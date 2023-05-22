1000+ Reviews Don’t Lie: These Handy Items Are Worth the Hype

Online shopping is part of our everyday routines, but because we’re not physically picking up an item, we often rely on reviews to help make our minds up. Reviews, as long as they can be, can also be helpful, so you’re not met with too many surprises once your box of goodies shows up. But what’s the threshold for a good review? Let’s face it; if a product has had over 1,000 reviews, you know that it must be doing something right. Some items have stood the test of time and proven incredibly useful, from kitchen gadgets to beauty products to home. We’ve found some of the most popular and highly reviewed Amazon items that are worth your hard-earned cash. Enjoy!

This Tiny Umbrella is Impressively Strong An umbrella is a must-have. No one likes to get soaking during the wet season. This travel umbrella is tiny and will have you covered with the push of a button. You don’t have to worry about it turning inside out, as this sturdy umbrella can withstand strong wind. Find it on Amazon

Hear Better with Ear Wax Removal Kit This ear wax removal kit will help you if you suffer from excessive wax build-up. You can use it on adults – and also your pets. Gently clean the ear canal using silicone sleeves to avoid scratching your inner ear. Find it on Amazon

The Wireless Earbuds Can Give You 130 Hours of Music These wireless earbuds don’t cost a fortune, and reviewers love them. These highly-rated earbuds have a wireless charging case that lets you enjoy 130 hours of audio. The charging case can also be used as an emergency power bank for your phone. Find it on Amazon

Get a Brighter Smile with This Top-Rated Whitening Pen Don’t let your confidence take a knock if you’re not happy with your smile. Who has the cash to spend on regular whitening treatments? Sometimes we need a safe, DIY fix. This whitening pen uses carbamide peroxide to remove years of stains from coffee, wine, tea, and soda. Find it on Amazon

You Can Stop Guessing Your Quantities with This Digital Scale Take the guesswork out of your cooking using this food scale. It has an easy-to-read LCD screen and comes in six colors to suit your aesthetic, with an intelligent model that links to an app to track your nutrition. Find it on Amazon

This Mirror is So Chic Add light to your space with this very chic full-length mirror. The arched design makes it stand out from most other full-length mirrors, making it almost seem like a doorway. Also, try leaning it against the wall for an effortless style or mounted on the wall. Find it on Amazon

Make the Most of Your Space with This Sliding Organizer The cupboard under the sink is often a neglected space. This sliding organizer is designed to help you order your cleaning products so you can keep on top of your inventory. It’s effortless to assemble with no tools required. Find it on Amazon

Reduce Your Frizz with This Satin Pillowcases Wake up with fewer wrinkles and no bed head by sleeping on satin pillowcases. They may seem boujis, but they’re effective. Satin retains moisture in your hair and skin, reducing frizz and wrinkles. Nearly 200K reviewers gave this set of two pillowcases a five-star rating. Find it on Amazon

People Absolutely Adore These Storage Containers When it’s time to organize your home, start with this six-pack of storage containers. The breathable fabric protects against dust and moisture, while reinforced handles and a clear window ensure easy transportation and content identification. Find it on Amazon

This Ice Maker Will Help You Serve the Perfect Drinks Ensure you have all the ice you need this summer in just a few minutes. This countertop ice maker creates bullet-shaped ice cubes that come in two sizes – small cubes for chilling beer and seafood, while the larger size is perfect for your drinks. It is also available in six colors – we love the cherry red. Find it on Amazon

Sharpen Up The Bedroom with This Cool Bed Frame The woven fabric bed frame features a pleasant texture and comes in understated shades like sage, grey, beige, and dark gray, offering ample storage space beneath. A delighted five-star reviewer expressed: ‘I absolutely adore this frame.’ Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Extra Comfort with This Memory Foam Mattress Topper Try this dreamy mattress topper if you’re ready to take your comfort up a notch. Rather than just laying on your mattress, you can go one better, just like they do in the hotel. This gel-infused memory foam will hug your body as you sleep. Find it on Amazon

These Floating Shelves Are a Great Storage Solution These floating shelves made of paulownia wood are great for holding all your cosmetics and freeing up your countertops. It also comes with a detachable towel bar for a little hanging space. One five-star reviewer shared: ‘With little countertop space for everyday items, these were the perfect solution for our bathroom. And they look good, too!!’ Find it on Amazon

This Incredible Microwave Splatter Guard Doubles as a Colander This microwave cover is incredible, and you’ll wonder why you didn’t get it sooner. It acts as a splatter guard when cooking food in the microwave, preventing you from any gross clean-ups, and because of its vent holes, it can also be used as a colander. Unlike more traditional colanders, this one is collapsible and saves on space. Find it on Amazon

There’s a Reason People Love This Can Opener This is the best-selling can opener that’s easy to use and doubles as a bottle opener. It’s made from solid stainless steel that makes light work of opening cans, especially with its large handle that lets you get a good grip. One five-star reviewer wrote: ‘It has effortlessly opened every can without the usual skips so common in cheaper models.’ When it comes to a can opener, it’s a kitchen staple, so it’s got to be a good one. Find it on Amazon

This Salad Spinner Has Over 22K 5-Star Ratings This might seem like just another salad spinner, but there’s a reason this one has scored 4.7 stars with over 22K five-star ratings. This salad spinner is easy to operate with just one hand, and people have found it incredibly sturdy. People have also been using it to serve their tasty bites. Find it on Amazon

Take It Easy with This Rice Cooker and Steamer Cook delicious recipes in just one pot with this rice cooker and steamer that people love. There are pre-set functions to make your life easier, as well as a timer function so that when you’re busy, you can get organized, and it will take care of everything for you. One five-star reviewer wrote: ‘Most meals that I would be making to go with rice take 20-30 minutes to prepare, so the fact the rice cooker takes longer isn’t an issue for me.’ Find it on Amazon

