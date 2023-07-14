Amazon’s Splurge-Worthy Finds That Are Worth The Price Tag

When it comes to finding top-quality products that are truly worth the splurge, look no further than Amazon. The online retail giant has become synonymous with convenience, and it’s also a treasure trove of luxurious and high-end items that are worthy of your hard-earned dollars. From exquisite fashion pieces and cutting-edge electronics to opulent home decor and gourmet treats, Amazon offers a wide range of splurge-worthy finds that will leave you feeling indulged and satisfied. Whether you’re seeking to elevate your personal style, upgrade your living space, or simply treat yourself to something extraordinary, these carefully curated products are designed to deliver exceptional quality, functionality, and a touch of luxury.

Spark Your Child's Imagination With This Sofa Set Your kids will absolutely adore this ten-piece sofa set that they can configure in any way they choose. It comes in six colors, including bright blue and marigold yellow, and the foam pieces can spark your little one's imagination to create a den, a car, a castle, a slide, and more.

Treat Yourself to This IT Bag This Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is a true marvel. It possesses the remarkable capability of holding a substantial amount of your belongings while maintaining its refined shape. Its adjustable straps allow for versatile wear around your waist or across your body. Furthermore, the bag is incredibly functional as the waterproof material makes it easy to clean.

Be a Cheeky Monkey With This Adorable Wall Lamp Have a bit of fun with this monkey wall light. The gold one is our favorite, but you can get it in black and white and choose what hand the monkey holds the light in, but its tail is adjustable, so you can point the direction in whichever way you choose. The light takes a 40W max bulb and has a simple switch on the cord.

Instantly Print Memories With This Handheld Portable Printer This Handheld Portable Printer is not an ordinary printer. The device is lightweight, durable and easy to use. Use it to create stunning designs, unique labels, personalized messages and more. Connect it to your smartphone via Bluetooth and use the app to customize prints and choose from various colors, fonts, graphics and effects.

This Retro Classic Bluetooth Keyboard Makes Typing More Satisfying The new keyboards are not the same; they don't have that clickety-clack of the old-school keyboards. For people missing that feeling, this Retro Classic Bluetooth Keyboard is a throwback that gives a vintage feel while still having modern capabilities.

Nintendo Switch Indulge yourself with the latest must-have gadget: the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model with white Joy-Con. The upgraded gaming console boasts an OLED screen, providing an enhanced visual experience while sporting stylish white Joy-Con controllers. Treat yourself to an enhanced gaming adventure today.

This Pizza Oven For a Party Snack If you don't plan on pulling out the grill for the party, consider pulling out this Q Pizza Oven instead. It can cook the most doughy and delicious pizza in just a couple of minutes, and it is also light enough to transport around, allowing you to use it inside or outside your home.

This Projector Lamp Adds Such a Cool Ambient Glow Lighting is critical whether you want to relax in front of a movie or chill out to music with a glass of wine. This projector lamp creates the most relaxing glow. It's so calming, and there's a range of colors to suit your mood.

Commit to Your Skin with This LED Face Mask So many benefits can come from consistent LED treatment on the face, from a smoother complexion to reduced fine lines and wrinkles. This LED face mask is one of the easiest ways to add the treatment to the daily skincare routine.

Sweat It Out By Using a Sauna Blanket for Detoxification Sweat out those toxins with this LifePro Sauna Blanket. This affordable and easy-to-use infrared sauna provides a calming and detoxifying experience in the comfort of your home, helping you recover on your rest days.

This Night Stand Has Modern Convenience Built-In Treat yourself this summer with the Old Captain Night Stand, perfect for your bedside needs. Featuring wireless charging, LED lights, and a sleek drawer design, it keeps essentials within reach for a good night's sleep.

Whatever You Do This Summer, You Need a Firepit Even if you don't have a lot of room, this cozy firepit will immediately elevate your outdoor area. The low outdoor heater will take the chill off as the evening cools. We adore the industrial-style dark bronze finish with the glass is a touch of class. It's unreal.

Nothing is More Calming Than This Water Feature The tranquil feel of an outdoor water feature will bring you a sense of calm and peace after a stressful day. It's easy to install too. You add water and plug it in. The tiered design looks excellent, and the LED lights mean you can enjoy it even after the sun has gone down.

Treat Yourself to a Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker This appliance is enough to make you giddy. Be the envy of everyone you know this summer with this Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker by Cuisinart. Reviewers are raving about this easy-to-use appliance that pumps out soft-serve ice cream, yogurt, sorbet, and sherbet in just 20 minutes or less.

Touchless Vacuum Get this EyeVac PRO Touchless Vacuum to do the work for you. Effortlessly maintain a clean and tidy home, thanks to the 1400 Watts power suction, active infrared sensors, and high-efficiency filtration system that make cleaning up messes a breeze without needing bags or cords.

