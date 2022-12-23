mood boosting products that prove you really can buy happiness

We hope you are surviving the holiday season! It’s a time of year that can be both joyful and stressful as we try to accomplish our end-of-year goals and prepare for the new year ahead. If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed or down, we have some great news: there are a number of mood-boosting gadgets that can help cheer you up and bring extra joy to your life. From self-care products to exceptional pieces that will brighten your day, these 37 products will help you feel more confident, calm, and grateful. So don’t let the holiday stress get you down – take some time to practice self-care, and treat yourself to one of these fantastic products. Remember, you are talented, brilliant, incredible, unique, show-stopping and spectacular – and these gadgets are here to help you celebrate that!

This Inflatible Car Mattress is Great To Take On Road Trips All the sunshine and fresh air do wonders for your mental health. Whenever we feel overwhelmed by work, the best remedy is to unplug and enjoy the simplicity of nature. An Inflatible Car Mattress is perfect because it is easier than putting up a tent and allows you to explore wherever and whenever you need to escape for a moment.

Cook Perfect Eggs Every Time with the Egg Frying Pan You can save yourself some time in the mornings. This non-stick pan allows you to cook up to four eggs at once, and its unique design ensures that each egg is cooked evenly and to your desired level of doneness. Whether you prefer your eggs sunny side up, over easy, or hard-boiled, this pan has you covered. You can even cook bacon alongside the compartments if you like.

Add Some Personality As Well As Protection to Your Car with this Cartoon Bumper Sticker Make your car stand out with this fun and unique bumper sticker! The cute cartoon butt design is sure to bring a smile to everyone's face and add a touch of personality to your vehicle. Not only is it a playful addition to your car, but it also serves as an anti-collision sticker to help protect your vehicle. This three-dimensional sticker is made with high-quality materials, making it durable and long-lasting. It can also be easily applied to your car bumper, laptop, or phone shell. Give your car some character with this cute and practical cartoon butt sticker.

Find Peace and Serenity with this Calma Llama Stress Toy Life can be stressful, but there are simple ways to manage stress and find calm amid the chaos. One such tool is the Calma Llama Stress Toy. This adorable llama-shaped toy is made of soft, squishy material that is perfect for squeezing and releasing tension. Not only is the Calma Llama Stress Toy cute and fun to play with, it also offers several health benefits. Squeezing the toy can help to release tension and stress, reducing muscle tension and promoting relaxation. The act of fidgeting with the toy can also help to focus the mind and improve concentration.

Relax and Rejuvenate with these Fizzy Bath Bombs Indulge in a luxurious spa experience right in the comfort of your own home with these heavenly Lavender Chamomile Fizzy Bath Bombs. These handmade bath bombs are made with natural ingredients, including soothing lavender essential oil and calming chamomile, to create a relaxing and aromatic bath experience. Drop one of these fizzy bath bombs into your tub and watch as it fizzes and releases a burst of fragrance, color, and nourishing oils into the water. The result is a soothing and rejuvenating soak that will leave your skin feeling soft and nourished. Perfect for winding down after a long day or pampering yourself on a special occasion, these Lavender Chamomile Fizzy Bath Bombs are a must-have for anyone looking to relax and unwind.

Start The Year On The Right Foot with this Motivational Quote Water Bottle Everyone has had those days when they wake up feeling lazy, unmotivated, or lackluster about their health goals. Or if you have the case of the Monday blues. Consider switching to this Motivational Quote Water Bottle that will help keep you hydrated and cheer you on. It keeps you going with quotes like "Well done!" and "You've got it!".

Brew the Perfect Pick Me Up at Home with this De'Longhi Espresso Machine Elevate your home coffee game and get your daily pick me-up with the De'Longhi Stilosa espresso machine. This compact and stylish machine is easy to use, making it perfect for those new to brewing espresso at home. With a sleek design and intuitive controls, it will become a staple in any coffee lover's kitchen. Plus, with its ability to produce perfectly brewed espresso shots every time, you'll be able to enjoy café-quality drinks from the comfort of your own home

Nourish Your Scalp and Promote Hair Growth with this Massaging Scalp Brush Take the edge off after a long day by indulging in a long shower and giving your scalp a relaxing rub with the Massaging Scalp Brush. The soft yet thick silicone bristles stimulate blood flow to the scalp and oil glands providing a deep clean and exfoliation.

