revamp your rental space with 24 home design essentials

Renting doesn’t have to mean living with someone else’s taste. There are many ways to spruce up a space and still get the security deposit back. Depending on the rental agreement, paint is a good place to start. But statement pieces also have something to say. A couch can pull a room together. A rug can provide a splash of color. Drapes can change the light. Don’t settle for all white walls and dull decor; live it up. It’s not a dorm room.

Keep it Fresh With This Chalkboard Wall Sticker This removable Chalkboard Wall Sticker is a fabulous addition to the kitchen. It can be used to list the weekly dinners, add fun sayings for a party, or even a place for children to draw on the walls without fear. Find it on Amazon

Display More Photos With a Laundry Line This unique Umbra Hangit Display is a great way to show off photos or artwork in a streamlined and organized way. This is a great piece to put over a desk or in the family room to show off all that great family art. Find it on Amazon

Add Extra Storage With This Lift Top Coffee Table Finding the right amount of space to hold everything in an apartment can be challenging. This means that apartment dwellers need to get creative with their furniture. A piece like this Lift Top Coffee Table is a great way to add extra storage space using furniture already needed in the home. Find it on Amazon

Hide the Practical Stuff With This Under Sink Organizer Clutter can feel overwhelming in any home, but it feels so much worse in a space with limited storage. This Under Sink Organizer helps keep under-sink areas in order. This is great for cleaning products, sponges, and other kitchen needs. Find it on Amazon

Contain the Mess With This Mixing Bowl Set Store all the elements of this Mixing Bowl Set in one convenient place. All of these items nest within each other, so everything is stored in the most compact way. This is a great way to make more space in the pantry. Find it on Amazon

Make a Living Room Versatile With This Swivel Accent Chair There probably isn’t enough room for apartments with small living room spaces for a big, sectional sofa. But a great way to have enough seating for guests is one couch and an accent chair. This Swivel Velvet Accent Chair is a super comfy option that brings glamour. Find it on Amazon

Get More Organized With These Invisible Shelves These Watpot Acrylic Shelves blend into the wall space behind them in a subtle way. These are great for storing bathroom toiletries or displaying small items as home decor. Find it on Amazon

Embrace Mood Lighting With This Floor Lamp This Globe Electric Floor Lamp is an attractive option for the family room. The base is sturdy, and the lamp is tall enough to light up the room. Many apartments do not have enough overhead light, so renters need to be smart with the lighting they add. Find it on Amazon

Rearrange Daily With This Industrial Coffee Table Set These Industrial Coffee Tables nest into each other, which makes them ideal for creating and taking away table space depending on the room’s need on any given day. Find it on Amazon

Go Green With a Plant-Friendly Organizer Ledge Put this Adhesive Bathroom Organizer Ledge without drilling any holes into the wall. This is a great way to keep the bathroom countertop less messy and more organized. Find it on Amazon

Make a Barrier With This Etched Privacy Window Small spaces don’t always have the most privacy, but luckily areas can be set apart easily with this Etched Privacy Window. It creates a separate space that is not visible from the other side. Find it on Amazon

Keep Cozy With This Checkered Throw Blanket No couch space is complete without a great, comfy throw blanket. This fun and colorful Checkered Throw Blanket is an excellent option for wearing during that all-night movie binge. Find it on Amazon

See the Full Look With This Mirror Most apartments do not have full-length mirrors, but that’s an easy fix. This Full-Length Mirror is an excellent addition to a room to get a full look at every outfit. Find it on Amazon

This Wall-Mounted Wine Rack Helps Organize the Dining Space This handy Wall-Mounted Wine Rack keeps wine and glasses in order. This is great to have on hand for dinner parties. And it uses wall space rather than precious counter space as storage. Find it on Amazon

This LED Desk Lamp Brings Much-Needed Light Low light can seriously strain the eyes, so it is super necessary to have appropriate light in desk space. This simple LED Desk Lamp is a great way to get that light and keep devices charged at the same time. Find it on Amazon

This LED Jewelry Cabinet Has So Much Storage Sneaky storage space is the best for small spaces, and this LED Jewelry Cabinet has much more storage than its exterior suggests. This is a perfect addition to the bedroom. Find it on Amazon

These Wall Fruit Baskets Keep Produce on Hand These Wall Fruit Baskets are a great way to store large amounts of produce or snacks. Using the wall space for storage is a great way to save up on that limited cabinet and pantry space. Find it on Amazon

This Bamboo Drawer Organizer Set Helps Keep Junk in Order We all have junk that builds up in our homes. It’s just a fact of regular, everyday life. But the key is organizing the junk. This Bamboo Drawer Organizer Set is an easy way to make even the messiest of junk drawers look tidy. Find it on Amazon

Seagrass Planters Are Also Great For Indoor Plants Plants make a space feel so much more like home. And these Seagrass Planters are a great place to keep those plants. The planters are lined, which keeps the dirt inside so there isn’t a mess around the planters. Find it on Amazon

This Plug-In Wall Sconce is Perfect For Renters This Plug-In Wall Sconce is a great way to cheat having lovely lighting fixtures. This is great for renters who aren’t able to change the space they’re living in permanently. Find it on Amazon

Keep the Shower Tidy With This Hanging Caddy A great Hanging Shower Caddy can make a big difference in showers without a lot of storage space. It helps organize the random bottles, soap, and razors in one place. Find it on Amazon