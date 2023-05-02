these 37 products deserve more recognition for how useful they are

Have you ever come across a product that was so useful you couldn’t believe more people weren’t raving about it? We’ve all been there. That’s why we’ve put together a list of 37 products that deserve more recognition for just how practical and helpful they are. These products have flown under the radar, from kitchen tools to organizational items, for too long. So, if you’re in the market for something that will make your life easier, look no further. These underrated products will impress and may become your new favorites.

No More Mess with This Genius Pickle Jar This Pickle Jar is a clever kitchen tool that lets you catch those slippery pickles or olives without getting your fingers wet or dirtying utensils. The fork caddy attaches to the jar, and the flexible silicone band fits around most jar necks. The stainless steel prongs on the fork spear quickly, and the caddy catches drips and stores the fork when unused. Find it on Amazon

Spread Joy with This Condiment Spreader Designed with a broad blade for easy spreading, this Condiment Spreader is ideal for sandwich making, condiments, and even frosting your favorite desserts. Its ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip, allowing you to work precisely and efficiently. The built-in serrated edge effortlessly cuts through sandwiches, pastries, and more, making this tool a must-have for any home cook or baking enthusiast Find it on Amazon

Breakfast On the Go with This Portable Cereal Cup Make busy mornings even better with this Portable Cereal Cup. This innovative cup allows you to enjoy your favorite breakfast on the go without any mess or fuss. The dual-chamber design separates your cereal from your milk, keeping it crunchy until the last bite. Find it on Amazon

Keep Produce Fresher For Longer with These Food Huggers Preserve the life of your fruits and veggies with this innovative and eco-friendly Food Huggers. This five-piece set is designed to snugly hug and protect a variety of produce, from tomatoes and onions to lemons and avocados. Made from 100% FDA silicone, these reusable huggers ensure an airtight seal to lock in freshness and reduce food waste. Find it on Amazon

Expand All the Space Available with This Utensil Holder Effortlessly access your frequently used items using this Utensil Holder. Skillfully designed for under-cabinet mounting, it maximizes countertop space while maintaining an elegant utensil organization. Find it on Amazon

Bake Up a Storm with This Batter Dispenser This innovative Batter Mixture Dispenser is designed to hold and release the perfect amount of batter with a straightforward push, ensuring a mess-free and accurate pour every time. Constructed from durable, food-safe silicone, the dispenser is heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe, making it ideal for use with various recipes, including cupcakes and muffin mixtures. Find it on Amazon

Entertaining Will Be a Breeze with This Automatic Bottle Opener This Bottle Opener is ideal for those who enjoy entertaining, suitable for hosting gatherings, camping trips, or simply unwinding with friends. It makes a thoughtful gift for beer aficionados, bartenders, and anyone who values a reliable bottle opener. Find it on Amazon

Solve a Daily Problem with These Trash Can Bands These Trash Can Bands are durable and designed to fit various can sizes, ensuring that your garbage bags stay securely in place without slipping or tearing. The strong elasticity and firm grip of the bands make them ideal for use with both indoor and outdoor trash cans. Find it on Amazon

Whip Up Home Made Sushi Treats with This Rice Baller This set features two rice ballers in varying sizes and a shaker to enhance the taste of your rice dishes. The Rice Baller‘s ergonomic design guarantees swift and simple preparation of rice balls and sushi rolls, eliminating concerns about crumbling or sticking to your hands. Find it on Amazon

Prevent Greasy Messes with This Splatter Guard Prepare dishes you love without the hazard of hot oil splashing out the pan with this Splatter Guard. Keep your stovetops spotless and yourself protected from burns no matter what you cook. You can fry, simmer, or sauté with an uncovered pan. Find it on Amazon

The Stackable Storage Baskets That Will Save Space These premium Storage Baskets are crafted to aid organization in any room of your home. The stackable design enables optimal space utilization by vertically stacking the baskets, while the open-wire design provides effortless visibility of each basket’s contents for easy retrieval. Find it on Amazon

Optimize How You Use Your Storage Space with This Pan and Lid Rack Effortlessly find any lid using this Pan and Lid Rack without rummaging. Ingeniously designed, the rack caters to a variety of pan and lid sizes, offering a tailored storage solution that optimizes your space utilization. Find it on Amazon

Organize & Tidy Up Your Space Storage Bins An ideal solution for maintaining a neat and organized home, office, or garage is this set of six robust Storage Bins, offering ample room for storing and organizing a diverse range of items effortlessly. Find it on Amazon

Get Yourself a Helping Hand with This Pan Stirrer The Pan Stirrer boasts a robust motor that swirls the stirring blade, guaranteeing evenly and consistently stirred food. With three adjustable speeds tailored to your dish and a built-in timer, you can set it and focus on other tasks. Find it on Amazon

Open Stubborn Jars Easily with This Jar Opener This Jar Opener is a versatile tool with a non-slip base and a comfy grip for quickly opening jars of all sizes. The stainless steel teeth hold lids tightly, and the soft-grip handle prevents hand or wrist strain. The built-in pad prevents jars from slipping during use. Find it on Amazon

Chefs Get Organized with This Spice Rack If you’re tired of rummaging through cluttered spice cabinets or wasting money on stale spices, the Spice Rack is the perfect life hack. The spice rack features a convenient revolving design, allowing you to quickly and easily find the spice you need. Find it on Amazon

Revolutionize Cooking with This Clip On Colander This ingenious Clip On Colander attaches securely to most pots and pans, ensuring a safe and efficient way to drain your pasta, vegetables, and more. Its compact design saves valuable storage space and makes it easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Find it on Amazon

Transform Food Prep with This Spinning Colander Upgrade your kitchen game with the innovative Spinning Colander. This is the ultimate tool for all your straining and draining needs and is designed to work perfectly with hot and cold foods, ensuring your safety and protecting your cookware from scratches. The flexible design allows for easy straining of salads, pasta, vegetables, fruits and more, while the compact and easy-to-store form factor saves valuable space. Find it on Amazon

Simplify the Countertops with This Cable Organizers These Appliance Cable Organizers are designed to fit various appliances to keep everything you need neatly on your countertop. With multiple adjustable compartments and durable, non-slip bases, these little gadgets are the ideal solution for streamlining your cleaning process. Find it on Amazon

Experience Effortless Can Opening with This Electric Can Opener Say goodbye to the hassle of the traditional manual can openers and welcome a new era of safety and convenience in your kitchen. This battery-operated Electric Can Opener is designed to work with all can sizes, effortlessly cutting the lids off without leaving any sharp edges. The easy-to-use, one-touch operation ensures seamless can opening every time. Find it on Amazon

Sort Out Pots and Pans with This Adjustable Cabinet Organizer We have all experienced a waterfall of pans when we try to reach for one lid or dig through cluttered cabinets to find the pan you need is actually right at the back. Whether you’re storing pots and pans, dishes, or food items, this Adjustable Pan and Pot Organizer can handle it all. Find it on Amazon

Slice with Precision and Style Using These Pizza Scissors Upgrade pizza nights with these innovative Pizza Scissors. These non-stick, stainless steel scissors combine the functionality of traditional pizza cutters with the precision of a pair of scissors. The cleverly designed spatula tip effortlessly slides under your pizza, while the sharp, extra-long blades easily cut through even the thickest crusts. Find it on Amazon

Create More Countertop Space with This Ingenious Dish Drying Rack Made from premium, heat-resistant silicone-coated steel, this innovative Dish Drying Rack is designed to fit perfectly over your sink, allowing you to dry dishes, rinse produce, and even support heavy cookware without taking up valuable counter space. Simply roll it up for compact storage, keeping your kitchen tidy and clutter-free when not in use. Find it on Amazon

