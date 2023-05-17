Don’t Sweat It: Must-Have Items to Help You Beat the Summer Heat

When the summer heat is on, staying cool and comfortable becomes a top priority. But fret not, as we have you covered with a curated selection of must-have items to help you beat the summer heat without breaking a sweat. From refreshing gadgets to stylish apparel and ingenious accessories, these essentials are here to ensure you can enjoy the season to the fullest. Join us as we dive into the world of smart solutions and clever products that will keep you cool and collected when the temperatures rise. Get ready to say goodbye to sweaty days and embrace the summer with confidence, knowing that you have the must-have items that will help you beat the heat.
This Flamingo Inflatable Can Fit Six People
If you’re planning something special for vacation and like to have fun, this completely extra flamingo inflatable is your dream come true. It can fit up to six people. Yes, six people so that you can hang out together. Did we mention that it’s got six cup holders? So your refreshments can stay safe.
Look After Your Pets with This Water Fountain
Keeping your pets hydrated is super-important, especially in hot weather. So while you have fun, you can rest assured that your four-legged pals are cared for with this continuous water fountain. This stainless steel dish can take up to 3.2 liters.
Whatever You Do This Summer, You Need a Firepit
Even if you don’t have a lot of room, this cozy firepit will immediately elevate your outdoor area. The low outdoor heater will take the chill off as the evening cools. We adore the industrial-style dark bronze finish with the glass is a touch of class. It’s unreal.
Light Up Your Pool Party with These LED Balls
Light up your pool fun with these great pool balls. The pool lamp can shift through a range of bright colors by remote control and can last up to 30 hours, which is hours of fun!
Waterproof Playing Cards Will Let You Stay By the Pool
Stay cool in the pool and keep everyone entertained with a game. You don’t have to worry about water with these waterproof playing cards. They’re perfect for the beach to keep everyone entertained.
This Rolling Bar Cart Will Keep Over 100 Cans Chilled
Not everyone can build their bar in their backyard, but another option could be even better. This rolling bar cart is excellent to wheel out onto the patio and can hold up to 50 bottles with room for ice or over 100 cans. Drinks will stay cold here for up to 36 hours, so you don’t have to chug in one go.
You Need This Body Butter Once the Sun Goes Down
You’ve got to look after your skin before and after heading out in the sun. This After Sun Body Butter will keep your skin hydrated while soothing any irritation with its ultra-rich moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter and avocado oil.
Get Your Own Hot Tub
This summer, you could have your hot tub. This inflatable hot tub fits up to six people and has 170 powerful water jets to give you that spa experience with temperatures reaching 104 F. It doesn’t need to take up much room; you can pump it up just 20 minutes before you want to hop in, and then it can be stored easily. Your friends will be so jealous.
Install This Fancy Trash Can for Easy Clean-Up
When hosting people this summer, don’t let your trash and empties attract bugs; instead, pop them into this fancy trash can. The wicker-style design looks superb and saves you from a lengthy clean-up duty.
Pop on These Water Shoes When It’s Rocky at the Beach
Not every beach has powder sand that is soft underfoot; you can slip on these quick-dry water shoes that’ll make it easier for you to walk on rocks and stones, so you don’t have to miss out on beach time just because of a few pebbles.
Slip on These Squishy Slides When You Want to Go Outside
If you’re making the most of the outdoors, you need a pair of slip-on sliders. These are so cushioned it’ll be like walking on clouds. These pillow shoes are available in various colors; we’d be surprised if you didn’t want one in every color. They make life much easier than having to tie up your shoelaces.
Water Fights Just Got More Fun with These Reusable Balloons
Did someone say water fight? These are reusable water balloons. You usually throw away balloons, but these can be clicked shut with a magnetic strip so you can keep using them, and they are a lot of fun.
This Ultimate Beach Bag Even Comes with Towels
This is the ultimate beach bag. It can fit all you need for a beach day or a picnic. It comes with a cooler bag, two microfiber towels, and an internal pocket to slip your valuables in.
Get a Mosquito Patio Shield to Protect You
Don’t let pesky bugs like mosquitoes ruin your summer nights. This Thermacell Patio Shield gives you a whole 15-foot-zone that can help protect you and your family while you’re outside. The cordless device gives off a scent-free repellent that lasts up to four hours each. They then change color when it’s time to switch.
