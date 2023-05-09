63 products that deserve their buzz worthy status

Are you looking for the latest and greatest products that everyone is talking about? Look no further than our list of the top buzzworthy products of the week! From tech gadgets to home decor, shoppers have weighed in on the hottest items that are flying off the shelves. So, whether you’re in the market for a new piece of tech, a trendy fashion statement, or just want to see what’s causing a stir in the world of products, read on to discover the top buzzworthy items that Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of.

Bag and Wrap Storage and Dispenser Forget broken foil and wrap boxes and opt for this Keleywood organizer that keeps them and food bags in the same place without the annoying packaging. It can be put in a drawer or wall-mounted to save even more space, and it doubles as a dispenser.

This Round Pouf For Storage and Style Enhance your living space with the charming Thgonwid Round Pouf, a multipurpose solution for storage and relaxation. Boasting a compact and lightweight design, this pouf effortlessly adapts to any room. Use it as a footrest, additional seating, coffee table, or even a cozy makeshift sofa – its versatility knows no bounds.

This Ceramic Vase is All Over Social Media Showcase your cherished blooms and achieve a contemporary, sleek ambiance in your living space with this Generic Ceramic Vase, destined to impress visitors. This versatile vessel makes a stunning centerpiece for your dining table. The elegantly U-shaped silhouette features textured, ribbed details, exuding minimalism and sophistication.

Charcoal Starter Fan If grilling outdoors is your thing, the BBQ Dragon charcoal starter fan lets you get your charcoal grill started in the easiest, safest, and fastest way. Plus, you can clip it to any grill, and the fan will help circulate air and maintain consistent heat for optimal cooking.

This Mirror For the Best Mirror Selfies Take a mirror picture that all of your followers will love with this XKZG Full Mirror, which is not only massive in size but has a uniquely designed frame with an arched outline. This unique shape will upgrade your space and make everything look upscale. It is high-definition and can be displayed in various ways.

Lift Top Coffee Table With its easy-to-assembly construction and durable material, the Bidiso Lift Top Coffee Table is a nifty addition to any living room or home office. This table is excellent for tight spaces due to the added functionality of the lift top with a hidden storage compartment that provides ample space for storing books, magazines, and other items.

Spark Your Child's Imagination With This Sofa Set Your kids will absolutely adore this ten-piece sofa set that they can configure in any way they choose. It comes in six colors, including bright blue and marigold yellow, and the foam pieces can spark your little one's imagination to create a den, a car, a castle, a slide, and more.

Cinema Searchlight Lamp Set the scene with themed lighting; this Decoluce Cinema Searchlight Lamp is just the thing. This vintage-style lamp has a wooden tripod base and a nautical spotlight decoration but doesn't include E26 bulbs.

This Gold Mask Is Bougie as Hell and We Need it Right Now When you think bougie, gold masks have got to be top of the list, right? This 24K gold face mask formula helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It's designed for dry and mature skin. You apply it to your face and leave it for up to 25 minutes. One five-star reviewer has had great results. They said: 'This makes you glow after you wash off the gold. It is a little sticky after applying it, but it slides on smoothly and feels so soothing. After removing, my face feels brighter and perfectly moisturized, and the effects last on my skin for days.'

This Egg Pan for a Better Morning Breakfast just got a lot more fun with this MyLifeUNIT Egg Cooker that allows you to cook up some of the most delicious and fresh eggs with just a simple crack. This pan provides you with three compartments to crack your egg into, keeping its circular shape while heating it to your preferred liking.

This is the Best-Looking Laundry Hamper We've Seen We love this jute rope laundry hamper. It is made from woven cotton rope and has two leather handles. It's easy to transport and is great for storage left out on display. It also provides excellent storage for throws, toys, pillows, and more.

Give Your Guests a Big Welcome with This Washable Mat This black and white washable rug can be used outdoors or indoors to add texture to your space, and we cannot get enough of it. It's a great welcome mat and can be popped in the wash whenever it gets dirty. If you love the style but aren't sure about it, other options as well as different sizes.

This Foldable Deck Table is a Great Addition for the Balcony If you struggle for space on the balcony, this foldable deck table is versatile. Made of acacia wood with a golden teak finish, this table can be adjusted to your needs, whether you want to use it for food or if you want to work outside.

The Knife The first step when getting very serious about cooking is getting a good set of knives. This Yoshihiro Hammered Damascus Gyuto Japanese Chefs Knife is a pricey option, but the quality is worth it. Remember, it's always safer to cut with a sharp knife.