Rejuvenate Your Skin with a Facial Steamer: Deep Clean, Hydrate, and Promote Cell Turnover Take your skincare routine to the next level with a facial steamer. This simple yet effective tool can help deep clean your pores, hydrate your skin, and promote cell turnover for a rejuvenated and radiant complexion. Fill the steamer with water, turn it on, and let the steam work its magic. The warmth and moisture can help loosen dirt, oil, and other impurities, making it easier for you to cleanse and exfoliate your skin. Plus, the steam can help improve circulation and increase absorption of skincare products, making them more effective. It can even help relieve the symptoms of a bad cold or migraine.

Start Your Day with an Inspiring Message From Frankenstein on this Coffee Mug This inspirational coffee mug is the perfect way to kickstart your or someone else's day with a positive mindset. Featuring an uplifting quote from the author of Frankenstein, the great Mary Shelley, this mug is sure to bring a smile to your face every time you take a sip. Whether you're enjoying a cup of coffee at home or the office, this mug will inspire and motivate you to tackle your day with enthusiasm and determination.

Indulge in a Luxurious Foot & Leg Massage with this Shiatsu Foot Massager Did you know ancient Egyptians used reflexology to heal themselves by applying pressure to specific points on the feet? The Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine indulges the senses. After trying it out, you will find yourself drifting away into a mid-day nap. Talk about a mood boost!

Experience the Power of Hemp with this All-Natural Balm This is a multi-purpose solution for dry and irritated Skin. Treat your skin to the nourishing benefits of hemp with our all-natural balm. Formulated with pure hemp oil and other natural ingredients, this balm is designed to soothe and moisturize dry, irritated skin. This hemp balm can relieve and leave your skin feeling soft and smooth, whether dealing with dry patches, chapped lips, or rough cuticles. Plus, with its multi-purpose formula, you can use it anywhere on your body that needs extra hydration. Trust in the power of hemp.

This Unisex Sherpa Fleece Blanket for Lounging and Relaxing at Home Stay cozy and comfortable all day long, and elevate your relaxation game with this unisex Sherpa fleece blanket with sleeves. Made from ultra-soft and warm fleece material, this blanket will keep you cozy and comfortable all day long. The sleeves allow you to move freely while keeping your arms and upper body warm, making it perfect for lounging on the couch, reading a book, or watching a movie. The versatile design is suitable for both men and women so that everyone can enjoy the comfort and style of our fleece blanket with sleeves. Get yours today and experience the ultimate in-home comfort.

Welcome Positive Energy into Your Home with this Inspirational Doormat Give yourself a daily reminder to stay focused and keep moving forward. You can greet each day with a positive mindset and a warm welcome when you use this inspirational doormat at your front door. Designed with a motivating and uplifting message, this doormat is a daily reminder to stay focused and keep moving forward. Plus, its durable and easy-to-clean construction makes it practical for everyday use. Give your home a touch of inspiration and positive energy every time you step through the door. Start your day off on the right foot.

Your Furry Friends Will Enjoy This Electronic Massager Share the love by getting a Electronic Scalp Massager that you will enjoy, and your pets will too. An at-home massage is an excellent treatment for chronic injuries, soreness, and anxiety. You know what they say, happiness grows when shared. Your furry pals will thank you!

Say Your Daily Affirmations In Front of this LED Full Body Mirror Daily positive affirmations can help you overcome fear and self-doubt. The possibilities are endless for what you're capable of achieving. This mirror is the first step to manifesting the life you desire. Not only is this LED Full Body Mirror stylish, but it also has a sensing point and will light up when you walk by and slowly fade when you exit. It lights up faster than you are finished saying, "I am an unstoppable force of nature."

Beat the Winter Blues with Therapy Lamp The winter season can bring a variety of challenges, including shorter days, colder temperatures, and a lack of sunlight. But with the HappyLight Therapy Lamp, you can combat these common winter woes and feel happier, more energized, and more focused. This innovative device uses a full spectrum of light to mimic the mood-boosting effects of the sun without exposing you to harmful UV rays. So don't let the winter blues get you down – bring some sunshine into your life.

