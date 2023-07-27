35 Must-Have Amazon Products For Killer At-Home Workouts

If you’re looking to take your at-home workout routine to the next level, we’ve got 35 products that will help you reach all your fitness goals without even leaving the house. No more dealing with expensive gym memberships and uncomfortably crowded gyms – just benefit from an effective and convenient workout experience from the comfort of your own home. From versatile resistance bands and adjustable dumbbells to heavy-duty machines and high-quality mats, we’ve handpicked the best tools and equipment to help you sweat out your stress, sculpt your body, and boost your overall well-being right from home.

Adjustable Dumbbells The Bowflex bundle includes two adjustable dumbbells that can replace 15 sets of weights, saving you precious space and money. The weights can be adjusted from five to 52.5 pounds each, allowing for versatile workout options. Plus, you also get a stand to help you keep your home gym organized and to save you the trouble (and danger) of bending down to pick up the dumbbells. Additionally, you also get a free two-month membership for the JRNY app, which gives you access to motion tracking, trainer-led workouts, and much more.

Resistance Bands Boost your fitness regime with the Fit Simplify bands that have five different resistance levels for you to customize your workouts with. They're perfect for both beginners and experts, and they're super versatile since they can be used for all sorts of full-body workouts.

Yoga Mat Ensure you have the right amount of comfort and support to get you through your workouts and stretches with the extra-thick Retrospec mat. It's one inch thick, so it'll help to reduce stress on pressure points like your joints, hips, hands, and knees. Plus, it's also non-slip to ensure your safety.

Suspension Trainer System The TRX suspension trainer system includes a suspension training strap, anchors, and a mesh carrier bag. It's perfect for building lean muscle, burning fat, and increasing range of motion – all you need is a secure elevation point at home to set it up.

Exercise Bike Sturdy, stable, and with adjustable resistance, the JOROTO X2PRO exercise bike brings the gym to your home. It even has a digital monitor that shows you your stats, including time, distance, calories, and more, so you can keep track of your performance.

Pushup Board The NOAOVO pushup board is color-coded, so you can easily set it up to target your chest, shoulders, back laterals, and triceps to get the results that you want.

Ab Roller Wheel Strengthen your core with the Vinsguir ab roller wheel, which targets your abdominals, hip flexors, and back muscles with a range of diverse workout options. Plus, it comes with a knee pad to give you a comfortable workout experience.

Power Tower The Sportsroyals power tower is perfect for pull-ups, dips, leg raises, inverted rows, and push-ups, so you can tone your arms, core, shoulders, chest, and back. You can also adjust the height of the pull-up bar and the backrest to make it perfect for you.

Rowing Machine The YOSUDA rowing machine has a magnetic resistance system that's super silent, so you can get an intense workout without jarring noise disturbance. It also has an easy-to-read LCD monitor that gives you your workout stats, as well as a padded seat for maximum comfort. Plus, since rowing machines engage 90% of muscle groups, it's a productive full-body workout.

Balance Ball Chair This Gaiam balance ball chair is not only an ergonomic chair for your home office that'll improve your posture and strengthen your core while simply sitting down, but the ball is also removable for a workout.

Balance Trainer The WeckMethod balance trainer can be incorporated into numerous exercises, from push-ups and lunges to HIIT workouts. It's perfect for compression strength training, coiling core training, and priming, which help to enhance your muscle strength and balance.

Freestanding Punching Bag Build your strength and endurance with the FITVEN punching bag that can withstand your toughest punches and kicks, providing a challenging full-body workout that tones muscles and releases stress. Plus, it has a great shock-absorbing system, and the materials are fast-rebound for long-term use.

Foam Roller The 321 STRONG foam roller is essential for warmups and cooldowns. It relieves muscle tension with its three unique massage zones that replicate the feeling of thumbs, fingers, and palms. Constant use can decrease recovery time, so you'll always be good to go.

Sweat Cream Get more effective results from your workouts with the Sports Research Sweet Sweat cream, which boosts sweating to get rid of excess water weight. Apply it on key areas like your abdominals, arms, and legs to see great results.

Treadmill You can use the foldable Sperax treadmill for anything from a walk to a full-speed run. It's low noise so it won't disturb anyone, and it has an LED display that allows you to track your speed, time, distance, and calories in real-time. Plus, it has a holder for your phone or tablet, so you can enjoy some entertainment while you exercise too.

