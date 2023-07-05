quirky but irresistible finds that are worthy of a spot in your prime day cart

It can be so easy to buy the same as everyone else. It’s safe, and the path is well-trodden, especially when those reviews rave about how good they are. But sometimes, it feels good to be different and buy something others don’t have. You’ve come to the right place when it comes to home decor or items for your home, like impressive kitchen gadgets, garden lights, or unusual storage concepts that aren’t just acrylic plastic. We’ve found many products that are so different that you might think they’re a bit bizarre at first, but they prove themselves worth it. We’ve got you covered if you’re looking for something a little unconventional.

Improve Your Posture With This Kneeling Chair While You Work You’d be right in thinking that this doesn’t look like a comfortable chair. This kneeling chair will help you improve your posture. Working from home has become commonplace, and we can’t underestimate the need for an excellent chair to support us while we work. You kneel on these cushions while you work, and it will take some getting used to, but you won’t be hunched over your keyboard anymore. It’s designed to give you the benefits of standing and the relief of sitting all in one. Find it on Amazon

Make Your Own Pasta With This Handheld Gun This isn’t a hairdryer; it’s an electric pasta maker that can make three types of pasta. It’s effortless to operate with just the touch of a button, and you can use it anywhere in the kitchen without worrying about a cord. It can work for up to four hours on a full charge. In less than a minute, your fresh pasta is created. Yum! Find it on Amazon

Make a Tasty Breakfast in Style With This Retro Station Get breakfast on the go with style with this retro 3-in-1 station. You can make eggs, bacon, and toast your bread at the same time for your whole household. We love that you can boil up to six eggs at a time but also make poached or scrambled eggs and omelets. The toaster also has wide slice slots that can fit bagels when you need them. Find it on Amazon

This Cat Coffee Warmer is Super Cute You can’t get cuter than this coffee warmer with its sweet cat pal. The warmer plate keeps your coffee at the perfect temperature, which you can change with a finger tap. Find it on Amazon

This Pineapple is Actually a Fun Tabletop Firepit Everyone loves a fire pit, but now you can use one indoors and outdoors, and you wouldn’t even know that it’s a fire pit at first glance. This pineapple is a tabletop fire pit made from concrete and pure Himalayan salt. It’s smokeless, odorless, and uses rubbing alcohol as fuel. Find it on Amazon

Feel More Relaxed Than Ever After a Shower With This Bouquet Enjoy your most indulgent shower with this bouquet, which contains lavender and eucalyptus—the powerhouse of combinations for stress relief. Eucalyptus can help mild coughs, opening the sinuses, while lavender is known for its relaxing qualities. If you hang the bouquet in your shower, not directly in the stream, this will create a soothing aroma to inhale. Find it on Amazon

These Willow Vine Lights Give a Soft Glow For Any Corner If you want to create an eye-catching feature and light up your room, these willow vine lights are incredibly eye-catching. The lights have a realistic style brown bark texture and over 140 lights on 18 branches, giving a soft, warm glow. Each of the iron branches can be twisted and shaped how you like. Find it on Amazon

We Love This New York-Style Fire Escape Shelving Unit Are you looking for shelves that are different from your standard floating shelves? We love this fire escape ladder shelf that is great for organizing your home and displaying your pictures and books with its unusual design. It’s easy to install and even comes with a screwdriver to help you get started immediately. Find it on Amazon

Clean Out Every Crevice With This Wine-Sized Vacuum This handheld vacuum is about the same size as a wine bottle and is lightweight, making cleaning every crevice effortless. The cordless device can be charged via USB, allowing you to use it with ease, and it’s got super-power that will get every speck in just a few seconds. For best results, you should charge it in your house. Find it on Amazon

This Night Lamp is a Charger & Speaker This night lamp is perfect for your bedside table. It is touch-sensitive, allowing you to dim the light as you wish or adjust the angle for the best light. It’s also a Bluetooth speaker to play your favorite tunes as you rest. It can also charge your phone wirelessly, as long as it is compatible and doesn’t stop there. Find it on Amazon

Grow Your Own Veggies & Herbs With This System Grow your vegetables, fruit, and herbs no matter the weather with this hydroponics growing system. This countertop system can grow up to eight veggies and herbs like peppers, lettuce, and tomatoes. The LED lights simulate sunlight and can help you grow your plants five times faster than in soil. Find it on Amazon

This Trash Can is Actually Quite Cute This is a small trash can with a dog-proof lid. This proves that trash cans can be cute. It’s quite slim, so it won’t be too imposing on your space, making it perfect for a small kitchen or bathroom. Find it on Amazon

Hide Away Your Jewels in This Full Length-Mirror Behind this full-length mirror is a secret storage unit for jewelry. The lockable organizer also has LED lights that light it up once you open the cabinet door. Great if you’re trying not to wake up your partner as you get ready for work. The tall unit can take a lot, too, as it can hold all your rings on a large ring cushion, bracelets, 32 necklace hooks, 48 stud earring holes, and 90 earring slots. That’s a lot of jewels. Find it on Amazon

Create the Brew of Your Dreams With This Glass Coffee Maker If you’re serious about coffee, look no further than the glass siphon coffee maker. It will look ridiculously fancy in your kitchen and like you know what you’re doing. It’s imported from Japan and comprises an upper and lower bowl with a burner to create your coffee of dreams. Find it on Amazon

