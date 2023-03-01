spruce up your living space with these trendy amazon home accessories

More than ever, we all have a strong desire to cocoon ourselves without our homes. In 2023, fun is the answer when it comes to interior decor. Dopamine dressing is getting even more popular as we become bolder with colors and patterns for that all-important pick-me-up. While neutrals will remain timeless, there’s a nod toward the seventies as we adopt that warmer palette to bring texture, depth, and comfort into our homes. This also includes a rise in natural materials like stone and wood. We will see the rise of the ‘spathroom’ and the continuation of #comfortcore to embrace the cozy feels. Art is very personal, but interior experts predict that sculpture will be big this year and worth investing in. To keep on top of the trends, Amazon is a great place to start and is already way ahead of the curve. But finding the products can be tricky, so we’ve done the hard work for you. We’ve looked at our favorite on-trend home buys that we are surprised we can get on Amazon.

Dial It Back to the 70s With Trippy Cushions If you didn't know, 70s decor is coming back into fashion. These trippy mushroom cushion covers are a great place to start if you want a gentle introduction to the aesthetic. The square covers are 18×18 inches and are machine washable, which makes like so much easier. But remember that they don't come with the pillow insert; you've got to get them separately.

Let Your Plants Party in This Disco Ball Planter Bring the disco home with this eye-catching disco ball planter. A nod to 70s vibes, it even comes in a macrame hanger to suspend your planter from. But if you're not keen on that, a simple acrylic base is provided. Once that light hits the little mirrors, your home will shimmer and shine.

This Cloud Couch Is Ultimate #comfortcore Does anything scream #comfortcore to you, like boucle? This curved boucle sofa comes with a chaise for maximum comfort. It's a two-piece sectional and looks like a streamlined dream cloud. Your sofa is an integral part of a living area, so it has to be comfortable, which is why it was designed with high-resilience padding and comes with four throw pillows. One five-star reviewer shared: 'The sleek, contemporary design is gorgeous and really makes a statement in my living room.'

These 70s Blackout Drapes Are Bang on Trend If you're on the hunt for blackout drapes that are also bang on the 70s trend, then these floral curtains are what you need. They come ready to hang on most standard rods and have been made with a digital print that won't fade. They can be thrown in the washing machine for an easy clean and then put in the tumble dryer, and what's great is that they're anti-wrinkle, so you won't have to iron them.

This Plush Tub Chair Is Great For Reading How can you not want to set up permanent residence in this plush velvet tub chair that comes with its matching ottoman to put your feet up? We love the emerald green and golden legs, but it also comes in attractive caramel and four other colors. It makes a great accent chair for any room.

This Vibrant Rug Is a Lot of Fun Give yourself that dopamine hit with this vibrant multi-colored rug with spots of everything from rich blue to bright pink and olive green. It's easy to clean and doesn't shed. Most robot vacuums can clean it, so there's no need to build barricades to protect it.

These Linen Sheets Will Have You Turning Your Back on Cotton We love this linen bed set. This stone-wash queen-size set comes with a deep pocket fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. It's made with 100% French linen, which keeps you warm and cozy but also regulates your temperature in summer. It will even get softer with each wash. One happy customer they are now a linen convert, as they wrote: 'We absolutely love these sheets. My husband swears we will never use cotton sheets again.' Wash before use for the best feel. They are game changers.

Hanging This Gorgeous Wallpaper Is a Breeze Bring some warmth to your home with this easy-to-use wallpaper. There's no fuss, water, or paste to mess around with; you can simply peel and stick it onto your desired wall. It can also be peeled off without damaging the wall too. So it's ideal for renters or if you like to switch it up. It's worth grabbing a tool to smooth out any air bubbles, and it'll be a lot easy if you get an extra spare pair of hands to help you too.

We Love How Rich This Bed Looks Emerald green will be the accent color of the year, but it's also timeless. This velvet bed frame looks grand, with the vertical lines drawing the eye up while the soft fabric adds richness. This bed does appear to change color in different lights, so be warned. In the dim light, the green can look extremely dark. What's best is that there's no spring box needed, and it doesn't squeak either!

We Love This Eco-Friendly Woven Wall Sculpture A wall sculpture can bring a lot of texture into a room. These woven baskets are handcrafted by Vietnamese artisans with seagrass so that you can see the different green, blue, and beige hues. Seagrass baskets are also eco-friendly and sustainable too. And if you're stuck for placemats, these can double up to hold food, hot plates, or pop your knick-knacks.

These Velvet Drapes Add Rich Texture to Any Room Consider these velvet drapes if you want to add a touch of rich, elegant texture to a room. Reviewers find they're great value for money and thick enough to block most of the sun at 85% blackout. They are also easy to maintain as you can machine wash them on cold. 'Worth every penny! I ended up ordering more.' a five-star reviewer shared.

This Bed Frame Brings the Sunshine We spend much of our lives in bed, so why not make it happy? This bright yellow upholstered bed frame gives a pop of color but doesn't just look good; it's comfortable too. The tall frame has a nice touch of luxe to the room, as do the giant wingbacks. It comes in queen and king-size and arrives in one box, which takes less than an hour to assemble.

Be a Cheeky Monkey With This Adorable Wall Lamp Have a bit of fun with this monkey wall light. The gold one is our favorite, but you can get it in black and white and choose what hand the monkey holds the light in, but its tail is adjustable, so you can point the direction in whichever way you choose. The light takes a 40W max bulb and has a simple switch on the cord.

