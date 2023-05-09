Live
Skip to main content
Subscribe

Ready for a Home Redecorating Spree? Get Inspired with These Ideas

A living area with a sofa,mirror and coffe table and candles
Photo Credit:

Are you ready to breathe new life into your living space and inject personality and style into your home decor? Look no further than these uplifting and trendy decor ideas that inspire you! Whether you’re longing for a more modern and sleek look or craving a cozy and eclectic feel, these creative and stylish decor pieces will help you transform your space into a reflection of your unique taste and personality. Get ready to embark on a fun and exciting redecorating journey, and discover the endless possibilities for making your home truly your own!

Be Cool with this Washed Linen Sheet Set

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Summer is coming, so enjoy a soft and breathable night’s sleep with this cooling Washed Linen Sheet Set. Made from natural linen material, hypoallergenic and temperature-regulating properties, pre-washed fabric for ultimate softness and comfort, and an elegant and stylish design.

Find it on Amazon

Set the Vibe with Vintage Tealight Holders

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Create an inviting and cozy atmosphere with these TripodBird Vintage Candle Holders in your indoor or outdoor spaces. Made with high-quality materials and capturing antique candle holders’ vintage charm and beauty, these can be dotted around your area to create mood lighting.

Find it on Amazon

Illuminate Your Favorite Pictures With This Light

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

The BIGLIGHT Wireless Battery Operated LED Picture Light with Remote effortlessly adds lighting without the hassle of wiring. SPY adores these for illuminating prized pieces or adorning feature walls.

Find it on Amazon

Add Rustic Charm with Wood Pedestal

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Add a touch of rustic charm to your décor with this Rectangle Wood Pedestal with Handle. Its stylish design is perfect for displaying small items or adding a decorative flair to any room, with its sturdy and durable construction and beautiful finish that adds warmth.

Find it on Amazon

Tablescape To The Max with Gauze Table Runner

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Tablescaping last season was all about checks and farmhouse style. This season elevate your table setting with this Gauze Table Runner. This affordable, high-quality cheesecloth fabric adds a touch of elegance, whether it’s a wedding, dinner party, or special event.

Find it on Amazon

This Glass Vase Will Look Impressive With or Without Flowers

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Spring is the season to enjoy freshly cut blooms, so make sure you have pieces like this Clear Glass Vase on hand to display. Designed to showcase the natural elegance of flowers with its simple and timeless design.

Find it on Amazon

Your Home Will Smell So Good with a Natural Soy Candle

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Create a relaxing and inviting atmosphere for guests during the summertime with this Pacific Jade Hand Poured 100% Natural Soy Candle. Each candle is expertly crafted with high-quality materials and a unique scent that rejuvenates your mind and soul.

Find it on Amazon

This Candle Wax Warmer Lamp is So Eye-Catching

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

If you have little ones or pets, you can still experience the ultimate fragrance in your home with this Candle Wax Warmer Lamp. It’s large enough to accommodate a large Yankee and designed to melt your favorite scented wax cubes to release a fantastic aroma without lighting your candle.

Find it on Amazon

We Adore This Book Vase

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

This viral product is just emerging on TikTok, and we are all for it. Add this Puransen Book Vase for Flowers is a versatile vase that allows you to display your favorite flowers and botanicals creatively and stylishly while also functioning as a decorative bookend.

Find it on Amazon

Farmhouse Rustic is Here to Stay with Wood Bead Garland

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Farmhouse rustic never goes out of style, and this decor piece from TIMEYARD screams rustic vibes. This Wood Bead Garland Set adds a versatile decorative element to your mantlepieces, shelves, or table centerpieces.

Find it on Amazon

Add Some Texture with this Stoneware Set

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Brilliant for filling your shelves and focal points where you want to add whimsy and charm. These White Stoneware Textured Decorative Vases feature stylish black polka dots on a classic white stoneware material, adding a playful yet modern spin to your decor.

Find it on Amazon

Go Fancy with Blue and White Porcelain Vase

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Enhance your decor with the captivating beauty of this antique style Blue and White Porcelain Vase, featuring a classic and elegant design embodying Chinese pottery’s rich history and artistry. This antique porcelain exudes a timeless charm that adds a touch of sophistication and cultural richness to any room.

Find it on Amazon

This Mango Wood Bowl Gives Minimalist Vibes

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

This Creative Co-Op Minimalist Round Mango Wood Bowl infuses an air of simplicity and sophistication into your dining table. This piece is expertly crafted and boasts a truly unique texture.

Find it on Amazon

Can You Get Fancier Than Marble Coasters?

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Protect your surfaces while adding a touch of rustic charm to your décor with Marble Coasters, featuring an elegant yet durable design perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet night.

Find it on Amazon

This Cashmere Throw is Incredibly Indulgent

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Indulge in the luxurious comfort of the new Cashmere Throw Blanket. This style is relatively new to Amazon, but we spotted it before it trends. It is perfect for cozying up on chilly evenings and adding a touch of elegance to your couch or the end of your bed.

Find it on Amazon

Adding Fresh Pillow Covers Will Change Your Living Space

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

An economical way to switch up your decor is to switch out throws and pills. Elevate your decor with these Throw Pillow Covers, adding a sophisticated touch and making it the perfect base for creating arrangements or serving food and beverages.

Find it on Amazon

This Round Wooden Tray Is Practical And Stunning

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Display your favorite items or serve your guests in style with this Kate and Laurel Lipton Mid-Century Modern Round Wooden Tray. This tray boasts a unique and chic style that adds a touch of sophistication.

Find it on Amazon

A Little White Rabbit is a Sweet Touch

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Bring a touch of whimsy to your decor with this GOODSTART Ceramic White Rabbit, perfect for adding a charming and playful touch to any room while also serving as a unique accent piece.