Get More Seating With This Wicker Patio Furniture Set Patio furniture is a must-have for the spring and summer months. There's nothing better than reading or just sitting in the lovely sun. This Wicker Patio Furniture Set is perfect for couples to enjoy the outdoors together.

Embrace Cottage-Core With This Mushroom Decor Planter Cottage core is a huge trend taking over the internet. It's a harkening back to simpler times with natural elements that aren't too flashy. And this simple Mushroom Decor Planter is the ultimate cottage-core piece.

This Luggage is a Best Seller There's a reason customers have gone wild for this sleek luggage. The hard shell design is ideal for keeping your items safe. There are multiple pockets for packing organization and an expandable option to offer you even more space. Reviews have said the luggage is also ideal as a carry-on item, and the four double-spinner wheels make it easy to travel.

This Retro Classic Bluetooth Keyboard Makes Typing More Satisfying The new keyboards are not the same; they don't have that clickety-clack of the old-school keyboards. For people missing that feeling, this Retro Classic Bluetooth Keyboard is a throwback that gives a vintage feel while still having modern capabilities.

This Wonder Spoon You Will Use Every Time You Cook This miracle gadget is called a 'wonder spoon.' This six-in-one spoon can separate eggs and be used as a whisk, slotted spoon, and colander for tiny portions of short pasta. It even works as a potato, avocado masher, garlic grinder or siphons off excess oil or water from a pan. It's the tool you will use every time you cook.

This Digital Alarm Clock For A Good Start To The Day Not only will you wake up on time, but this SZELAM Digital Alarm Clock will also ensure that your virtual devices are also charged. This desk clock has an LED display that can provide you with a handy night light and various settings to adjust your alarms and brightness level.

Dali Inspired Clock If you love art and want to give a surrealist look to your home, this Ceatov clock will do it since it's inspired by Salvador Dali's Persistence of Memory painting. It'll imprint itself into the mind of anyone that sees it due to its "melting clock" illusion design, and it'll securely hang over any flat surface. This reviewer says, "A great find for such a reasonable price. The clock functions just as any clock would, but the piece is a show-stopper."

These Teddy Bear Slippers for Your Night-Time Routine Animal-shaped slippers have taken the internet by storm. And with items like these Teddy Bear Slippers, it's no wonder. They are soft, a little outrageous, and perfect for the bedtime routine.

This Flower Vase Adds a Bright Pop of Color Go bold with this DaizySight Acrylic Flower Vase. The hot pink color is bright and sunny which is reminiscent of the weather we're looking forward to once we get to spring.

These 70s Blackout Drapes Are Bang on Trend If you're on the hunt for blackout drapes that are also bang on the 70s trend, then these floral curtains are what you need. They come ready to hang on most standard rods and have been made with a digital print that won't fade. They can be thrown in the washing machine for an easy clean and then put in the tumble dryer, and what's great is that they're anti-wrinkle, so you won't have to iron them.

This Sofa Arm Clip Table is an Easy Addition Not every seat on the couch has easy access to the coffee table. This Sofa Arm Clip Table makes space for cups and snacks for these seats that can't quite reach.

This Braided Rug Gives Subtle Coastal Vibes This simple braided rug is an investment piece for any room. The dark blue and ivory colors give coastal vibes but are muted enough to act as a neutral foundation without being too overpowering. We love that the dark colors will hide most stains.

Euler's Disk This Toysmith Euler's Disk is a mesmerizing desktop toy that operates by spinning a shiny, metallic disc on a concave surface, creating a beautiful and hypnotic display of light and sound. This toy is ideal for stepping away from a meeting and having a tool to provide quick stress relief and relaxation.

This Mushroom Lamp Is Great for the Bedside Table Mushroom-shaped lamps went totally viral on TikTok in the past year, and we love the trend. This glass CometMars Mushroom Lamp fits squarely within the trend and comes with different lighting settings that can change based on the mood.

Egg Bite Maker You can make the most delicious egg bites with this DASH machine that makes nine servings in just ten minutes. It's so easy to use and the non-stick silicone cups mean there's no need to use oil, making your meal a bit healthier. And that's not all – it can also be used to make protein pancakes, grilled sandwiches and much more.

This Hot Dog Toaster is Genius Nothing beats a good hot dog. This Hot Dog Toaster perfectly cooks both hot dog and bun, which makes it the best way to enjoy the classic American snack.

This Tufted Headboard Is a Neutral Dream Neutral colors are a great way to decorate the home because nothing can clash with them. This Tufted Headboard can go with pretty much any bedding set, which makes it the perfect base for the ideal bedspread.

