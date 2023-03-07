Splurge-Worthy Bougie Finds That Will Make You Swoon

We are constantly scouring for the best deals. What quality items can we find that are also the economical choice? But sometimes, we want to feel like we’ve also splashed out. When you’re in your home, you want to feel like you’ve selected the best quality products you can find, and you will love them even more if they add that touch of class and sophistication. From creating your spa with a towel warmer that you didn’t know you needed to voice-activated lighting. There’s so much at your fingertips. From designer fashion to high-end home decor, these products are stylish but also functional and practical. So if you want to elevate your style and add a touch of luxury to your wardrobe and home? Look no further than this must-have bougie finds.

This Charging Dish Adds a Touch of Class to Any Room It looks like it’s just a stylish side dish for you to place essential items on, but actually, it’s an Italian leather charging dish. It’s buttery smooth but means you can put away all those wires and charge your phones and ear pods without thinking about it. ‘I am an interior designer and have been buying high-end luxury goods for many years. I was floored when we opened these and installed them yesterday in the project we were finishing. They are so chic and well-made. Even the packaging is on point,’ one reviewer, who gave it five stars, said. Find it on Amazon

Make the Best Pizza of Your Life With This Oven If you love pizza and fancy creating your own as if it was straight out of Italy, try making your wood-fired pizza in this oven. One customer bought after hearing friends brag about theirs, and they said: ‘The pizza went in (no tray) and 90 seconds later was ready. I turned it halfway through as the flame is at one end and will burn the pizza if you make it on the large side. Best pizza I’ve made!’ Find it on Amazon

This Towel Warmer Will Take Your Shower to the Next Level Ok, this towel warmer is lots of fun. Don’t you love it when you’re given a refreshing hot towel? Bring that feeling home with you and make your self-care feel even more like a spa by putting your towel into the container, and it just takes one minute. Find it on Amazon

This Mini Vacuum Is Becoming a Household Essential This countertop mini vacuum is so handy that people use it in their kitchens. Instead of mopping up crumbs, spilled sugar granules, and coffee grounds with kitchen towels, you can set this box on the task. It’s also great in cars and office desks. Find it on Amazon

This Gold Mirror Is Absolutely Stunning No home is complete without a full-length mirror. This gold mirror comes with a stand, or you can mount it on your wall, depending on your working space. This arched design will look great in a bedroom or living area and will immediately add the illusion of more space. This is why we love a good mirror. Find it on Amazon

Create Your Own Hot Tub With This Jet Bath time is about to get a lot more fun. Don’t have enough money for your hot tub? Then create your own with this clever gadget. The bath spa connects to most standard-size baths and packs a punch. It gives you relaxing bubbles, but you can also adjust the jets if you want to target specific muscles to massage. Find it on Amazon

Get a Hotel-Style Luxury Shower With This Waterfall Head You deserve a hotel-quality shower in your home, and now you can get it. This large rain shower head creates a waterfall shower and has been optimized for water pressure, so you don’t have to worry about a pathetic trickle. Unlike most shower heads, it’s also self-cleaning, so it will ensure it’s continuously firing at its best. Find it on Amazon

We Love This Cool Luggage Set Complete With Organizers This sleek luggage set is not only TSA-approved, but it comes with packing cubes to ensure you are organized and make the most of your space. They come in four colors, all of which are understated, and also come with multi-directional spinner wheels making them easy to get around. Find it on Amazon

Avoid Wine Hangovers With These Magic Wands What if we told you that you might be able to avoid a wine hangover? These magic wands remove the histamine, sulfite, and tannins if you stir for five minutes, and it doesn’t affect the taste either, thankfully! It works on red, white wines and sparkling wines. Find it on Amazon

This Really Smart Planner With an Erasable Pen This is an excellent solution if you like a physical planner but don’t want to double up on notes. This smart planner includes yearly, monthly, and daily pages, helping you get organized. But it also comes with an erasable pen which is incredibly handy for when life changes. You can also scan the pages with the NEWYES Notes app and save all of your notes as JPEGS or PDFs, reducing the time you need to spend on admin. Find it on Amazon

This Kettlebell Is So Good Personal Trainers Are Using It Instead of six individual kettlebell sizes, you can now just use one as this smart device can be adjusted from 8 lbs to 40 lbs. One personal trainer uses it with clients and flags some cons but thinks it’s great overall. They said: ‘I am a personal trainer, going to clients’ homes. I like the versatility and compactness of the unit. The downside is the overall size.’ Find it on Amazon

Make Your Home Smell Fresh With This Candle If your home looks good, you want it to smell good too. This wild mint and eucalyptus candle also have Basil and Thai ginger notes, which leaves a relaxing yet fresh scent for your home. It also has up to 60 hours of burn time. Find it on Amazon

Grow Your Own Herbs With This Garden Kit Give your herb garden the best chance of survival by giving it a purpose-made lamp and a self-watering system to ensure your indoor garden has all the nutrients it needs. Perfect for growing herbs, vegetables and fruits, this indoor garden kit makes sure your plants thrive no matter what the weather. Find it on Amazon

