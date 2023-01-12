Our readers can’t get enough of these must-have home finds. From stylish decor to practical gadgets, these products will elevate your living space and make your daily routine a little bit easier.

Lift Top Coffee Table COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re looking for a way to save space while making the apartment look sleek, this Yaheetech table is the perfect addition to your living room. It serves as a coffee table, work desk, and discreet storage unit so you’ll get plenty of use out of this one. Find it on Amazon

Say Goodbye to Tedious Prep With This Automatic Stirrer COURTESY OF AMAZON This automatic stirrer is the perfect kitchen gadget to save you time and effort while cooking. With its unique and innovative design, the stirrer will automatically rotate in your pan or pot freeing you up to do other tasks. It features three speed options, removable nylon legs that are heat resistant up to 120°C, and a non-stick design that’s also dishwasher-safe. It’s perfect for soups, sauces, porridge, gravy and more. It’s a must-have for any home cook looking to make their life in the kitchen easier. Find it on Amazon

Silicone Air Fryer Liner COURTESY OF AMAZON Odds are you have an Air Fryer, but did you know that you don’t have to soak, rinse, and wash it after every use? These Air Fryer liners are safe to put inside and can be taken out and washed instead. Thinking they’ll defeat the purpose of the fryer? Think again. The ridged design of the liner still allows for air to surround your food and fry completely! Find it on Amazon

Keep Beverages At The Perfect Temperature With This Mug Warmer COURTESY OF AMAZON Are you tired of constantly reheating your coffee or tea in the microwave? With this electric mug warmer device you can keep your favorite hot beverages at the perfect temperature all day. Plug in the mug warmer, place your mug on top and adjust the temperature to your preference. It’s ideal for the office, home, or anywhere you want to enjoy a hot drink without the hassle of constantly reheating. Plus, it’s compact and easy to use making it the perfect addition to your desk or kitchen. Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee and hello to perfectly heated drinks all day long with this mug warmer. Find it on Amazon

Effortlessly Make Delicious Smoothies & Shakes On-The-Go With This Blender COURTESY OF AMAZON Tired of spending extra time in the morning preparing your smoothies and protein shakes? Say goodbye to that hassle with the Popbabies Portable Blender. This versatile blender not only mixes and creates delicious drinks, but it also doubles as a portable cup. Simply pop on the lid and head out the door as there’s no need to transfer your blended drink to a separate cup. And with adjustable speed modes, it’s perfect for anyone with a busy life. Save time and enjoy delicious shakes anytime, anywhere. Find it on Amazon

Brew The Perfect Cup of Pour Over or Tea With This Electric Kettle COURTESY OF AMAZON Get precise temperature control for the perfect cup of coffee or tea with this electric kettle. It features five one-touch presets allowing you never to burn your coffee or tea leaves again. And with the temperature function you can keep the contents of your kettle warm for up to one hour. The precision spout and counterbalanced handle make pouring steady and easy, making this kettle an excellent choice for pour-over coffee. Find it on Amazon

Quencher Tumbler COURTESY OF AMAZON We have scoured the internet to find you the tumble everyone is talking about, and it’s this Stanley Adventure quencher tumbler. When SPY editors tested this tumbler for themselves, they became obsessed. This travel bottle amassed a cult following for its ability to keep drinks cool or warm for hours as well as the ability to fit in car cup holders. Users also love its design features including the handle and the straw. Did we mention the unique colors it’s available in? Find it on Amazon

Make Them Perfectly Round With This Ice Cube Tray COURTESY OF AMAZON This ice cube tray is perfect for making perfectly round ice cubes for your cocktails, whiskey and more. The tray is made of silicone so it’s flexible and easy to use. It also has a lid to help prevent spills and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Find it on Amazon

Retractable Clothesline COURTESY OF AMAZON A laundry rack takes up too much valuable space so how about giving this YAMEAER clothesline a go? It can be installed at many angles to save even more space and it can be put away when not in use by retracting into its inconspicuous storage box. Find it on Amazon