This Cloud Couch Is Ultimate #comfortcore Does anything scream #comfortcore to you, like boucle? This curved boucle sofa comes with a chaise for maximum comfort. It's a two-piece sectional and looks like a streamlined dream cloud. Your sofa is an integral part of a living area, so it has to be comfortable, which is why it was designed with high-resilience padding and comes with four throw pillows. One five-star reviewer shared: 'The sleek, contemporary design is gorgeous and really makes a statement in my living room.'

This Workstation Bike for a Productive Day Stay active while also being productive with this FLEXISPOT Workstation Bike that allows you to get your cardio while completing your daily work. This bike provides a supportive place to rest your feet or pedal and a durable and high-quality desk on which you can rest your laptop or lay your notebook.

Espresso Machine This is the year of efficiency, and with the savings on this De'Longhi espresso and cappuccino machine, you will save, save, save. Make your favorite coffee drinks in the comfort of your home with this durable stainless steel appliance ensures a delightful coffee-making experience.

Make Your Own Pasta With This Handheld Gun This isn't a hairdryer; it's an electric pasta maker that can make three types of pasta. It's effortless to operate with just the touch of a button, and you can use it anywhere in the kitchen without worrying about a cord. It can work for up to four hours on a full charge. In less than a minute, your fresh pasta is created. Yum!

Endless Refreshments With This Nugget Ice Maker Experience the ultimate solution for those who want to enjoy quality drinks at home. This Nugget Ice Maker has a self-cleaning feature with a pellet ice machine that offers a hassle-free experience for those who are always on the go. The open-and-pour water refill makes filling easy, and the stainless steel housing gives it a modern look that will complement any countertop. With the ability to store ice for up to 24 hours, this machine is perfect for personal use or entertaining guests.

Under Desk Treadmill The desk treadmill hashtag has a whopping 32.2 million views, so add this TOGOGYM walking pad to your home office to get extra miles in as you work. It's a great exercise option since it comes with a convenient remote that you can use to set up the speed, and you can even track your calories burned, speed, time, and distance on the LCD display. Plus, it's whisper quiet and can help improve posture as well.

Espresso Machine This Breville Barista Express espresso machine is high-quality and cost-effective. With its on-demand bean grinding and adjustable grind size and dose, enjoy a coffee-shop experience at home. Quickly calculate the savings from brewing your coffee with this device; you will see significant savings in no time.

Boho Area Rug You won't be disappointed with the price point on this SAFAVIEH Amsterdam Collection Boho Area Rug if you are looking for a durable choice for adding textural decor. Its soft and non-shedding fibers provide comfort and durability, making it a functional addition to any living room, bedroom, dining room, or home office.

Experience Home-Made Pasta With This Pasta & Noodle Maker Make delicious fresh pasta from the comfort of your home with the Pasta and Noodle Maker. This compact and versatile machine can produce up to 450g of pasta or noodles in just 15 minutes. With its interchangeable shaping discs, you can create various pasta and noodle shapes to suit your taste.

Make Your Summer Memorable with This Retractable Sunshade Float Relax and soak up the sun with this Retractable Sunshade Float. Designed to deliver a luxurious floating experience, this inflatable float features a comfortable seat and a unique retractable sunshade to protect you from the sun's harsh rays. Easy to inflate and deflate, it's perfect for your summer adventures at the beach or pool. Its detachable design makes storage a breeze.

Get All The Ice You Need With A Fancy Countertop Ice Maker Your summer beverages will be overflowing with little pieces of nugget-shaped ice this season with this Silonn Ice Maker on hand. This machine produces up to 26 lbs of ice within 24 hours, is self-cleaning, and includes an ice scoop and basket, making it an ideal solution for those needing plenty of ice.

Wake Up More Easily With This Sunrise Alarm Clock These Dekala Arches Gradual Sunrise Alarm Clocks are so functional that you will want to buy one for every room in the house. It functions as an alarm clock, wireless charger, Bluetooth speaker, white noise machine, and night light. It is controllable through touch or an app for added convenience.

This Super Comfy Sofa Folds Out to a Bed If you want to make the most out of a small space, this sofa bed is excellent. It can easily convert into a bed for guests and even a lounging position for you when you just want to chill out. It's available in blue, grey, green, light green, mustard yellow, and pink velvet and is easily assembled. You can rest assured, quite literally, that it's comfortable as it's made with high-density memory foam.

Look After Your Knives with a Smart Cutting Board This relatively new product is popping up in social feeds, and we are here for it. This Charmline Smart Knife Cutting Board has a stand featuring an automatic timed drying mode, allowing you to keep your cutting boards and knives clean and dry after use. Talk about the perfect smart kitchen appliance for hassle-free meal prep.

Lift Top Coffee Table With its easy-to-assembly construction and durable material, the Bidiso Lift Top Coffee Table is a nifty addition to any living room or home office. This table is excellent for tight spaces due to the added functionality of the lift top with a hidden storage compartment that provides ample space for storing books, magazines, and other items.

This Light is a Stunning Addition to Any Room Give a corner of your room an immediate uplift with this stunning arc floor lamp. It looks so expensive with its industrial-style glass shade and brushed brass detailing. Those who have bought it have been extremely happy, with one five-star reviewer saying: 'The price was phenomenal! My biggest challenge with this beautiful lamp was deciding which room I wanted to use it in the most!'

