No Space? No Problem! Transform A Small Garden or Patio with These Spring Tips

Size isn’t everything when it comes to your garden or patio, and if you don’t have a lot of space, then it doesn’t mean you can’t create a beautiful, welcoming outdoor space. With spring on our doorstep, it’s the perfect time of year to create a paradise, even in the smallest areas. Whether you have a balcony, a small courtyard, or a tiny backyard, these spring tips will help you maximize your space. From impressive shelves for vertical gardening to colorful lights and clever furniture, we’ve got the right products to bring together an inviting oasis for even the smallest of spaces.

Set the Mood With These Pretty String Lights Bring a little light to brighten your space, and ensure you can use it long after the sun has set. These pretty string lights are enough to cover a patio or balcony space, but you can get them longer, so make sure you measure up. Unlike many string lights, these are dimmer compatible so that you can set the mood. Find it on Amazon

Style Up the Balcony With This Potted Plant Stand Ideal for styling up a corner of a balcony, this six-tier potted plant stand will look stunning once filled with your favorites. This bamboo plant rack is straightforward to put together as well. Find it on Amazon

These Solar Lights Has a Shelf for Potted Plants So if things are tight, these solar lights make the perfect addition to a balcony as they also have a handy shelf to add a plant or two for extra greenery. The tall weather-resistant lights come on automatically each night and can stay lit for up to 12 hours. Find it on Amazon

These LED Lanterns Are a Classy Touch Lanterns are a way to add lighting with a warm touch of class to your space. With black metal frames, this set of two comes with LED battery-operated candles, so you can keep them flickering safely well into the evening. They will look stunning on a shelf, table, or even strategically placed on a lower level. Find it on Amazon

Get Cozy Around This Firepit If you want to create a cozy patio atmosphere, this firepit. It’s smaller than most, with just a couple of chairs fitting around it. Pop the lid on to use it as a simple rattan table when it’s not in use. Find it on Amazon

These Colorful String Lights Aren’t Just For the Festive Season If you like a spot of color, we love these smart string lights that’ll make it feel like the holidays every day. The bright colors include green, red, orange, blue, and purple. It can even be woven beneath your patio umbrella for a quirky feature. Find it on Amazon

Keep Warm With This Wall-Mounted Patio Heater Enjoy your patio or balcony long after the sun goes down with this infrared heater. This device creates instant heat and has three power settings depending on your desired hot. It also has a remote, so you don’t have to get up to switch it on. Find it on Amazon

Light Up the Path With These Waterproof Solar Lights Light up your steps or balcony with these waterproof solar lights. They give a warm white light and can be staggered to light up your patio or balcony. The lights don’t need to be switched on individually as they will automatically turn on. They need a few hours of sunlight for them to be fully charged. Find it on Amazon

This Wicker Table Has a Shelf For Storage This wicker side table has extra space for storage, whether it’s drinks, snacks, or books, and has a powdered-coated steel frame structure that is weather-resistant to endure the elements. Find it on Amazon

Relax and Unwind on These Cushions Make yourself comfortable with these plump cushions. This set of four scatter cushions is made of waterproof material that can brighten up your space. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Some Shade With This Sun Sail Protect yourself against the sun with this sun shade sail. Suspend it across a balcony or patio, giving up to 98% protection against UV rays while letting the air circulate. It comes in 13 colors. Find it on Amazon

This Tasseled Blanket Will Add Texture to the Patio Soften up your space with this oversized throw blanket. The cotton tasseled blanket can be used to keep warm or as a decorative piece across a chair, couch, or sunbed. Find it on Amazon

This Waterproof Storage Box Doubles as a Comfy Bench This waterproof storage box also doubles up as a bench. The rattan design brings a bit of texture to the space, and it’s quite large, so it’s suitable for storing gardening tools, shovels, children’s toys, cushions, and blankets. Find it on Amazon

This Reversible Rug is Soft Under Foot This outdoor rug is made from waterproof material and is tightly woven and hard-wearing, which is excellent for outdoor use. This reversible rug is also quick to clean and comes with a bag so you can fold it away when it’s not in use, and it can even be taken to the beach. Find it on Amazon

This Inflatable Chair is Comfortable When you want to make the most of your space but tidy it all away, you could be in a rental or have a communal yard; this inflatable chair even comes with a footstool. It also comes with a foot pump so that you can use it immediately. It can then be deflated when you’re not using it. Find it on Amazon

Give Yourself Some Privacy With This Screen If you want to enjoy outdoor space but enjoy it away from the prying eyes of passers-by and neighbors, then you need this privacy screen. The shade sail, which has a variety of sizes and offers 90 percent protection from UV rays, can also stop your dogs from barking at passers-by. Find it on Amazon

This is a Beautiful Rug to Add to a Patio We can’t get enough of this intricate, geometric rug. The weather-resistant rug, which comes in nine colors, won’t fade in the sun and can be used inside or outdoors. Rolling out on the balcony or patio for that extra texture is excellent. Find it on Amazon

Create a Mesmerizing World With These Solar Lamps These outdoor lamps will transport you to a different world. They create a mesmerizing pattern, and the solar lanterns come in a pack of 10 and automatically switch on when it gets dark. We love the vivid shadows they make. Find it on Amazon