Jump Rope Boost your speed, balance, and agility with a cardio workout featuring the Epitomie Fitness jump rope. It has a self-locking design that ensures the rope stays intact even during the most intense workouts, and you can customize the cable length to suit your height perfectly.

Smart Scale Get comprehensive insights into your health with the Yunmai smart scale that provides readings ranging from visceral fat to your water and bone mass. Understanding your body composition readings can help you stay on track to reach your fitness goals more efficiently, and the great thing is that you can easily access your readings via the smartphone app.

Aerobic Stepper The GOPLUS step can help you strengthen your muscles and lose weight while improving your balance and flexibility. It has three height levels to customize your workouts, as well as a non-slip surface for safe use. Plus, it's such a versatile addition that can be incorporated into many different workout routines.

Kettle Gryp The genius Kettle Gryp tool allows you to turn your dumbbells into kettlebells, so you can make the workout equipment that you have even more practical, allowing for more diverse workout routines. Plus, it'll also help you save lots of space and money.

Glider Discs The iQinQi slider discs are perfect for use on hardwood, laminate, and tiled floors. They're great for exercises that strengthen, stretch, and sculpt your muscles while reducing the impact on your tendons and joints for safer workout sessions.

Pull-Up Bar Set up the Garren Fitness pull-up bar on your doorway with heavy-duty screws, and you can build your upper body strength. The hand grips are made of foam to minimize fatigue and pain, so you can have a more comfortable workout.

Insulated Water Bottle Stay cool and hydrated during your workouts with the IRON FLASK water bottle. It holds 32 ounces of liquid so you won't have to do constant refills, and it's double-wall insulated to keep the water cold and refreshing.

Weighted Slam Ball Perfect for building up your muscle mass, the Rage Fitness slam ball is available in eight weights, so you can choose the one that'll best help you achieve your fitness goals. It's encased in a heavy-duty rubber shell with a textured surface to provide a firm grip and premium durability.

Mini Trampoline The OneTwoFit mini trampoline offers a fun yet effective way to exercise. Its adjustable handlebar and sturdy construction make it perfect for aerobic workouts that'll help to burn fat and calories all over while helping to improve balance and coordination.

Extra-Large Exercise Mat The RevTime exercise mat is a must-have for your home gym since it provides ample room and cushioning for various exercises, ensuring a safe and comfortable workout experience. Both sides of the mat are non-slip for maximum stability, and a bonus is that it'll help to protect the floor from damage.

Cable Home Gym The MAXPRO workout machine can be adjusted from five pounds to 150 pounds of resistance, so it's a very versatile tool that's suitable for all fitness levels. It's great for a range of strength and HIIT exercises.

Ring Fit Adventure If you have a Nintendo Switch console, you can get in a good workout while enjoying a fun game with the Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure. The purpose of the game is to defeat a bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises to work up a sweat.

Weighted Vest Add an extra layer of resistance to your workouts with the VIVITORY weighted vest. You'll get better fat loss and muscle gain results when you do weight-bearing exercises, so just choose the most appropriate one for you: either 11 pounds or 18 pounds.

Grip Strengthener Kit The FitBeast kit contains five different tools that'll help you increase hand, wrist, and forearm strength, making it perfect for athletes and musicians, whose hands are their tools. And to make this kit even more versatile, you can also adjust the resistance of the hand gripper tool.

Rowing Machine The Stamina BodyTrac Glider simulates the motion of rowing to tone your muscles and stimulate your metabolism, making it the perfect addition to your home workout regime. There are 12 levels of resistance available, and it has a padded and molded seat to keep you comfortable.

Bala Bangles You can wear these Bala bangles around your wrists or ankles to add a bit more resistance to your workout routine. Choose between one or two pounds of weight, and they'll give you a convenient boost with their hands-free resistance.

Weight Bench The FLYBIRD workout bench is a versatile addition to your home gym. It has seven back positions and three seat positions, so it's suitable for a wide range of exercises, and it's foldable and easy to store so it won't take up too much space.

Weighted Bar Turn up the heat on your workouts with the Yes4All weighted bar. This tool offers a simple yet versatile way to add resistance to your workouts, whether it's yoga, Pilates, aerobics, or even jogging, so you can burn more calories and tone your muscles for a more effective session.

All-in-One Home Gym There's truly no need to leave the home when you have the Speediance equipment that combines cardio and strength training. Get that full-body workout done with this machine that has customizable resistance from one to 220 pounds, as well as smart accessories that allow you to train with a rowing machine, smith machine, barbells and dumbbells, cable crossover, and more – all while being in a compact set-up.