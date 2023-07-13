Fashionably Ready: Create a Stress-Free and Stylish Vacation Wardrobe

The worst bit about a holiday? Packing. Especially when you then forget something. Luckily, in this list, we’ve picked out the stylish swimsuits, elegant summer dresses and timeless accessories you need in your luggage to make the most of your holiday and feel as confident and fabulous as possible!

Bathing Suit Make a statement on the beach with this floral one-piece bathing suit with tummy control. Gives off a classy and elegant vibe. Wear it with a pair of pants as a bodysuit too. Find it on Amazon

Crochet Cover Up Dress Wear this crochet coverup dress on your swimming suit and get ready to hit the beach. It’s available in turquoise and white, and they will both make you equally impatient for your annual leave. Find it on Amazon

Cute Dress Why take your dress off for the beach if it looks this good? Luckily, this one you can take for a swim too. It’s feminine and playful while offering more coverage and control. Find it on Amazon

Loose Holiday Pants These casual pants are what you put on before you go down for your holiday buffet breakfast so that you can eat all the waffles quite comfortably. Good news: you can wear it to your yoga class home. Find it on Amazon

Floral Dress Another outfit is this flowy dress in pink, which gives off a feminine and playful vibe. Pair it with a knitted purse. Find it on Amazon

Swim Suit This two-piece sporty swimsuit will instantly give you the post-gym look! It comes with a high-waisted bikini with tummy control and a tie-knot tankini. Plus, you can pair the top with shorts for a more casual look. Find it on Amazon

Travel Dress And in terms of getting there, why not substitute your usual leggings with this casual maxi dress to get that holiday mood as early as possible? Available in extra large sizes. Find it on Amazon

Fairytale Skirt A blast of rich oriental colors and luxurious material, this high-waisted midi skirt will transfer you to your fairytale. Wear it with a crop top for maximum effect. Find it on Amazon

The Dress to Impress And this is the night dress to impress – with a flattering side wrap and asymmetrical hem, it will look particularly charming on your sun-kissed skin! Find it on Amazon

Wide-Leg Pants If you’d go with a pair of pants rather than a skirt or a dress on your evening stroll, this wide-leg pants with a high waist and adjustable tie knot are the way to go. The coral color is naturally the holiday choice. Find it on Amazon

All-Day Jumpsuit ‘Tis the all-day-long holiday outfit! Whether you’re venturing on a city exploration or a boat cruise with this elegant one-shoulder jumpsuit in gray-blue, you can be dressed for the occasion all day long. Find it on Amazon

Sundress This sea-blue print sundress with an elasticated top and a floral pattern makes for an effortless outfit that can take you anywhere. Find it on Amazon

Towel Skirt This lovely sarong can be used as your bikini wrap skirt, beach towel, or both. It is practical as it is cute. Find it on Amazon

Earring Pack When you’re on holiday, you can go a little extra with your jewelry – anything from wearing your lovely palm tree earrings on the beach to venturing with something more chunky. This pack has a pair for all your moods. Find it on Amazon

Sunset Walk Romper If you don’t want your typical holiday dress but want to look super elegant on your sunset promenade, this backless, halter-tied romper is the way to go. If black isn’t your go-to holiday color- don’t worry. It’s available in 22 other shades. Find it on Amazon

Vibe Purse And this one particularly channels the holiday vibe. Wear it as a shoulder bag or a clutch purse. Available in four other colors. Find it on Amazon

Wrap Skirt This leopard skirt can also find multiple uses on your holiday – perfect as beach wear or city chic. It goes well with a straw bag or a sun hat. Available in various patterns. Find it on Amazon

Foldable Sun Hat If you’re looking for a hat with full coverage, look no further. This one is lightweight and foldable – so super easy to pack. Available in other colors too. Find it on Amazon

Straw Bag Alternatively, if you’d like something chicer to pair with more outfits and continue carrying around when you return from holiday, this zippered straw bag is the one for you. Find it on Amazon

Pack-It-All Toiletry Organizer This little toiletry organizer makes packing more effortless and allows you to take all your favorite magic wands. The metal hanger can turn any space into your vanity corner. Find it on Amazon

Ribbed Swimsuit This one-piece ribbed swimsuit in white is super effective if you want something different than your typical two-piece bikini. It features a one-shoulder and a midriff cutout. Find it on Amazon

The Stylish Scarf Will Save Your Hair If you want to protect your hair from UV radiation and some unnecessary dryness, you can do so in style with this pack of satin hair scarfs in different hues to suit your outfits. Find it on Amazon

Sun Visor Protect the sensitive skin around your face from UV radiation while channeling your inner Elizabeth Bennet with this delightful sun visor. It is foldable and available in three colors. Find it on Amazon

Holiday Mood on Ankle Bracelet Beauty is in the details, and nothing says holiday mood as much as a lovely ankle bracelet. This is dot beaded and won’t go unnoticed in your holiday photos. Find it on Amazon

Canvas Bag Let’s start this list with one of the biggest holiday staples – the beach bag. This one is big enough to carry your vacation checklist, towels, bottles, and selfie stick. And anything else you might need for a full day on the beach. It’s also cute enough to carry around town for your afternoon stroll. Find it on Amazon

The Goes with Everything Sandal Why not avoid burning the sole of your foot on the hot midday beach sand with this pair of Amazon Essential sandals? It’s unpretentious and easy to pair with anything. Find it on Amazon

High Heel Sandals This pair of heels is to go with your evening dress, and these square-toe, two-strap sandals in white are easy to pair and look super comfortable. Find it on Amazon

The Multipurpose Holiday Shoe This pair of loafers are the multipurpose shoe you need when you want to pack an entire vacation wardrobe into a 20×30 carry-on! Wear them with your night outfit or take them for a shopping trip. Find it on Amazon