This Pizza Oven is Fun for Hosting Throwing dinner parties feels like such a grown-up activity, but it can actually be really fun and rewarding. This pizza oven creates the perfect, customizable dinner option. Everyone can get involved in the action.

Relax in Style With This Wicker Patio Furniture Set Mix ice-cold beverages and sit back and relax on this Pamapic Wicker Patio Furniture Set. The five-piece set includes chairs with matching ottomans and a coffee table. Enjoy relaxing with family and friends on your porch, garden, or balcony with this set.

Enjoy Easy Ice-Making At Home With This Countertop Ice Maker The Countertop Ice Maker introduces a new level of enjoyment to your home, transforming the way you experience your favorite drinks. This appliance delivers exceptional, chewable nugget ice that carries the flavor of your drinks more effectively than traditional ice cubes. It's the secret ingredient to elevate your cold beverages, making every sip a refreshing delight. Whether you're hosting a party or just enjoying a quiet evening at home, this ice maker adds a touch of luxury to your everyday life. Enjoy the satisfaction of the perfect ice that's always ready when you are.

This Portable Pizza Oven Makes More Than Just Pizza Dinner has never tasted better since TikTokers started talking about this Bakebros Pizza Oven that can cook and create the most delicious pizza in minutes. But it's not just for pizza – the adjustable heat control dial allows you to cook various meats, fish, and vegetables perfectly. Plus it's incredibly portable with retractable legs and a carry bag that make it easy to take on the go.

This Lounge Chair is Made For Movie Marathons Relax at home in style. Every home needs a special chair to recline in. This bowl-shaped chair has a thickly padded cushion for unbeatable comfort and has a woven resin wicker frame.

This Boutique-Style Sofa Transforms Into a Fancy Guest Bed This sofa is excellent if you need to make the most of a space, particularly in an apartment or small living room. It looks very expensive and has different positions you can maneuver it into – sitting, lounging, and sleeping. Reviewers have mentioned that it's pretty heavy, so make sure you have people to help you get it into your house and assemble it. It's undoubtedly a great spot for friends to crash.

This Pillow Chair Will Be a Showstopper in Any Home We love the simple design of this chair that wouldn't look out of place in a Hollywood home. We don't expect it would work in a playroom, but it will certainly look the part in a more formal setting. The thin black iron frame is a showstopper as you can't believe it will be comfortable, but the thick ivory pillow is the perfect contrast, making a perfect pair.

Smart Nightstand Table Have all your essentials at your fingertips with this sobro Smart Nightstand Table. Upgrade your bedroom to a luxurious and convenient space with a cooling drawer, wireless charging, Bluetooth speakers, and USB-C ports at your fingertips.

Don't Lift a Finger With the Robot Floor Mop The iRobot Braava Jet is a robotic mop that automatically cleans the floors in your home without any elbow grease. This is great for homes with a lot of hardwood floors.

Kick Back and Relax In Your Own Reclining Chair Kick back and relax in your own reclining chair. It's got a wide and deep seat with incredibly thick cushioning making it a great space to unwind in. You just literally push back and enjoy, there's not even a lever to pull. As it's designed for outdoor use, it

Foldable Dining Table The Tiptiper table has the ability to fold out which makes it perfect for entertaining guests or hosting dinner parties. And when not in use, it can be easily folded down to save space. Including a two-tier shelf is also a great feature, providing additional storage and display space. The fact that it can be used as a work desk is an added bonus, making it a great choice for those who need a little extra workspace in their home. Find it on Amazon

This Smart Bird Feeder Is a Better Way to Watch the Neighborhood Birds Always keep an eye on the birds that feed with this Smart Bird Feeder. It has a camera that doesn’t interrupt the feeding of birds but allows users to watch them up close and personal. Find it on Amazon

Impress Your Guests with Homemade Pasta Making your pasta can seem complex, but this electric machine makes it so simple. You need to add your ingredients, and the device will do all the kneading and mixing. Genius. Find it on Amazon

Inflatable Hot Tub Extend the festivities well into the night with this incredible Bestway St. Lucia SaluSpa. This inflatable round outdoor hot tub is designed for two to three people, delivering a soothing and portable experience. Unwind with 110 tranquil air jets and enjoy an effortless setup. Find it on Amazon

Washed Linen Sheet Set Switch to this Simple & Opulence 100% Washed Linen Sheet Set, and your bedroom will get an instant makeover. Linen is a fantastic choice for anyone looking to elevate their bedroom decor. Made from natural France flax, these sheets are breathable and ultra-soft and offer a farmhouse-style charm that instantly transforms any bedroom into a cozy oasis. Find it on Amazon

This Modern Velvet Chair is a TikTok Secret TikTok has a few well-kept secrets, but we’ve managed to dig around enough to find a few, and this gorgeous, modern velvet chair is one of them. This Prime Day, be sure to add this chair with the included ottoman to your cart. It’s not going to be around for long! Find it on Amazon