Find it on Amazon

This Glass Bag Vase Is a Bit Kitsch And We’re Into It

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Add unusual decor pieces with a modern twist to your flower arrangements like this OLEEK Purse Vase. This handmade glass bag vase is the perfect piece to add personality to your decor.

Find it on Amazon

Fill Your Home with Silk Tulips

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Grab a bunch of these for decorating all year round. Bring a touch of beauty to your living space with Mandy’s Silk Tulips, adding a vibrant, natural touch to any room without needing maintenance or upkeep.

Find it on Amazon

Look Like You Know Your Art with Abstract Prints

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Adding some prints to bare walls always makes a room feel cozy. Immerse yourself in these Abstract Boho Wall Art Prints, which feature six minimalist geometric prints that add a unique focal point to a room, inspiring creativity and contemplation.

Find it on Amazon

Make a Statement with Porcelain Serving Bowl Set

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Add this set of elegant Porcelain Serving Bowls to your dining set. SPY loves this set because they combine style and functionality to create a beautiful set of bowls that serve as serving or decorative pieces.

Find it on Amazon

Have Fun with Cheeky Bathroom Art

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

The bathroom is where we can all afford a little humor. Give yourself and your guests a giggle with these HAUS AND HUES Funny Bathroom Art pieces. Each print features a witty and playful design that sure makes a statement.

Find it on Amazon

We Can’t Get Enough of This Charcuterie Board

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Serve your appetizers on this unique Decorative Wood Charcuterie Board. This beautifully crafted board adds a touch of rustic charm and provides a suitable surface for arranging your favorite cheeses, meats, fruits, and more.

Find it on Amazon

This LED Floor Lamp is Super Stylish

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Add a little mood lighting to illuminate your space with this Dimmable LED Pharmacy Floor Lamp. This lamp combines classic design and modern technology to provide optimal lighting for any task or activity with its adjustable arm and dimming feature.

Find it on Amazon

Add A Sense of Style And Space with This Mirror

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Whether you need this for a dresser or your bathroom, you will enhance your decor with this HBCY Creations Round Mirror. This beautifully crafted mirror adds a touch of elegance, and its sleek design makes it a stylish addition to any home.

Find it on Amazon

This is An Elegant Match Cloche

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

There is something that just screams sophistication about this Skeem Design Glass Helix Match Cloche. This elegant matchstick holder has a twistable glass top and is a safe and convenient way to light matchsticks.

Find it on Amazon

Add A Light Touch with This Irregular Wall Mirror

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Having mirrors adds light, and you can transform your living space with the right piece. This CASSILANDO Irregular Wall Mirror features an eye-catching design that adds a modern, artistic touch. Its irregular shape and intricate details create a stunning reflection and blend seamlessly with any decor.

Find it on Amazon

Create a Vibe with a Candle Holder Set

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Set a cozy and inviting ambiance in your home with SUJUN’s Matte Black Candle Holders Set. This set boasts a chic modern design that will complement any home decor. Each piece exudes elegance and creates an intimate and relaxing atmosphere with taper candles.

Find it on Amazon

Always Get a Full Look in the Mirror

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Upgrade your vanity area with this LVSOMT Wall Mounted Mirror. This elegant mirror offers adjustable LED lighting and a magnification option for precise makeup application. Its high-quality materials make it a standout addition to any bathroom or dressing room.

Find it on Amazon

Concrete Table Adds An Industrial Touch

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

This Christopher Knight Home Jerod Lightweight Concrete Accent Table adds a touch of industrial elegance to any room and can be used as a side table or plant stand.

Find it on Amazon

Serving A Treat on This Natural Wood Tray

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Serve your favorite snacks in style in this LOL MART Natural Wood Serving Tray. This piece showcases a natural wood design that adds a touch of rustic charm to your dining experience.

Find it on Amazon

Add Some Softness with Distressed Area Rug

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

If you’re seeking a vintage aesthetic blended with a contemporary touch, consider the SAFAVIEH Reflection Collection Vintage Distressed Area Rug. Widely praised for its luxury and durability, this popular rug effortlessly elevates the ambiance of any room.

Find it on Amazon

Don’t Go For The Norm By Choosing These Candles

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Add elegance to your living space with this set of two Twist Candles. Featuring an excellent S-shaped, minimalist, and geometric design that infuses delightful scents into your home.

Find it on Amazon

People Love These Soft Knot Ball Pillow

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Add a playful and cozy touch to your decor with this Sioloc Soft Knot Ball Pillow. This is a charming twist on a decorative pillow that brings comfort and a pop of color to any room, your bed, or couch.

Find it on Amazon

Keep What You Like in These Woven Seagrass Basket

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

Organize your space in style with this BlueMake Woven Seagrass Belly Basket. This eco-friendly storage solution doubles as a plant pot basket and laundry hamper.

Find it on Amazon

Add a Touch of Rustic Elegance with This Floating Wine Shelf

ready for a home redecorating spree get inspired with these ideas

This is a splendid solution for storing your favorite wines. This Rustic Pine Wood Floating Wine Shelf and Glass Rack Set is an eye-catching and functional home decor piece that adds rustic elegance to any room.

Find it on Amazon

Most Popular

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Post-Credits Scenes Suggest Even More Sequels That Marvel Has Yet to Announce

Ted Nugent's Alabama Concert Canceled Over Public Outcry: 'Lose This Show or Lose My Business'

Scientists Have Discovered the Perfect Amount of Water to Add to Your Whiskey

Ja Morant Loses $39M From All-NBA Vote, While Jaylen Brown Scores Big

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad