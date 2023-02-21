spring into action with these 40 essential products you need to prepare for spring

Like the feeling of the world washed clean by rain, spring is a great time to give life a new beginning. We often think of spring as a time for cleaning, but much more can be done to give yourself a fresh start with the changing of the seasons.

Whether that is a classic deep clean of the house, an update to the closet, a promise to finally get outside more or maybe just planting new life in the backyard — there are products that can help revamp your routines along with the warmer weather. Get ready to eliminate the old and stale and bring in the new, joyful, and more organized with the coming spring.

Throw a Backyard Bonfire This Year S’mores don’t have to just be for camping. This SINGLYFIRE Fire Pit is the perfect size for the backyard. The whole family can sit around, roast marshmallows, and tell spooky tales. Find it on Amazon

Add Some Oomph to Home Decor With Howdy Pillow Covers Changing out the throw pillow covers is an effortless way to switch up the feeling of home decor. It’s also pretty cost-effective. This Howdy Pillow Cover brings a space of great color and better vibes. Find it on Amazon

Get Ready to Work in the Garden Spring is the best time to start planting in the garden. Plants need that heavy rain followed by sunlight to thrive. This Garden Tool Set has everything needed to plant, tend, and pick plants in the garden. Find it on Amazon

This Drain Clog Dissolver Is Tough on Clogs Having clogged up drains is such a pain. It can be hard to manually get rid of these clogs, but this Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver easily breaks down tough clogs. No elbow grease is needed. Find it on Amazon

Keep the Cabinets Tidy With These Under Sink Organizers These Under Sink Organizers can be modified to accommodate different spaces and are a great way to make a disorganized space look a lot neater. This is perfect for the kitchen and bathroom. Find it on Amazon

These String Lights Will Elevate the Backyard There’s something so lovely about sitting in the backyard with it aglow in warm light. That beautiful image can be accomplished with these Outdoor String Lights. Find it on Amazon

Grow Some Gorgeous Sunflowers This Nature’s Blossom Sunflowers Garden Kit comes with everything needed to sunflowers in a pot or the yard. Nothing screams summer more than a sunflower, so it’s time to get growing. Find it on Amazon

These Floating Wall Shelves Are a Great Addition These Olakee Floating Wall Shelves are a simple way to add more display area for little knick-knacks that have accumulated over time. They are also pretty easy to install, which is excellent. Find it on Amazon

This Wind Spinner Adds a Touch of Decor We often forget about decorating the backyard because the greenery is usually enough. But this simple Wind Spinner is a great little touch that adds some character. Find it on Amazon

These Waterproof Playing Cards Are Perfect for Poolside Playing Playing cards outdoors can be tricky. The elements can seriously mess up cards, but with these Waterproof Playing Cards, all the games can be played without fear of wreckage. Find it on Amazon

Level Up the Backyard With This Hammock This Double Quilted Fabric Hammock is fun to add to the backyard space. It’s a relaxing place to read a book or look at the night sky. Find it on Amazon

Yes, the Dishwasher Needs To Be Cleaned This Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner is a simple cleaning tool that can make a huge difference. We often forget to clean the parts of the home meant for cleaning, but it’s essential to give them a good clean out every once in a while. Find it on Amazon

This Jetboil Is a Must for Backpacking No outdoor adventure is complete without a Jetboil. It makes getting coffee, food, and proper drinking water possible worldwide. Find it on Amazon

Get Extra Clean With This Scrub Daddy Sponge Set Scrub Daddy Sponges have gone viral on TikTok as the ultimate cleaning product. The fun faces are designed to help get different items cleaned in a convenient way. This is a must-have tool to get started on spring cleaning. Find it on Amazon

Get More Seating With This Wicker Patio Furniture Set Patio furniture is a must-have for the spring and summer months. There’s nothing better than reading or just sitting in the lovely sun. This Wicker Patio Furniture Set is perfect for couples to enjoy the outdoors together. Find it on Amazon

Get Cleaning With These Groove Gap Cleaning Tools These Groove Gap Cleaning Tools are perfect for all those crevices around the home that are often forgotten in a regular clean. Each of the eight hand-held pieces has specific areas of the house designed to clean. And there is no better feeling than a properly cleaned space. Find it on Amazon

These Fleece Jogger Pants Are Warm & Comfy It’s not quite warm enough to bring out the shorts, but these Fleece Jogger Pants are perfect for that in-between weather we get in the springtime. Not to mention they are incredibly comfortable. Find it on Amazon

This Inflatable Sleeping Pad Is Perfect for Camping Finding the perfect sleeping situation when camping can be kind of a tricky task. There are so many options and types of setups that it can feel overwhelming. This Inflatable Sleeping Pad is a simple but comfortable option that is lightweight and easy to set up. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy the Local Birds With This Wild Bird Feeder This simple Twinkle Star Wild Bird Feeder is a great way to entice more birds into the garden and feast. This is an excellent thing for cat owners because a cat loves nothing more than watching birds. Find it on Amazon

This Hanes Sweatshirt Is the Ultimate Comfort Keep it comfy and casual for spring with this Hanes Sweatshirt. It’s a simple style but a classic for a reason. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel with sweatshirts. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy the Backyard Bug-Free This Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller is a great tool to sit on the outside table so that the bugs stay far away from guests and the food. Find it on Amazon

This Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit Feels Much More Hygienic There is something kind of gross about toilet brushes. It just always feels like they need to be cleaner. This Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit is a more hygienic way to clean the toilet because each head is disposed of after use. Find it on Amazon

Bring Some Greenery to the Yard These Outdoor Planters Pots are simple vessels that house lovely greenery. The pots are sturdy enough to be outside but can also be used indoors. Find it on Amazon

Keep Bottles in Order With This Shower Caddy Bottles and soaps strewn all over the shower are so unsightly. But this simple Shower Caddy is a great way to keep all that mess in order, even in showers with little organizational space. Find it on Amazon

These adidas Originals Sneakers Are Comfy for Everyday Wear Keep it classic with these adidas Originals Men’s Sneakers. They are the perfect pairing for both daily wear and gym sessions. These are even good for running. Find it on Amazon

These Mop Slippers Make Cleaning Fun Get the house extra clean with these funny-looking Mop Slippers. They can be put on top of shoes or feet to accompany the mop while removing all that dust and grime. The slippers are also machine washable for easy reuse. Find it on Amazon

This Magnetic Knife Strip Is a Great Kitchen Organizer This Magnetic Knife Strip can hold more than just knives. Any metallic cooking utensils can hang on this convenient strip for easy access while prepping food. Find it on Amazon

This Hardwood Floor Cleaner Has a Delicious Scent Wood floors are tough to keep looking their best, especially with pets and kids. This Method Hardwood Floor Cleaner has a pleasing almond scent and works to maintain wood flooring looking shiny and new. Find it on Amazon