Sleep Like A Baby on This Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow This memory foam pillow has been dubbed a ‘game-changer’ in the world of sleep. It’s a more personalized way to get a good night’s sleep. It has a hypoallergenic shredded memory foam that can be adjusted depending on the user’s preference; you can add or remove the filling. To keep its firmness, you must pop it in the tumble dryer every six months. Find it on Amazon

Take Your Own Fireplace With You Wherever You Go Set the mood with a portable fireplace. Yes, it’s extra as hell, but lots of fun. This takes the candle to the next level, but it’s big enough to toast marshmallows. It even works with hot dogs. Just make sure you place it on a stable surface. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Let Your Coffee Get Cold With This Cup If you wanted cold coffee, you would’ve ordered one, right? This mug is perfect for anyone who gets distracted and wastes half a cup because it gets cold. The matte finish adds that element of finesse too. Find it on Amazon

This Glass Tissue Box Says Pure Elegance This glass tissue box looks straight out of a Disney movie. It’s such a classy design and perfect to hold napkins and tissues. One big fan wrote: ‘Love this! Use it at work and always receive compliments.’ But you can have it for less than $30. Find it on Amazon

Bidets Are Not Just For Vacation, You Can Have One Too You never feel as clean as you do after getting using a bidet on vacation. But now you can bring that home with this clever toilet seat attachment. You don’t even need to renovate your bathroom; this fits right onto your existing throne. It has a nozzle adjuster so you can find the right angle, as well as and pressure control knob to find your desired water pressure for a thorough clean. Find it on Amazon

This Coaster Set Is Completely Unique These coasters are made from marble with gold detail. Each coaster is unique because of the stunning, natural veining that runs through them. As well as being beautiful, these coasters are also practical as they are solid marble. They also come with a cork base, so they don’t scratch. Find it on Amazon

Create a Movie Theater With This HD Projector If you dream of having a movie theater in your home, then this portable projector is what you need. Whether it’s an outdoor movie night or you have friends over to watch sport, this high-definition device can hook up with most sources, including TV sticks, tablets, consoles and smartphones. It comes with a 100-inch screen and is easy to assemble. Find it on Amazon

These Double-Walled Coffee Mugs Look So Good TikTok fans adore these double-walled coffee mugs. They look fantastic with your beverage of choice and what’s better is that they keep your drinks warmer for longer than regular mugs. Find it on Amazon

We Love This Classy Chinoiserie Lamp How expensive does this lamp look? It’s under $100, but it should be a lot more. The blue and white Chinoiserie design will add a timeless element to any room. Reviewers agree too, as one said: ‘The lamp is lovely and it was easy to put the top pieces together. It just looks so classy and has that look of quality craftmanship.’ Find it on Amazon

Eliminate Those Sleepless Nights With This Weighted Blanket This weighted blanket is designed to keep you cool and comfort you on those restless nights for a restorative sleep. It’s soft to the touch and comes in various weights, depending on your preference. One reviewer said their whole life had changed thanks to this blanket, as they wrote: ‘If you run hot but want to try a weighted blanket, this is the product for you.’ Find it on Amazon

This Relaxing Pillow Spray Is a Bedtime Essential You deserve to immerse yourself in a relaxing haven when you go to bed. This aromatherapy pillow mist is a nighttime essential with a spritz before bed. It leans on lavender essential oils to help instill calmness and is entirely organic. Find it on Amazon

We All Need This Breakfast Sandwich Maker This sandwich maker is so on trend. It’s a game-changer for breakfasts, allowing you to create a hot snack in minutes. All you have to do is layer your ingredients, park it between two slices of your favorite bread or muffin and let this fun gadget do its job. Once you’re finished, you can pop each compartment into the dishwasher. Find it on Amazon

This Sleep Mask Will Help You Tune Out This sleep mask comes with built-in headphones for you to get a good night’s sleep. You can slip the velvet mask on comfortably and quickly tune in to sounds to help you drift off. It’s also quiet enough so that your partner won’t be disturbed. There is an option to take calls on it, but not sure if you want that on through the night. Find it on Amazon

Finally You Can Get This Self-Cleaning Water Bottle Keep hydrated with fewer germs when you drink from this bottle. This self-cleaning bottle uses the latest technology to sanitize water and kill any viruses or bacteria in the bottle. It takes just 60 seconds, and once activated, it cleans every two hours to keep your water as fresh as possible. This insulated bottle also keeps beverages hot for up to 12 hours. Find it on Amazon

This Gold Mask Is Bougie as Hell and We Need it Right Now When you think bougie, gold masks have got to be top of the list, right? This 24K gold face mask formula helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It’s designed for dry and mature skin. You apply it to your face and leave it for up to 25 minutes. One five-star reviewer has had great results. They said: ‘This makes you glow after you wash off the gold. It is a little sticky after applying it, but it slides on smoothly and feels so soothing. After removing, my face feels brighter and perfectly moisturized, and the effects last on my skin for days.’ Find it on Amazon