No Space? No Problem! Transform A Small Garden or Patio with These Spring Tips

Size isn’t everything when it comes to your garden or patio, and if you don’t have a lot of space, then it doesn’t mean you can’t create a beautiful, welcoming outdoor space. With spring on our doorstep, it’s the perfect time of year to create a paradise, even in the smallest areas. Whether you have a balcony, a small courtyard, or a tiny backyard, these spring tips will help you maximize your space. From impressive shelves for vertical gardening to colorful lights and clever furniture, we’ve got the right products to bring together an inviting oasis for even the smallest of spaces.
Set the Mood With These Pretty String Lights
Bring a little light to brighten your space, and ensure you can use it long after the sun has set. These pretty string lights are enough to cover a patio or balcony space, but you can get them longer, so make sure you measure up. Unlike many string lights, these are dimmer compatible so that you can set the mood.
Style Up the Balcony With This Potted Plant Stand
Ideal for styling up a corner of a balcony, this six-tier potted plant stand will look stunning once filled with your favorites. This bamboo plant rack is straightforward to put together as well.
These Solar Lights Has a Shelf for Potted Plants
So if things are tight, these solar lights make the perfect addition to a balcony as they also have a handy shelf to add a plant or two for extra greenery. The tall weather-resistant lights come on automatically each night and can stay lit for up to 12 hours.
These LED Lanterns Are a Classy Touch
Lanterns are a way to add lighting with a warm touch of class to your space. With black metal frames, this set of two comes with LED battery-operated candles, so you can keep them flickering safely well into the evening. They will look stunning on a shelf, table, or even strategically placed on a lower level.
Get Cozy Around This Firepit
If you want to create a cozy patio atmosphere, this firepit. It’s smaller than most, with just a couple of chairs fitting around it. Pop the lid on to use it as a simple rattan table when it’s not in use.
These Colorful String Lights Aren’t Just For the Festive Season
If you like a spot of color, we love these smart string lights that’ll make it feel like the holidays every day. The bright colors include green, red, orange, blue, and purple. It can even be woven beneath your patio umbrella for a quirky feature.
Keep Warm With This Wall-Mounted Patio Heater
Enjoy your patio or balcony long after the sun goes down with this infrared heater. This device creates instant heat and has three power settings depending on your desired hot. It also has a remote, so you don’t have to get up to switch it on.
Light Up the Path With These Waterproof Solar Lights
Light up your steps or balcony with these waterproof solar lights. They give a warm white light and can be staggered to light up your patio or balcony. The lights don’t need to be switched on individually as they will automatically turn on. They need a few hours of sunlight for them to be fully charged.
This Wicker Table Has a Shelf For Storage
This wicker side table has extra space for storage, whether it’s drinks, snacks, or books, and has a powdered-coated steel frame structure that is weather-resistant to endure the elements.
Relax and Unwind on These Cushions
Make yourself comfortable with these plump cushions. This set of four scatter cushions is made of waterproof material that can brighten up your space.
Enjoy Some Shade With This Sun Sail
Protect yourself against the sun with this sun shade sail. Suspend it across a balcony or patio, giving up to 98% protection against UV rays while letting the air circulate. It comes in 13 colors.
This Tasseled Blanket Will Add Texture to the Patio
Soften up your space with this oversized throw blanket. The cotton tasseled blanket can be used to keep warm or as a decorative piece across a chair, couch, or sunbed.
This Waterproof Storage Box Doubles as a Comfy Bench
This waterproof storage box also doubles up as a bench. The rattan design brings a bit of texture to the space, and it’s quite large, so it’s suitable for storing gardening tools, shovels, children’s toys, cushions, and blankets.
This Reversible Rug is Soft Under Foot
This outdoor rug is made from waterproof material and is tightly woven and hard-wearing, which is excellent for outdoor use. This reversible rug is also quick to clean and comes with a bag so you can fold it away when it’s not in use, and it can even be taken to the beach.
This Inflatable Chair is Comfortable
When you want to make the most of your space but tidy it all away, you could be in a rental or have a communal yard; this inflatable chair even comes with a footstool. It also comes with a foot pump so that you can use it immediately. It can then be deflated when you’re not using it.
Give Yourself Some Privacy With This Screen
If you want to enjoy outdoor space but enjoy it away from the prying eyes of passers-by and neighbors, then you need this privacy screen. The shade sail, which has a variety of sizes and offers 90 percent protection from UV rays, can also stop your dogs from barking at passers-by.
This is a Beautiful Rug to Add to a Patio
We can’t get enough of this intricate, geometric rug. The weather-resistant rug, which comes in nine colors, won’t fade in the sun and can be used inside or outdoors. Rolling out on the balcony or patio for that extra texture is excellent.
Create a Mesmerizing World With These Solar Lamps
These outdoor lamps will transport you to a different world. They create a mesmerizing pattern, and the solar lanterns come in a pack of 10 and automatically switch on when it gets dark. We love the vivid shadows they make.
