37 items that prove you can hack your life

We are always looking for a good, shortcut product. And luckily for us, the internet is a treasure trove of amazing little tools and gadgets that make all those daily tasks a whole lot easier. From wrapping endless holiday presents to having better lighting in the kitchen, these products will make it feel like life is being played with cheat codes.
This Little Elf The Original Gift Wrap Cutter Makes Gift Wrapping Easy
It’s that time of the year again when we try to become Santa’s little elves and wrap up a ton of presents for all our friends and family. Well, this year, The Original gift wrap cutter makes wrapping that mountain of presents a breeze.
Get All Those Hard to Reach Places With the AQUIS Exfoliating Loofah Back Scrubber
The back is the hardest place to reach in the shower, so it’s key to get a little help. This Suntee exfoliating loofah back scrubber helps get all those pesky hard-to-reach spots with ease.
This Reverse Umbrella is Genius for Rainy Days
It’s officially the rainy season, so we are pulling out those umbrellas. But this reverse umbrella is a total game changer. It is designed to fold in on itself, ensuring that the home or car stays dry.
The BetterBack® Corrects Posture
This “As Seen On Shark Tank” BetterBack® can make every chair into an ergonomic chair. This is such a game changer for people who tend to slouch over the computer all day.
This hOmeLabs Compact Countertop Dishwasher is Great for Apartment Dwellers
We’ve all found that perfect apartment, but the problem is that it’s missing a dishwasher. Well, this hOmeLabs compact countertop dishwasher can truly make that apartment whole because it adds the dishwasher right onto the countertop.
This REIDEA Electronic Candle Lighter Can Be Used Endlessly
This electronic candle lighter is chargeable, reusable, and weather-proof. This is also a great addition to the camping supplies for less fire starting drama.
This Tactical Pen is the Ultimate Versatile Item
This tactical pen can do so many different things and it still fits inside a pocket. It can even break glass with the tip, so it can be added to the list of must-have survival gear.
Customize the Desk Space With This Laptop Table Stand
This adjustable laptop table stand has an attached mousepad that makes it a convenient item to have in the home office. It can also turn any surface into an eye-level computer place.
The Original Bagel Guillotine is a Breakfast Hero
The original bagel guillotine is a simple tool, but it makes a big difference in the kitchen. It slices bagels perfectly down the middle every time for easy toasting.
These Chair Socks are a Little Silly, But Still Functional
These cat paw chair socks are a fun way to save wooden floors from scratches. We love a silly but still practical item for the home, and they remind us of one of our all-time favorite products — Kitten Mittens.
This Rolflex Arm & Leg Massager is Great for Post-Workout Stretches
After a hard workout, it’s almost certain that the muscles are going to be sore the next day. This Rolflex arm and leg massager can’t stop soreness, but it does help alleviate it.
Mary Poppins Could Have Used This Purse Organizer
Purses can end up being a black hole of random items, but this purse organizer is a handy way to keep every single little item in its place. And it can be moved from bag to bag with ease.
Stop Rugs From Moving With This Double Sided Carpet Tape
This double sided carpet tape is a must-have in homes with pets. Cats, dogs, and even kids can cause carpets and rugs to slip and slide all over, but this tape keeps it in place.
Stay Warm on the Commute With This Electric Car Blanket
Getting into the car on those extra cold winter mornings can be rough. But this awesome electric car blanket plugs right into the car and warms up quickly for a snuggly commute.
Ease Neck Pain With This Neck Ice Pack
Whether it’s from a hard workout or slumping in an office chair, the neck and back can get pretty tight. This neck ice pack, which can also be heated, is a great way to help relieve that pain.
This Grout Pen Will Keep Floors Looking Brand New
#CleanTok has given us so many new ideas on how to keep the house a little cleaner. This super easy-to-use grout pen is a staple on TikTok as a way to keep bathroom and kitchen grout looking fresh and white.
Keep Everything Close With the Bedside Caddy
The bedside caddy keeps all those essential bedtime items organized right next to the bed. It’s a great item to have in small bedrooms, especially college dorm rooms.
Whoever Invented These DR. MODE Nail Clippers is a Total Genius
These 360-degree DR. MODE nail clippers give the perfect grip for every single finger and toenail. Just tweaking this small thing does make a huge difference when clipping nails.
