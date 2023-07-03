TikTok’s Prime Day Trends You’ll Be Crushing On

Get ready to embark on a Prime Day shopping haul like no other as we let TikTok take the wheel and guide us through the trendiest products of the season. From fashion-forward accessories to innovative gadgets and everything in between, TikTok has become the go-to platform for discovering the hottest trends and must-have items. We’ve compiled a list of the most buzzworthy products that are making waves on TikTok, ensuring that your Prime Day haul is on point. So, sit back, relax, and let TikTok be your personal shopper as we unveil the trendy products that we’d snap up in a heartbeat this Prime Day.

This LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Might be Tiktok’s Favorite Skincare Product This LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask was one of those products that almost every single skincare girlie on TikTok was using. But the best part is that it actually works. Wearing it overnight leaves the lips plumped and hydrated in the morning. Find it on Amazon

Motion-Sensor Trash Can Featured on #homemusthaves, this ELPHECO trash can is perfect for small spaces due to its slim design and straightforward use. It’s also waterproof, which makes it simple to maintain since you can clean it in the shower, and it’s safe to use in humid environments like the bathroom. It also has a smart sensor that automatically opens the lid for a hygienic and convenient experience. Find it on Amazon

Under Desk Treadmill The desk treadmill hashtag has a whopping 32.2 million views, so add this TOGOGYM walking pad to your home office to get extra miles in as you work. It’s a great exercise option since it comes with a convenient remote that you can use to set up the speed, and you can even track your calories burned, speed, time, and distance on the LCD display. Plus, it’s whisper quiet and can help improve posture as well. Find it on Amazon

Towel Warmer TikToker Lauryn Bosstick deemed this Keenray towel warmer a “bathroom essential,” and we’re inclined to agree since getting out of the shower to fluffy and warm towels is one of the simple pleasures in life. It has an extra-large 20-liter capacity to fit large towels, and you can even use it to heat blankets and PJs when you want to be extra cozy. Find it on Amazon

Quiet Hair Dryer This Laifen hair dryer has an innovative design that dries your hair faster than traditional hair dryers; it is packed with 200 million negative ions and alternating hot and cold airstreams that leave your hair soft and nourished while preventing frizz and damage. It’s no wonder that #laifen has over 10.2 million views on TikTok. It’s so quiet that you can even use it while everyone else is asleep. Find it on Amazon

Stone Bath Mat Upgrade your bathroom experience every time you step out of your shower with this SUTERA Stone Bath Mat. The mat is a super absorbent and quick-drying mat made from diatomaceous earth that not only prevents slips and falls but also adds a touch of natural elegance to your bathroom décor. Find it on Amazon

Say Goodbye to Dust & Dirt With This Portable Vacuum Cleaner This Portable Vacuum Cleaner is ideal for keeping your home and car clean and fresh. It has a powerful suction that can remove dust, pet hair, crumbs, and other debris from any surface. The cordless design means no more worrying about tangled wires and includes attachments that let you clean hard-to-reach areas, such as crevices, upholstery, and furniture. And the rechargeable battery lasts up to 30 minutes on a single charge. Find it on Amazon

This Sheet Set Has Over 400,000 Reviews Everyone deserves to sleep like a king, and this Amazon Basic Sheet Set is just what you need to succeed. With over 30 different color options, you can find the most perfect, breathable, lightweight sheet options that will match your home just the way you like it. They are an Amazon best-seller, and it’s pretty obvious why. Find it on Amazon

These New Balance Sneakers A Trending Everywhere Bring your shoe collection to a whole new level with these New Balance Sneakers that everyone on TikTok wants their hands on. They’re a blend of style, comfort and durability, making them a must-have show for your summertime plans. They are made for running, walking and everything in between, allowing you to show them off all season long. Find it on Amazon

This Ice Cream Maker Makes the Sweetest Treats Everyone loves a sweet treat, and this Ninja Ice Cream Maker is a fun and exciting way to make one. Not only can this machine make the most creamy ice cream, but it also can assist in creating gelato, milkshakes, smoothies and various delicious desserts. It’s easy to use and even easier to clean up when you are all done. Find it on Amazon

These Cloud Slippers Are Better Than Socks Forget the fuzzy slippers, these BRONAX Cloud Slippers are the hottest pair of shoes that everyone on TikTok is raving about. The sole is designed to be lightweight and compression-resistant, providing superior stability and shock absorption for your feet. This supporting material relieves foot pain and other conditions affecting your feet. Did we mention they also come in many fun colors to choose from? Find it on Amazon

Your Bathroom Needs This Towel Set This Great Bay Home Towel Set has everything you need to bring your washrooms to a new level. With six different towels of all different sizes, these plush and thick bath towels will bring elegance and comfort to your home. When it comes to amplifying your home, you can’t forget about the bathrooms too. Find it on Amazon

These Sleek Closet Organizers Save a Ton of Space We often cram our closets with possessions we can’t let go of, but these HAIXIN Closet Organizers provide ample additional storage. Easily slid under the bed or stacked in the closet, they create more space for your cherished items. Find it on Amazon

This Tens Towels Bath Set For A Quick Dry Step out of the shower with style and comfort when you have this Tens Towels Bath Set that feels like a warm and fluffy hug after you get out of the water. They have an extremely absorbent material, making it quick and easy to absorb all of the water on your body. They are light, breathable, and perfect for any bathroom. Find it on Amazon

This Label Maker For a More Organized Life TikTok recommends this Phomemo Label Maker to stay organized and productive in your work and personal life. This label maker can quickly create and customizable label, allowing you to take charge of your office space, pantry, cabinets and more. Find it on Amazon

This Treadmill Can Be Folded Up This UMAY Treadmill can be slipped under a desk, making it easy to walk and work at the same time. It has six different speed options and a foldable feature that makes it easy to carry around the house and move to different rooms. Find it on Amazon

Compression Packing Cubes Have Been Described as Life Savers If you ever struggle to fit everything into one bag or have to take a long trip with minimal luggage, these packing cubes will be so handy. Pack your items and seal the bag before compressing it to make everything more compact. These handy cubes can offer up to 60 percent more space when packing. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy A Rainbow In Your Home With This Film If you want to add privacy to your home, this film is so easy to apply. The stained window design means that a rainbow of colors will flood into your home when the sun shines, creating the most beautiful light display. And the window film isn’t sticky at all, meaning it won’t leave any residue or damage. Find it on Amazon

Boost Productivity With This Portable Monitor Extender This Portable Monitor Extender is a game-changer for anyone who needs more screen space and flexibility. Ideal for working on multiple projects, gaming, or watching videos, this device can add two extra screens to your laptop, smartphone or tablet. It has a 13.3-inch screen with a full 207° rotation and 180° display mode to adjust to the preferred angle and view. It supports M1 Macbook chipset laptops and can connect via USB-C or HDMI. Find it on Amazon

This Coffee Table Has a Hidden Compartment The Bidiso Coffee Table can be effortlessly assembled in just ten minutes, featuring a sleek minimalist design that seamlessly complements any home decor. Its versatile lift-top surface can be easily repositioned, unveiling three concealed storage nooks for convenient access to frequently used items.. Find it on Amazon

This Ear Wax Cleaner is So Satisfying Some folks find it gruesome, and some find it fascinating, but either way, TikTokers recommend this BEBIRD R1 Ear Wax Cleaner. The device connects to your phone to display the interior of your ear. The set has a small spatula at the end of the device, making removing any excess oil or wax in your ear easy and safe. Find it on Amazon

This Wall Art to Fill Your Empty Walls Adorn your bare walls with an affordable and minimalist option. The Spreefdian Wall Art set, consisting of two pieces, promises to infuse a touch of modern design into your home. Display these versatile pieces in your living space or office for that extra flair. Find it on Amazon

This Purification Machine Cleans Your Produce Say goodbye to any bacteria or unwanted bugs on your fruits and vegetables, and say hello to this Heyjar Purification Machine that will do the job in seconds. Placing this little device in a bowl with all of your produce can easily remove the bacteria from your food to make it cleaner and safer to enjoy. Find it on Amazon

This Sky Lite For The Bedroom TikTokers are obsessed with BlissLights Sky Lite that projects a galaxy light show into the room. If you’ve spent time on #HouseTok, you’ve seen this device is being used as a nightlight or a bit of fun for kids’ rooms. Set a mood that everyone will enjoy. Find it on Amazon

Upgrade Your Kitchen With Peel And Stick Tiles If you’re renting or simply don’t want to make any expensive changes to your home, peel and stick tiles are an easy way to make a big change. Just make sure the surface is clean and free from grease or dirt and the strong adhesive backing will hold them in place. Find it on Amazon

This Grooming Kit For Furry Friends Say goodbye to the mess of grooming your pets with this Aflioia Dog Grooming Kit. Its powerful vacuum suction captures 99% of hair, keeping it off your clothes and home. Designed for low noise, it’s half as loud as a regular vacuum, making it stress-free for your furry friends. Find it on Amazon

Print Anywhere, Anytime With This Portable Printer This Portable Printer is the ultimate solution for your printing needs on the go. Print documents, photos, receipts, labels, or stickers on thermal paper that does not require ink or toner. Connect it to any smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop via Bluetooth 5.0 and print wirelessly from anywhere. The lightweight device makes it easy to carry in your bag or backpack. Find it on Amazon

The Dual-Purpose Case is Ideal for Storing Glasses and Contacts If you don’t have 20/20 vision, you’ll know the necessity of traveling with your contacts and glasses. And that’s why we love this excellent case with easy storage for both. There’s room for solutions and accessories; it fits easily into your luggage or pockets. Find it on Amazon

These Cabinet Pulls Are So Bougie One of the most affordable and quickest ways to upgrade your space is by adding a few of these Westabilize Cabinet Pulls that will add a touch of elegance and modernity to your home. They have an easy installation process and will add texture and industrial design to your kitchen, bedroom or bathroom. Find it on Amazon

These Drawers For Storage These LANDNEOO Organizers can rest underneath your sink and provide a reliable and convenient place to store your essentials or cleaning supplies. They have a sliding feature that makes accessing the items in the cabinet effortless. Just because no one can see through your cupboards doesn’t mean they shouldn’t still look nice. Find it on Amazon

Candle Warmer Lamp Burning candles is out and using a candle warmer is in. If you’re a candle lover, trust us when we say this is the device you never knew you needed. It’s not a fire hazard, it extends the life of your candles, and it prevents tunneling. You can change the light intensity according to your needs and use it to keep hot beverages warmer for longer. Find it on Amazon

This Pampas Grass is Better Than Flowers The most efficient, convenient, and cost-effective method to enhance your home decor is by adding a handful of ANPROOR Pampas Grass to a vase. These effortlessly create a striking, contemporary aesthetic within your living space and require no maintenance, making them the simplest plants to showcase. Find it on Amazon

This Tumbler Will Become Your New Best Friend Stay hydrated all season long when you carry this Hydrapeak Voyager Tumbler that can hold up to 40 ounces of your favorite beverages. This tumbler also comes with a sturdy handle, reliable lid and straw, ensuring that it is easy to travel with and sip on all day or night. Find it on Amazon

This ATIDIE Water Dispenser To Modernize Your Home This sleek, modern and smart ATIDIE Water Dispenser can upgrade your home in one simple step. It’s automatic, meaning no more heavy lifting, no more spills, just quick, clean water at the push of a button. It also saves power and is super easy to install, making it a gem for every household. Find it on Amazon

These Throw Pillows Are So Comfortable Offer warmth and comfort into your living room with these Foindtower Throw Pillows designed to give you the softest, most plush and cozy experience possible. These pillows come in a wide variety of colors to choose from, making them easy to mix and match in your bedroom or living room. Find it on Amazon

This Floor Lamp is a Modern Decor Gem Whether you desire to enhance your office space or enliven a corner, the Fiqevs Floor Lamp is an essential addition. Featuring three globes encircling the lamp, its distinct and contemporary design adds a touch of elegance to any area in which it is placed. Find it on Amazon

Stay Cool With This Desk Fan Working at home means not sitting in a perpetually too-cold office, so a desk fan is absolutely necessary. This compact one is also great for one the go use. Find it on Amazon

Pair Airline Entertainment With This Adaptor Sick of having to endure in-flight entertainment with the plane’s provided headphones? This clever adaptor is a travel essential. Fans of the product say it’s ideal for drowning out the rest of the plane noise and enjoying clear and precise audio for films or music. Plug in and pair it with your AirPods or any wireless headphones. Find it on Amazon

This Round Pouf For Storage and Style Enhance your living space with the charming Thgonwid Round Pouf, a multipurpose solution for storage and relaxation. Boasting a compact and lightweight design, this pouf effortlessly adapts to any room. Use it as a footrest, additional seating, coffee table, or even a cozy makeshift sofa – its versatility knows no bounds. Find it on Amazon

Anti-Gravity Humidifier With over 341K views on TikTok, many people have become obsessed with this URAMAZ humidifier that perfectly balances decoration and function. Not only is it a working humidifier, but the droplet backflow is so cool, relaxing and there’s also a soft glow and the soothing sounds of running water to help you unwind. Find it on Amazon

These Racks Take Seconds to Install Find enough space for all the goodies in your kitchen with this Vetacsion Racks that can magnetically connect to the back of your fridge or other platforms. These magnetic shelves can display containers or spices, with four pieces for all your essentials. They require no tools or installation, making set-up a breeze. Find it on Amazon

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner If you want a lightweight and efficient vacuum at an affordable price, try this Fabuletta vacuum with excellent suction power for a deep cleaning any surface. There are three suction levels and six attachments for different jobs, and it even has a freestanding design for easy storage. It’s a much more cost-effective alternative to the Dyson vacuum and is built to get the job done. One reviewer even wrote: “I was pleasantly surprised with this product; sometimes you can pay less for better quality.” Find it on Amazon

This Mop Set For The Cleanest Floors The JoyMoop Mop Set revolutionizes cleaning with distinct wash and dry compartments, enabling the effortless transfer of clean water from the “wash” section and wringing out dirty water in the “dry” section – all hands-free. Its 360-degree rotation ensures every corner is reached with ease. Find it on Amazon

These Wall Lights Are Truly Something Special These gold wall lights can be mounted to the wall vertically or horizontally and when lit up, the crystal bubble design creates a gorgeous speckled display on the walls. Such an elegant choice for your bathroom or vanity. Find it on Amazon

These Peel and Stick Tiles for the Ultimate Refresh A cost-effective and quick way to upgrade your home starts here with these ART3D Peel and Stick Tiles with a strong adhesive that sticks firmly to smooth and lightly textured surfaces. They can be used in the kitchen or bathroom to give your home a stylish and affordable renovation. Find it on Amazon

This Storage Shelf Has Tons of Space When it comes to keeping your home clean and organized, you can’t look past this AmazerBath Storage Shelf that can slide perfectly over your bathroom toilet. No tools are needed to assemble it, making it worth every penny. With its three-tier design, you can have plenty of space to store your bathroom essentials. Find it on Amazon

This Mist Maker for a Fresher-Smelling Car This AoMck Mist Maker is your compact companion for a car filled with nature’s goodness. This diffuser is perfect for long car rides when things smell a little funky. With its two adjustable spray modes, you can enjoy three hours of continuous misting or six hours of intermittent misting for maximum refreshment. Find it on Amazon

This Velvet Ottoman Offers Seating And Storage Sort out those cluttered corners of your home with this velvet storage ottoman. The design is so modern and the storage is great for any books, blankets or even remote controls. Find it on Amazon

Feel Safe With This Door Lock The moms of TikTok have spoken and they claim that this Hiencectec Door Lock is the perfect solution to home security. With its fingerprint feature and simple design, you are now able to access your home without the use of a key. It’s easy to use and can connect to a mobile app on your phone for adjustments. Find it on Amazon

This Diffuser Set Smells Like Spring Infuse your home with springtime ambiance using the Sweet Water Diffuser Set, featuring refreshing citrus fruit scent notes. This fragrance oil will last three months per bottle, making it worth every penny, serving as a stunning piece of home decor and a summery fragrance to fill your home. Find it on Amazon

This Elbee Baking Set Is So Compact Maximize your kitchen space with this Elbee Baking Set that allows each piece of the set can be stacked together, saving you valuable cabinet space. The set includes a variety of pans and sheets, perfect for cakes, cookies, muffins and more. The best part is that cleanup is a breeze, thanks to the nonstick coating and all the pieces are dishwasher safe for added convenience. Find it on Amazon

This Floor Lamp is Interchangeable If you’re looking for versatile lighting, look no further than this BoostArea Floor Lamp that everyone on TikTok has been raving about. You can easily change the look of the lamp by swapping out different bulbs to match your home style and taste, and the lamp’s minimalist design offers a comfortable ambiance without being too complex or overbearing. Find it on Amazon