This Cloud Couch Is Ultimate #comfortcore Does anything scream #comfortcore to you, like boucle? This curved boucle sofa comes with a chaise for maximum comfort. It's a two-piece sectional and looks like a streamlined dream cloud. Your sofa is an integral part of a living area, so it has to be comfortable, which is why it was designed with high-resilience padding and comes with four throw pillows. One five-star reviewer shared: 'The sleek, contemporary design is gorgeous and really makes a statement in my living room.'

This Portable Pizza Oven Makes More Than Just Pizza Dinner has never tasted better since TikTokers started talking about this Bakebros Pizza Oven that can cook and create the most delicious pizza in minutes. But it's not just for pizza – the adjustable heat control dial allows you to cook various meats, fish, and vegetables perfectly. Plus it's incredibly portable with retractable legs and a carry bag that make it easy to take on the go.

You Need This Mop & Bucket For Every Tight Corner The traditional mop and bucket systems have looked the same since the beginning of time (or so it feels), but now, a new slimline design collects debris in one motion. The all-in-one flat mop and bucket system comes with two sides for washing and drying with a scraper blade that removes the excess grime. The process doesn't have to be slow to work.

Eyeglass Holder Need a place to keep your glasses? This IBWell eyeglass holder is much more handsome and sweet than a boring eyeglass case. Plus, reaching for your glasses in the morning only to find them on a cute koala can make your day better.

Say Goodbye To Tedious Prep With This Automatic Stirrer This automatic stirrer is the perfect kitchen gadget to save you time and effort while cooking. With its unique and innovative design, the stirrer will automatically rotate in your pan or pot, freeing you up to do other tasks. It features three-speed options, removable nylon legs that are heat resistant up to 120°C, non-stick, and dishwasher safe. It's perfect for soups, sauces, porridge, gravy, and more. It's a must-have for any home cook looking to make their living in the kitchen easier.

Elevate Your Wall Decor With These Elegant Wall Hooks These Wall Hooks are not your ordinary wall hook; they are sleek and perfect for small spaces or adding a minimalistic touch to your home decor. The beveled pine wood dowels and natural finish create a minimalist yet sophisticated look that doubles as an art piece. This wall-mounted rail features five themes ideal for holding anything from coats and bags to towels and keys, perfect for decluttering your space.

Universal Sofa Covers If you have yet to see the satisfying Tik Tok videos of these Giroayus Wear-Resistant Universal Sofa Covers, then check them out. These are durable individual pieces of furniture protection made from high-stretch elastic and anti-slip spandex and they can fit a variety of styles and sizes. They are easy to install and remove and machine-washable for easy maintenance. They can protect your sofa from dirt, pet hair, and spills, ensuring it stays clean and looks new.

This Faux Leather Sofa Can Transform Into a Bed This is one very cool chair to have in your home because this faux leather chaise has dual functionality. It can be used as an accent chair in a living space, and you can soften it up with throws and cushions, and when you need it, it can be laid flat for an additional bed. 'This was just what I wanted in a small space, which is very nice. I am so happy I bought this,' one happy customer shared.

Make a Tasty Breakfast in Style With This Retro Station Get breakfast on the go with style with this retro 3-in-1 station. You can make eggs, bacon, and toast your bread at the same time for your whole household. We love that you can boil up to six eggs at a time but also make poached or

This Detergent Cup Holder For a Cleaner Home Prevent spills in your laundry room in one simple step with this LEVOSHUA Detergent Cup Holder. Simply place the detergent holder on the spout of your detergent bottle and screw it on to get it in place. Once in place, this gadget catches all the leaks and will keep your washer, dryer and floor area spotless. Find it on Amazon

Foldable Dining Table The Tiptiper table has the ability to fold out which makes it perfect for entertaining guests or hosting dinner parties. And when not in use, it can be easily folded down to save space. Including a two-tier shelf is also a great feature, providing additional storage and display space. The fact that it can be used as a work desk is an added bonus, making it a great choice for those who need a little extra workspace in their home. Find it on Amazon

The Multi-Functional Cutting Board This versatile Gintan cutting board has a 9-in-1 function that’ll make it the most-used kitchen gadget in no time. It comes with two knives, five blades, and a colander basket. And that’s not all – all these accessories are safely stored under the chopping board, and the colander basket is foldable for easy storage. Find it on Amazon

