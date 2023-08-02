43 Random, Genius, Unpredictable Things You Should Buy On Amazon

Get ready for a shopping adventure like no other as we present you with 43 random, genius, and unpredictable things you never knew you needed, all available on Amazon. From quirky gadgets to unexpected life hacks, each item on this list is designed to surprise and delight. Whether you’re seeking a practical solution or simply want to add some fun to your life, these hidden gems are sure to spark joy and make you wonder how you ever lived without them. Say hello to a world of delightful discoveries as we unveil the most unpredictable and genius things you can buy on Amazon!

Mesh Outdoor Food Covers Simply Genius Food Covers are the ultimate solution for protecting delectable dishes from the elements. These elegant food nets not only keep food safe from unwanted guests but also add a stylish flair. They’re perfect for picnics, parties, and barbecues. Find it on Amazon

Inkless Label Maker This Portable Label Maker uses inkless thermal technology, meaning it won’t ever run out of ink or toner. The included Smart App allows users to customize labels with cool fonts, emojis, and even QR codes. Find it on Amazon

LED Flashlight Gloves From fixing cars and working on projects to running at night, these LED Flashlight Gloves are a must-have for anyone who needs extra light and a helping hand. They already have over 16,000 reviews and maintain a 4.4-star overall rating. Find it on Amazon

Easy To Use Sushi Making Molds With a bumpy dots design, demolding becomes effortless with these Sushi Making Molds, making preparation quick and enjoyable. Made from high-quality plastic, these molds allow users to make delicious sushi, onigiri, and more at home without the traditional complex process. Find it on Amazon

New and Improved Figit Toy The ONO Roller is a unique and innovative fidget toy designed to soothe stress without causing distractions. It’s completely silent, making it perfect for use in classrooms or quiet environments, and it has multiple ways it can be moved and fidgeted. Find it on Amazon

Oil Sprayer This versatile Oil Sprayer is suitable for various liquids, such as oil, vinegar, cooking wine, and soy sauce, providing better control and distribution. Easy to use and portable, it’s ideal for cooking, frying, BBQ, baking, and even making salads. Find it on Amazon

Breakfast Sandwich Maker One of the key features of this Breakfast Sandwich Maker is its ability to create custom sandwiches. It caters to various dietary preferences, including Keto and Paleo diets, by allowing users to eliminate bread and create low-carb options. All removable parts are dishwasher-safe, and every cooking surface is non-stick. Find it on Amazon

Appliance Cord Organizers These Cord Organizers are a must-have accessory to keep kitchen wires neat and tidy. The sticky adhesive makes installation quick and easy, and the improved, wider arms of the organizer handle longer and larger cords than its competitors. Find it on Amazon

Portable Hand Massager Designed to relieve arthritis and carpal tunnel pain, this Portable Hand Massager provides a soothing heat option to improve blood circulation and reduce fatigue. With adjustable massage modes and strengths, it serves as a personal hand massage therapist. Find it on Amazon

Extendable Magnetic Grabber Tool The Magnetic Grabber Tool offers a 25-pound pull force, making it perfect for picking up small objects in hard-to-reach places. Its stainless-steel body extends up to 30 inches and reviewers are always relieved that it’s there when they need it. Find it on Amazon

Snap N’ Strain Taking up only a quarter of the size of traditional colanders, the Snap N’ Strain’s compact design saves valuable space when in use or stored. With its unique and universal design, it easily snaps onto round pots, pans, and bowls of all sizes, making straining easier than ever. Find it on Amazon

Bag Cleaning Sticky Ball Keep bags clean with the Sticky Ball. This small and practical accessory rolls around bags and purses, picking up dirt, dust, and crumbs. It’s infinitely reusable – just rinse the inner ball under water to clean it. Find it on Amazon

Automatic Mouse Jiggler This Mouse Jiggler offers two modes for keeping computers awake: “Slight Jiggler Mode” and “Random Jiggler Mode.” It’s undetectable by IT software, and there’s no software installation required. It simply plugs in and keeps users logged on. Find it on Amazon

Reusable Bottle Caps These Reusable Bottle Caps are designed to keep beer and other bottled drinks fresh after opening, preventing leaks and maintaining flavor. Made of high-quality, food-safe silicone, they come in 6 colors and fit most standard beer bottles. Find it on Amazon

Groove Gap Cleaning Tool This Cleaning Brush Tool features a narrow-tufted brush on one end to sweep away loose dirt and a scraper on the opposite end to dislodge debris in corners. It is specifically designed to clean windows tracks, sliding doors, and shower door tracks quickly and effectively. Find it on Amazon

Jar Opening Aid With four sizes of circular openings, this Jar Gripper provides a secure grip on a wide variety of containers, and its rubber sidings ensure a tight hold on slippery surfaces. It’s a great kitchen tool for restaurants opening multiple lids a day and makes opening jars at home easier for those with weak hands. Find it on Amazon

Pancake Batter Dispenser This 4-cup capacity Batter Dispenser features a wide mouth opening for easy filling and a quick-close valve for mess-free pouring like a pro. This newly updated design ensures durability with a repositioned pulley handle and a fail-safe valve. Find it on Amazon

Appliance Sliding Tray Designed to ease the burden of lifting and moving kitchen appliances, this Sliding Tray can hold up to 30 lbs of weight. Suitable for various kitchen appliances, such as coffee makers, air fryers, blenders, and more, it has a simple slide-out and slide-back mechanism that makes it effortless to access and store appliances as needed. Find it on Amazon