Make Eggs How You Like Them with This Egg Cooker? Cook your eggs perfectly in just a few minutes. However you like, whether soft, medium or hard-boiled. This rapid egg cooker doesn’t even need water. It can make your eggs however you like them, and the bonus is you’ll never have to wrestle with the shell again, making it easy to peel. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Car Clean and Tidy with This Trash Bag Keep your car clean and tidy with this collapsible trash bag. It can fit in the center console or hang from a headrest for easy reach. This will stop stray wrappers, cartons, and more from ending up on the floor of your vehicle. Find it on Amazon

These Cotton Sheets Have Scored Over 83K 5-Star Reviews These cotton sheets get all the thumbs up on Amazon with over 83K five stars. They’re suitable for all seasons and go right up to split king-size into 37 colors. The four-piece bed sheet set includes one top sheet, a bottom fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Find it on Amazon

Get the Right Amount of Toothpaste with This Dispenser This Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder and Toothpaste Dispenser is a practical choice for limited bathroom space. It dispenses the right amount of toothpaste, minimizing waste while keeping functionality and aesthetics. It features a cosmetics tray and attaches to the wall with strong suction cups, so no drilling is required. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Miss a Delivery When You Use This Video Doorbell Don’t you hate it when you miss a delivery? All of that will be a thing of the past with a Ring Doorbell. This will allow you to speak, listen and see exactly who is at your door even if you’re not home. You can get messages anytime anyone rings your doorbell or sets off your motion sensors. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Your Favorite Coffee with This Wonder Machine With this coffee machine, you can select one of the four brew styles: Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty Brew. Whip up tasty lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and more for specialty brews. Choose from a single cup, travel size, and even a full carafe if entertaining. Find it on Amazon

Make Chores Easier with This Broom Set When doing household chores, make your life easier with this dustpan and broom set. The dustpan has a built-in scraper and comb, making it easy to clean the broom. It has an extending pole to reach those hard-to-reach areas and go easy on your back. Find it on Amazon

Crocs Are Undeniably Comfortable Love or hate them, Crocs are a fashion choice. Even if you’re not a fan of their style, you can’t deny that they come in handy and are incredibly comfortable. The iconic shoes are easy to clean and perfect to slip on whether you’re heading out into the backyard, to the shops, or even just chilling. Find it on Amazon

These Socks Have Scored Over 161K Reviews If you’re looking for reliable socks, look no further than this Dickies set. The moisture-wicking socks will keep your feet dry, and if you’re someone who finds their toes poking through, that’s something you won’t have to worry about with these socks as they have reinforced heels and toes. Find it on Amazon

Cancel Out External Noise with This Beats Studio Buds Known for outstanding quality, these Beats Studio Buds have an integrated mic and noise-cancellation tech and deliver a peaceful experience. With an eight-hour battery life, they provide a day’s worth of listening, extending to 24 hours using the compact charging case. Find it on Amazon

Get Ready For Summer with This Pool Get ready for summer with your own pool. If you’ve got the space, how can you resist getting a spot for a splash? It’s straightforward to assemble, and then when the weather turns cold, you can pack it away until you’re ready for it next summer. Find it on Amazon

Be Your Own Barista with This Milk Frother Create your dream coffee with a milk frother. It’s available in 45 colors, perfect for matching your kitchen or having fun. Whip up milk for lattes, mochas, and cappuccinos at home, saving money and making your local coffee shop miss you. Find it on Amazon

Look After Your Muscles with This Massage Gun Treat your body like a pro athlete with your own massage gun. The deep tissue massage gun can help relieve muscle pain but also promotes blood circulation. This massage gun has 15 different heads designed to target your whole body. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Let Acne Ruin Your Day with These Spot Stickers Don’t let a spot dampen your confidence. Use a Mighty Patch to reduce inflammation in a few hours. The acne patch works as it’s infused with hydrocolloids. You stick it on, get some sleep, and you’ll notice the difference. No popping involved! Find it on Amazon

These Stackable Boxes Are a Fun Way to Tidy Shoes Away Make your shoe rack accessible by displaying your kicks in these stackable clear boxes. Popping them into these boxes will keep your favorite shoes free from dust and will keep your shoes tidy. One five-star fan wrote: ‘Very easy to pick out what shoe I’m going to where.’ Find it on Amazon

This Wireless Charging Station Makes Things Much Easier This foldable three-in-one charging station is compatible with Apple products. It’s designed so that when folded, it can also act as a phone holder so you can go hands-free. It can charge most phones quickly and other devices like AirPods and Apple Watch. Find it on Amazon

These Aromatherapy Shower Melts Will Create a Spa Experience Create your own spa experience at home with these shower melts. The six-pack includes many alluring scents to create different shower experiences, from lavender to vanilla and even watermelon. You simply pop a melt into your shower tray, and it will give off a wonderful aroma. You won’t want to get out. Find it on Amazon

Upgrade Your Linen Cupboard with These Plush Towels Upgrade your shower experience with this luxurious set of four plush towels. Made from Turkish cotton, and available in 15 color options, you’ll easily find your ideal match. A satisfied customer shared, ‘I purchased the bath sheets. They’re incredibly large, highly absorbent, and exceptionally plush and soft.’ Find it on Amazon

Get Those Stains Out with This Little Green Cleaner Eliminate stubborn stains from your upholstery and carpet using this little green cleaner. The versatile cleaner effectively removes spots and stains, including those caused by pets. One satisfied customer remarked, “This product isn’t a miracle worker, but if you can dedicate some time to cleaning, it works wonders.” Another reviewer wished they could give it a perfect ten-star rating. Find it on Amazon