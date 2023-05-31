Innovative Problem Solvers: Smart and Practical Products You Didn’t Know You Needed

Discover a world of innovation and problem-solving with our handpicked selection of groundbreaking products. From ingenious gadgets to cutting-edge technologies, these smart and practical solutions will revolutionize the way you live, work, and play. Say goodbye to mundane routines and hello to endless possibilities as you explore the remarkable inventions that have transformed everyday challenges into opportunities for extraordinary solutions. Embrace a future where innovation knows no bounds and embark on a journey of discovery that will leave you amazed and inspired. Get ready to unlock the power of innovation and elevate your life with these game-changing problem solvers.

Install Solar Motion Sensor Outdoor Lights to Light Up Your Yard A cost-effective way to enhance security at your home is with these INCX solar lights with motion sensor. This set of three-head security lights is solar-powered and equipped with 118 LED floodlights, providing bright illumination to your outdoor areas with a motion-detected spotlight feature. Find it on Amazon

These Smart Plugs Can Be Set Up in Seconds These Amazon smart plugs are a plug-and-play option that can be set up in minutes and allows you to control lamps and other electronic devices with your voice via Alexa. Switch to smart and make your daily routine way more convenient. Find it on Amazon

This Pickle Jar Comes with a Strainer Flip Stop fingers reaching into the pickle jar with this AIxibu pickle jar. With a double leak-proof design, this jar features a strainer flip, making it perfect for storing pickles and other similar food items without the hassle. Find it on Amazon

Get Those Hard To Reach Spots with a Microfiber Gap Duster It is always difficult to clean correctly under appliances, but this Microfiber gap duster makes it simple. It has an extendable pole ideal for cleaning those hard-to-reach areas underneath your furniture, fridges, couch, stove, and bed. Find it on Amazon

Get All the Light You Need with LED Garage Lights Install this Dansny LED garage light to give yourself an instant lighting solution for your space. This 80W LED garage ceiling light has three adjustable panels that offer versatile illumination options. Find it on Amazon

Hang Your Bags Safely with Headrest Hooks Keep your bags behind the seat for easy access with these Heroway Magic headrest hooks. This hanger clips onto your headrest with a hook and is easily installed. You will never have to worry about the contents of your bag rolling off when you turn a sharp corner or brake with force during travel. Find it on Amazon

This Bedside Shelf Tray is a Game-Changer for Small Spaces Clip this BedShelfie bedside shelf to your nightstand as a bedside table tray shelfie storage solution for the ultimate convenience. It’s ideal for storing some personal items, so you don’t have to get out of bed to reach them. Find it on Amazon

Open Your Deliveries Faster with a Box Cutter Open your deliveries faster with this Slice box cutter. This efficient cutting tool features a ceramic blade, a locking blade design, and a three-position manual button to ensure optimal safety. Find it on Amazon

No More Spills with This Car Cup Holder This Seven Sparta expander car cup holder is brilliant for fitting any cup you need to take with you on the go. This holder has an adjustable base, specially designed to fit Hydro Flasks 32/40 ounce sizes, making it the ideal purchase for your vehicle. Find it on Amazon

See Where You’re Going with a Cell Phone Bike Mount This Mongoora bike and motorcycle phone mount is a must-buy for biking enthusiasts if you love an active lifestyle. This GPS cell phone holder is easy to install on your handlebars and fits various smartphone models, including iPhone, Galaxy, and Android. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Things Safe with Adjustable Cargo Straps Secure your load before you head off for camping or transporting goods in your car. These LOOPROPE bungee cord with hooks have an adjustable cargo strap that is knot-free and comes with two carabiners, making it an ideal outdoor accessory for trucks, RVs, ATVs, camping, and other activities. Find it on Amazon

Keep an LED Flashlight for Emergencies The GearLight LED flashlight is great to have on hand at your home or in your car. A set of two bright and zoomable tactical flashlights with high lumens and five modes makes it suitable for emergency and outdoor activities. Find it on Amazon

Make Your Own Hot Sauce With This Tasty Kit If you want to create a blend of delicious and unique combinations, turn to this deluxe hot sauce-making kit. This engaging DIY kit includes three varieties of chili peppers, a gourmet spice blend, three bottles, and 11 fun labels so that you can take this seriously. Find it on Amazon

Give Yourself a Deep Tissue Massage with a Muscle Massage Gun Recover faster after workouts with this Vybe Pro muscle massage gun. This powerful handheld deep-tissue percussion massager with nine speeds and eight attachments helps alleviate body, back, and shoulder pain. Find it on Amazon

Keep Everything Fresh with a YETI Cooler When the mercury rises, you need to keep perishables crispy and cool. Try this YETI Tundra 45 cooler is a durable and reliable option for keeping food and drinks cold during outdoor activities. Find it on Amazon

Always Drink Clean Water with a LifeStraw Go Bottle The team at LifeStraw has created this Go Bottle water bottle with an integrated LifeStraw filter and activated carbon inside it. This water bottle is the best choice for those on the go who need access to safe and clean drinking water. Find it on Amazon

It’s Always Good to Keep an Emergency Whistle To Be Safe If you are a fan of the outdoors, cart yourself one of these SHvivik emergency whistles that comes with an easy-to-transport lanyard keychain—with a high pitch double tube whistle, making it a premium safety survival tool for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, and boating. Find it on Amazon