Relax & Unwind in This Cozy Hammock Chair Get a comfy chair, and why not suspend it from the ceiling? This is no ordinary hammock. It comes with thick comfortable cushions. It also has a ‘spreader bar’ that makes it more stable. You can install it with the ceiling mount and suspend it from a stainless steel chain, which means it can be hung anywhere, like a branch or frame. There’s even a side pocket to stash your favorite items like your tablet, phone, and valuables. Find it on Amazon

This Mason Jar is Actually a Set of Measuring Cups This is not your ordinary mason jar; this is your new set of measuring cups that, when stacked together, make a farmhouse-style jar. Measuring cups are traditionally a bit awkward to store, but these fit together nicely and look good on the countertop. This set of four cups come with the regular measurements you need for baking up to one cup. Find it on Amazon

You Will Love These Salt & Pepper Grinders These are not your regular salt and pepper grinders. They look like they’re from the future, but these are just electric, making your life much easier. The grinders are charged via USB and rechargeable; you can select how coarse you want it by turning its knob. All you have to do is push the button, and your fresh ground seasoning will be created. Find it on Amazon

Wake Up Better With This Sunrise Alarm Clock Become a morning person with this sunrise alarm clock designed to wake heavy sleepers by using sunrise stimulation. Before your alarm sounds, it will turn on the lights gradually increasing. The light also has different hues as well as natural sounds. Two alarms can be set depending on the needs of your family. Find it on Amazon

These Glass Mirror Tiles Add Light to Your Space Mirrors can make a room feel lighter and bright, so it seems like a good idea to use them where you can. These glass mirror tiles are hexagonal and can be configured to make a feature. There’s a double-sided tape on the back so you can peel and stick on smooth surfaces like walls, doors, windows, and cabinets. Find it on Amazon

This Hanging Shelf Can Light Up Your Darkest Corners Bring a little light and greenery into your home without too much fuss. The rustic shelf, made of pure natural paulownia, can hold books, candles, picture frames, and more. This hanging shelf has LED lights that light up the rope and artificial greenery that make it an attractive feature of your home. Find it on Amazon

These Scary Claw Gloves Make Gardening Really Easy Make light work of your gardening with these claw gloves. The waterproof gloves have sharp claws that make it easy to plant and seed, meaning you need less equipment. While heavy-duty, the latex gloves are also thin and flexible, meaning you can still pick things up quickly. Find it on Amazon

Prep Your Herbs With These Scissors These scissors will make light work of prepping your herbs for a meal. With just two snips, these blades can increase your productivity by five times. They can even chop through celery; that’s how sharp they are. You don’t need to get out a chopping board with these scissors. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Little One’s School Pictures Safe With This Clever Frame What do you do when your little one brings home some artwork? Now you can display their artwork in this frame and rotate it when you get a new piece of art while storing the other pictures in the same box behind its straps. Sounds like a winner to us. Find it on Amazon

Let the Honey Bees Arrive Without the Buzz Why not enjoy something unusual than regular string lights? These honey bee solar lights are great in the garden. They are battery-operated and have a waterproof design to be left outside. Find it on Amazon

This Smoke-Free Candle Will Burn Bright in Your Home We all love candles, but they can be a bit samey. This is a striking candle with an unusual twist. It’s a chunky citrus candle with a burn time of over 30 hours and is smoke-free. The candle is made from natural soy wax and cotton wicks that are safe for humans and pets. Find it on Amazon

Create a Showstopper With This Charcuterie Board Become an impressive host with this showstopping marble and bamboo cheese board. The charcuterie board and cheese knife set will set you up for an epic party. It comes with six ceramic sauce dishes, two drawers with utensils, and extra dishes. Find it on Amazon

Have Fun With Your Hand Soap Using This Snail Have a little fun with this snail that dishes out your hand soap. The design conceals an inner tube that can hold your soap, shampoo, or conditioner if you want to go all out. It’s effortless to use as you press the snail shell, and your soap comes out of its mouth, giving you a snail trail. Find it on Amazon

This Cactus is Actually a Stack of Coasters Rather than just leaving a stack of coasters on the side, create a cute display with this cactus arrangement. The six green coasters have a little indent, allowing them to be interlocked to create a cactus shape. It comes with a flowerpot holder, so you know where you can always get your hands on them. Find it on Amazon

Set the Time With This Retro Clock & Timer This retro clock has a built-in timer, making it perfect for the kitchen or playroom. The timer can alert you when your food has finished cooking or if you’ve set a timer for your kids for different activities. It comes in turquoise or red. The wall clock is brilliant as we often turn to our digital devices to check the time, but this gives us a screen break. Find it on Amazon

Get the Light You Need Without Disturbing Your Partner Enjoy reading in bed without disturbing your partner with this wraparound LED light that can sit on your neck. You can choose from three brightness levels with this dimmable light that works for up to 40 hours. Find it on Amazon

Create Good Vibes in Your House With This Neon Sign Set the good vibes in motion with this neon sign. The blue neon sign will help create a glam vibe in whatever room you choose. It will look like you’ve had it custom-made. The sign is mounted on a clear background with pre-drilled holes, so it’s easy to install. This neon light is powered by USB and can run for at least 60,000 hours. That’s nearly seven years. Find it on Amazon