Egg Bite Maker COURTESY OF AMAZON You can make the most delicious egg bites with this DASH machine that makes nine servings in just ten minutes. It’s so easy to use and the non-stick silicone cups mean there’s no need to use oil, making your meal a bit healthier. And that’s not all – it can also be used to make protein pancakes, grilled sandwiches and much more. Find it on Amazon

Egg Cooker COURTESY OF AMAZON Get your daily source of protein from eggs with the DASH egg cooker that can make your eggs hard boiled, scrambled, poached, and even into omelets. It has a six-egg capacity and operates at the press of a button so your breakfast can be sorted effortlessly and quickly, making your morning easier. Find it on Amazon

Shirt Folding Board COURTESY OF AMAZON Everyone does laundry so everyone understands how time-consuming folding shirts can get. This folding board creates stackable folds in just a few steps that look great and store better than folding them yourself. Find it on Amazon

Clothesline COURTESY OF AMAZON The GorillaLine clothesline is the perfect solution for small apartments, as it retracts out of sight when not in use. It is space-saving and helps you save money on energy bills by allowing you to air dry your clothes instead of using a dryer. Find it on Amazon

The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper COURTESY OF AMAZON Sometimes, we don’t need a wellness plan or a terrific hobby to make us feel better — we just need a snack. This popcorn popper can be used with or without oil and will work the same. Just fill it with kernels and pop it in the microwave for 2-3 minutes. The bowl is designed to distribute heat evenly so little to no kernels are left un-popped. Find it on Amazon

Microwave Cleaner COURTESY OF AMAZON Cleaning your microwave and keeping your fridge fresh just got much easier. Angry Mom is a play on being a steaming hot head (get it?). All you have to do is fill her with water and vinegar and turn on the microwave. She’ll get hot headed and loosen up all that stuck-on grime so it’s easy to wipe off afterwards. To make things better, they’ve included a cool mom too! She’s a deodorizer that will slowly release into your fridge and keep it fresh. Find it on Amazon

Mason Jar Measuring Cup Set COURTESY OF AMAZON Who knew measuring cups could be this cute? This mason jar set will add to your decor while doubling as measuring cups whenever you need them. It includes all the necessary sizing for baking and the farmhouse chic aesthetic is super trendy right now. Find it on Amazon

Level Up The Bedroom With This Platform Bed Frame COURTESY OF AMAZON This designed ZINUS Wen Wood Platform Bed Frame is a great item that brings a level of class to the bedroom. It is easy to assemble and separate from other room design elements. Find it on Amazon

Vegetable Chopper COURTESY OF AMAZON This Fullstar Chopper make food prep of vegetables and salads so much easier you’re going to be mystified how you ever lived without it. If you take ages at the chopping board, let the blade inserts chop the veg for you. It does all the hard work and saves you plenty of time and effort so you won’t have an excuse for skipping the salad. Plus, it’s made with seven different inserts for chopping eggs, citrus fruits and garlic — making it a versatile and useful tool. Find it on Amazon

Floor Lamp COURTESY OF AMAZON Transform your space with the Govee Floor Lamp, which offers customizable lighting options and different color combinations. It is visually stunning and integrates seamlessly with the Govee Home app and Alexa so you can control it with your voice or smartphone. Add fun to your gatherings with the Govee Floor Lamp’s music-sync feature connecting your device and letting the lamp’s colors change and pulse to the beat of your favorite tunes. Find it on Amazon

Get a Better Night’s Sleep With These Cooling Gel Pillows COURTESY OF AMAZON These high-quality Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are designed to provide a comfortable and supportive sleeping experience. The soft, allergy-friendly material is gentle on sensitive skin, and the cooling gel filling helps regulate body temperature for a more comfortable sleep. Whether you’re a back, stomach, or side sleeper, these pillows are perfect. Find it on Amazon

Bedside Water Carafe COURTESY OF AMAZON This summer, you will know from social media that having a glass water tumbler on your nightstand is all the rage. So get on this trend with these Elle Decor Bedside Water Carafes that include a matching tumbler. They come in many different color options if you want to gift more than one. Find it on Amazon

