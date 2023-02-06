Say It With Style: 38 Non-cheesy Gifts for Your Significant Other This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and finding the perfect gift for your significant other can be challenging. While you want to show your loved one how much you care, you don’t want to come off as a massive cheeseball. But guess what? You don’t have to. Yes, we know that at this time of year, love hearts seem to be popping up everywhere. But you can find plenty of gifts out there that are thoughtful, stylish and, most importantly, not cringe-worthy.

From date night challenges to keep things fresh to practical waterproof speakers that will bring the soundtrack on your next adventure together, we have created a list of non-cheesy Valentine’s Day gifts that will help you find the perfect present for your loved ones. Whether they are a fan of cozy nights or adventurous outings, this guide has something for everyone. So say it with style this Valentine’s Day and surprise your significant other with a unique and meaningful gift.

Fan the Flames With This Cocktail-Inspired Candle Enjoy your mimosas and brunch. This mango mimosa-scented candle is a delight and on the sweet side, but so are you now. Burn this soy wax candle, and you can pick up the champagne and coconut. That’s a cocktail we like. Find it on Amazon

Keep Water Germ Free With This Self-Cleaning Bottle Say you care by giving your loved one this self-cleaning water bottle. The technology in this bottle eliminates 99.9% bacteria and 99.9% viruses in your water bottle with UV-C LED technology that disinfects your bottle and removes the odor. One reviewer shared: ‘I think it has greatly improved the water I drink and, by extension, helped me to drink more.’ Find it on Amazon

Decide on Your Next Adventures With This Beautiful 3D Map Where is life taking you next? Dream about your next adventure with the world in your sight with this wooden 3D map of the world. It comes with pins so you can mark out where you’ve been or where you’re going. Don’t worry, you don’t have to overthink, as numbers mark where the pieces go. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Sweet Dreams Together With This Pillow How cute is this pillow? Give your partner something to hug when you’re not there with this Sweet Dreams pillow. With divine calligraphy as decoration, this is the perfect addition to style any bed. We also adore the fact that you can easily throw them into the washing machine. Find it on Amazon

Make It Personal With This Necklace Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a gift that looks like you’ve put a lot of time and thought into it. This handcrafted personalized necklace shows you care and that you’ve been paying attention because it requires you to pick their birthstone too. Depending on their preference for the type of metal, you can choose from gold, silver and rose gold. Find it on Amazon

Leave a Message of Love With This Plant Pot This personalized planter makes an excellent gift for those plant lovers. What you should know is that each of these pots is unique and made out of terracotta clay. They are hand-painted and then stamped with whatever message you choose. You can choose from a range of different notes. Find it on Amazon

Make Your Next Date an Adventure With This Challenge Set a new challenge for you, no matter how long you’ve been together. While most of these ‘ideas for dates’ gimmicks might make you run a mile, this Adventure Challenge Couples Edition is good fun. It even gives you an idea of what you need for the challenge, like whether you need a babysitter or an idea of expense, so you can decide if the time is right to scratch it off. Find it on Amazon

Create Memories With This Photo Printer Have the most fun with photo printer that hooks up to your smartphone. Make new memories and create keepsakes that you can hold, frame, stick on the refrigerator and enjoy instead of being trapped in your camera roll. Perfect for taking on a date. This smartphone printer comes in three colors; clay white, soft pink and space blue. Your loved one can even draw on the pictures with hearts, bubbles – you name it – before printing it out. Find it on Amazon

This Smart Mug Will Make Sure Their Tea Doesn’t Get Cold Don’t let your partner suffer a cold swig of tea. No one needs that. This smart mug set keeps a lookout for your partner and keeps it at their favorite temperature no matter how much is left in the cup. It will even remember it, so they don’t have to fuss with re-setting each time. It will soon become their best friend. Find it on Amazon

We Love This Dainty Layered Necklace Layered jewelry, particularly necklaces, is what all the cool kids are wearing. The relaxed style can be worn with any outfit, making it an excellent gift for a loved one. This dainty 14K gold plated set comes with a chain, bar and disc and is nickel-free and hypoallergenic. Find it on Amazon

If Your Partner Is Always Looking for a Charger, Look No More Is your partner the type of person who is always borrowing a charger? Or worse, taking yours off charge to give theirs a boost? This charger tray will be a lifesaver and quickly charge phones and air pods while also looking classy. Find it on Amazon

These Beautiful Handcrafted Lotion Bars Are Unique Check out these solid lotion bars, which have a nourishing formula that uses cocoa butter, shea butter, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and sweet almond oil. These entirely natural and organic bars are scented with essential oils to create four scents; rose, ylang-ylang, lavender, citrus, and matcha green tea jasmine. Just rub the bar in their hands before moisturizing with it, and don’t confuse it for a bar of soap. Find it on Amazon