Redefine Your Food Prep Habits with This Collapsible Colander This innovative, space-saving Collapsible Colander is designed to make straining, rinsing, and draining a breeze. Made from premium, food-grade silicone, the colander is BPA-free, heat-resistant, and dishwasher-safe, ensuring a durable and easy-to-clean addition to your kitchenware collection. Find it on Amazon

Get Instant Refreshment with This Beverage Chiller Entertaining this summer, and you run out of cold drinks. Don’t worry. This game-changing Beverage Chiller is designed to chill canned beverages in 60 seconds. Enjoy ice-cold drinks in the blink of an eye. Find it on Amazon

Food Prep Takes Less Time with This Efficient Food Chopper This compact Food Chopper is designed to make food prep a breeze, allowing you to chop, mince, and mix ingredients easily. The sturdy, high-quality stainless steel blades ensure consistent and precise cuts, with a spacious four-cup capacity. Find it on Amazon

Elevate Your Entertaining Game with These Elegant Cocktail Set This exquisite Cocktail Decanter Set includes a uniquely shaped decanter and four matching cocktail glasses designed to make an impression on your guests. The eye-catching design is functional, as the decanter’s wide base allows for optimal aeration of your spirits, enhancing the flavor of your creations. Find it on Amazon

Unlock Effortless Food Prep with These Cutting Board Scissors Merging the precision cutting ability of a knife and the practicality of an integrated cutting board. This innovative Cutting Board Scissors device enables efficient chopping, slicing, and dicing directly above your cooking pot or salad bowl, minimizing clutter and conserving time. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Microwave Clean with This Splatter Cover No more tedious microwave cleanups with the innovative and practical Splatter Cover. This handy cover is designed to protect the interior of your microwave from splatters, spills, and stains, ensuring that your appliance stays spotless and hygienic with minimal effort. Find it on Amazon

No More Tears with This Onion Holder This Onion Holder is more than just a tool for slicing onions. It can also help you quickly and safely cut avocados, eggs, and other vegetables. It has a smart design with sharp stainless steel tines and a wide handle that makes it comfortable to use and durable. Find it on Amazon

Protect Countertops with This Silicone Trivet This Silicone Trivet can accommodate any size of pot or dish, from small saucepans to large casseroles. It is made from high-quality silicone nylon composite that can withstand temperatures up to 464°F. When not in use, it folds neatly away for easy storage in a drawer or cabinet. Find it on Amazon

Food Storage Made Simple with These Stretch Lids If you are looking for an alternative to single-use plastic wraps for leftovers and food storage. Consider these innovative Silicone Stretch Lids. The set includes 12-pack reusable, BPA-free silicone lids in six sizes, ensuring a snug fit for all your containers, bowls, and fruits or vegetables. The airtight seal keeps food fresher for longer, reducing waste and saving you money. Find it on Amazon

Unleash Flavor in Every Dish with This Garlic Press This premium stainless steel Garlic Press is designed to provide maximum efficiency while mincing garlic, ginger, and even small nuts. The ergonomic, easy-squeeze handle ensures a comfortable grip and smooth operation for users of all strengths. The innovative built-in cleaner makes clean-up a breeze, allowing you to remove residual garlic without additional tools easily. Find it on Amazon

Bread Stays Fresh For Longer with This Bag Cinch Set These devices are fantastic for sealing various bread types, bagels, and rolls. They provide a secure, airtight seal that maintains the freshness and flavor of your delectable baked goods. The ergonomically designed bread clips feature a non-slip grip, making them easy to use. Find it on Amazon

Thoroughly Rinse Food with This Colander Whether you’re a pro chef or a home cook, this Colander is an indispensable kitchen tool. Ideal for rinsing and straining fruits, vegetables, and pasta, it’s made of sturdy, high-quality materials designed for frequent use and easy cleaning. Find it on Amazon

Keep All Your Eggs in a Row with This Egg Holder Boasting a sleek, space-efficient design, this Egg Holder effortlessly fits into any refrigerator, accommodating up to 21 eggs. Ideal for enthusiastic bakers or breakfast egg lovers, it ensures your eggs stay orderly and easily accessible. Find it on Amazon