Brew the Perfect Pick Me Up at Home With This De’Longhi Espresso Machine COURTESY OF AMAZON Elevate your home coffee game and get your daily pick me-up with the De’Longhi Stilosa espresso machine. This compact and stylish machine is easy to use, making it perfect for those new to brewing espresso at home. With a sleek design and intuitive controls it will become a staple in any coffee lover’s kitchen. Plus, with its ability to produce perfectly brewed espresso shots every time, you’ll be able to enjoy café-quality drinks from the comfort of your own home Find it on Amazon

Make Chopping a Breeze With This Electric Chopper COURTESY OF AMAZON Effortlessly chop garlic, ginger, peppers, carrots, vegetables and more with this electric chopper. With a one-touch control design and powerful motor-driving reinforced blades, this compact and lightweight chopper makes quick work of small chopping jobs. Plus, the chopper is USB rechargeable and made with BPA-free material for added safety. Find it on Amazon

Stop Appliance Cords Cluttering Countertops With These Cord Organizers COURTESY OF AMAZON Keep your kitchen countertops uncluttered with these cord organizers. They’re designed to hold thicker and longer cords and can be used with almost any appliance. They’re made of durable, thermoplastic rubber and feature a stronger adhesive so they’re built to last. You can store and fix multiple plugs on each organizer and their easy-to-use tear-off adhesive makes them easy to install. Find it on Amazon

Make Delicious Breakfasts at Home With This Egg Bite Maker COURTESY OF AMAZON Eating out for breakfast can be expensive and time-consuming, but with the Dash Egg Bite Maker you can enjoy delicious and customizable egg bites from the comfort of your kitchen. This easy-to-use appliance can make up to six little bites in just a few simple steps and with adjustable temperatures and non-stick plates, it’s a reliable addition to any home kitchen. So why spend hundreds of dollars eating out when you can enjoy the same delicious meals at home for a fraction of the cost? Find it on Amazon

Magic Mushroom COURTESY OF AMAZON Funnels take up way too much space in our drawers, but what if we told you you could have one displayed on your countertop and no one would even notice? This adorable Magic Mushroom is a wide-mouthed, small funnel perfect for slim bottlenecks. It is an excellent addition to your trendy decor at first, but when flipped up, it’s a handy kitchen tool. Find it on Amazon

This Memory Foam Bath Mat Is Ultra Absorbent COURTESY OF AMAZON The memory foam bath mat is designed to cushion feet and save floors from dripping water as you step out of the bath or shower or while you’re getting ready by the sink. It’s gentle on tired feet thanks to a plush microfiber outer layer, and is made to resist mold and mildew growth. Find it on Amazon

Dessert Maker COURTESY OF AMAZON Just because you’re trying to eat healthier doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy dessert – at least not one from this Yonananas 988BK Deluxe which makes a delicious sorbet/ice cream dessert entirely from frozen fruit. Treat your sweet tooth to this healthy delicacy free of fats, sugars, and preservatives to reward yourself whenever you’re doing well in your healthy eating journey. We’re sure it’ll keep you both happy and motivated. Find it on Amazon

Barefoot Dreams Throw COURTESY OF AMAZON This Barefoot Dreams ‘Barefoot in The Wild’ throw is much loved by TikTokers for its coziness and comfortable design. This makes an excellent gift for someone who has just moved into a new pad or loves to cuddle up to Netflix and chill. Find it on Amazon

Collapsible Travel Cups COURTESY OF AMAZON These Stojo collapsible travel cups are handy for running errands, camping or hiking. These silicone bottles fold down until they are flat so you can easily pop them in your pocket when you are done and they come with a matching straw. They can take hot and cold drinks and are dishwasher-safe as well. Find it on Amazon

This Silicone Drying Mat Keeps Your Kitchen Tidy COURTESY OF AMAZON Finally, a drying mat that gives more space in your kitchen without making dishes go all over the place. This silicone drying mat is a space-saving tool to help drain water quickly and keep countertops free of clutter. As if that wasn’t enough, the anti-slip rubber texture ensures that dishes won’t slide around and make a mess. Find it on Amazon

The Roll Keeper Makes the Most of Existing Storage Space COURTESY OF AMAZON We know what it’s like to live in a cramped apartment with not enough closet space. The roll keeper takes that tiny closet and makes the most of the existing space by making it easy to stack clothes on top of one another. If you’re looking for a way to fit those extra clothes or towels you had to have, this is it. Find it on Amazon