This Kitajun Knife Set Can Self-Clean Not only does this Kitajun Knife Set provide you with sharp, stainless steel knives that are durable for all of your cutting needs, but it also has a unique built-in disinfection and drying system.After each use, simply place the knives in the designated slots, and the UV light technology will effectively sanitize them, eliminating all of the leftover bacteria. Find it on Amazon

Slip-on Loafers These sleek slip-on loafers by Bruno Marc are a summer wardrobe essential. Combining comfort and style, they offer effortless wearability. These loafers are fitting for any occasion, whether dressing up or down. Make a statement without sacrificing comfort. Find it on Amazon

This Multipurpose Pan Really Does it All We are so over buying products that only do one thing. Buying multi-functional items like this multipurpose pan feels much more economical. It has a steam grid, can go in the oven, and is dishwasher safe. It’s the perfect pan. Find it on Amazon

This EasyFluffy Oversized Blanket Can Fit Everyone At Once Snuggle in style when you have one of these EasyFluffy Oversized Blankets that can fit the whole entire family or friend group. Measuring a whopping 120×120 inches, it’s big enough to comfortably cover your entire bed or wrap you and your loved ones in warmth. Crafted with luxurious materials, this blanket is incredibly soft, ensuring a heavenly touch against your skin. Find it on Amazon

This Organizer Creates Extra Storage Space There’s never enough storage space, and the FLE Bathroom Organizer is an essential item you shouldn’t miss. With ample room for cosmetics, face wash, toothbrushes, and other bathroom necessities, it became an internet sensation after Brooke Lynn recommended this countertop organizer to her followers. Find it on Amazon

This Wooden Tray Can Be Used a Ton of Different Ways Enjoy your morning coffee or craft a delightful charcuterie board with the DeziWood Wooden Tray. Perfect as a centerpiece for your dining room or coffee table, this tray boasts a rustic design and a compact size to save counter space. Find it on Amazon

This Hinine Car Stereo For A Bougie Interior Road trips just got 10 times better with this Hinine Car Stereo that provides you with a touchscreen feature that makes it feel like you have a smart TV in your car. From Bluetooth connectivity and GPS navigation to multimedia playback, this baby has it all. It’s like having a personal assistant right on your dashboard. Find it on Amazon

Instantly Print Memories With This Handheld Portable Printer This Handheld Portable Printer is not an ordinary printer. The device is lightweight, durable and easy to use. Use it to create stunning designs, unique labels, personalized messages and more. Connect it to your smartphone via Bluetooth and use the app to customize prints and choose from various colors, fonts, graphics and effects. Find it on Amazon

This Side Table For a Futuristic Look Complement your living room or bedroom with this ONELUX Acrylic Side Table that creates a futuristic and minimalist vibe that will impress your friends. This table is also incredibly versatile and can be used for various purposes, including as a side table for your couch, a bedside table, or a laptop stand. Find it on Amazon

This Craft & Kin Candle To Upgrade Your Space Infused with rich, creamy vanilla, this Craft & Kin Candle has the power to turn your space into a warm, inviting sanctuary. It has a very minimalistic design that can fit seamlessly into your home decor, not only making your home look good but smell good too. Made out of soy wax, it promises a cleaner, soot-free burn that will allow you to get the most out of your candle. Find it on Amazon

A Ladder Shelving Unit Is Modern And Practical Ladder shelving is such a modern and on-trend design for your bathroom. It offers a great amount of storage but often takes up much less space than a bulky shelving unit. This design is minimalist and ideal for hanging your towels. It can be wall leaning or mounted to the wall and customers say the assembly is very simple. Find it on Amazon

This Flat Water Bottle Is A Game-Changer Whether you are headed on an outdoor adventure or you are just looking to save space in your bag, this Memobottle Flat Water Bottle is a go-to accessory. Unlike your average bottles, this one has a rectangular, flat design that allows you to easily slip it in and out of your bag without taking up too much space. Find it on Amazon

Rest Your Feet on This Round Pouf Sometimes the smallest accessories can make the biggest difference in your living space. Start small with this FRELISH DECOR Round Pouf that can be placed in front of your chairs, ottomans or couch to provide a comfortable and chic place to rest your feet while you sit back and relax. Find it on Amazon