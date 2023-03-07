Make Self-Care a Priority With These Popular Products That Should Be On Your Wishlist

Self-care has become increasingly popular as people recognize the importance of taking time for themselves to relax and recharge. Whether it’s through skincare routines, meditation, or indulging in a good book, self-care looks different for everyone. Investing in products that make you feel good and prioritize your well-being is a great way to start practicing self-care. From skincare to aromatherapy, these popular products should definitely be on your wishlist to help make self-care a priority in your life.

Shiatsu Back, Shoulder & Neck Massager Massages are underrated regarding healthy living, but they play a much more significant part than we think! This massager uses heat and three levels of deep tissue kneading to relax your muscles and aid your recovery. The position handles help you keep it in place and take some weight off your shoulders. Find it on Amazon

Castor Oil Pack for Liver This new trend is quickly making its way to the top of everyone’s algorithm online – and for good reason! Castor Oil packs are a clinically proven aid to natural liver detox, colon cleansing, hormone balancing, and much more. Queen of Thrones is the #1 prescribed liver compress and is ahead of the game regarding cleanliness and convenience. So, what are you waiting for? Find it on Amazon

Microwave Egg Cooker If you’ve ever tried to meal-prep breakfast sandwiches you know the struggle of getting that perfect egg patty. This microwave egg cooker ensures a perfect circle for breakfast sandwiches and will have the egg and all the mixings cooked in minutes. Find it on Amazon

Neck & Shoulder Relaxer This Neck and Shoulder Relaxer has over 56,000 reviews and still holds a 4.2-star rating. Check out what this happy reviewer had to say: “I started using this 10 mins a day… and I’m so grateful I bought it. After the first use, the neck region of my spine felt like it did when I was young…My range of motion even increased. Now with some continued use, I’m starting to feel like there is a light at the end of the tunnel.” Find it on Amazon

Overnight Oats Jars Convenient, quick, and delicious are the three words that come to mind when we’re talking about overnight oats. These 10-ounce jars are airtight and have measurement markers to make life easier. Just pack it with healthy oats and fruit, and you’re on your way to a healthier lifestyle. Find it on Amazon

Bloom Nutrition Green Superfood Viral is an understatement when we’re talking about Bloom Nutrition. This superfood drink mix is an all-natural, gluten-free supplement that targets the gut biome. It’s known all over social media for reducing bloat, promoting healthy digestion and enhancing the immune system. Find it on Amazon

Shower Steamers If you’re looking for a way to clear your head and relax the day away, you’ve officially found it. These shower steamers release the same essential oils and decompressing smells as bath bombs, without running a bath and soaking for hours. They work with hot or cold water and will change the way you look at showering. Find it on Amazon

Stress Relief Mindful Necklace There’s not always a spare paper sack around when you need to calm your breathing, and this necklace is better anyway. It has an adjustable chain that can stay short until you need it. The tool forces you to slow your breathing to calm you down and relax your body and mind quickly. Find it on Amazon

Cook Once, Eat All Week Eating healthy can be challenging if you don’t enjoy cooking, which, if we’re being honest, isn’t that common of a hobby! This meal-prepping book is filled with 26 weeks’ worth of recipes where if you cook once, you’ll be able to eat all week! Each recipe is healthy, affordable, and ready to keep you on track. Find it on Amazon

The Original Modular Sheet Pan Dividers One-sheet cooking has taken off recently because it’s easy to prepare healthy meals. But if you’ve tried it, you know that juices and spice will get all over the place. These sheet pan dividers are designed to go in the oven with your meals and keep everything nice and separate. Best of all, if one thing cooks faster, you can remove one divider at a time. Find it on Amazon

Ice Face Roller It’s no secret that ice helps with circulation, lymphatic drainage, and overall swelling – so we couldn’t write about healthy living products without including this Ice Face Roller. It’s designed to be filled with water and frozen making it a much more hygienic option than other rollers and it will give all of the previously mentioned benefits plus some. Find it on Amazon

Personal EKG Monitor This medical-grade, personal EKG is small enough to fit into your pocket and can send your results straight to your doctor. It’s a great tool if your goal is to monitor and maintain healthy living. Just place your fingers on the sensors, and the results appear on your phone; no subscription is required. Find it on Amazon

