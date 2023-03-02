37 Products That Will Give Your Home an Instagram-Worthy Makeover

Do you want to overhaul your home that looks like it was done by a professional, but you don’t quite know where to start? With so many influencers and home improvement shows, knowing where to begin and how to do anything can be overwhelming, from a few light touches to make a dramatic difference to completely starting afresh. Instagram has got a lot to answer for. It gives a window into our homes that only the inner circle used to see. We watch influencers offer guided tours around homes we can only dream of and drool over their latest finds. But don’t sweat; we have compiled this list that will immediately transform your home with an Instagram-worthy makeover. From chic storage solutions to mirrors that make a room pop, we’ve found them all for you in this list, and they are sure to tick not only the buttons aesthetically but practically as well. Go ahead and rack up those likes; they’ll come streaming in.

We Adore This Open Wardrobe For Chic Storage This setup only works if you like to work with an easy-to-access minimalist wardrobe. But we love this freestanding wardrobe rack because it makes your clothes a centerpiece. It also has a couple of shelves where you can store accessories, including shoes and hats. The idea is not to have it cluttered but to arrange your seasonal capsule pieces for easy access. Find it on Amazon

These Nightstands Are Extremely Cool How cool are these mid-century style nightstands? Modeled on an old design but fit out with modern features like a charging station, they will instantly upgrade your bedroom. The reeded glass style gives a retro vibe with two tiers for ample storage. Find it on Amazon

Pop This Minimalist Print on a Feature Wall If you’re looking for something that looks like an expensive piece of art without shelling out a fortune, this Bauhaus-inspired print is a great option. It comes unframed, but the minimalist design makes it look high end. You can also get it in four other formats with different color options. Find it on Amazon

This Fancy Cushion Ball Will Make a Statement Make a statement with this plush boucle ball. This rounder style decor cushion is now popular and will get your guests asking where you got it from. While the price tag won’t break the bank, it looks high-end and is a stand-out decor piece. It’s also handwash only. Find it on Amazon

These Stylish Marble Coasters Protect Your Furniture These stylish marble coasters will protect your furniture while looking good. Whether you’re laying the table for a dinner party or want somewhere to pop your coffee or hold a candle, these extra-thick coasters will do the job. They look and feel more high-end than the price tag. Find it on Amazon

This is an Incredible Set of Knives Just how good does this set of knives look? They are not only ultra sharp but use cutting-edge technology (no pun intended) to be used in a professional kitchen or at home. Generally, it’s not advised to put knives in the dishwasher, but these are of such quality that they can be thrown in for an easy clean. This 15-piece set includes everything from a chef’s knife to six steak and kitchen shears. Find it on Amazon

These High Stools Work Great at the Breakfast Bar These are comfy bar stools that work well at the breakfast bar or a coffee table. The industrial-style seat comes with a detachable back for extra comfort, and they can swivel, too so that they can be adapted to your needs. Find it on Amazon

Add Greenery With This Fig Tree Adding a touch of green to your room will make it come alive, but if you’re not green-fingered, consider an artificial alternative like this fiddle leaf fig tree. It’s pretty tall and wide, so it will make a showstopping feature and always pop in your Insta pictures without looking sad because you’ve forgotten to water it. Find it on Amazon

You’ll Love This Cool Light Pendant Don’t underestimate the transformative power of adding a cool light fitting. This brushed brass ceiling pendant has an adjustable modern aesthetic, so it can be transformed into a flushed ceiling mount if you don’t have high ceilings. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Convenience at Home With These Dry Food Dispensers Bring a touch of convenience to your pantry with these bamboo dry food dispensers. It has a little dial that you turn when your bowl is beneath and then dish out a 1/4 cup with each twist. Find it on Amazon

If You Like To Entertain But Don’t Have the Space Try This Set This space-saving table and bench set has the finish of a high-end dinner suite. It seats up to six people, and when you’re not using it, both benches can be tucked neatly underneath, making it a perfect option for a small kitchen diner or apartment. Find it on Amazon

