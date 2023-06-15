Prepare To Question Everything With These 36 Mind-Blowing Products That Redefine Genius Finds

What qualifies as a genius find? It’s not just about high-tech gizmos. A genius product solves that problem you’ve been grappling with for ages- it’s unconventional, unexpected and sometimes even weird but it’ll change the way you shop. Take the kitchen gadget that amps up meal prep, the smart home item with a futuristic twist, or the travel hack that reduces stress when getting from one place to another. Join us on a journey into this world of genius products.

This LED Light Bulb Also Has a Bluetooth Speaker Dare to ask more from a home item and get this fantastic light bulb Bluetooth speaker. The bulb plays music and can be changed into many different lighting options, which brings all those great vibes. Find it on Amazon

Predict the Weather with This Storm Cloud This Storm Cloud is a unique item that lets the user predict the weather by looking into the cloudy liquid inside. This is such an exciting desktop item. Find it on Amazon

This Portable Charger Charges Three Devices at Once This portable charger is the ultimate on-the-go item. It can charge three devices simultaneously, so every device doesn’t die. This is a must-have for travel and adventures. Find it on Amazon

This Hoverpen is a Futuristic Dream This gravity-defying Hoverpen is a unique desktop addition that will make everyone that enters the office stop in awe of how the pen hovers above the base. Find it on Amazon

Get a Crispy Crust Using This Pizza Baker Nothing quite compares to woodfire pizza, but that style and crispiness can be mimicked in the home with this stainless steel pizza baker. It’s the ultimate at-home pizza cooker. Find it on Amazon

The SteriPen is the Ultimate Adventure Buddy Always have access to drinkable water with the SteriPen. It is a compact and efficient tool that is a must-have addition to the camping equipment. Find it on Amazon

The Broombi is Tough on Pet Hair Get into carpet fibers with the Broombi. It has silicone bristles that pick up pet hair with ease. And the squeegee function gets a thorough clean on hardwood and tile flooring. Find it on Amazon

Give Skin a Treat with the Solawave Treat acne and discoloration at home with the Solawave. This is usually a treatment for which people would have to go to the spa, but the Solawave makes it possible to get results without paying too much. Find it on Amazon

Keep the Family Pup Safe While Swimming This effective and fashionable dog life jacket ensures the family pup stays safe around the pool or swimming in the ocean. And the dog is visible to its owner because of the shark fin. Find it on Amazon

Garden More Effectively with This Seeding Square This smart seeding square helps home gardeners plant seeds in an efficient way that makes the most of the available yard space. Find it on Amazon

This Thermal Case Protects Phones From the Sun The summer weather is glorious, but it can also cause a phone to overheat. Make sure a phone stays at a comfortable temperature with this thermal phone case. It’s a simple item that is a huge help. Find it on Amazon

Always Have Hot Sauce on Hand This incredible mini Tabasco keychain comes with a funnel and multiple keychains, so the hot sauce is always on hand. Never deal with under-seasoned food again. Find it on Amazon

Be Studious with Your Golf Game This simple and handy mobile launch monitor can be used indoors and outdoors to master the art of golf. Users can study their strokes after playing to hone their skills. Find it on Amazon

Take a Better Grid Pic with This Selfie Ring Light Master the art of the selfie with this selfie ring light. It creates the best lighting that brings out the natural beauty of everyone in the frame. Find it on Amazon

Play Shows in the Shower with This Waterproof Phone Holder Never have to part with that trusty smartphone with this handy waterproof phone holder. It makes it possible to keep that binge-watch up even when getting clean. Find it on Amazon

Fall Asleep Easier with Sleep Phones SleepPhones are headphones designed to be worn comfortably while lying down. This is the best way to watch Netflix or listen to that meditation app before bed. Find it on Amazon

This Luggage Cup Holder is a Great Travel Buddy Make airport travel so much easier with this great luggage cup holder. It allows travelers to maneuver through the airport hands-free without spilling any beverages. Find it on Amazon

Trust Us, it’s Time to Clean Your Keyboard The keyboard is one of those forgotten areas that aren’t often cleaned, but it is actually important to clean those spaces. This simple-to-use keyboard cleaner gets the job done effectively and quickly. Find it on Amazon

This Steam Clip is a Handy Helper This simple Steam Clip can be easily thrown into a suitcase to help the user steam clothes easier at the destination. This is perfect for wedding trips. Find it on Amazon

This Personal Fan is a Summer Must-Have Stay nice and cool this summer with this attachable personal fan. It easily clips onto pants or shorts, which makes it ideal for outdoor activities. Find it on Amazon

Clean Better with This Spray Mop This spray mop is basically a leveled-up Swiffer that works to deep clean hard floors in an efficient way. This is a person lazy cleaner product. Find it on Amazon

Make Stairs Safer with This Non-Slip Stair Tape Whether the stairs are very slippery or maybe the home has an animal that is getting older, this non-slip stair tape prevents slips and falls down the stair. And the tape is see-through, so it doesn’t mar the home’s appearance. Find it on Amazon

This Butter Spreader is Perfect for Summer Corn might be the quintessential summer item. And the best way to eat it is slathered in a ton of butter. This handy butter spreader makes getting that perfect bit of butter on corn and toast. Find it on Amazon

Pack More with These Compression Cubes It can be hard to fit everything into one suitcase, but these compression packing cubes will make it easy. These are one of the ultimate travel hacks. Find it on Amazon

This Solar Lantern is Perfect for Camping Trips This fantastic solar lantern can be recharged through solar energy or a USB plug, which is excellent for always being ready and prepared for that next adventure. Find it on Amazon

Get Comfy with This Beach Pillow This handy, little beach pillow solves the uncomfortable problem while lying in the sand. It creates that tiny lift necessary for taking a nap in the sun. Find it on Amazon

Edge Pieces For Everyone with This Brownie Pan Everyone knows the edge pieces are the best brownies, so why not make it so everyone can get an edge piece? That’s exactly what this brownie pan does. Find it on Amazon

Keep Back Pain at Bay with This Lumbar Pillow Make an office chair much more comfortable with this extra dense lumbar pillow. This is essential to ensure a healthy back when sitting at a desk chair all day. Find it on Amazon

Prep the Family Breakfast with This Egg Pan Create the perfect breakfast sandwich-sized eggs with this egg pan. This is great for creating eggs in batches without having them bleed together. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Fridge Smelling Fresh with This Deodorizer Make sure that the fridge smells nice and fresh with this mini fridge deodorizer. This is an easy addition to the kitchen that makes a huge difference. Find it on Amazon

Keep a Bug-Free Home with This Electric Fly Swatter Turn getting rid of bugs into a sport with this rechargeable electric fly swapper. The rotating head makes getting bugs at every angle around the home more accessible. Find it on Amazon