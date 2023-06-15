Prepare To Question Everything With These 36 Mind-Blowing Products That Redefine Genius Finds

What qualifies as a genius find? It’s not just about high-tech gizmos. A genius product solves that problem you’ve been grappling with for ages- it’s unconventional, unexpected and sometimes even weird but it’ll change the way you shop. Take the kitchen gadget that amps up meal prep, the smart home item with a futuristic twist, or the travel hack that reduces stress when getting from one place to another. Join us on a journey into this world of genius products.
This LED Light Bulb Also Has a Bluetooth Speaker
Dare to ask more from a home item and get this fantastic light bulb Bluetooth speaker. The bulb plays music and can be changed into many different lighting options, which brings all those great vibes.
Predict the Weather with This Storm Cloud
This Storm Cloud is a unique item that lets the user predict the weather by looking into the cloudy liquid inside. This is such an exciting desktop item.
This Portable Charger Charges Three Devices at Once
This portable charger is the ultimate on-the-go item. It can charge three devices simultaneously, so every device doesn’t die. This is a must-have for travel and adventures.
This Hoverpen is a Futuristic Dream
This gravity-defying Hoverpen is a unique desktop addition that will make everyone that enters the office stop in awe of how the pen hovers above the base.
Get a Crispy Crust Using This Pizza Baker
Nothing quite compares to woodfire pizza, but that style and crispiness can be mimicked in the home with this stainless steel pizza baker. It’s the ultimate at-home pizza cooker.
The SteriPen is the Ultimate Adventure Buddy
Always have access to drinkable water with the SteriPen. It is a compact and efficient tool that is a must-have addition to the camping equipment.
The Broombi is Tough on Pet Hair
Get into carpet fibers with the Broombi. It has silicone bristles that pick up pet hair with ease. And the squeegee function gets a thorough clean on hardwood and tile flooring.
Give Skin a Treat with the Solawave
Treat acne and discoloration at home with the Solawave. This is usually a treatment for which people would have to go to the spa, but the Solawave makes it possible to get results without paying too much.
Keep the Family Pup Safe While Swimming
This effective and fashionable dog life jacket ensures the family pup stays safe around the pool or swimming in the ocean. And the dog is visible to its owner because of the shark fin.
Garden More Effectively with This Seeding Square
This smart seeding square helps home gardeners plant seeds in an efficient way that makes the most of the available yard space.
This Thermal Case Protects Phones From the Sun
The summer weather is glorious, but it can also cause a phone to overheat. Make sure a phone stays at a comfortable temperature with this thermal phone case. It’s a simple item that is a huge help.
Always Have Hot Sauce on Hand
This incredible mini Tabasco keychain comes with a funnel and multiple keychains, so the hot sauce is always on hand. Never deal with under-seasoned food again.
Play Tunes with This Hat
Play music while walking with this Bluetooth speaker baseball cap. It’s the ultimate accessory for hiking, biking, and other outdoor activities.
Get That Garbage Disposal Smelling Brand New
These simple to use garbage disposal cleaner deodorizer tablets are for lazy cleaners. It’s the easier way to make that kitchen smell fresh and clean.
Be Studious with Your Golf Game
This simple and handy mobile launch monitor can be used indoors and outdoors to master the art of golf. Users can study their strokes after playing to hone their skills.
Take a Better Grid Pic with This Selfie Ring Light
Master the art of the selfie with this selfie ring light. It creates the best lighting that brings out the natural beauty of everyone in the frame.
Play Shows in the Shower with This Waterproof Phone Holder
Never have to part with that trusty smartphone with this handy waterproof phone holder. It makes it possible to keep that binge-watch up even when getting clean.
Fall Asleep Easier with Sleep Phones
SleepPhones are headphones designed to be worn comfortably while lying down. This is the best way to watch Netflix or listen to that meditation app before bed.
This Luggage Cup Holder is a Great Travel Buddy
Make airport travel so much easier with this great luggage cup holder. It allows travelers to maneuver through the airport hands-free without spilling any beverages.
Trust Us, it’s Time to Clean Your Keyboard
The keyboard is one of those forgotten areas that aren’t often cleaned, but it is actually important to clean those spaces. This simple-to-use keyboard cleaner gets the job done effectively and quickly.
This Steam Clip is a Handy Helper
This simple Steam Clip can be easily thrown into a suitcase to help the user steam clothes easier at the destination. This is perfect for wedding trips.
Dinner is Served in This Microwave Ramen Cooker
Quickly cook a meal in this microwavable ramen noodle cooker bowl set. There’s nothing easier than using the microwave, so this is a weeknight favorite.
This Personal Fan is a Summer Must-Have
Stay nice and cool this summer with this attachable personal fan. It easily clips onto pants or shorts, which makes it ideal for outdoor activities.
Clean Better with This Spray Mop
This spray mop is basically a leveled-up Swiffer that works to deep clean hard floors in an efficient way. This is a person lazy cleaner product.
Make Stairs Safer with This Non-Slip Stair Tape
Whether the stairs are very slippery or maybe the home has an animal that is getting older, this non-slip stair tape prevents slips and falls down the stair. And the tape is see-through, so it doesn’t mar the home’s appearance.
This Butter Spreader is Perfect for Summer
Corn might be the quintessential summer item. And the best way to eat it is slathered in a ton of butter. This handy butter spreader makes getting that perfect bit of butter on corn and toast.
Pack More with These Compression Cubes
It can be hard to fit everything into one suitcase, but these compression packing cubes will make it easy. These are one of the ultimate travel hacks.
This Solar Lantern is Perfect for Camping Trips
This fantastic solar lantern can be recharged through solar energy or a USB plug, which is excellent for always being ready and prepared for that next adventure.
Get Comfy with This Beach Pillow
This handy, little beach pillow solves the uncomfortable problem while lying in the sand. It creates that tiny lift necessary for taking a nap in the sun.
These Stove Gap Covers Make Cleaning Easier
Most of us aren’t cleaning beneath our stoves that often, which makes these stove gap covers an essential kitchen item. These covers ensure no crumbs or food bits get stuck under the stove.
Edge Pieces For Everyone with This Brownie Pan
Everyone knows the edge pieces are the best brownies, so why not make it so everyone can get an edge piece? That’s exactly what this brownie pan does.
Keep Back Pain at Bay with This Lumbar Pillow
Make an office chair much more comfortable with this extra dense lumbar pillow. This is essential to ensure a healthy back when sitting at a desk chair all day.
Prep the Family Breakfast with This Egg Pan
Create the perfect breakfast sandwich-sized eggs with this egg pan. This is great for creating eggs in batches without having them bleed together.
Keep Your Fridge Smelling Fresh with This Deodorizer
Make sure that the fridge smells nice and fresh with this mini fridge deodorizer. This is an easy addition to the kitchen that makes a huge difference.
Keep a Bug-Free Home with This Electric Fly Swatter
Turn getting rid of bugs into a sport with this rechargeable electric fly swapper. The rotating head makes getting bugs at every angle around the home more accessible.
Keep Countertops Safe with This Hot Tool Holder
Ensure that no damage comes from hot tools with this handy hot tool holder. This is an easy addition to the bathroom space and can fit various hot tools.