These Textured Towels Freshen Your Bathroom Decor Upgrading your towels is a simple way to freshen up the decor in your bathroom. This six-piece set includes two generously-sized bath towels, two hand towels and two matching washcloths. These textured towels are a break from the standard terry style and come in 23 colors. Find it on Amazon

Impress Your Guests With This Wine Opener Want to impress your guests? Try this electric wine opener. This rechargeable opener can remove corks in seconds and open up to 30 bottles on just one charge. All you have to do is put it on top of your bottle and press the button. It will make you wonder why you haven’t bought one sooner. Find it on Amazon

We Can’t Believe This Gold Mirror is Less Than $100 This gold mirror is such a steal at less than $100. The sturdy frame is adjustable and can be tilted to get the right angle and light. The brushed gold with rounded edges will give any bathroom the feeling of luxury. Find it on Amazon

Get a Great Night’s Rest on These Buttery Soft Sheets Upgrade your linen closet with new sheets that will make you want to stay in bed for five minutes longer. This super-value set is made up of a duvet cover and two pillow shams; people love how soft the microfiber set is. One five-star fan wrote: ‘I am thrilled with the quality. They are incredibly soft and feel like butter against my skin. Plus, they’re straightforward to wash and put on the bed.’ Find it on Amazon

This Rolling Cart is A Boujis Addition If you want to get those likes on Instagram, invest in a bar cart. Who has a bar cart? Cool people, that’s who. Whether it holds your liquor and glasses or your fresh juices, coffee, and snacks while you entertain guests, this rolling cart is classy and fun. Find it on Amazon

This Minimalist Striped Rug Can Be Used In or Out This black and white washable rug can be used outdoors or indoors to add texture to your space, and we cannot get enough of it. Made of durable cotton, it can be popped in the wash whenever it gets dirty. If you love the style but aren’t sure about it, five other options and sizes exist. Find it on Amazon

Transform With Adding Textures Like This Rug You can transform an entire feel for a room by adding textures like this rug. We love this muted oriental style, and it comes in a large enough size to fit under a bed or cover your seating area in the lounge. It doesn’t come with a rug pad, but adding one will make it feel even plusher under your feet. Find it on Amazon

This Origami Mushroom Lamp Creates A Welcoming Vibe This mushroom lamp is made from natural bamboo wood and imported Dupont paper and displays incredible craftsmanship. The subtle light creates a welcoming ambiance in the room, the remote can control the rechargeable lamp, and the soft light can be manipulated to different angles. Find it on Amazon

We Can’t Get Enough of This Coffee Table This abstract coffee table splits into two versatile pieces. As they’re not the same height, it creates an unusual focal decor piece you don’t find in many living areas. The coffee table can be separated if you want to use them as end tables or for impromptu snacks and displays. Find it on Amazon

This Stand is a Cute Way to Showcase Your Accessories If you’ve got the countertop space and love to accessorize, this jewlery stand will be the perfect companion. Arrange your necklaces, bracelets, and favorite rings on the gold and marble effect stand. Find it on Amazon

This Stunning Mirror Lets You Check Yourself Out From Head to Toe We love this full-length arched mirror which has a simplistic design but has the wow factor. This full-length mirror not only adds light but gives the room the illusion of space. It comes with a stand but is also equipped with hooks if you prefer to have it wall mounted. Find it on Amazon

This Measuring Set Will Make Everyone Want Them Measure your ingredients with finesse with this farmhouse style measuring set. The gold and the wood are a striking combination, but they’re also practical, ranging from a 1/4 teaspoon to one cup, so you should be covered for all your cooking needs. Find it on Amazon

Show Off Your Sneaker Collection With These Stackable Boxes If you love your shoes and sneakers and want to show them off, these stackable boxes will do just that and help you keep them in good condition too. They have a magnetic door designed to be stackable, so they fit nicely together and stand firm. Find it on Amazon

Instantly Upgrade Cabinets With These Pull Handles You don’t have to dig too deep to make changes that will have a big impact, and that’s why we love these bronze handles that can instantly update your drawers or cabinets. These pull handles are a little more understated than in-your-face gold, which is why we love them. But they’re also available in 10 other colors if this shade is not your style. Find it on Amazon