Feel Cool With This Whiskey Set For those fancy moments when you want to break out the whiskey, make it unique with this handmade box which contains glasses and graphite stones. These stones keep your liquor at the right temperature, so every sip is perfect. If that’s not enough, a tree is planted for every whiskey set purchased. Find it on Amazon

Get Dippy With This Fondue That’s More Fun Than an Air Fryer Ok, guys, forget about the air fryer for a minute. Zapping fries in under ten minutes isn’t romantic, but a cheese or chocolate fondue to share? Now you’re talking. It’s unreasonably retro, but we’re into it. A fondue is lots of fun. Get your snack, and dip it in whatever sauce you choose. Don’t worry about the mess; you can pop the dish into the dishwasher afterward. Find it on Amazon

Bring the Spa to You With These Shower Melts Remember when bath bombs were taking over? Now it’s shower melts dominating the luxe bathroom market. This six-pack of shower tabs brings an intense spa-like experience to your shower when you place them in the tray. Ensure it’s not placed directly under the shower to let it do its thing. This pack comes with lavender, menthol and eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit and peppermint so you are bound to find one you both like. Find it on Amazon

This Weighted Blanket Helps You Get a Good Night’s Sleep If your loved one struggles with sleep, this weighted blanket could be the answer. Thousands of reviewers have left it five stars, with many claiming it’s been a game-changer in sleep. Rather than just lying on top of you, this blanket fits the curves of your body as you sleep, providing comfort. It’s breathable so that it won’t get too stuffy. If you’re thinking of getting one, pick one that’s 10% of your body weight so you get the full effect. Find it on Amazon

This Sweet Bracelet Sends a Message This 16K gold bracelet is a great find. Stacking bracelets are so on-trend, and this one will stand out in the collection. You can personalize it with a name or a sweet but short message. It’s available in 16K gold, silver, and rose gold and has an adjustable clasp. Find it on Amazon

This Elegant Cocktail Shaker Would Be a Very Cool Addition If you’re looking for something classy and contemporary, consider this crystal cocktail shaker. This is a perfect centerpiece for a bar cart to make cracking cocktails for date nights. Reviewers love it too, with 2,500 five stars, one shared: ‘This is such an elegant shaker. I absolutely love it!’ You can also get glasses to match too for a pricier gift. Find it on Amazon

Play the Classics With the NES Classic Edition Dial back the clock with the NES Classic Edition. Even though it looks very similar to the original it is much smaller and already comes pre-loaded with 30 games including the classics: Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, and even PAC MAN. You might want to order a second controller if you want to make date nights a little competitive. Find it on Amazon

Show All Your Cards With This Game If you want to get to know each other better, don’t beat around the bush. We’re Not Really Strangers is an intense card game designed to break the ice with some deep questions. Sure, it might get uncomfortable. But then all the cards are on the table, and who knows where that will lead? It also comes with a warning: ‘Feelings will arise.’ Sounds ominous! Find it on Amazon

It’s Only a Perfect Matcha When Using This Traditional Tea Set A authentic set is an absolute must to make the perfect matcha. This handcrafted golden (Jing Zhu) bamboo whisk comes with a traditional cha shaku scoop, a matcha cup, and a deep scoop to create a Japanese ceremonial matcha tea experience. There’s a reason why these tools have been used to make it for over 1000 years. If your loved one is into matcha tea, this set will tell them that you’ve been paying attention. Find it on Amazon

Jazz Up Your Breakfasts With This Waffle Maker Make breakfast more fun and exciting with this teeny waffle maker. You’ll get perfect, golden treats every time you use this waffle, and it doesn’t have to stop at sweet bites; you can go to town with savory flavors, keto, vegan, and even make a tower. There are many colors and designs to choose from, including leopard print, rainbows, and even waffles. We said non-cheesy so that we won’t mention the heart-shaped love one. Find it on Amazon

Create the Perfect Date Night in With the New Fire Stick Create cozy date nights with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Ok, it doesn’t scream romance, but hear us out. This Firestick is the most powerful yet gives a 40% more powerful experience than Fire TV Stick 4K. What does that mean for you? A cinematic experience and faster speed when flicking through apps and looking for the perfect show or movie; there are more than a million to choose from, after all. You can use Alexa through the remote, so you don’t have to get up from the sofa to make your pick. Just say, ‘Alexa, find romantic movies.’ Find it on Amazon

Soothe Those Tired Feet With This Foot Spa Upgrade the foot rub after work with this heated foot bath massager. You can truly pamper your feet with this foot spa to help relieve tired feet after a long day. This model comes with infrared technology to help relax those muscles, and a pumice stone is in the bottom of the tray to exfoliate baby-soft skin. Find it on Amazon