This Bamboo Cabinet Works Great as Bathroom Storage Vintage is back in. This bamboo-slatted floor cabinet is excellent for bathroom bits to tuck away your towels, candles, bath bombs, and more neatly. It's finished with a waterproof layer for extra durability, and even though the slatted design is on trend, it's practical as it gives excellent ventilation. Of course, it doesn't just have to be used in the bathroom; this cabinet will provide excellent storage around the house.

This Is the Best-Looking Laundry Hamper We've Seen We love this jute rope laundry hamper. It looks like an ancient vase, and it's tall and comes with two handles to make transporting it to the washing machine fairly easy. It's made from jute, and cotton is woven thread rope so that it will hold its shape. But it will arrive folded. To re-shape it, you can either stuff it with pillows or use an iron (which is faster). It also provides excellent storage for throws, toys, pillows, and more.

This Is Such a Unique Light We Can't Get Over it This antique-style bird wall lamp will make you smile whenever you see it. The light fits into the maximalist trend that people adore but gives you that dopamine hit of joy with its unique design. Unlike a lot of lamps, this comes with two bulbs included. You do have to have them hardwired. 'The birds make an artistic statement even when not lit. I love them,' said one five-star reviewer.

These Floating Shelves Are So on Trend Transparent designs are in, so these acrylic floating shelves hit all those trends. They're available in brown, orange, and yellow, bringing rich natural colors into the home. They're practical and big enough to hold books, frames, and cosmetics, but you don't want to overcrowd them. They come with two holes for you to pop screws into easily.

Bring in a Touch of the Tropics With This Dining Set Bringing the earthy tones in with the natural rattan from Indonesia, this tropical set brings an element of the exotic and chill to your home. It comes with two chairs and a glass coffee table. You don't have to build it as they come already assembled. One five-star reviewer testified that the chairs were 'very relaxing and comfortable.'

Transform Your Room Instantly With This Sunrise Tapestry If you want to change the whole vibe of your room but don't want anything fussy like wallpaper or paint, this huge vintage design tapestry will do the trick. The HD digital print is long-lasting on soft polyester fabric. It's simple enough to hang and will immediately transform your room, and you will instantly get a pop of color.

These Linen Cushion Covers Create Cool, Earthy Vibes Earthy tones are back, and this simple cushion cover will keep you cozy and on-trend. The French linen is high-quality, and the soft fringes are hand-finished, so much care and attention are put into these covers. They come in four other colors and even a festive design. You can machine wash them, but remember; it's linen so they will wrinkle.

This French-Style Bistro Set Will Look Great In or Out These classic French-style chairs can work indoors or outdoors and fit perfectly into the heritage trend, which sees rich blue mixed with vintage styles becoming more popular. The chairs are aluminum but give a bamboo-style appearance and come fully assembled. If you are using them outside, they should be stored under cover during winter when they're not used. They'll last a lot longer.

This Braided Wool Rug Is Perfect For Your Living Room This braided wool rug is undoubtedly an investment piece for any room. The off-white color can act as a neutral foundation to create whatever vibe you want in the room without being too overpowering. With wool, you need to know that shedding is common, and while you vacuum the top, you should also do it underneath. This simple but stunning rug is also best paired with a pad for extra comfort.

If You're Going Maximalist You Need This Killer Mat If we're sticking to the maximalist trend, we love this showstopper of a mat. The punchy red lips with the evil eye design are lots of fun with many colors for any room. One five-star fan wrote: 'This rug is beautiful and an absolute steal if you don't mind the sturdiness.'

This Natural Wood Mirror Is Simply Beautiful This large natural wood mirror is perfect for a living room, above a fire, or hallway. The solid wood shows the fine detail of the grain, adding texture to your decor. The circular mirror is lightweight and easy to install in six steps. One five-star reviewer shared: 'Mirror looks great, the frame is in good quality, and its natural color fits with my furniture. They packed it well. Thanks for the amazing product!'

This Cozy Throw Is So Soft to the Touch Stay cozy with this impressive shaggy faux fur throw. This will look great draped over your sofa or bed. It's reversible with a short fleece on the back, making it ultra-soft. We love the earthy tones of the camel color, but it does also come in 12 other hues, depending on the aesthetic you're going for.

Bring Texture Into the Room With These Soft Cushion Covers We love this set of textured cream cushion covers. The 18 x 18-inch design makes them chunky but without being overbearing. We love the different mix of cotton, wool, and faux fur, which give them depth, unlike plain cushions. You'll want to touch these so much, so it's good to know you can machine wash them quickly enough.

This Geometric Wallpaper Will Create an Impact This geometric wallpaper can create a statement wall with a lot of impact, or you could refurbish some furniture with it. We love that it's a simple peel-and-stick wallpaper but also easy to reposition while you try to hang, as these things can be tricky, and with these lines, you need to get that right. It does come in black and cream with gold, but the burgundy hits the trend for earthy tones.

Sprinkle Some Earthy Tones With This Pampas Grass Dried flowers will remain on trend for 2023, and if you're looking for something special, this pampas grass is a hit with reviewers. It's one of Amazon's best sellers, scoring 4.6 stars. It comes with 100 pieces, so plenty to go around a home, or you can even gift some of it. Top tip: If you want the pampas to stay in a particular shape, try using a touch of hair spray which should hold it.