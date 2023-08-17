34 Next-Level Clever Products That Had Us Saying, “Why Didn’t I Think Of That?”

Amazon is pretty much a huge treasure trove of deliciously smart products. There’s definitely a lot of junk, but within all those pages is some really good stuff. And there’s something so satisfying about finding a product on the internet that is so genius, it feels tragic that we’ve been living life without it up until this point. This list seeks to inspire that feeling over and over again. The only problem is trying to resist adding every single one to the cart.
Keep Soap Dry in This Soap Dish Holder
One of the downsides of using bar soap is the fact that it can lose a lot of soap when it’s wet. This soap dish holder allows the soap to dry and stay away from moisture so it lasts longer.
Make Coffee an Alarm Clock
Wake up every day to the delicious smell of coffee with this coffee alarm clock. We can’t think of a better way to wake up than with a fresh cup of coffee.
Make Creative Projects at Home With This 3D Printer
Try out something high-tech this year and finally get a 3D printer. This isn’t the most common household appliance, but with all its applications, it should be.
This Magnetic Wallet & Card Holder Keeps Everything in One Place
Forgetful people don’t need more things to keep track of. This handy magnetic wallet and card holder attaches directly to a smartphone to keep everything together.
This Ceiling Fan Duster Has a Unique Design
Sometimes an item is so perfectly made for something that it’s awe-inspiring. That is exactly how we felt when we saw the shape and function of this ceiling fan duster.
Keep Beverages Close by With This Cup Cozy Pillow
Not every spot on the couch has access to the coffee table, but no one’s trying to binge-watch without something to drink. Solve that problem with this handy cup cozy pillow.
Fix Minor Spots With This Touch-Up Paint Pen
Accidents happen, but they don’t need to be the end of the world. Fix small scrapes and spots with this handy touch-up paint pen that allows for accurate and precise fixes.
Hang Pictures More Easily
This drywall picture hanger is the easiest way to hang up pictures without damaging the wall too much. The claw easily hooks into the wall and doesn’t requires any other tools.
Hide Trinkets in These Storage Books
Cheat looking smart with these storage books that can be used to hide all manner of items before guests come over. They’re so sneaky!
Shred Meat Quickly and Easily
Shredding meat with two forks can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. Shred different types of meat much more efficiently with this shredder tool that makes dinner prep easy.
This Flashlight Is Great for Camping
Outdoor adventures are so fun, but they also require a lot of preparedness and that includes a light source. This multi-functional flashlight is a great addition to the gear.
A Pan That Comes With Its Own Strainer
Draining a pan can be a total pain in the butt, but this pan that comes with an attached strainer makes it so much easier to cool bacon or other fatty items.
Get Geeky With This Smart Rubik’s Cube
This smart Rubik’s Cube connects to a smartphone via an app and allows users to learn how to solve the cube, play mini-games, and improve solving time.
Keep Track of the Family Dog
The Petcube Bites 2 is a video monitoring system made for watching pets. There is even a function that allows owners to speak to pets and shoot out treats.
The Broombi Is the Ultimate Pet Hair Tool
Pet owners are always in a battle of trying to get rid of all the pet hair in the home and the Broombi is the ultimate combat tool. The silicone broom works so well at picking up all those stray hairs that plague floors and other surfaces.
Separate Fat With Ease
This handy fat separator uses gravity to naturally separate out the fat and keep it apart from the other liquid. This is great when making things like gravy.
Keep Furniture in Place With These Gripper Pads
These handy gripper pads help keep different furniture pieces in place in the home. The pads can be cut to fit perfectly to different surfaces.
Keep the Home Bug-Free With This Indoor Fly Trap
The summertime means that bugs are running rampant in the world and in the home. Get rid of them easily with this indoor fly trap that plugs right into an outlet.
Never Forget to Feed the Family Pet
This automatic pet feeder takes the thought out of dinnertime. This is a great item to get for food-motivated cats, so that they meow at the machine rather than the owner for dinner.
Keep Wine Safe With This Combination Lock for Wine
This simple and effective combination lock for wine is perfect for families with naughty teens that are always trying to get into the liquor stash.
Never Lose a Sock Again
These simple sock locks keep socks together in the wash and dryer, so there’s no fear of losing that pesky sock. This is an absolute must-have product.
Make Doggy Bath Time Easy
Sometimes a trip to the pup salon is not an option and for those times, we need a good home option. This Aquapaw works with the existing bath and shower mechanisms to create the perfect puppy bath time.
This LED Beanie Hat Is Perfect for Late Night Walks
With the days getting shorter, it’s important to remember safe dog walking means being seen by cars on the road. And this LED beanie hat is the perfect late-night or early-morning dog walking accessory.
The MEATER Plus Is Perfect for BBQ-ing
Mastering the art of cooking meat means having a good meat thermometer. We personally love the MEATER Plus because it connects to a smartphone and makes it easy to keep track of the meat’s progress without having to watch over it too closely.
The iRobot Braava Jet Makes Cleaning Easy
The best way to clean the house is the way that requires zero work. This iRobot Braava Jet is one of those products that is pretty much a lazy person’s dream.
These Wine Pouches Make the Perfect Host Gift
We believe that going to a party without a gift is one of the biggest social faux pas. Always have a cute option to bring a decent bottle of wine with these stunning wine patches.
Make Product Last Longer With This Herb Keeper
There’s no worse feeling than realizing the produce that was bought went bad before we had a chance to use it. Solve that problem, or at least delay it, with this herb keeper.
Save the Leftovers With These Reusable Silicone Lids
These reusable silicone lids come in different sizes that accommodate vessels and food items for easy storage. And we love that it’s more sustainable than plastic wrap.
Add Storage With This Mug Rack
One of the best ways to create more storage space is to utilize unused empty spaces, like the under-cabinet space. That’s exactly what these mug racks take advantage of.
Pet Owners Need This Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator
Beware the use of the UV flashlight in the home. It really does illuminate all those urine stains and it can be a little disturbing. Good thing the Angry Orange pet odor eliminator will get them all out.
Keep the Counter Dry With This Sinkmat
This easy-to-install sinkmat goes around the faucet and protects the counter from extra spillage. It’s an easy fix that really does make a big difference.
Get More From Household Lighting With These Smart LED Bulbs
Transform lighting in the home with these smart LED bulbs that can change color and ambiance in the room. Schedules can even be set with the bulbs.
This OtterBox Case Protects iPhones
This genius OtterBox iPhone case comes with a pop-out function that makes scrolling on the phone more comfortable for longer use.
Get More Precise Baking With These Reusable Macaron Silicone Baking Mats
Ditch the parchment paper and use these reusable macaron silicone baking mats that are even better. Plus, the uniform round shapes make it easy to get uniform bakes.