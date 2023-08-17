Skip to main content
34 Next-Level Clever Products That Had Us Saying, “Why Didn’t I Think Of That?”

A torch and a book safe.
Photo Credit:

Amazon is pretty much a huge treasure trove of deliciously smart products. There’s definitely a lot of junk, but within all those pages is some really good stuff. And there’s something so satisfying about finding a product on the internet that is so genius, it feels tragic that we’ve been living life without it up until this point. This list seeks to inspire that feeling over and over again. The only problem is trying to resist adding every single one to the cart.

Keep Soap Dry in This Soap Dish Holder

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

One of the downsides of using bar soap is the fact that it can lose a lot of soap when it’s wet. This soap dish holder allows the soap to dry and stay away from moisture so it lasts longer.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Make Coffee an Alarm Clock

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

Wake up every day to the delicious smell of coffee with this coffee alarm clock. We can’t think of a better way to wake up than with a fresh cup of coffee.

Find it on Amazon

Make Creative Projects at Home With This 3D Printer

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

Try out something high-tech this year and finally get a 3D printer. This isn’t the most common household appliance, but with all its applications, it should be.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Magnetic Wallet & Card Holder Keeps Everything in One Place

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

Forgetful people don’t need more things to keep track of. This handy magnetic wallet and card holder attaches directly to a smartphone to keep everything together.

Find it on Amazon

This Ceiling Fan Duster Has a Unique Design

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

Sometimes an item is so perfectly made for something that it’s awe-inspiring. That is exactly how we felt when we saw the shape and function of this ceiling fan duster.

Find it on Amazon

Keep Beverages Close by With This Cup Cozy Pillow

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

Not every spot on the couch has access to the coffee table, but no one’s trying to binge-watch without something to drink. Solve that problem with this handy cup cozy pillow.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Fix Minor Spots With This Touch-Up Paint Pen

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

Accidents happen, but they don’t need to be the end of the world. Fix small scrapes and spots with this handy touch-up paint pen that allows for accurate and precise fixes.

Find it on Amazon

Hang Pictures More Easily

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

This drywall picture hanger is the easiest way to hang up pictures without damaging the wall too much. The claw easily hooks into the wall and doesn’t requires any other tools.

Find it on Amazon

Hide Trinkets in These Storage Books

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

Cheat looking smart with these storage books that can be used to hide all manner of items before guests come over. They’re so sneaky!

Find it on Amazon

Shred Meat Quickly and Easily

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

Shredding meat with two forks can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. Shred different types of meat much more efficiently with this shredder tool that makes dinner prep easy.

Find it on Amazon

This Flashlight Is Great for Camping

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

Outdoor adventures are so fun, but they also require a lot of preparedness and that includes a light source. This multi-functional flashlight is a great addition to the gear.

Find it on Amazon

A Pan That Comes With Its Own Strainer

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

Draining a pan can be a total pain in the butt, but this pan that comes with an attached strainer makes it so much easier to cool bacon or other fatty items.

Find it on Amazon

Get Geeky With This Smart Rubik’s Cube

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

This smart Rubik’s Cube connects to a smartphone via an app and allows users to learn how to solve the cube, play mini-games, and improve solving time.

Find it on Amazon

Keep Track of the Family Dog

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

The Petcube Bites 2 is a video monitoring system made for watching pets. There is even a function that allows owners to speak to pets and shoot out treats.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

The Broombi Is the Ultimate Pet Hair Tool

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

Pet owners are always in a battle of trying to get rid of all the pet hair in the home and the Broombi is the ultimate combat tool. The silicone broom works so well at picking up all those stray hairs that plague floors and other surfaces.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Separate Fat With Ease

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

This handy fat separator uses gravity to naturally separate out the fat and keep it apart from the other liquid. This is great when making things like gravy.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Keep Furniture in Place With These Gripper Pads

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

These handy gripper pads help keep different furniture pieces in place in the home. The pads can be cut to fit perfectly to different surfaces.

Find it on Amazon

Keep the Home Bug-Free With This Indoor Fly Trap

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

The summertime means that bugs are running rampant in the world and in the home. Get rid of them easily with this indoor fly trap that plugs right into an outlet.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Never Forget to Feed the Family Pet

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

This automatic pet feeder takes the thought out of dinnertime. This is a great item to get for food-motivated cats, so that they meow at the machine rather than the owner for dinner.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Keep Wine Safe With This Combination Lock for Wine

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

This simple and effective combination lock for wine is perfect for families with naughty teens that are always trying to get into the liquor stash.

Find it on Amazon

Never Lose a Sock Again

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

These simple sock locks keep socks together in the wash and dryer, so there’s no fear of losing that pesky sock. This is an absolute must-have product.

Find it on Amazon

Make Doggy Bath Time Easy

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

Sometimes a trip to the pup salon is not an option and for those times, we need a good home option. This Aquapaw works with the existing bath and shower mechanisms to create the perfect puppy bath time.

Find it on Amazon

This LED Beanie Hat Is Perfect for Late Night Walks

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

With the days getting shorter, it’s important to remember safe dog walking means being seen by cars on the road. And this LED beanie hat is the perfect late-night or early-morning dog walking accessory.

Find it on Amazon

The MEATER Plus Is Perfect for BBQ-ing

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

Mastering the art of cooking meat means having a good meat thermometer. We personally love the MEATER Plus because it connects to a smartphone and makes it easy to keep track of the meat’s progress without having to watch over it too closely.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

The iRobot Braava Jet Makes Cleaning Easy

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

The best way to clean the house is the way that requires zero work. This iRobot Braava Jet is one of those products that is pretty much a lazy person’s dream.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

These Wine Pouches Make the Perfect Host Gift

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

We believe that going to a party without a gift is one of the biggest social faux pas. Always have a cute option to bring a decent bottle of wine with these stunning wine patches.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Make Product Last Longer With This Herb Keeper

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

There’s no worse feeling than realizing the produce that was bought went bad before we had a chance to use it. Solve that problem, or at least delay it, with this herb keeper.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Save the Leftovers With These Reusable Silicone Lids

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

These reusable silicone lids come in different sizes that accommodate vessels and food items for easy storage. And we love that it’s more sustainable than plastic wrap.

Find it on Amazon

Add Storage With This Mug Rack

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

One of the best ways to create more storage space is to utilize unused empty spaces, like the under-cabinet space. That’s exactly what these mug racks take advantage of.

Find it on Amazon

Pet Owners Need This Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

Beware the use of the UV flashlight in the home. It really does illuminate all those urine stains and it can be a little disturbing. Good thing the Angry Orange pet odor eliminator will get them all out.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Keep the Counter Dry With This Sinkmat

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

This easy-to-install sinkmat goes around the faucet and protects the counter from extra spillage. It’s an easy fix that really does make a big difference.

Find it on Amazon

Get More From Household Lighting With These Smart LED Bulbs

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

Transform lighting in the home with these smart LED bulbs that can change color and ambiance in the room. Schedules can even be set with the bulbs.

Find it on Amazon

This OtterBox Case Protects iPhones

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

This genius OtterBox iPhone case comes with a pop-out function that makes scrolling on the phone more comfortable for longer use.

Find it on Amazon

Get More Precise Baking With These Reusable Macaron Silicone Baking Mats

34 nextlevel clever products that had us saying why didnt i think of that

Ditch the parchment paper and use these reusable macaron silicone baking mats that are even better. Plus, the uniform round shapes make it easy to get uniform bakes.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