This Plasma Lighter Will Always Give You a Spark It doesn’t matter the conditions you are battling. This TG plasma lighter has a windproof and waterproof USB rechargeable flameless dual arc lighter. You can rely on this durable lighter for EDC, camping, survival, and tactical situations. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Let Food Lose Its Crunch with an Insulated Cooler Backpack Reviewers rate this Piscifun insulated cooler backpack for outdoor activities as it has a leakproof and lightweight cooler bag inside to keep foodstuffs cool. This is the ideal backpack cooler for lunch, picnic, fishing, hiking, camping, park, day trips and other outdoor activities. Find it on Amazon

Side Sleepers Will Love Headband Headphones Integrate these MUSICOZY bluetooth headband headphones into your sleep routine for a better way to drift off. These wireless earphones come in an eye mask design, making them ideal for side sleepers who find it easier to drift off to music or audio content. Find it on Amazon

Have Fun with a Mini Projector This FATORK mini projector is a smart, portable movie projector with 5G WiFi and DLP technology that enables you to project HD content from your phone. This is a compact device that can turn movie nights in the summer into a backyard night to remember. Find it on Amazon

Keep Track of Your Belongings with Apple AirTags Don’t take any chances with your security and pop a few of these Apple AirTags on your possessions when you head off on vacation this summer. This set includes four small tracking devices that can be attached to your belongings, allowing you to find them using the Find My app easily. Find it on Amazon

Wireless In-Ear Headphones For a fraction of the cost of AirPods, these JBL Tune True wireless n-ear headphones provide pure bass sound, fast pairing with Bluetooth-enabled devices, comfortable fit, and up to 32 hours of battery life – an economical choice for wireless calls and on-the-go listening. Find it on Amazon

Make Sure Your Phone Has Power with a Fast Car Charger Need an economical solution to charge your device on the go? This AINOPE car charger is a high-speed all-metal USB car charger port with a flush-fit design compatible with most vehicles and provides fast charging for your devices on the go. Find it on Amazon

Keep Yourself an Extra Layer of Comfort with an Ultralight Sleeping Mat This Sleepingo sleeping pad is an ultralight, inflatable, compact camping air mattress perfect for camping, backpacking, and hiking. Reviewers are raving about this lightweight and comfortable sleeping solution for outdoors lovers. Find it on Amazon

Take Photos Like a Pro with a Lens Kit Capture high-quality images and video on the go with this Xenvo Pro lens kit. This ideal camera accessory for iPhone and Android devices includes a macro and wide-angle lens, LED light, and even a travel case. Find it on Amazon

This Cell Phone Stand Has a Built-In Speaker Reviewers say this versatile accessory is excellent for your desk or any countertop where you need to go hands-free with your phone but also want HD surround sound. This cell phone stand with a wireless Bluetooth speaker also has an anti-slip base, providing HD surround sound and is compatible with most devices. Find it on Amazon

No More Clips Just Slip Your Phone onto This Magnetic Holder Clip this WixGear magnetic phone holder into your air vent, and you have an easy-to-install universal air vent magnetic phone mount. This gadget is compatible with cell phones and mini tablets and has four metal plates for easy installation. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Let Your Clothes Get Wet with a Waterproof Dry Bag Enjoy outdoor activities this season without worrying about keeping devices and your stuff safe and dry. The Earth Pak waterproof dry bag does it all for you. It has a roll-top dry compression sack, making it the ideal companion for kayaking, beach trips, rafting, boating, hiking, camping, fishing, and much more. Find it on Amazon

DIY Lovers Need This Universal Socket Tool If you know a DIY enthusiast, surprise them with this super versatile socket tool that even comes with a handy power drill adapter. This all-in-one tool covers a range of tasks, and reviewers attest that it’s the perfect present for loved ones who always have a DIY project on the go. Find it on Amazon

Breathe Better Air with a HEPA Air Purifier This Instant HEPA quiet air purifier, with plasma ion technology and a charcoal filter, is from the creators of Instant Pot. Eliminate up to 99% of dust, smoke, odors, pollen, and pesky pet hair from your personal spaces. Experience the ultimate solution to breathe effortlessly and savor fresher, cleaner air. Find it on Amazon

Take Work on the Go with a Laptop Power Bank The Omni 20 laptop power bank portable charger is a backup battery that can power laptops and other devices through AC, DC, USB-C, and wireless charging, making it an ideal solution for those needing a reliable power source when on the go. Find it on Amazon

Feel Comfy in Hey Dude Loafers With over 70,000 positive reviewers raving about the versatility and comfort of these Hey Dude Wally Loafers, it is easy to see why they are on this list. These comfortable and lightweight loafer shoes are available in multiple colors, perfect as a stylish and convenient footwear option. Find it on Amazon

This Wooden Charging Station Has Scandi Charm This ETERLUCK Wooden Docking Station is a nightstand organizer with a charging station, cell phone stand, and tablet stand made of high-quality wood, along with an RFID-blocking leather wallet to keep cards safe. Find it on Amazon

These Dri-tech Crew Socks Will Stop Your Feet From Getting Clammy Don’t sweat it this summer and get yourself a multipack of these Dickies Dri-tech Moisture Control Crew Socks. These moisture-wicking socks are perfect for everyday wear especially during the warmer months. Find it on Amazon