This Bed Frame Has a Futuristic Look This upholstered bed screams that you’ve got an eye for style with its futuristic open square headboard. The upholstery is soft-to-touch, and the frame is sturdy, with little room for storage. It’s available in queen and king-size. Find it on Amazon

These Canisters Deliver on Rustic Vibes You will find so many uses for these copper canisters that are eye-catching but practical too. They come in different sizes and are versatile for your storage needs. These canisters can hold everything from dry goods like sugar, coffee, and tea; the largest size will accommodate a regular bag of flour. Find it on Amazon

This Soap Tray is a Subtle Addition to Your Decor This soap tray is a subtle and simple way to elevate your kitchen or bathroom decor. The chopping board-style tray is made of paulownia wood and looks excellent with some expensive-looking handsoap and a candle, or you can use it for a plant to add a bit of greenery to your room. Find it on Amazon

These Drawer Dividers Will Tidy Up Your Whole Home The correct storage is vital to make the most of your space and keep it looking functional as well as organized. This 25-piece set of drawer dividers is a great solution for all around your home, whether for your bathroom, bedroom, office, or kitchen drawers. They also come with silicone pads that stop the dividers from sliding around. Find it on Amazon

Get These Wine Glasses, You Won’t Regret It These stemless wine glasses are unbreakable and perfect for entertaining. The material is shatterproof, and the glasses are suitable for serving wine, cocktails, or plain water. Our pick is black because they are so different from regular glasses, but there are also available in eight other colors. Find it on Amazon

This Pod Holder is a Neat Way to Store K-Cups If you love k-cups, you’ll know the agony when it comes to decent storage. We’ve found this capsule holder that looks like it belongs on the countertop at a hotel. With an antique-style brown, this holder sits nicely on the countertop and shows off your selection for easy selection and can hold up to 30 Keurig pods or 100 Nespresso capsules. Find it on Amazon

This Diffuser Lamp Looks Like a Piece of Art Keep your home smelling fresh with this ceramic and wood essential oil diffuser lamp. It is easy to use and can run for eight hours daily to fill your home with your favorite scents. There’s also a soft light setting to help create some ambiance and whisper-quiet, so there are no annoying buzzing or beeps. Find it on Amazon

We Love These Motion-Sensor Lights Because They’re So Classy You would never guess that these were sensor lights. We love the walnut finish as it’s so classy. These lights are also portable but can be placed in those spots you need them most, like on your stairs, hallway, or even your closet. They can detect motion up to 13 feet away in the dark and when all is still they automatically shut off after 15 seconds. We love that they’re rechargeable so no unsightly wires too. Find it on Amazon

Switch Out to These Chic Salad Bowls Clear plastic storage is everywhere, so these black salad bowls are our pick. Bucking the trend, this salad bowl set is made from bamboo fiber with acacia wood for the lids and will keep your salad or chips fresh until the next day. Find it on Amazon

These Glass Bottle Dispensers Are So Extra We Need Them If you want to be extra boujis in the kitchen, this set of glass dispensers will do the trick. They come with 36 simple labels, so you can use these bottles for whatever you choose near enough, whether it’s a certain oil, coffee syrup, soy sauce, or beyond. There are also two extra blank labels in case you pick something unique. Find it on Amazon

Upgrade Your Dinnerware With This Stoneware Set Lean into the green trend with this stoneware set. It comes with 16 pieces, including dinner plates, side plates, cereal, and pasta bowls. The simple lines give the set texture while remaining practical. Perfect for when you’re snapping your Insta-worthy dinner. Find it on Amazon

This Tripod Lamp Adds a Little Night Light Add a little light in the darkest corners of your room with this tripod floor lamp. The elegant wood design comes with a flaxen lampshade that diffuses the light. One five-star user was glad they took a chance on this one for the price, as they wrote: ‘I looked at a lot of tripod lamps – some that were nearly three times the price of this one. In general, all seemed to have the same ratings, assembly process, etc., so I figured I’d take my chances on this one and am so happy I did!’ Find it on Amazon