Get the Party Started with this Shot Glass Dispenser Get the party started with this Six Shot Glass Dispenser. Quickly pour six glasses of your favorite liquor to lift everyone's spirits and get the music pumping. A little party can be a great way to have fun, bring people together, and shake off those new year blues, so don't be afraid to let loose and enjoy yourself. Let this dispenser help you create an unforgettable party experience.

Enhance Your Health and Wellness with Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Collagen is a vital protein that plays a crucial role in the health and appearance of our skin, hair, and nails. As we age, our bodies produce less collagen, leading to visible signs of aging and a loss of elasticity and strength in our skin and hair. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides is a high-quality supplement that helps to support collagen production and improve the health and appearance of your skin, hair, and nails. Formulated with hydrolyzed collagen, a highly absorbable form of collagen, it is easy to incorporate into your daily routine. Mix it into your favorite beverage or recipe for a convenient and effective way to boost your collagen intake.

Enhance Your Sleep and Well-Being with this Silk Sleep Mask & Earplugs A good night's sleep is essential for overall health and well-being, and investing in high-quality sleep aids can make a big difference in the quality of your rest. This silk sleep mask and earplugs are two simple but effective tools for improving your sleep environment and getting a more restful night's sleep. The silk sleep mask is gentle on the skin and blocks out light to create a dark, relaxing sleep environment. The soft, smooth texture of silk is also less irritating than other materials, making it a comfortable choice for long-term use. Earplugs are another simple but effective tool for improving sleep quality. They block out noise and other distractions, allowing you to sleep soundly and wake up refreshed. When paired with a silk sleep mask, earplugs can create a truly restful sleep environment, helping you get the rest you need to feel your best.

Indulge in the Finest Artisanal Chocolate with Raaka Chocolate's Best Sellers Trio Experience the ultimate chocolate indulgence with Raaka Chocolate's Best Sellers Trio. This luxurious collection features three of Raaka's most popular chocolate flavors, all made with high-quality, ethically-sourced ingredients and crafted using innovative techniques to bring out the natural flavors of the cocoa beans. From smooth and creamy milk chocolate to rich and bold dark chocolate, this trio has something for every chocolate lover. Each bar is a work of art, carefully crafted by Raaka's artisanal chocolate makers to deliver a truly exceptional taste experience. The Raaka Chocolate Best Sellers Trio is a must-have for any chocolate connoisseur, perfect for gifting or indulging yourself.

Capture Your Thoughts and Ideas with a Beautiful Hardcover Journal Take your writing to the next level with a high-quality hardcover journal. This elegant and durable journal is the perfect place to jot down your ideas, thoughts, and musings. Whether you're a writer, artist, or simply someone who loves to journal, this beautiful book provides a blank canvas for your creativity. The hardcover design protects your pages and adds a touch of sophistication, while the blank pages allow you to let your imagination run wild. Use this journal as a planner, sketchbook, or simply a place to express yourself. With its timeless design and endless possibilities, a hardcover journal is a must-have for anyone looking to capture their ideas and unleash their creativity.

Find Motivation and Inspiration with this Engraved Quote Bracelet An engraved quote bracelet is more than just a fashion accessory – it's a source of inspiration and motivation. Wear your bracelet as a reminder of your goals and aspirations, or choose a quote that speaks to your values and beliefs. Whether you're looking to inspire yourself or others, an engraved quote bracelet can be a powerful tool for cultivating positivity and motivation. In addition to its inspirational properties, an engraved quote bracelet can also be a comforting and grounding presence. Its tangible, physical presence can serve as a touchstone, helping you to stay focused and grounded in the present moment.

Revitalize Your Skin with this Ice Roller: An Effective Way to Reduce Puffiness Wake up to a more refreshed and radiant complexion with this Ice Roller. Simply store it in the freezer overnight and use it in the morning to massage your skin, increase circulation, and reduce swelling. This simple yet effective tool can help diminish the appearance of pores and leave your skin feeling revitalized and rejuvenated. With regular use, this device is a powerful addition to any skincare routine. Try it and discover the benefits for yourself!