The Pink Stuff has Taken the Internet by Storm
We don’t know if another cleaning product has gotten quite as viral as The Pink Stuff, and so we had to try it four ourselves. It is all over social media apps as the holy grail of cleaning products. And in SPY’s cleaning tests, this stuff really does get the job done. It almost feels like magic with how well it scrubs off stains.
This Bliss Kiss Simply Peel Liquid Latex Barrier is a Great Helper for Home Manicures
It can be hard to get that perfect manicure at home because nail polish can get everywhere. This Bliss Kiss Simply Peel liquid latex barrier creates a barrier around the nail that allows the polisher to be as messy as necessary when applying polish and still end up with the perfect manicure.
This Corkcicle Chillsner is Perfect for Outdoor Events
Keep beer cold for longer with the Corkcicle Chillsner. The product sits in the freezer until it’s needed. And it doesn’t dilute beer at all because no one wants a watered-down beer.
This Modern Circle Oval Stripe Peel and Stick Wallpaper is a Renter-Friendly Option
There are so many interesting DIY videos online of people personalizing their rental apartments in ways that won’t put the security deposit in jeopardy. This modern circle oval stripe peel and stick wallpaper is one of those options. It’s a funky way to add some texture to a space.
This Comfy Pants Bundle Expands the Waistband of Pants
Clothes should make us feel good, rather than stress us out. So if jeans aren’t fitting perfectly one day, these pant waist extenders can give the waistband a few extra inches to make them much more comfortable.
This Holikme Door Draft Stopper is a Simple Tweak That Makes a Big Difference
The best type of life hack product is something cheap and effective, and this door draft stopper is both. It’s easy to assemble and makes a big difference inside the home.
This Vitagoods Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush Will Change the Shower Routine
These scalp massaging shampoo brushes have been taking the internet by storm as a way to keep the scalp healthy. And truly hair health does start with the scalp. Plus it just feels really good to massage in the shampoo.
This Cricut Joy Machine is Perfect for DIY Lovers
This Cricut Joy machine is the ultimate crafting item. It helps bring those creative ideas into a tangible item by cutting out shapes from the user’s mind.
This BAGSMART Electronic Organizer is Great for Traveling
In the past, we would just throw all our electronics into a bag and hope we could untangle it at our destination, but not anymore. This simple BAGSMART electronic organizer keeps all those cords and electronics in place and it’s compact enough to fit in a carry-on bag.
Use Less Paper With This Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook
The Rocketbook smart reusable notebook is an endlessly reusable notebook that is great for those of us who are not ready to give up on writing notes out in pen and paper. It’s also SPY-tested and approved.
Slip This Alleyoop Portable Travel Razor Into a Carry-On Suitcase
Finding the space for every single toiletry in the carry-on bag can be a huge pain. But this Alleyoop portable travel razor makes all that packing a little less stressful by putting all the items needed to shave into a compact disc.
These Stick-On Lights are Perfect for Under the Countertop
These remote-controlled stick-on lights are a great way to create extra lighting in the kitchen. It can be a big help to have that extra lighting when chopping up veggies for dinner or sneaking into the kitchen for a late-night snack.
These OAPRIRE Small Floating Wall Shelves are Useful and Aesthetically Pleasing
Acrylic furniture and home furnishings are having a huge moment. And these bright blue floating wall shelves take that trend to new heights. These are a bit on the smaller side, which makes them ideal for the bathroom.
Listen to That New Podcast All Night Long With These Sleep Headphones
These ultra-thin sleep headphones are the best way to fall asleep while listening to that meditation app… or your new favorite murder podcast. We have no judgment here.
Organize the Shower Wall With This Shower Caddy
Not all showers come with endless space for all of your products, so this shower caddy and soap holder makes extra space in the shower to keep everything nice and organized.
These FitFabHome Large Non-Stick Oven Liners Make Cleaning the Oven so Much Easier
The oven is an often forgotten cleaning zone, but it can get pretty messy and dirty on the bottom of the oven. These FitFabHome large non-stick oven liners create a nice barrier that turns cleaning the oven from a total nightmare to the easier chore on the list.
The Roll Keeper Makes the Most of Existing Storage Space
We know what it’s like to live in a cramped apartment with not enough closet space. The roll keeper takes that tiny closet and makes the most of the existing space to fit those extra clothes or towels we just had to have.
This CONNOISSEURS Diamond Dazzle Stik Keeps Gems Looking Brand New
This easy-to-use CONNOISSEURS Diamond Dazzle Stik is an at-home treatment for dull jewelry. It helps to keep all that everyday jewelry looking good as the day it was purchased.