor concerts, festivals, hiking, and other fun outdoor activities. A great companion to enjoy some downtime amidst nature, complete with waterproof and sand proof features. Its compact size allows you to carry it anywhere, anytime.

Portable Camping Stove Looking to cook up delicious meals on your camping or hiking adventure? This Gas One stove is your perfect companion as it is small and compact design makes it easy to carry on any outdoor excursion. Plus, it works with both butane and propane and comes with an automatic piezo-electric ignition.

Insulated Water Bottle Perfect for scorching days when you need a refreshing drink, this Owala water bottle is designed to keep your drink frosty for 24 hours with its double-wall insulation. With a sizable capacity ranging from 24 to 40 ounces and a wide aperture, cooling your beverages with a few ice cubes has never been easier.

Portable Folding Chair Take a breather in this MOON LENCE chair, an ultra-light and foldable companion with a convenient carrying bag. Perfect for camping, beach trips, or any outdoor event where relaxation and comfort are a top priority.

Inflatable Pool Experience a delightfully cool summer with this VISTOP inflatable pool. With an array of sizes, it offers an easy setup and quick inflate right in your backyard. What's more rewarding than relishing the sweltering heat with the refreshing spray and leisurely relaxation of your pool at home?

Outdoor Fire Pit Experience a warm, relaxing evening with friends around this GasOne fire pit. It effortlessly sets the mood for intimacy, allowing you to sit back, toast marshmallows, and share stories. You'll be pleased to know it comes complete with a mesh grate, suitable for cooking over the flames.

Solar-Powered String Lights These Brightech string lights are a fantastic way to bring whimsical lighting to your home, offering the perfect way to cap off those long summer days. As they are solar-powered and waterproof, they are ideal for outdoor use.

Table Tennis Set Elevate your outdoor gatherings with a lively game with this GSE ping pong set. This versatile set turns any table into your arena with an adjustable retractable net, two paddles, and three balls. Challenge your friends to a game and enjoy the thrill of friendly competition under the sun.

Heavy-Duty Utility Wagon This PA wagon is the ideal companion for outdoor enthusiasts, be it for a BBQ, sports event, or a camping trip. With a hefty 150-pound capacity, you'll never have to strain yourself carrying heavy loads. Moreover, its collapsible design ensures easy transportation and storage, taking away the hassle from your journeys.

Inflatable Paddleboard Explore the open waters on this AKASO paddleboard. It offers stability, durability, and exceptional maneuverability for faster speeds, perfect for pros and newbies alike. Plus, it's lightweight and portable with essential accessories like a pump, ankle leash, and adjustable paddle.

Foldable Camping Cot Enjoy a good night's sleep under the stars with the portable ABORON cot. It has a sturdy, heavy-duty frame that supports up to 800 pounds, and it's super soft and cushioned for maximum comfort – though the cushions are also removable for the hot weather.

Outdoor Privacy Screen This Sunnyglade screen offers the perfect solution to enjoying some much-needed privacy or protecting your garden plants. Whether you use it as a window shade or a pet kennel, this versatile fabric is both sun and water-resistant, making it low-maintenance and cost-effective. Why worry about nosy neighbors when you can savor intimate gatherings with this innovative screen?

Bird Bath Solar Fountain Transform your outdoor space with this elegant SZMP fountain. Designed to complement bird baths, this solar-powered fountain is easy to use, maintain and install. Not only will it spruce up your space, but it will also create a calming atmosphere and attract beautiful birds.

Outdoor Swing This Best Choice Products swing is the ideal addition to your home if you're searching for a tranquil spot to lounge during the warm weather. Not just a sweet seating option, it also features a canopy for refuge from the hot sun. Built to last, its sturdy frame and Textilene offer comfort and durability.

Bug Zapper Summer's menace? Mosquitos, waiting to make a meal out of you. But fret not; with the DUNAGA zapper, you can enjoy a peaceful and itch-free season. The device emits light that lures bugs and electrocutes them when in contact with the power grid. Say goodbye to those uninvited guests and enjoy the warm breeze.

Belt Bag Belt bags are all the rage these days, and this Lululemon Everywhere belt bag leads the pack. It boasts a chic and minimalistic design that complements any outfit, while its compact size ensures that you can carry essential items without adding unnecessary bulk.

Waterproof UNO Game This Matt Games UNO deck comes with waterproof plastic cards, allowing you to play by the pool or beach. It's an enjoyable and competitive game that gets better the more people join.

Bronzing Sunscreen Get ready to look your best this summer with this NIVEA SUN Protect & Bronze sunscreen. Pro-melanin extract provides an added benefit to your natural tanning process to flaunt your gorgeous tan. It's the perfect summer essential that shields your skin from UV rays with its SPF 30 and stands up to water, making it a choice for the beach or pool.