Say Goodbye to Wrinkles With This Powerful Travel Clothes Steamer COURTESY OF AMAZON This foldable travel steamer is the perfect solution for clothing wrinkled from travel. Its unique soleplate design enables ironing buttons and cuff positions without any dead angles, improving the ironing area and effect overall. This means you can quickly and easily eliminate wrinkles faster than ever. Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure our steamer is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their clothes crisp and wrinkle-free. Find it on Amazon

Pizza Maker COURTESY OF AMAZON Add some versatility to your countertop with the Betty Crocker pizza maker. Not only can it bake a perfect pizza without an oven, but it can also be used as a sandwich maker, crepe maker, griddle press and much more. And when you’re done, cleaning up is a breeze. Find it on Amazon

Air Purifier COURTESY OF AMAZON Breathe easier in your own home with the HATHASPACE air purifier. This powerful device removes 99.9% of airborne pollutants including dust, pollen and pet dander, making it an essential tool for anyone with allergies or sensitivities or who lives with pets or smokes. In addition to its impressive purification capabilities, the device is also ultra-quiet, making it ideal for use in any room of your home. Its ability to eliminate harmful pollutants is an investment that will pay off in improved air quality and your overall health and wellbeing. Find it on Amazon

Defrosting Tray COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re worried about forgetting to take the meat out of the freezer to defrost overnight, the BLAZIN’ THAW tray is here to help. This aluminum tray extracts the cold from the frozen food, ensuring that the nutrients stay intact and the food still tastes good while speeding up the defrosting process. If you need to defrost food quickly and safely, this is an excellent choice. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to store and use whenever required. Find it on Amazon

Get The Ultimate Spa Experience at Home With The Spa Foot Massager COURTESY OF AMAZON We can’t think of anything better at the end of a long, tiring day than a foot massage. Regular foot massages help ease stress, improve sleep and increase metabolism as well. Some even say it may even help you live longer. Say hello to the 5-in-1 Spa Foot Massager, which provides a luxurious at-home salon setup. The set also comes with tea tree oil and Epsom salt to add a jacuzzi-like experience to your pedicure. Find it on Amazon

Power Up Anywhere in the World With This Universal Travel Adapter COURTESY OF AMAZON Are you tired of constantly buying new adapters for every country you visit? Look no further! This universal travel adapter is the solution for all your international charging needs. With a compact and lightweight design it’ll easily fits into your luggage and supports over 160 countries. It has multiple USB ports so that you can charge all your devices at once, and its durable construction ensures that it can withstand the rigors of travel. Invest in this adapter and never worry about charging your devices abroad again. Find it on Amazon

Keep Moisturized With This USB Cool Mist Humidifier COURTESY OF AMAZON In the winter, the air is especially dry. This AmuseNd USB Cool Mist Humidifier helps combat dry winter air by keeping the room nice and moist. This can help improve dry skin, stave off allergy symptoms and soothe colds. Find it on Amazon

Fridge Bins COURTESY OF AMAZON Keep everything inside the fridge organized using these six Sorbus bins. They come in assorted sizes and designs for your different needs and they’re made of clear plastic so you can also always see precisely what you have and where it is. Find it on Amazon

Transform Your Shower Experience With This Shower Head COURTESY OF AMAZON Looking to upgrade your shower experience from a dribble to a waterfall? Look no further than the SparkPod Shower Head. It’s easy to install and has a modern design that’s sure to elevate the look of your bathroom. The real standout feature is the powerful water pressure, which will provide a truly invigorating and relaxing shower every time you turn it on. Don’t miss out on the ultimate shower experience. Find it on Amazon

Get Precise Temperatures and Cook Like a Pro With This Thermometer COURTESY OF AMAZON Did you overcook or undercooked meats during the holidays? It’s a nightmare when it happens, so to prevent it from happening again try the MEATER Thermometer. This smart device sits in your meat as it cooks and connects to your phone or other smart device for accurate temperatures. Whether you’re using your oven, grill, or smoker you’ll know when your meat is done. The app even notifies you when it’s the perfect time to take your dinner out, so you can coordinate timing with sides and drinks. Find it on Amazon

