Don’t Miss Being In The Know This Prime Day With These Secret Amazon Gems

Prime Day is just around the corner, so we are all starting to figure out our wish lists. No one wants to go into Prime Day unprepared. It’s important to have a list of wanted items and to strike while the iron is hot. We are committed to getting the best deals possible. This list aims to find all those hidden gems waiting to be scooped up. These products may not be on every “best of” list, but we think they absolutely should be. Don’t get caught being the last to know about these stellar finds.

This Stroller Wagon is Perfect for the Summertime This stroller wagon holds two children comfortably and is great for maneuvering in style. The stroller has sturdy, all-terrain wheels that can easily get down dirt paths, which is excellent for visiting farms and other outdoor areas. Find it on Amazon

Make House Training More Fun This Smart Bell tool helps dog parents house train their new dog. Once the dog learns it can push the button, it makes it easy to know when it needs to go out. However, beware of button abuse. Sometimes the dog just wants to go outside to play. Find it on Amazon

This Pizza Oven is Fun for Hosting Throwing dinner parties feels like such a grown-up activity, but it can actually be really fun and rewarding. This pizza oven creates the perfect, customizable dinner option. Everyone can get involved in the action. Find it on Amazon

Try Out This Trending Wavy Mirror We are loving the current trend towards maximalism in the home decor space, and this wavy mirror is a great way to celebrate this “more is more” style. Find it on Amazon

These Drinking Glasses Are Fun to Bring On the Go Take coffee on the go in style with these can-shaped glasses. The lid and straw make it convenient for commutes and road trips because there’s no fear of spillage. Find it on Amazon

Sleep More Comfortably with This Neck Pillow Long flights are super uncomfortable, and the only good thing to do is sleep to pass the time. This neck pillow is designed to have multiple fits and ways to sleep on it so the user can try different ways to get comfortable. Find it on Amazon

Your Office Needs This Surge Protector Keep everything plugged in and charged up with this handy surge protector. The protector has both plug and USB ports, making it ideal for all devices. Find it on Amazon

Commit to Good Skin with This LED Mask This LED face mask is more affordable but still gives all the glowing skin benefits we desire from consistent LED treatments. Plus, this is easy to add to the routine. Find it on Amazon

The Shed Defender Will Replace the Dreaded Cone Nothing is sadder than witnessing a dog’s shame when wearing the dreaded cone. This shed defender suit protects pets from the cone while protecting stitches and sensitive areas. This also helps dogs shed less, which is ideal for long car trips. Find it on Amazon

Everyone Wants a Hot Dog in the Summer This handy hot dog toaster cooks up two hot dogs and two buns at once, so everything is ready at the same time. This is the perfect way to cook that afternoon snack. Find it on Amazon

Indulge in Some Nice Luggage Luggage is so expensive, but it is obviously necessary for going on trips. This Samsonite hard side suitcase is a great option to protect stuff when jostled in transit. Find it on Amazon

This Cat Accordian Will Deliver Endless Fun Cat owners know that keeping their cats entertained is essential. Otherwise, the cat will get into mischief, and no one wants that. This simple cat accordion may look like cardboard to humans, but it is a stretchy dream for cats that delivers hours and hours of fun. Find it on Amazon

Get Peace of Mind with the Baby Sound Machine This sound machine does more than play soothing music. It also functions as a night light and sleep trainer that helps parents learn to let their baby rest and get some sleep for themselves. Find it on Amazon

Save the Furniture with This Pet Hair Remover Pet owners know it is almost impossible to get rid of all the hair in the house, no matter how diligent the cleaning is. This handy pet hair remover tool works well on couches and carpets to remove all the hair. It’s actually a little gross to use. Find it on Amazon

These Ceramic Vases Bring a Colorful Pop Don’t let neutrals rule the roost. Add serious color pops with these bright ceramic vases stunning enough to be used with or without flowers. Find it on Amazon

This Toaster Tells You Exactly When It’s Done This DASH clear view toaster ensures that nothing gets burned as long as the user pays attention. This is also a much more aesthetically pleasing toaster. Find it on Amazon