These Outdoor Curtains for the Balcony
These outdoor curtains will bring the wow factor to your balcony, bringing luxury to your decor. These are made from thick waterproof fabric that will get a bit of shade and privacy.
This Rolling Cooler Holds All the Beverages You Need
If you want to make the most of your outdoor space this spring, this cooler can ensure you don’t have to keep going back and forth to the fridge. This rolling cooler can hold up to 50 bottles and keep things cold for days. It even has a scoop for ice cubes.
Gently Rock Away on This Hanging Wicker Chair
Create an Instagram-worthy backyard with this hanging wicker chair. This cozy lounger has the softest padded cushions for relaxing with support for the head and back. The all-weather design makes it perfect for outdoor use on the garden or porch.
Check Out This Trending Tabletop Firepit
Even when you don’t have much room to play with, you can still enjoy the benefits of a fireplace. This fire pit bowl is made of concrete, and each burn lasts over an hour. The geometric firepit bowl only needs to use isopropyl alcohol, rubbing alcohol, or bioethanol.
Kick Back With This Stunning Hammock
This hammock is the ideal decor piece for adding comfort to the balcony or patio. It can fit up to two people and even be taken away with you on camping trips as it comes with a neat bag. Kick back and put your feet up as you’re suspended from the floor.
Create a Low Maintenance Garden With Artificial Grass
Whether you’ve got a yard or not, you can create your own. The artificial grass is synthetic with the perfect length for a manicured look, but the best bit is low maintenance and easy to clean.
These Interlocking Tiles Instantly Transform a Space
You can transform your space quickly with these easy-to-use patio deck tiles. The tiles click together like a puzzle, so almost anyone can do it. This five-star fan revealed they turned their back on natural wood because they didn’t have time to maintain them and wrote: ‘It has a rich color and looks great on the balcony. So happy to use it and not have to worry about maintenance.’
The Patio Bistro Set is Ideal For Sunny Days
If you’re looking for a cute patio bistro set, this is it, and it comes with a tempered glass coffee table. The rattan set comes with turquoise and gray cushions for comfy relaxation. This weather-resistant set is perfect for entertaining outdoors.
Get Fruity With These Drink Coasters
Have a bit of fun with these vibrant fruit coasters. The non-slip coasters come as a pack of seven and bring a cute pop of color to any table. You can easily pop them into the dishwasher if they get sticky from drinks.
These Place Mats Will Protect Your Outdoor Furniture
Protect your table with these hyacinth wicker place mats. The round rattan placements will give your space a boho feel, but even though they’re pretty, they’re heat-resistant and perfect to be used outdoors.
You Won’t Want to Get Up From This Bean Bag
Sink into this bean bag that’s not a stuffy, formal chair. This waterproof seat brings a little color to your space, even a nautical feel. As you can still expect showers in spring, it’s handy that it’s weather-resistant, and if it gets dirty, you can throw the cover in the washing machine.
Spring Has Sprung With These Solar-Powered Tulips
Make it sing spring all year round with these colorful flower lights. The artificial tulip lights give off a warm white light and come with a sturdy stake that you implant into the ground. They’re solar powered so you don’t even have to worry about changing batteries as they’ll charge up in the day and shine at night for up to 12 hours.
This Compact Charcoal BBQ Grill Works on a Small Patio
This is the cutest barrel-style BBQ grill that is the perfect size for a patio or small deck. The charcoal grill comes with cast iron cooking grates, and it’s on wheels so you can move it around easily. While compact, it still includes side hooks to hang utensils and a little storage shelf.
Make a Statement With This Plant Shelf
This 11-tier shelving system is made of eucalyptus wood, so it is highly durable, heat-resistant, and moisture-proof. So it’s a bit tight outside, and you’ve only got a little space to work with. That’s no problem with these eye-catching shelves.
Sit Back and Relax in This Cocoon
Set up a relaxation area in this cocoon ten. This lightweight seat can protect you from the sun while you relax and comes with a storage bag so you can take it away. If you ever feel like sharing, it can fit a few of you inside.
Upgrade Seating Areas With These Cushions
If you want a fancy upgrade to your outdoor seats, these cabana stripes. These black and ivory seat cushions are a gorgeous addition, and the weather-resistant set can withstand being left out in the rain and is stuffed with comfy recycled fiberfill.
Keep the Bugs Away With This Handmade Candle
As the warmer months come around, protect yourself against bugs with this citronella candle. It comes encased in handmade pottery, so you don’t have to fuss with candle holders. One five-star reviewer wrote: ‘Love this candle! I definitely tell the difference with fewer mosquitos when we have the candle lit.’
You Can Blow Up This Footstool Whenever You Need It
This doesn’t look like an inflatable ottoman does it? This classy furniture can be brought out when needed without taking up too much space. It’s an all-weather footstool that you can use on your patio or even take on vacation for comfort levels.
This Foldable Deck Table is a Great Addition for the Balcony
If you struggle for space on the balcony, this foldable deck table is versatile. Made of acacia wood with a golden teak finish, this table can be adjusted to your needs, whether you want to use it for food or if you want to work outside.