Grown Your Own Herbs With This Indoor Herb Garden Has your partner got green fingers? It doesn’t matter if they don’t actually because this indoor herb garden pretty much takes care of itself. It can grow six plants at once and comes with seeds to grow basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint, so they can get cracking straight away. There’s no soil to deal with as the plants grow in water. A smart control panel notifies you when it needs water or plant food, and it automatically turns the lights on or off. Find it on Amazon

Create a Delicious Beverage With This Milk Frother If your partner loves coffee, this milk frother will help them graduate into becoming a skilled barista. With just one click, this creates delicate froth in one minute. One reviewer, who left it five stars, said: ‘It takes less than a minute to froth milk that comes out thick and creamy, just like at a coffee shop…Just perfect.’ We promise that you can still enjoy coffee shop dates even if you’ve got this at home. Find it on Amazon

This Single-Serve Coffee Maker Is a Hit With Reviewers If you’ve got a coffee lover on your hands, this single-serve Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is a lot of fun. They will be able to ditch their regular trips to the local coffee shop and instead fall in love with their cup at home. One serious coffee lover left it five stars and wrote: ‘I like this single-cup brewer. It comes in six colors, but we love poppy red. Simple to use and very hot coffee, hotter than my full-size Keurig.’ Find it on Amazon

Get Wet & Wild With This Waterproof Speaker Perfect for pool parties, dates, picnics in the park, or even kayaking, this waterproof speaker will let your loved one listen to their favorite tunes wherever they go even if it’s just in the shower. While you might not want to let calls interrupt a good time, you can take calls through it too. This powerful machine can play for up to ten hours and be quite far from your phone or tablet. And if it gets dropped into water, it will keep playing as it can be fully submersed for 30 minutes. Find it on Amazon

This Travel Bag Is Perfect for Weekends Away This Michael Kors classic travel bag is an ideal size for weekends away. It can fit everything you need for a weekend, and it has a zippered pocket to keep your belongings safe but accessible for you too. It’s available in five colors but brown with its gold accents is iconic, trust us. A five-star reviewer wrote: ‘This bag is durable and fashionable all at the same time. It fits perfectly under your seat on the plane or in the overhead compartment.’ Find it on Amazon

These Roses Are Real & They Last For Over One Year It’s got to be magic because these real roses last up to three years. They are preserved via technology to keep them fresh, and you don’t need even to water them. They come in a box ready to gift that will look sharp wherever they’re placed, so you don’t need a vase. Find it on Amazon

You Should Get Two of These Super Soft Robes You can Netflix and chill in this delightfully soft organic cotton robe. The Turkish muslin cotton is light but cozy. It’s designed to be used after a Turkish bath, so it is incredibly absorbent. It’s unisex, so perfect for anyone. Why not get two so you can match? Find it on Amazon

Stop Those Hangry Moments With This Epic Snack Pack If your partner gets hangry, why don’t you pre-empt it with a hilarious snack box? If they don’t mind a little joke that manages to say, ‘I’ve got you,’ this care package will do the job. It’s packed full of sweet and savory snacks to hit the spot, from Pop Chips to granola bars. One five-star reviewer said their boyfriend’s ‘laughter was priceless’ when they received it. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Breakfast in the Bath With This Bamboo Tray Whether it’s breakfast in bed or a relaxing soak in the bath, this multi-use bamboo tray will hold your belongings so you can bring that glass of wine or cup of coffee while you relax. The legs fold out for when you’re enjoying lazy mornings in bed, and there’s also a stand for your book or tablet—pure indulgence. Find it on Amazon

This Mirror Will Look Stunning in Any Room Let your loved one see what you see with this classy mirror to hang up. This gold circle Nordic-style mirror will look great hanging in any room, and they’re sure to be delighted once they open it. It comes in three sizes so that you can pick the right one. Find it on Amazon

Spend a Date Learning To Make Chinese Soup Dumplings Want to do something together? Why not try making these soup dumplings that score 4.7 stars? Don’t be fooled; this isn’t necessarily a simple kit. This is making Chinese soup dumplings the traditional way. You and your partner can learn how to fold them and then steam them in the basket. Once you nail the technique, it can be used for various recipes to impress dinner guests or enjoy a romantic meal for two. Find it on Amazon

This Journal Needs Just Five Minutes a Day for a Better You We’re all so stretched for a time the thought of writing reams of journaling is quite off-putting. But just five minutes? Who wouldn’t be pleased with that gift? We know that journaling is meant to help with anxiety, productivity, and mindfulness. Using this journal for just five minutes daily is thought to help you appreciate life more. You start the day with appreciation, and then it ends with reflection. If your partner doesn’t know where to begin with journaling it comes with handy prompts, challenges, and affirmations to handhold them through the journey. Find it on Amazon