Add a Touch of Elegance to Your Drinks with this Rose Shaped Ice Cube Mold Looking for a unique and elegant way to add flair to your drinks? This Rose Shaped Ice Cube Mold is sure to put a smile on your face. Simply fill the mold with water and freeze, and you'll have a set of beautiful rose-shaped ice cubes that are sure to impress. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or just looking to add visual interest to your daily glass of water, this ice cube mold is a fun and creative way to elevate your drinks.

Boost Your Motivation with this Collection of 100 Motivational Cards This set of 100 Motivational Cards are here to help. Each card features a unique message designed to inspire, uplift, and encourage you to be your best self. From daily affirmations to inspiring quotes, these cards have something for everyone.

Combat Aging with this LED Treatment Mask This LED Treatment Mask is a non-invasive, at-home skincare solution that helps to improve the appearance of various skin concerns. Using low-level light therapy, this mask delivers a gentle and nourishing treatment to the skin, helping to stimulate collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Suitable for all skin types, this innovative mask is a quick and easy way to rejuvenate and revit

Get The Ultimate Spa Experience At Home with the Spa Foot Massager COURTESY OF AMAZON We can’t think of anything better to end of a long, tiring day than a foot massage. Regular foot massages help ease stress, improve sleep, and increase metabolism. Some even say it may even help you live longer. Say hello to the 5-in-1 Spa Foot Massager, which provides a luxurious at-home salon setup. The set also comes with tea tree oil and Epsom salt to add a jacuzzi-like experience to your pedicure. Find it on Amazon

A Wellness Journal Helps You Track Your Progress & Growth COURTESY OF AMAZON The Wellness Journal helps me track progress and growth while finding inspiration. If you are an avid journaler or a first-timer, make time to jot down your feelings, intentions, and million-dollar ideas. A great time to do so is first thing in the morning or even a five-minute break in the subway when something pops into my mind. It sets the tone for the day. Find it on Amazon

Elevate Your Mood and Reduce Stress with this Aromatherapy Candle COURTESY OF AMAZON Aromatherapy can have a powerful impact on your mood and well-being. The refreshing scent of lemon and lily of the valley in this candle can help you feel more grounded, inspired, and connected to yourself. Incorporating this into your daily routine can bring a sense of positivity and reduce stress. Give it a try and see the benefits for yourself! Find it on Amazon

Experience the Benefits of Meditation and Relaxation with this Yoga Bolster Pillow COURTESY OF AMAZON Meditation is a wonderful tool for managing challenges and finding inner peace. Using a yoga bolster pillow can help you get into a comfortable position for meditation and stretch out any tension in your body. Keeping the pillow in a prominent place in your room can serve as a reminder to take a few moments to focus on your breath and clear your mind. Try meditation in the new year and see how it can enhance your well-being and resilience. Find it on Amazon

Find Your Zen with the Mantra Yoga Mat COURTESY OF AMAZON Get a daily reminder of your inner strength and awesomeness. Enhance your yoga practice with the Mantra Yoga Mat. Not only is it functional and comfortable to use, but it also serves as a reminder of your inner strength and awesomeness. Whether you’re stretching at home or attending a workout class, this yoga mat will inspire you to find your zen and embrace the power of positivity. So next time you hit the mat, take a moment to breathe, focus, and remember just how amazing you are. Namaste. Find it on Amazon

This Engraved Compact Mirror Reminds Them How Beautiful They Are COURTESY OF AMAZON This would make a great gift to someone you love, so they feel the appreciation and encouragement you want to pass on to them daily. This Rose Gold Engraved Compact Mirror engraved message will remind your loved ones not to forget how beautiful they are every time they open it. Find it on Amazon

Spread Kindness and Compassion with this Uplifting Book of 365 Simple Actions COURTESY OF AMAZON This One Good Deed A Day book is an excellent resource for anyone looking to spread kindness and compassion in their daily lives. Each page offers an inspiring prompt to encourage meaningful connections with loved ones, help others, and prioritize personal happiness. The journaling space in the book allows readers to reflect on their good deeds and be motivated to continue making a positive impact for an entire year. Find it on Amazon

The Happiness Project Is A Book You Can Read In 5 Minutes COURTESY OF AMAZON Setting time aside to read can be tricky when you have a busy schedule. But if you have five minutes to spare, this is one of the most helpful and life-changing books on positive psychology. The Happiness Project combines personal stories, scientific research, and wisdom from the past to teach us how to be happy. Find it on Amazon