Microwave Cleaner Cleaning your microwave and keeping your fridge fresh just got much easier. Angry Mom is a play on being a steaming hot head (get it?). All you have to do is fill her with water and vinegar and turn on the microwave. She’ll get hot headed, disperse the cleaning liquid and loosen up all that stuck-on grime. To make things better, they’ve included a cool mom, too! She’s a deodorizer that will slowly release into your fridge and keep it fresh. Find it on Amazon

Feel Safer With This Portable Door Lock Get extra security with this portable door lock that is handy for travel, rental homes or staying in a dorm. The steel lock gives you strong resistance against unwelcome guests even though it’s tiny. It just takes a few seconds to install and can be removed without any tools. Find it on Amazon

These Planters Are Showstoppers This set of two planters are ideal for plant lovers. The mid-century design is so eye-catching with the black texture base with gold legs. These plant boxes are not only stunning to look at but practical, too, as they have a detachable plug to help your greenery thrive. Find it on Amazon

Cremo Cologne Spray Don’t spend hundreds on designer colognes when you can get your hands on this Cremo Cologne Spray for a fraction of the cost. Cremo has created several sophisticated fragrances that last all day, making it an excellent choice for anyone who wants to make a lasting impression. Find it on Amazon

Coffee Table with Built-ins You won’t have to leave the comfort of your chair with this Sobro Coffee Table. This high-tech decor piece features a built-in fridge, speakers, outlets, LED light, and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to enjoy their favorite beverages, music, and devices at their fingertips. Find it on Amazon

Clip-On Sofa Tray Not only does this Signature Home tray mean you can go without a coffee table if you’re limited on space, but it’s also much more convenient since your snacks, drinks, TV remote, and the like will always be within arm’s reach. It’s straightforward to install as it just needs to be clipped in, and it has raised edges to prevent objects from falling, spilling and staining your sofa. It also folds into itself for easy storage when you’re not using it, and it’s very portable so that you can take it to another room. Find it on Amazon

Level Up the Backyard With This Hammock This Double Quilted Fabric Hammock is fun to add to the backyard space. It’s a relaxing place to read a book or look at the night sky. Find it on Amazon

Pillow Covers Refresh your living space with these EFOLKI Boho Throw Pillow Covers. This stylish set of six pillow covers features a beautiful boho decorative design in white featuring geometric patterns, ideal for spring decor. This is the perfect way to add a modern boho-chic look to any home. Find it on Amazon

This Plug-In Wall Sconce is Perfect For Renters This Plug-In Wall Sconce is a great way to cheat having lovely lighting fixtures. This is great for renters who aren’t able to change the space they’re living in permanently. Find it on Amazon

Under Desk Folding Treadmill The UREVO 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill is designed for use in a home office setting and it has a 2.5 horsepower motor and can reach speeds of up to 6.5 mph, making it suitable for walking, jogging, or running. It has a folding design, which allows it to be easily stored when not in use and a built-in remote control which allows you to adjust the treadmill’s speed and incline while working out. The treadmill is designed to be used while you’re working at your desk, so you can stay active and burn calories while you’re working. It also has a safety key to ensure your safety during use. Find it on Amazon

This Rotating Colander Drain Basket Cleans Veggies Remembering to wash fruits and veggies before consumption is essential, and this colander drain basket makes the whole process much more manageable. It has a unique, rotating design that fully drains out the water. Find it on Amazon

Fade Resistant Outdoor Rug This Fab Habitat Outdoor Rug is a premium quality rug made from recycled plastic, designed to be waterproof, fade resistant, crease-free, and reversible, perfect for adding a stylish and durable touch to patios, porches, decks, and balconies. Find it on Amazon

We Love These Motion-Sensor Lights Because They’re So Classy You would never guess that these were sensor lights. We love the walnut finish as it’s so classy. These lights are also portable but can be placed in those spots you need them most, like on your stairs, hallway, or even your closet. They can detect motion up to 13 feet away in the dark and when all is still they automatically shut off after 15 seconds. We love that they’re rechargeable so no unsightly wires too. Find it on Amazon

Indulge in Luxurious Comfort in This Swivel Boucle Chair This Swivel Barrel Chair is trending all over Tik Tok. This round boucle accent chair is designed to provide 360° swivel movement, allowing you to effortlessly turn and move in any direction. Upholstered in a soft teddy modern fabric, it is invitingly comfortable and adds a touch of elegance to any space. Find it on Amazon

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster It’s not easy to have over 18,000 reviews on Amazon and still maintain a 4.8-star rating, so we had to put this duster on our list! It’s a reusable duster that you lightly wet before use. It absorbs dust in the tracks and keeps it there because of its spongy texture. Since it’s reusable, you’ll always have it on hand. Find it on Amazon