These Outdoor Curtains for the Balcony These outdoor curtains will bring the wow factor to your balcony, bringing luxury to your decor. These are made from thick waterproof fabric that will get a bit of shade and privacy. Find it on Amazon

This Rolling Cooler Holds All the Beverages You Need If you want to make the most of your outdoor space this spring, this cooler can ensure you don’t have to keep going back and forth to the fridge. This rolling cooler can hold up to 50 bottles and keep things cold for days. It even has a scoop for ice cubes. Find it on Amazon

Gently Rock Away on This Hanging Wicker Chair Create an Instagram-worthy backyard with this hanging wicker chair. This cozy lounger has the softest padded cushions for relaxing with support for the head and back. The all-weather design makes it perfect for outdoor use on the garden or porch. Find it on Amazon

Check Out This Trending Tabletop Firepit Even when you don’t have much room to play with, you can still enjoy the benefits of a fireplace. This fire pit bowl is made of concrete, and each burn lasts over an hour. The geometric firepit bowl only needs to use isopropyl alcohol, rubbing alcohol, or bioethanol. Find it on Amazon

Kick Back With This Stunning Hammock This hammock is the ideal decor piece for adding comfort to the balcony or patio. It can fit up to two people and even be taken away with you on camping trips as it comes with a neat bag. Kick back and put your feet up as you’re suspended from the floor. Find it on Amazon

Create a Low Maintenance Garden With Artificial Grass Whether you’ve got a yard or not, you can create your own. The artificial grass is synthetic with the perfect length for a manicured look, but the best bit is low maintenance and easy to clean. Find it on Amazon

These Interlocking Tiles Instantly Transform a Space You can transform your space quickly with these easy-to-use patio deck tiles. The tiles click together like a puzzle, so almost anyone can do it. This five-star fan revealed they turned their back on natural wood because they didn’t have time to maintain them and wrote: ‘It has a rich color and looks great on the balcony. So happy to use it and not have to worry about maintenance.’ Find it on Amazon

The Patio Bistro Set is Ideal For Sunny Days If you’re looking for a cute patio bistro set, this is it, and it comes with a tempered glass coffee table. The rattan set comes with turquoise and gray cushions for comfy relaxation. This weather-resistant set is perfect for entertaining outdoors. Find it on Amazon

Get Fruity With These Drink Coasters Have a bit of fun with these vibrant fruit coasters. The non-slip coasters come as a pack of seven and bring a cute pop of color to any table. You can easily pop them into the dishwasher if they get sticky from drinks. Find it on Amazon

These Place Mats Will Protect Your Outdoor Furniture Protect your table with these hyacinth wicker place mats. The round rattan placements will give your space a boho feel, but even though they’re pretty, they’re heat-resistant and perfect to be used outdoors. Find it on Amazon

You Won’t Want to Get Up From This Bean Bag Sink into this bean bag that’s not a stuffy, formal chair. This waterproof seat brings a little color to your space, even a nautical feel. As you can still expect showers in spring, it’s handy that it’s weather-resistant, and if it gets dirty, you can throw the cover in the washing machine. Find it on Amazon

Spring Has Sprung With These Solar-Powered Tulips Make it sing spring all year round with these colorful flower lights. The artificial tulip lights give off a warm white light and come with a sturdy stake that you implant into the ground. They’re solar powered so you don’t even have to worry about changing batteries as they’ll charge up in the day and shine at night for up to 12 hours. Find it on Amazon

This Compact Charcoal BBQ Grill Works on a Small Patio This is the cutest barrel-style BBQ grill that is the perfect size for a patio or small deck. The charcoal grill comes with cast iron cooking grates, and it’s on wheels so you can move it around easily. While compact, it still includes side hooks to hang utensils and a little storage shelf. Find it on Amazon

Make a Statement With This Plant Shelf This 11-tier shelving system is made of eucalyptus wood, so it is highly durable, heat-resistant, and moisture-proof. So it’s a bit tight outside, and you’ve only got a little space to work with. That’s no problem with these eye-catching shelves. Find it on Amazon

Sit Back and Relax in This Cocoon Set up a relaxation area in this cocoon ten. This lightweight seat can protect you from the sun while you relax and comes with a storage bag so you can take it away. If you ever feel like sharing, it can fit a few of you inside. Find it on Amazon

Upgrade Seating Areas With These Cushions If you want a fancy upgrade to your outdoor seats, these cabana stripes. These black and ivory seat cushions are a gorgeous addition, and the weather-resistant set can withstand being left out in the rain and is stuffed with comfy recycled fiberfill. Find it on Amazon

Keep the Bugs Away With This Handmade Candle As the warmer months come around, protect yourself against bugs with this citronella candle. It comes encased in handmade pottery, so you don’t have to fuss with candle holders. One five-star reviewer wrote: ‘Love this candle! I definitely tell the difference with fewer mosquitos when we have the candle lit.’ Find it on Amazon

You Can Blow Up This Footstool Whenever You Need It This doesn’t look like an inflatable ottoman does it? This classy furniture can be brought out when needed without taking up too much space. It’s an all-weather footstool that you can use on your patio or even take on vacation for comfort levels. Find it on Amazon