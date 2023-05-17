Don’t Sweat It: Must-Have Items to Help You Beat the Summer Heat

When the summer heat is on, staying cool and comfortable becomes a top priority. But fret not, as we have you covered with a curated selection of must-have items to help you beat the summer heat without breaking a sweat. From refreshing gadgets to stylish apparel and ingenious accessories, these essentials are here to ensure you can enjoy the season to the fullest. Join us as we dive into the world of smart solutions and clever products that will keep you cool and collected when the temperatures rise. Get ready to say goodbye to sweaty days and embrace the summer with confidence, knowing that you have the must-have items that will help you beat the heat.

This Flamingo Inflatable Can Fit Six People If you’re planning something special for vacation and like to have fun, this completely extra flamingo inflatable is your dream come true. It can fit up to six people. Yes, six people so that you can hang out together. Did we mention that it’s got six cup holders? So your refreshments can stay safe. Find it on Amazon

Look After Your Pets with This Water Fountain Keeping your pets hydrated is super-important, especially in hot weather. So while you have fun, you can rest assured that your four-legged pals are cared for with this continuous water fountain. This stainless steel dish can take up to 3.2 liters. Find it on Amazon

Whatever You Do This Summer, You Need a Firepit Even if you don’t have a lot of room, this cozy firepit will immediately elevate your outdoor area. The low outdoor heater will take the chill off as the evening cools. We adore the industrial-style dark bronze finish with the glass is a touch of class. It’s unreal. Find it on Amazon

Light Up Your Pool Party with These LED Balls Light up your pool fun with these great pool balls. The pool lamp can shift through a range of bright colors by remote control and can last up to 30 hours, which is hours of fun! Find it on Amazon

Waterproof Playing Cards Will Let You Stay By the Pool Stay cool in the pool and keep everyone entertained with a game. You don’t have to worry about water with these waterproof playing cards. They’re perfect for the beach to keep everyone entertained. Find it on Amazon

This Rolling Bar Cart Will Keep Over 100 Cans Chilled Not everyone can build their bar in their backyard, but another option could be even better. This rolling bar cart is excellent to wheel out onto the patio and can hold up to 50 bottles with room for ice or over 100 cans. Drinks will stay cold here for up to 36 hours, so you don’t have to chug in one go. Find it on Amazon

You Need This Body Butter Once the Sun Goes Down You’ve got to look after your skin before and after heading out in the sun. This After Sun Body Butter will keep your skin hydrated while soothing any irritation with its ultra-rich moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter and avocado oil. Find it on Amazon

Get Your Own Hot Tub This summer, you could have your hot tub. This inflatable hot tub fits up to six people and has 170 powerful water jets to give you that spa experience with temperatures reaching 104 F. It doesn’t need to take up much room; you can pump it up just 20 minutes before you want to hop in, and then it can be stored easily. Your friends will be so jealous. Find it on Amazon

Install This Fancy Trash Can for Easy Clean-Up When hosting people this summer, don’t let your trash and empties attract bugs; instead, pop them into this fancy trash can. The wicker-style design looks superb and saves you from a lengthy clean-up duty. Find it on Amazon

Pop on These Water Shoes When It’s Rocky at the Beach Not every beach has powder sand that is soft underfoot; you can slip on these quick-dry water shoes that’ll make it easier for you to walk on rocks and stones, so you don’t have to miss out on beach time just because of a few pebbles. Find it on Amazon

Slip on These Squishy Slides When You Want to Go Outside If you’re making the most of the outdoors, you need a pair of slip-on sliders. These are so cushioned it’ll be like walking on clouds. These pillow shoes are available in various colors; we’d be surprised if you didn’t want one in every color. They make life much easier than having to tie up your shoelaces. Find it on Amazon

Water Fights Just Got More Fun with These Reusable Balloons Did someone say water fight? These are reusable water balloons. You usually throw away balloons, but these can be clicked shut with a magnetic strip so you can keep using them, and they are a lot of fun. Find it on Amazon

This Ultimate Beach Bag Even Comes with Towels This is the ultimate beach bag. It can fit all you need for a beach day or a picnic. It comes with a cooler bag, two microfiber towels, and an internal pocket to slip your valuables in. Find it on Amazon

