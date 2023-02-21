spring into action with these 40 essential products you need to prepare for spring

Like the feeling of the world washed clean by rain, spring is a great time to give life a new beginning. We often think of spring as a time for cleaning, but much more can be done to give yourself a fresh start with the changing of the seasons.
Whether that is a classic deep clean of the house, an update to the closet, a promise to finally get outside more or maybe just planting new life in the backyard — there are products that can help revamp your routines along with the warmer weather. Get ready to eliminate the old and stale and bring in the new, joyful, and more organized with the coming spring.
Throw a Backyard Bonfire This Year
S’mores don’t have to just be for camping. This SINGLYFIRE Fire Pit is the perfect size for the backyard. The whole family can sit around, roast marshmallows, and tell spooky tales.
Add Some Oomph to Home Decor With Howdy Pillow Covers
Changing out the throw pillow covers is an effortless way to switch up the feeling of home decor. It’s also pretty cost-effective. This Howdy Pillow Cover brings a space of great color and better vibes.
Get Ready to Work in the Garden
Spring is the best time to start planting in the garden. Plants need that heavy rain followed by sunlight to thrive. This Garden Tool Set has everything needed to plant, tend, and pick plants in the garden.
This Drain Clog Dissolver Is Tough on Clogs
Having clogged up drains is such a pain. It can be hard to manually get rid of these clogs, but this Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver easily breaks down tough clogs. No elbow grease is needed.
This Area Rug Can Withstand the Elements
The outdoor space can be warmed up and elevated with a great rug. This nuLOOM Asha Simple Border Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug is built to withstand the elements and last in an outdoor space.
Keep the Cabinets Tidy With These Under Sink Organizers
These Under Sink Organizers can be modified to accommodate different spaces and are a great way to make a disorganized space look a lot neater. This is perfect for the kitchen and bathroom.
These String Lights Will Elevate the Backyard
There’s something so lovely about sitting in the backyard with it aglow in warm light. That beautiful image can be accomplished with these Outdoor String Lights.
Grow Some Gorgeous Sunflowers
This Nature’s Blossom Sunflowers Garden Kit comes with everything needed to sunflowers in a pot or the yard. Nothing screams summer more than a sunflower, so it’s time to get growing.
These Floating Wall Shelves Are a Great Addition
These Olakee Floating Wall Shelves are a simple way to add more display area for little knick-knacks that have accumulated over time. They are also pretty easy to install, which is excellent.
This Boho Tufted Pillow Cover Is a Great Addition to the Sofa
This Boho Tufted Decorative Throw Pillow Cover brings a new vibe. Adding contemporary decor is a great way to make a room look fresher and more elevated.
This Wind Spinner Adds a Touch of Decor
We often forget about decorating the backyard because the greenery is usually enough. But this simple Wind Spinner is a great little touch that adds some character.
Get Your Shower Clean With This Deep Clean Brush Set
This simple OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set is great for putting some serious elbow grease into the home cleaning. The brushes are especially good at getting into grout and corners.
Keep Ankles Protected With a Great Pair of Hiking Boots
These FREE SOLDIER Tactical Waterproof Hiking Boots are a great, solid pair that will get the wearer through long hikes and rugged terrain.
This Hydration Backpack Is for Active Lifestyles
With the warmer spring and summer months coming soon, many more opportunities exist to get outside. This Osprey Manta 34 Men’s Hiking Hydration Backpack is an excellent option for day trips and short outdoor adventures.
These Waterproof Playing Cards Are Perfect for Poolside Playing
Playing cards outdoors can be tricky. The elements can seriously mess up cards, but with these Waterproof Playing Cards, all the games can be played without fear of wreckage.
Level Up the Backyard With This Hammock
This Double Quilted Fabric Hammock is fun to add to the backyard space. It’s a relaxing place to read a book or look at the night sky.
Light Up the Patio Table With This LED Patio Umbrella Light
This LED Patio Umbrella Light fits right onto the umbrella to light up the eating space. This is great for late-night summer BBQs with friends and family.
Yes, the Dishwasher Needs To Be Cleaned
This Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner is a simple cleaning tool that can make a huge difference. We often forget to clean the parts of the home meant for cleaning, but it’s essential to give them a good clean out every once in a while.
This Jetboil Is a Must for Backpacking
No outdoor adventure is complete without a Jetboil. It makes getting coffee, food, and proper drinking water possible worldwide.
Get Extra Clean With This Scrub Daddy Sponge Set
Scrub Daddy Sponges have gone viral on TikTok as the ultimate cleaning product. The fun faces are designed to help get different items cleaned in a convenient way. This is a must-have tool to get started on spring cleaning.