These Smart Bulbs Set the Mood There’s no reason to settle for lightbulbs that just have one setting. Nowadays, smart bulbs are an easy alternative that makes it possible to change the lighting to fit the mood. And the bulbs can be controlled through Bluetooth. Find it on Amazon

This Breakfast Station Does it All Turn breakfast into an efficient task with this 3-in-1 breakfast station. It’s basically a mini diner that can sit on the kitchen countertop, which is so cool. Find it on Amazon

This Vacuum is Ideal for Pet Owners Every home needs a vacuum, but spending too much money on it feels unnecessary. This Bissell upright vacuum is a great, affordable option that delivers on quality in a big way. Find it on Amazon

Get an Easy Blowout with This Hair Dryer Brush Instead of learning to do a proper blowout, cheat it with this hair dryer brush that does all the work. It is incredible how good the results of using this brush are. And it’s quick as well. Find it on Amazon

Create Slushies in a Cup This slushie maker cup is such a great item to have in the summer. A delicious and cooling treat can be made directly in the cup, which is convenient and makes less mess. Find it on Amazon

This Memory Foam Pillow is the Comfiest Get a great night’s rest every night with this luxurious memory foam pillow. It is designed with cooling and ventilating fabric, perfect for those warm summer months. Find it on Amazon

Work in Bed with This Laptop Stand It’s not lazy if work is getting done, so dip into the “work-in-bed” life. This convenient laptop stand works in bed and on a desktop. Find it on Amazon

This Drawstring Makeup Bag is Ideal for Travel For messy girls, this drawstring makeup bag is a dream. It lays flat so everything is visible without organization or the need to sort things. Find it on Amazon

These Skinny Tumblers Are Bright and Colorful These colorful skinny tumblers are excellent for bringing coffee to work every morning. The matching straws are just the cherry on top. It almost feels like an accessory to an outfit. Find it on Amazon

This Sushi Making Kit is Really Easy to Use Master the art of throwing a dinner party with this sushi-making kit. It has all the tools necessary to create beautiful sushi rolls, even for novices. Find it on Amazon

This Unique Ceramic Vase Looks Great with Flowers This unique and colorful ceramic vase is such a whimsical way to display flowers in the home. And the bold color stands up to the beauty of natural flowers. Find it on Amazon

This Book Light is Perfect for the Bedside Table This folding book light is a pretty addition to the nightstand. And the warm lighting is ideal for winding down with light reading before bed. Find it on Amazon

This Pizza Stone Creates a Crispy Crust There’s nothing worse than a soggy bottom pizza. Make sure every pizza has that deliciously crispy bottom with this pizza stone. It’s an easy addition that makes a big difference. Find it on Amazon

This Instant Printer Saves Memories There’s something very retro about having tangible photos, but having memories to look at feels so good. Save all those precious moments with this Kodak instant printer. Find it on Amazon

This Baby Monitor Gives Parents a Good View Track a baby easily with this baby monitor with audio and video monitoring that can give parents extra peace of mind. The camera can be manipulated to get a better view of the baby, and has night vision. Find it on Amazon

Watch TV While Cooking Keep watching that new, addicting reality show, even while cooking dinner with this tablet holder. It is ideal for those all-day meal prep Sundays. Find it on Amazon

Add Style with This Bamboo Bath Mat This lightweight bamboo bath mat is ideal for placing underneath a fluffy bath mat for better drainage and faster drying. This is ideal for preventing mold and mildew. Find it on Amazon

Ditch the Whisk with This Silicone Fork We are so ready to get rid of our whisks. They are hard to clean and seem unnecessary now that so many alternatives exist. This silicone whisking fork is much easier to clean and does the job. Find it on Amazon

Cool Drinks Instantly with the Chill-O-Matic The chill-o-matic is the ultimate BBQ accessory that chills down beverage cans in minutes. Never have to suffer through that luke warm beer on a hot day again. Find it on Amazon