52 Week Food Planner This 52-week food planner has space to plan a full year of meals while tracking your progress and keeping a calendar. It has lined space for each day of the week, making it the perfect on-the-go journal in the inevitable case you eat off your plan. It’s a great way to hold yourself accountable and reach your fitness goals. Find it on Amazon

Stackable Containers Keeping everything separate is a must when storing salad, but carrying around four to five different containers? No, thank you. Bentgo is an extremely well-known brand in fresh meal storage and is topping the charts with this stackable lunch container. It keeps the greens separate from toppings and dressings and has a reusable fork ready for you. Find it on Amazon

Tongue Scraper Cleaning your tongue doesn’t just freshen your breath. It removes nasty bacteria that can affect your overall health and improve your taste. Some ancient practices even claim that it aids in energetic connections of the internal organs—all great reasons to give these highly-rated tongues scrapers a try. Find it on Amazon

Smart Scale This isn’t your typical scale that shows your body weight and lets you decide if that’s a healthy number. This smart scale measures 13 body composition data points and will send it all straight to your phone. It’s a great way to ensure your living is taking you in the right direction. Find it on Amazon

White Noise Sound Machine Better sleep means better health; it really is as simple as that. This white noise machine has six different relaxing sounds and can be set to three different time settings. The small design can be taken anywhere you want more restful sleep. Find it on Amazon

Meal-Prep Containers Prepping our meals ahead of time plays a huge part in our portion control and calorie count, so we need reliable containers. These Two Compartment containers have measurement sizes etched right into the tray and are freezer, microwave, and dishwasher safe. You can get ten for less than 15 dollars right now! Find it on Amazon

On-the-Go Jar Salads in a jar have gone viral, with the only catch being that the dressing has to be put in a separate container – until now! These on-the-go jars have a separate condiments cup attached to the lid. They’re great for not only salads but fruit and other dippable treats. Find it on Amazon

Water Bottle With Time Marker Drinking more water is an exponential factor in bettering our health, and spreading our drinking throughout the day is the best way to ensure we reach our goal. This gallon water bottle has a convenient carrying handle and has two different lids depending on how fast you drink. It’s never been easier to stay hydrated. Find it on Amazon

Life & Apples Wellness Planner This food journal and fitness diary has thought of everything. It has a detailed section for meal planning, workouts, wellness elements (like water intake), habit tracking, and much more. It has a smooth cover that looks and feels nice, and this updated version even comes with bonus e-books and printables! Find it on Amazon

Fitness Workout Cards Not feeling like hitting the gym? Grab yourself some of these fitness cards and get your workout in at home. There are 18 types of workouts to choose from that require little to no equipment. You know getting your body moving is vital, so no more excuses! Find it on Amazon

Egg Cooker A healthy breakfast is just minutes away thanks to this rapid egg boiler and poacher. It can boil up to seven eggs and broil up to two. The clear lid lets you keep an eye on your eggs as they cook; and in just a few minutes, the indicator light will turn off and your eggs are ready to eat. Find it on Amazon

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier This #1 Best Seller has been reviewed almost 100,000 times and still has a whopping 4.7-star rating. This hydration multiplier is powered by a breakthrough delivery system that gets hydration into your bloodstream faster. Each packet mixes easily in a water bottle, and everyone loves the lemon-lime taste. Find it on Amazon

Electric Protein Shaker Bottles Do you know those handheld mixers that everyone has to mix greens and protein? Well, now you don’t need one. This protein shaker bottle combines itself by spinning the liquid inside. The speedy vortex ensures no clumps and a mix in 30 seconds. Find it on Amazon

Gluten-Free Protein-Rich Shake If fat loss is your goal, let us introduce you to Amazon’s Choice for protein shakes. These Atkins shakes are gluten-free and keto friendly. With 15 grams of protein and five grams of fiber, they’re designed to keep you full and support your body in burning fat and losing weight. They taste just like a chocolate smoothie! Find it on Amazon

Microwave Steamer Collapsible Bowl Steaming your veggies in the microwave is a great way to cut calories and save time. This collapsible bowl is easy to use and will have veggies ready in as little as five minutes. All you have to do is fill it with water, add your veggies to the separator, and pop everything in the microwave. Find it on Amazon

The Original Stretch Out Strap If you’re ever feeling a little blah, we suggest you do a little stretching. It’ll get your blood flowing and release some tension that builds up throughout stressful days. This popular stretching strap is here to help you get started and even has a stretching exercise book as your guide. Find it on Amazon