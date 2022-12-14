37 items that prove you can hack your life

We are always looking for a good, shortcut product. And luckily for us, the internet is a treasure trove of amazing little tools and gadgets that make all those daily tasks a whole lot easier. From wrapping endless holiday presents to having better lighting in the kitchen, these products will make it feel like life is being played with cheat codes.

This Little Elf The Original Gift Wrap Cutter Makes Gift Wrapping Easy COURTESY OF AMAZON It’s that time of the year again when we try to become Santa’s little elves and wrap up a ton of presents for all our friends and family. Well, this year, The Original gift wrap cutter makes wrapping that mountain of presents a breeze. Find it on Amazon

Get All Those Hard to Reach Places With the AQUIS Exfoliating Loofah Back Scrubber COURTESY OF AMAZON The back is the hardest place to reach in the shower, so it’s key to get a little help. This Suntee exfoliating loofah back scrubber helps get all those pesky hard-to-reach spots with ease. Find it on Amazon

This Reverse Umbrella is Genius for Rainy Days COURTESY OF AMAZON It’s officially the rainy season, so we are pulling out those umbrellas. But this reverse umbrella is a total game changer. It is designed to fold in on itself, ensuring that the home or car stays dry. Find it on Amazon

The BetterBack® Corrects Posture COURTESY OF AMAZON This “As Seen On Shark Tank” BetterBack® can make every chair into an ergonomic chair. This is such a game changer for people who tend to slouch over the computer all day. Find it on Amazon

This hOmeLabs Compact Countertop Dishwasher is Great for Apartment Dwellers COURTESY OF AMAZON We’ve all found that perfect apartment, but the problem is that it’s missing a dishwasher. Well, this hOmeLabs compact countertop dishwasher can truly make that apartment whole because it adds the dishwasher right onto the countertop. Find it on Amazon

This REIDEA Electronic Candle Lighter Can Be Used Endlessly COURTESY OF AMAZON This electronic candle lighter is chargeable, reusable, and weather-proof. This is also a great addition to the camping supplies for less fire starting drama. Find it on Amazon

This Tactical Pen is the Ultimate Versatile Item COURTESY OF AMAZON This tactical pen can do so many different things and it still fits inside a pocket. It can even break glass with the tip, so it can be added to the list of must-have survival gear. Find it on Amazon

Customize the Desk Space With This Laptop Table Stand COURTESY OF AMAZON This adjustable laptop table stand has an attached mousepad that makes it a convenient item to have in the home office. It can also turn any surface into an eye-level computer place. Find it on Amazon

The Original Bagel Guillotine is a Breakfast Hero COURTESY OF AMAZON The original bagel guillotine is a simple tool, but it makes a big difference in the kitchen. It slices bagels perfectly down the middle every time for easy toasting. Find it on Amazon

These Chair Socks are a Little Silly, But Still Functional COURTESY OF AMAZON These cat paw chair socks are a fun way to save wooden floors from scratches. We love a silly but still practical item for the home, and they remind us of one of our all-time favorite products — Kitten Mittens. Find it on Amazon

This Rolflex Arm & Leg Massager is Great for Post-Workout Stretches COURTESY OF AMAZON After a hard workout, it’s almost certain that the muscles are going to be sore the next day. This Rolflex arm and leg massager can’t stop soreness, but it does help alleviate it. Find it on Amazon

Mary Poppins Could Have Used This Purse Organizer COURTESY OF AMAZON Purses can end up being a black hole of random items, but this purse organizer is a handy way to keep every single little item in its place. And it can be moved from bag to bag with ease. Find it on Amazon

Stop Rugs From Moving With This Double Sided Carpet Tape COURTESY OF AMAZON This double sided carpet tape is a must-have in homes with pets. Cats, dogs, and even kids can cause carpets and rugs to slip and slide all over, but this tape keeps it in place. Find it on Amazon

Stay Warm on the Commute With This Electric Car Blanket COURTESY OF AMAZON Getting into the car on those extra cold winter mornings can be rough. But this awesome electric car blanket plugs right into the car and warms up quickly for a snuggly commute. Find it on Amazon

Ease Neck Pain With This Neck Ice Pack COURTESY OF AMAZON Whether it’s from a hard workout or slumping in an office chair, the neck and back can get pretty tight. This neck ice pack, which can also be heated, is a great way to help relieve that pain. Find it on Amazon

This Grout Pen Will Keep Floors Looking Brand New COURTESY OF AMAZON #CleanTok has given us so many new ideas on how to keep the house a little cleaner. This super easy-to-use grout pen is a staple on TikTok as a way to keep bathroom and kitchen grout looking fresh and white. Find it on Amazon

Keep Everything Close With the Bedside Caddy COURTESY OF AMAZON The bedside caddy keeps all those essential bedtime items organized right next to the bed. It’s a great item to have in small bedrooms, especially college dorm rooms. Find it on Amazon

Whoever Invented These DR. MODE Nail Clippers is a Total Genius COURTESY OF AMAZON These 360-degree DR. MODE nail clippers give the perfect grip for every single finger and toenail. Just tweaking this small thing does make a huge difference when clipping nails. Find it on Amazon