Get a Mosquito Patio Shield to Protect You Don’t let pesky bugs like mosquitoes ruin your summer nights. This Thermacell Patio Shield gives you a whole 15-foot-zone that can help protect you and your family while you’re outside. The cordless device gives off a scent-free repellent that lasts up to four hours each. They then change color when it’s time to switch. Find it on Amazon

This is a New Twist On Tic Tac Toe This is this summer’s cutest version of Tic Tac Toe. This version means that you must toss a beanbag on the X’s and O’s, requiring even more skill. You can change the distance whether you’re playing with adults or kids. Find it on Amazon

These Solar Fence Lights Will Help You Keep the Party Going Just because the sun goes down doesn’t mean you must stop entertaining with these solar fence lights. They can give you up to six hours of continuous light to keep going for most of the night once fully charged. Find it on Amazon

Get All the Ice You Need with This Ice Maker Get all the ice you need daily with this countertop ice maker. Unlike huge chunks of ice, this ice maker makes crunchy and chewy ice nuggets made quickly for refreshing drinks. Find it on Amazon

Go All Out in Matching Family Outfit For Vacation When it’s time for vacation, you need to give it the Christmas jumper treatment, especially for the ‘gram. We can’t get enough of this matching family set of shirts and rompers so everyone can go all out in Hawaiian shirts this summer. Find it on Amazon

This Outdoor Rug Adds Texture to Your Backyard We can’t believe the value of this black and white outdoor rug. It looks so expensive with its stunning design. It’s reversible, so it can be flipped over when needed. Find it on Amazon

Light This Citronella Candle on a Summer’s Eve If you want a little candlelight on a summer’s eve, this pack of citronella candles can burn for up to 40 hours each and give you a little light while keeping those pesky mosquitoes away as you have lots of fun. Find it on Amazon

You’ll Have Fun Peacocking with This Giant Inflatable Ok, so you’ve seen unicorns, flamingoes, and even eagles, but what about a peacock? This giant inflatable pool float is huge and has different air chambers, so you don’t have to worry about a puncture stranding you. It would have a whole new meaning on peacocking if you brought this out for fun. Find it on Amazon

This Waterproof Speaker Will Charge Your Phone and Play Tunes Enjoy your tunes outside with the JBL Portable Waterproof Speaker. This speaker is so clever; rather than draining your battery, you can charge your device through a USB port. Up to two devices can be connected so you can share DJing duties, and you don’t have to worry about taking it to the beach or pool because it’s so waterproof that it can even be submerged in water. Find it on Amazon

Wear These Bands and Get Rid of Mosquitoes When the sun comes out, mosquitoes come to play too. You can stop the buzzing around you by wearing these mosquito-repellant bands infused with lemongrass oil, citronella, and geraniol oil. This pack contains 24 natural, colorful bands that are great for camping, gardening, fishing, BBQs, traveling, and more. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Lose Your Connection with This Wi-Fi Extender Keep your connection going even if you’re outside by using this Wi-Fi extender. Don’t ruin your party vibes and summer spirit by cheating on Wi-Fi. This extender can increase your internet to 1000 sq ft and can take connections for up to 15 devices. Find it on Amazon

Cool Down with a Magic Towel These cooling towels are like magic. The towels are made from a ridiculously lightweight mesh material. To get it cold, you just put it in water, wring it out and then snap it. Somehow it becomes cold, and you’re good to go. Find it on Amazon

This Waterproof Blanket is Absolutely Huge Don’t go to the beach and spend most of your time bent on a corner of a beach blanket that is too small. This super-large blanket is big enough to fit three people and even comes with stakes to stretch it out for a comfy place to sit. It’s also water-resistant and sand proof, so water rolls right off of it. Find it on Amazon

SPY Loves This Stylish Wicker Seating If you need a refresh for your outdoor seating area, we love this versatile set with two chairs and a loveseat that can fit up to four people. The stylish wicker design has a bright open-weave pattern and is easy to clean. Great for kicking back on or even enjoying snacks. Find it on Amazon

Rock These Cool Sunglasses That Don’t Cost a Fortune Rock these sunglasses. They come with polarized lenses to reduce glare on the roads or in the water so you can see clearly while looking cool. When the sun shines, you don’t want to give yourself more lines by squinting. Find it on Amazon