Get More Seating With This Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Patio furniture is a must-have for the spring and summer months. There’s nothing better than reading or just sitting in the lovely sun. This Wicker Patio Furniture Set is perfect for couples to enjoy the outdoors together.
Get Cleaning With These Groove Gap Cleaning Tools
These Groove Gap Cleaning Tools are perfect for all those crevices around the home that are often forgotten in a regular clean. Each of the eight hand-held pieces has specific areas of the house designed to clean. And there is no better feeling than a properly cleaned space.
These Fleece Jogger Pants Are Warm & Comfy
It’s not quite warm enough to bring out the shorts, but these Fleece Jogger Pants are perfect for that in-between weather we get in the springtime. Not to mention they are incredibly comfortable.
This Inflatable Sleeping Pad Is Perfect for Camping
Finding the perfect sleeping situation when camping can be kind of a tricky task. There are so many options and types of setups that it can feel overwhelming. This Inflatable Sleeping Pad is a simple but comfortable option that is lightweight and easy to set up.
This Compact Carpet Cleaner Is a Must for Pet Owners
This Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner is a heavy-duty cleaner made to remove pesky pet stains from the carpet. New pet owners must do this because puppy messes are no joke.
Enjoy the Local Birds With This Wild Bird Feeder
This simple Twinkle Star Wild Bird Feeder is a great way to entice more birds into the garden and feast. This is an excellent thing for cat owners because a cat loves nothing more than watching birds.
This Hanes Sweatshirt Is the Ultimate Comfort
Keep it comfy and casual for spring with this Hanes Sweatshirt. It’s a simple style but a classic for a reason. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel with sweatshirts.
Enjoy the Backyard Bug-Free
This Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller is a great tool to sit on the outside table so that the bugs stay far away from guests and the food.
This Outdoor Table & Wine Cooler for the Backyard
This multi-functional Keter Outdoor Table and Wine Cooler is perfect for ice-cold housing beverages for an outdoor party. And when there isn’t a party, it’s a beautiful outdoor table.
This Oven & Grill Cleaner Is Tough on Grease
Caked-on grease is one of the hardest things to get rid of. It takes a harsh cleaner to combat. But this Diversey Break-Up Professional Oven & Grill Cleaner has the toughness to cut through the grease and leave cleaning surfaces looking new.
This Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit Feels Much More Hygienic
There is something kind of gross about toilet brushes. It just always feels like they need to be cleaner. This Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit is a more hygienic way to clean the toilet because each head is disposed of after use.
Bring Some Greenery to the Yard
These Outdoor Planters Pots are simple vessels that house lovely greenery. The pots are sturdy enough to be outside but can also be used indoors.
Keep Bottles in Order With This Shower Caddy
Bottles and soaps strewn all over the shower are so unsightly. But this simple Shower Caddy is a great way to keep all that mess in order, even in showers with little organizational space.
These adidas Originals Sneakers Are Comfy for Everyday Wear
Keep it classic with these adidas Originals Men’s Sneakers. They are the perfect pairing for both daily wear and gym sessions. These are even good for running.
These Mop Slippers Make Cleaning Fun
Get the house extra clean with these funny-looking Mop Slippers. They can be put on top of shoes or feet to accompany the mop while removing all that dust and grime. The slippers are also machine washable for easy reuse.
Keep it Natural With This Glass & Window Cleaning Vinegar Wash
This Aunt Fannie’s Glass & Window Cleaning Vinegar Wash is the product for streak-free windows and glass. It’s also an all-natural product, so there are no toxic fumes when cleaning.
This Magnetic Knife Strip Is a Great Kitchen Organizer
This Magnetic Knife Strip can hold more than just knives. Any metallic cooking utensils can hang on this convenient strip for easy access while prepping food.
This Hardwood Floor Cleaner Has a Delicious Scent
Wood floors are tough to keep looking their best, especially with pets and kids. This Method Hardwood Floor Cleaner has a pleasing almond scent and works to maintain wood flooring looking shiny and new.
This Bistro Set Is Very Low Maintenance
This beautiful Outdoor Acapulco All-Weather Patio Conversation Bistro Set is great for lazy homeowners. The set doesn’t need to be covered. And since there are no cushions, the set is easy to clean up.
This Hard Water Stain Remover Works Hard
It’s okay to have let the tub go over the year. We’ve all let hard water stains sit too long, and that’s okay. This Bioclean Hard Water Stain Remover is meant for lazier folks who must repair the stains we let fester.