The Pink Stuff has Taken the Internet by Storm COURTESY OF AMAZON We don’t know if another cleaning product has gotten quite as viral as The Pink Stuff, and so we had to try it four ourselves. It is all over social media apps as the holy grail of cleaning products. And in SPY’s cleaning tests, this stuff really does get the job done. It almost feels like magic with how well it scrubs off stains. Find it on Amazon

This Bliss Kiss Simply Peel Liquid Latex Barrier is a Great Helper for Home Manicures COURTESY OF AMAZON It can be hard to get that perfect manicure at home because nail polish can get everywhere. This Bliss Kiss Simply Peel liquid latex barrier creates a barrier around the nail that allows the polisher to be as messy as necessary when applying polish and still end up with the perfect manicure. Find it on Amazon

This Corkcicle Chillsner is Perfect for Outdoor Events COURTESY OF AMAZON Keep beer cold for longer with the Corkcicle Chillsner. The product sits in the freezer until it’s needed. And it doesn’t dilute beer at all because no one wants a watered-down beer. Find it on Amazon

This Modern Circle Oval Stripe Peel and Stick Wallpaper is a Renter-Friendly Option COURTESY OF AMAZON There are so many interesting DIY videos online of people personalizing their rental apartments in ways that won’t put the security deposit in jeopardy. This modern circle oval stripe peel and stick wallpaper is one of those options. It’s a funky way to add some texture to a space. Find it on Amazon

This Comfy Pants Bundle Expands the Waistband of Pants COURTESY OF AMAZON Clothes should make us feel good, rather than stress us out. So if jeans aren’t fitting perfectly one day, these pant waist extenders can give the waistband a few extra inches to make them much more comfortable. Find it on Amazon

This Holikme Door Draft Stopper is a Simple Tweak That Makes a Big Difference COURTESY OF AMAZON The best type of life hack product is something cheap and effective, and this door draft stopper is both. It’s easy to assemble and makes a big difference inside the home. Find it on Amazon

This Vitagoods Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush Will Change the Shower Routine COURTESY OF AMAZON These scalp massaging shampoo brushes have been taking the internet by storm as a way to keep the scalp healthy. And truly hair health does start with the scalp. Plus it just feels really good to massage in the shampoo. Find it on Amazon

This Cricut Joy Machine is Perfect for DIY Lovers COURTESY OF AMAZON This Cricut Joy machine is the ultimate crafting item. It helps bring those creative ideas into a tangible item by cutting out shapes from the user’s mind. Find it on Amazon

This BAGSMART Electronic Organizer is Great for Traveling COURTESY OF AMAZON In the past, we would just throw all our electronics into a bag and hope we could untangle it at our destination, but not anymore. This simple BAGSMART electronic organizer keeps all those cords and electronics in place and it’s compact enough to fit in a carry-on bag. Find it on Amazon

Use Less Paper With This Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook COURTESY OF AMAZON The Rocketbook smart reusable notebook is an endlessly reusable notebook that is great for those of us who are not ready to give up on writing notes out in pen and paper. It’s also SPY-tested and approved. Find it on Amazon

Slip This Alleyoop Portable Travel Razor Into a Carry-On Suitcase COURTESY OF AMAZON Finding the space for every single toiletry in the carry-on bag can be a huge pain. But this Alleyoop portable travel razor makes all that packing a little less stressful by putting all the items needed to shave into a compact disc. Find it on Amazon

These Stick-On Lights are Perfect for Under the Countertop COURTESY OF AMAZON These remote-controlled stick-on lights are a great way to create extra lighting in the kitchen. It can be a big help to have that extra lighting when chopping up veggies for dinner or sneaking into the kitchen for a late-night snack. Find it on Amazon

These OAPRIRE Small Floating Wall Shelves are Useful and Aesthetically Pleasing COURTESY OF AMAZON Acrylic furniture and home furnishings are having a huge moment. And these bright blue floating wall shelves take that trend to new heights. These are a bit on the smaller side, which makes them ideal for the bathroom. Find it on Amazon

Listen to That New Podcast All Night Long With These Sleep Headphones COURTESY OF AMAZON These ultra-thin sleep headphones are the best way to fall asleep while listening to that meditation app… or your new favorite murder podcast. We have no judgment here. Find it on Amazon

Organize the Shower Wall With This Shower Caddy COURTESY OF AMAZON Not all showers come with endless space for all of your products, so this shower caddy and soap holder makes extra space in the shower to keep everything nice and organized. Find it on Amazon

These FitFabHome Large Non-Stick Oven Liners Make Cleaning the Oven so Much Easier COURTESY OF AMAZON The oven is an often forgotten cleaning zone, but it can get pretty messy and dirty on the bottom of the oven. These FitFabHome large non-stick oven liners create a nice barrier that turns cleaning the oven from a total nightmare to the easier chore on the list. Find it on Amazon

The Roll Keeper Makes the Most of Existing Storage Space COURTESY OF AMAZON We know what it’s like to live in a cramped apartment with not enough closet space. The roll keeper takes that tiny closet and makes the most of the existing space to fit those extra clothes or towels we just had to have. Find it on Amazon