Delicious Salads Ready in Seconds With This Salad Chopper Bowl COURTESY OF AMAZON This 1-minute salad-cutting bowl is ideal for anyone who loves to eat healthily and save time in the kitchen. Pop all your ingredients into the stainless steel bowl and put the sharp double-beveled steel slicers to work. They slice through and easily chop and mix your favorite fruits and vegetables in seconds. No knives, cutting boards, or dirty dishes are required! The cutter bowl is made from high-quality stainless steel without microplastics or bowl staining. It’s also eco-friendly and built to last. Find it on Amazon

Coffee Mugs COURTESY OF AMAZON Step back in time with these Gezzeny coffee mugs featuring a retro handmade design for a unique vintage touch. Not only are they perfect for coffees and teas but they also come with two gold spoons and work for serving dessert or breakfast as well. Find it on Amazon

Airtight Food Containers COURTESY OF AMAZON There are 24 Chef’s Path containers that you can use to store food if you don’t like to keep them in their unsightly or inconvenient packaging. They’re entirely airtight to keep the food fresh, and they even come with labels to help you keep everything organized. And the best part is they’re stackable, saving plenty of space. Find it on Amazon

Motion Sensor Lights COURTESY OF AMAZON Make midnight trips to the bathroom safer and more accessible with VYANLIGHT motion sensor lights. Install them in your corridors and let their motion sensors guide your way. No more fumbling in the dark or risking accidents. They are easy to install and have a long battery life. With their simple design and durable construction, they’re sure to become a staple in your home. Plus, with multiple colors and styles to choose from, you can find the perfect match for your decor. Find it on Amazon

Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner COURTESY OF AMAZON With its strong spray and suction, the BISSELL carpet and upholstery cleaner is highly effective at removing even the toughest stains. It has a large capacity and an efficient design, and reviewers have found it especially useful for cleaning up accidents caused by puppies in training. Find it on Amazon

Drinking Glasses COURTESY OF AMAZON When was the last time you bought new glassware? Exactly! See, just like that, and we’ve justified it for you. These drinking glasses have a slim, modern design that’s very trendy at the moment. They have lids to help with spills and come with reusable straws. They can withstand hot temperatures too, which is great because they make coffee look amazing! Find it on Amazon

Save Space & Stay Chic With These Nesting Side Tables COURTESY OF AMAZON These versatile nesting side tables are perfect for small spaces like apartments and door rooms. Not only do they maximize space with room inside for storage, but their tough metal frames and engineered wood with veneer tops make them built to last. Their vintage look with dark brown wood tops and black painted metal bodies adds a chic touch to any decor. These small tables are as functional as they are fashionable. Find it on Amazon

Garlic Crusher COURTESY OF AMAZON Garlic is a kitchen staple that we can all agree on but cutting it up will quickly lead to stinky and sticky fingers – no, thank you. Gracula can press, crush, and mince multiple cloves of garlic at a time in just a simple twist. Still not justifiable? Don’t worry; it works with ginger, nuts, chilis, and herbs too. Find it on Amazon

Turbo Extreme Steam COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re tired of struggling with a traditional iron to get rid of wrinkles in your clothes, the Conair steamer might be the perfect solution. Simply glide this handy device over your clothes and watch the wrinkles disappear like magic. Not only is it a better choice for certain types of fabric that can’t be ironed, but it’s also super portable so that you can take it with you on your holidays. If you want a quick and easy way to get wrinkle-free clothes without the hassle of ironing, this is worth a splurge. Find it on Amazon

The NeverStick PossiblePan Is Great for Everyday Use COURTESY OF AMAZON Ninja always comes through with high-quality kitchen items, and the NeverStick PossiblePan is no exception. This item is excellent for everything from scrambled eggs to steamed dumplings or even pasta. Find it on Amazon

This Holikme Door Draft Stopper is a Simple Tweak That Makes a Big Difference COURTESY OF AMAZON The best type of life hack product is something cheap and effective, and this door draft stopper is both. It’s easy to assemble and makes a big difference inside the home. Find it on Amazon