Magnetice Work Wristband This Magnetice Wristband is equipped with 10 powerful magnets to securely hold screws, nails, bolts, and more, keeping them within easy reach. It’s perfect for home improvement, construction, carpentry, auto repair, and DIY tasks. Find it on Amazon

Farmhouse Style Docking Station This Wooden Docking Station is a versatile and space-saving solution for home and office organization. With its rustic charm and compatibility with various devices, the all-in-one organizer keeps essentials tidy and at the ready. Find it on Amazon

Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Sporting a leak-proof, locking lid, this Fruit Infuser Bottle has a removable insert that allows users to enjoy a variety of fruit flavors in their water. Easy to clean and with a decorative appeal, this water bottle is a perfect companion for staying refreshed and trendy throughout the day. Find it on Amazon

3-In-1 Avocado Tool The 3-In-1 Avocado Tool is a versatile and convenient kitchen gadget that effortlessly splits, pits, and slices avocados. Its stainless-steel pitter swiftly removes the pit with a single twist, while the slicer lifts the fruit from its skin in seven even pieces. Find it on Amazon

Space Saving Collapsible Hangers Each of these Collapsible Hangers can hold up to 12 garments horizontally and six garments vertically, supporting up to 30 lbs. With six slots and two hangers per slot, clothes are kept secure and wrinkle-free, while saving a huge amount of space. Find it on Amazon

The Laundry Turtle The Laundry Turtle simplifies the process of moving clothes from the washer to the dryer and to the drawers. It fits into most sized front-loading machines and is designed to be placed on top of the clothes and collect everything as users turn the drum of the machine. Find it on Amazon

Safety-First Mug Warmer With three temperature settings, this Mug Warmer allows users to easily warm their beverages with a soft touch of a button. The automatic shut-off feature, after four hours of continual use, ensures safety and energy efficiency, and the spill-proof design adds to its durability and easy cleaning. Find it on Amazon

Acrylic Scrunchie Organizer This small yet mighty Scrunchie Organizer can fit up to 24 scrunchies (and moms say up to 60), providing a space-saving solution for teen girl room decor. It’s easy to clean and won’t grow mold on scrunchies like DIY cardboard holders. Find it on Amazon

Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner The cute and clever design of Angry Mama makes microwave cleaning more fun and efficient. Using vinegar or water, the steam released from her head softens dried-on microwave splatter and stains, making things easier to clean. Find it on Amazon

Magnetic Bottle Opener This Magnetic Bottle Opener catches bottle caps as soon as the bottle is open, preventing messy floors. With super strong magnets, it can hold up to 30 caps and is easily mounted on any fridge or metal surface. Find it on Amazon

Self-Sealing Toothpaste Caps These Reusable Self-Sealing Toothpaste Caps are a worry-free solution for bathroom messes. Made of food-grade silicone, they’re safe for kids and prevent toothpaste accumulation and counter stains. They dispense the right amount of toothpaste every time, saving money and avoiding waste. Find it on Amazon

In-Car Sauce Holder The Saucemoto Dip Clips securely hold sauce cups from major chains and include a reusable sauce ramekin for squeeze packets. The universal air vent mounts fit any car vent, ensuring no mess while enjoying saucy food on the go. Find it on Amazon

Cooling Waist Fan This 3-in-1 Waist Fan offers versatile cooling options with dual clips for easy attachment to belts or clothes. It includes a necklace strap for portability, and the 6000mAh battery provides up to 23 hours of continuous operation. Find it on Amazon

Pickle Jar Strainer The flip design of this Pickle Jar Strainer allows users to separate the liquid from the pickles and then soak them in brine again to maintain their freshness and flavor. It’s a convenient and practical solution for pickle lovers and anyone who enjoys pickling and preserving various foods. Find it on Amazon

Stroller Fan This Stroller Fan features a unique flexible tripod design, allowing users to bend and secure it to various surfaces like strollers, car seats, and cribs. The fan design prevents small fingers from touching the blades, can be powered through USB or a rechargeable battery, and provides up to seven hours of working time depending on the speed. Find it on Amazon

Beach Starfish Drink Holder Offering a convenient solution for beach vacations, these Starfish Drink Holders keep items sand-free and easily accessible while relaxing. They can hold various beverage containers like water bottles, cocktail cups, cans, beer bottles, or sippy cups, keeping them raised above the ground and stable. Find it on Amazon

Long Distance Item Locator The Esky Key Finder is a 4-in-1 wireless item locator, allowing users to easily track their belongings. Simply attach the receivers to valuable items, and users can quickly find their keys, wallet, or even their pet by pressing the corresponding button on the remote. Find it on Amazon

Onion Cutting Accessory This Onion Holder is used to penetrate deeply into foods, making it a useful cutting accessory for any kitchen. Primarily used for onions, it saves time and effort when slicing foods, eliminating the risk of cuts and ensuring uniform slices. Find it on Amazon

On-The-Go Cereal Cup The CrunchCup is a convenient solution for students, parents, and professionals who want to enjoy cereal on the go. It consists of two cups, one for cereal and one for milk, with separate holes to ensure they don’t mix until consumed. Find it on Amazon

Organizing Mug Stacker This Mug Stacker maximizes cupboard space by organizing mugs and cups in a narrow, stackable manner. It utilizes the unused airspace between mugs and the shelf, lifting cups on top of each other without the risk of damage. Find it on Amazon

Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit With over 3.5 feet in length, this Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit can reach deep into hard-to-reach areas, making it perfect for cleaning in and behind appliances beyond the user’s reach. The vacuum hose adapter fits most vacuum cleaners, and regular use can help prevent deadly dryer vent fires caused by lint accumulation. Find it on Amazon