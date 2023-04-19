spruce up your space with these amazon products that resemble quirky yard sale treasures

There’s a huge trend brewing online of mismatched, in a good way, home decor. But while this style may look like everything is just thrown together, it can take a lot of time to sort through thrift shops and yard sales to find these unique antique treasures. Luckily, there is a shortcut. Amazon has a plethora of interesting pieces that mimic the style and look of other pieces, so there is all of that highly curated look with almost zero effort. And who doesn’t love a good, more accessible alternative?
Keep Vibes High With This Mushroom Disco Ball
There’s no denying the cool factor that this Mushroom Disco Ball brings. There’s a massive trend toward the 60s and 70s decor styles, and this piece takes that trend into the modern age.
Bring Some Mood Lighting Into a Room With This Strawberry Light
Lighting fixtures are a great way to inject style into a space because they are necessary but don’t need to be boring. This amazing Strawberry Light brings a tremendous pink light into a room, setting a fun and vibe mood.
Bring Something Unique Into The Home
This fantastic Hand-Crafted Buffalo Skull takes a boho decor style to the next level. This piece is endlessly cool in a way that cannot be overstated.
Get Zen With This Chill Pill Pillow
Sometimes we need a big reminder to relax, which is what this Chill Pill Pillow does. It’s a great way to set a calm tone for the day.
This Evil Eye Pillow is Velvety Luxe
This Evil Eye Throw Pillow Set brings glitz and glam to the couch. The luscious blue is striking against neutral-toned sofas and elevates the space.
Get Personal With This Velvet Letter Pillow
If people can wear monogrammed necklaces, why not bring that same energy to pillows? This Velvet Letter Pillow makes it possible to brand a couch or bed with the buyer’s initial.
Keep it Funky With This Strawberry Bath Mat
This colorful Strawberry Bath Mat may look like it belongs in a kid’s bathroom, but we think it has a general appeal. It brings those bright colors into the space, which is excellent for low-light rooms.
Give The Backyard Some Personality With This Banana Duck Garden Gnome
Garden gnomes don’t have to look like the traditional gnomes we all think of. The garden is actually a great place to have some fun with decor by adding something like this fantastic Banana Duck Garden Gnome. It’s just the right amount of weird.
This Table Lamp Looks Home Made
This Table Lamp with pressed flowers on the lampshade really takes the natural look to the next level. This piece looks so artisanal; it’s hard to believe it comes from Amazon.
This Melting Clock is Such a Trip
Take a shelf to the next level with this Dali-inspired Melting Clock. This will really make a room, like an office, have some interesting personality.
Embrace Color With This Coffee Table
This stunning Coffee Table is a colorful dream for the family room. Plus, modern-style furniture is a great way to get something that looks high-end but comes at an affordable price point.
These Kitchen Towels Are Great For The Kitchen
Everyone needs towels in the kitchen to dry hands and towels, but there’s no reason these towels need to look dull. Bring some personality to the kitchen with these Folkulture Kitchen Towels. The colors and designs pop into the room.
Have Some Fun With This Paper Towel Holder
Bring some serious zoo energy into the home with this giraffe-shaped Paper Towel Holder. It’s convenient to always have a fresh paper towel on hand for all those kitchen messes.
This Hand Painted Table Lamp Looks Straight Out of a Garage Sale
The look of something from an estate sale is hard to mimic online, but this Hand Painted Enameled Table Lamp nails the look. It truly feels like something of a different era. And it comes at an economical estate sale price as well.
Embrace a Boho Decor Style With This Mandala Wall Decor
This excellent metal Mandala Wall Decor is a unique piece that can be hung indoors and outdoors to bring some zen vibes into a space. It can be bought in halves and assembled to make a complete, circular mandala.
Make a Joke in The Bathroom
This Funny Qtip Holder and Cotton Ball Holder Set ensures that guests know this is a house that doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s also a great little reminder to smile right in the morning.
These Tufted Rug Coasters Are a Fun, Twist on a Classic
Keep the coffee table interesting with these Tufted Rug Coasters. They are much more fun to look at than boring old coasters and still get the job done.
Create an Optical Illusion With This Round Area Rug
This fantastic Vortex Optical Illusion Round Area Rug takes those fun optical illusion pictures of childhood and brings them to a rug. This is such a fun piece to add to the family room.
Light Up in a Unique Way With This Creative Table Lamp
Make the desk space more interesting with this creative Table Lamp. It has moveable parts that can be changed around, so it always feels like the lamp is doing something new.
Everyone Loves Oranges
This fantastic Steel Mill & Co Ceramic Orange Vase is a unique way to show off those spring flowers. This vase also makes a great pen and pencil holder on a desk.
This Mushroom Mug is a Must-Have
Eccentric glassware has become all the rage in recent years, and we are deep in the hole of coveting the weirdest cups possible. This Mushroom Mug might just take the cake, though. The googly eyes take this piece over the edge to cuteness.
Bring The Outdoors in With This Bed Tent
Make the bedroom into a funky, weird oasis with this Bed Tent. It fits over different-sized beds and gives the effect of taking a camping vacation right inside the home.
Get Creative With Shelving
These Wall Mounted Honeycomb Floating Shelves are a great way to show off plants in the home. These are also great for displaying these knick-knacks we all acquire over the years.
Add a Cool Lighting Fixture With This Floating Light Bulb Lamp
This marvelous Floating Light Bulb Lamp gives the desktop some edge. Magnets in the base and bulb provide a floating effect that looks like magic.
Get Weird With Wall Art
This unique Oliver Gal ‘French Luxe Soup’ Wall Art brings some serious modern art energy into the home but on a budget. It will make the space look more sophisticated.
Get Creative With Jumbo Dice Decor
Whether to show off a love of gambling or just retro-style decor, these Jumbo Dice are a great way to inject some fun into the room. The dice can be arranged in many ways to suit their place in the home.
This Dog Flowerpot is Fun and Playful
Bring dog loving to a whole new level with this Dog Flowerpot. This piece is great to put on a desktop to bring some joy to the workday.
Save Money With This Cactus Piggy Bank
Always have some coins on hand to pay the meter or the laundromat with this lovely gold Cactus Piggy Bank. It’s the chic item that can sit on the bookshelf but actually has a purpose too.