This is a New Twist On Tic Tac Toe
This is this summer’s cutest version of Tic Tac Toe. This version means that you must toss a beanbag on the X’s and O’s, requiring even more skill. You can change the distance whether you’re playing with adults or kids.
These Solar Fence Lights Will Help You Keep the Party Going
Just because the sun goes down doesn’t mean you must stop entertaining with these solar fence lights. They can give you up to six hours of continuous light to keep going for most of the night once fully charged.
Get All the Ice You Need with This Ice Maker
Get all the ice you need daily with this countertop ice maker. Unlike huge chunks of ice, this ice maker makes crunchy and chewy ice nuggets made quickly for refreshing drinks.
Go All Out in Matching Family Outfit For Vacation
When it’s time for vacation, you need to give it the Christmas jumper treatment, especially for the ‘gram. We can’t get enough of this matching family set of shirts and rompers so everyone can go all out in Hawaiian shirts this summer.
This Outdoor Rug Adds Texture to Your Backyard
We can’t believe the value of this black and white outdoor rug. It looks so expensive with its stunning design. It’s reversible, so it can be flipped over when needed.
Light This Citronella Candle on a Summer’s Eve
If you want a little candlelight on a summer’s eve, this pack of citronella candles can burn for up to 40 hours each and give you a little light while keeping those pesky mosquitoes away as you have lots of fun.
You’ll Have Fun Peacocking with This Giant Inflatable
Ok, so you’ve seen unicorns, flamingoes, and even eagles, but what about a peacock? This giant inflatable pool float is huge and has different air chambers, so you don’t have to worry about a puncture stranding you. It would have a whole new meaning on peacocking if you brought this out for fun.
This Waterproof Speaker Will Charge Your Phone and Play Tunes
Enjoy your tunes outside with the JBL Portable Waterproof Speaker. This speaker is so clever; rather than draining your battery, you can charge your device through a USB port. Up to two devices can be connected so you can share DJing duties, and you don’t have to worry about taking it to the beach or pool because it’s so waterproof that it can even be submerged in water.
Wear These Bands and Get Rid of Mosquitoes
When the sun comes out, mosquitoes come to play too. You can stop the buzzing around you by wearing these mosquito-repellant bands infused with lemongrass oil, citronella, and geraniol oil. This pack contains 24 natural, colorful bands that are great for camping, gardening, fishing, BBQs, traveling, and more.
Don’t Lose Your Connection with This Wi-Fi Extender
Keep your connection going even if you’re outside by using this Wi-Fi extender. Don’t ruin your party vibes and summer spirit by cheating on Wi-Fi. This extender can increase your internet to 1000 sq ft and can take connections for up to 15 devices.
Cool Down with a Magic Towel
These cooling towels are like magic. The towels are made from a ridiculously lightweight mesh material. To get it cold, you just put it in water, wring it out and then snap it. Somehow it becomes cold, and you’re good to go.
This Waterproof Blanket is Absolutely Huge
Don’t go to the beach and spend most of your time bent on a corner of a beach blanket that is too small. This super-large blanket is big enough to fit three people and even comes with stakes to stretch it out for a comfy place to sit. It’s also water-resistant and sand proof, so water rolls right off of it.
SPY Loves This Stylish Wicker Seating
If you need a refresh for your outdoor seating area, we love this versatile set with two chairs and a loveseat that can fit up to four people. The stylish wicker design has a bright open-weave pattern and is easy to clean. Great for kicking back on or even enjoying snacks.
Rock These Cool Sunglasses That Don’t Cost a Fortune
Rock these sunglasses. They come with polarized lenses to reduce glare on the roads or in the water so you can see clearly while looking cool. When the sun shines, you don’t want to give yourself more lines by squinting.
Keep All Your Belongings Dry with This Dry Sak
Wild swimming is on-trend, but that doesn’t mean you should leave your belongings unsafe. This DrySak watertight bag seals out water and protects your valuables, from your phone to your snacks, while you enjoy yourself. It’s designed to keep you safe, so if you’re out at night, there’s a reflective strip so you can be spotted, and it comes with a handy strap so you can wear it over your shoulder or attach it to your boat or hook.