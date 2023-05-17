Get Ready For Summer: Practical Products That Are Also A Blast

Summer is officially here, and we could not be happier. After that long, rainy winter, we look forward to long summer nights enjoying the great outdoors. That means we are looking for all the best hosting, entertaining, relaxing, and cooling finds the internet offers. Yes, we need to shoo away the bugs, but we also want to have fun all summer long. So put on your shades and get ready for the heat!
Keep Cool on Walks with This Mini Fan
This FANimal Mini Fan is the best option for those long days spent in theme parks or even on an extra-long dog walk. The tripod legs can be folded to fit around a stroller handle easily.
Relive the College Party Days
Save the beer; use water on this super fun inflatable beer pong raft. This is a great way to shake off the dust and pay homage to a younger, more fun self.
Did Somebody Say Beach Day?
There is no greater joy than spending a sun-drenched day at the beach. And this sand proof blanket is the ultimate accessory that is easy to clean off at the end of the day.
This Inflatable Water Slide is the Ultimate Summer Toy
Keeping kids entertained all day can be challenging when they are out of school. This water slide park is the ultimate way to engage them for hours and hours of fun.
Enjoy Drinks in the Pool with These Floating Wine Glasses
We dare you to find a better invention than these floating wine glasses. They are the ultimate pool party purchase, leaving every guest wondering where to get some.
Bring This Toss and Catch Ball Set to the Beach
When tanning gets old, it’s always nice to have a fun activity to do by the pool or beach. This simple Toss & Catch Ball Set is an excellent option for all ages.
Bring the Tropics to the Backyard
String lights are a great way to add mood lighting to the backyard. Take that lighting to the next level with these great pineapple string lights that feel straight out of a tropical vacation destination.
Even Baby Has Fun with This Beach Tent
Keep the fun in and the sun out with this Baby Beach Tent. This is a great way to get them used to going in the pool before the kiddos can swim.
Carry Essentials with This Mesh Beach Tote Bag
Every household needs a good, sturdy beach bag. This mesh tote is the perfect fit. It makes sure that the least amount of sand comes home.
Bottle Bash is the Best Party Game
Bring out Bottle Bash at the next family BBQ, and everyone can have something to distract them from asking, “When will the food be done?”
Ride This Inflatable Pizza
There are many incredible options for pool floaties nowadays, but this inflatable pizza might be the best. It’s the perfect homage to one of our favorite foods.
These Beach Towel Clips are Fun and Functional
Yes, we could buy boring beach towel clips, but these drink-inspired clips are so much more interesting. And they all get the job done.
Stay Cool with This Portable Neck Fan
Going to the amusement park with the kids can be a sweaty, grating experience. This portable neck fan can at least help eliminate the problems that come from heat.
Every Day is an Iced Coffee Day
This fantastic insulated coffee sleeve is the ultimate iced coffee accessory. Yes, we know it can also be used for hot coffee, but that’s not what we are about.
They Make Reusable Water Balloons?
If using water balloons feels wasteful, these reusable water balloons are the perfect fix. They are easy to fill, easy to clean, and can be used endlessly.
Always Have an Extra Hand Sanitizer
This Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer is a purse essential. Especially before eating finger foods, it’s imperative to have those hands clean.
Sun Burn? Use Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter
This heavenly-smelling Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter is a must-have vacation product. It helps to lock in that tan or soothe a sunburn.
This Booster Seat is Designed for Summer
Every summer list always has beach chairs for adults, but we can’t forget the baby. This booster seat is excellent for outdoor park or beach use.
This Splash Pad is Fun for the Family Dog
We can’t let the kids have all the fun. Let the dog enjoy the refreshing water spray on this super fun splash pad. And yeah, the kids can go in too.
These Cup Holders are Made for the Beach
Keep the sand out and the drink in with these plastic cup holders. Each person can even be assigned their own color to keep the beverage choices clear.
Throw a Pool Party with This Inflatable Rainbow Cloud Drink Holder
Bring the whimsy with this incredible Inflatable Rainbow Cloud Drink Holder. It holds a lot more stuff than it looks like it would and is a fun way to have a mini swim-up bar.
Even Make the Towel Stylish
This oversized towel is a great, trendy pool or beach option. The extra-large size makes it especially great for keeping sand off at the beach.
Even the Baby Needs a Good Outfit
Disney adults need this Disney beach hat and booties for their babies. It’s a cute, functional outfit that keeps the sun off their sensitive skin.
This Inflatable Lounger Can Be Taken Anywhere
Always have a place to rest with this inflatable lounger. And when it is not in use, it rolls up to be stored in an ultra-compact form that makes it perfect for adventuring.
The Best Beach Cover-Up
Every vacation needs a fitting dress that can be thrown over the swimsuit to be presentable for dinner. This floral sundress fits the bill.
Light Up the Night with This LED Disc
Play frisbee even as the sun starts to go down with this LED disc. It can be changed to various colors, which is fun for the whole party.
This Dry Bag is a Must for Summer Adventures
Really get down and dirty on that next hiking adventure with this handy dry bag. It really does keep everything nice and dry, no matter where the adventure goes.
Body Glide is a Must for Summer Chafing
Chafing is an unfortunate side effect of hot, sweaty days. But this Body Glide is a great way to keep it at bay. Throw this in a bag always to be able to reapply.
Keep Baby Happy with This Baby Activity Center
Bring the fun to the beach with this Pop ‘N Jump Portable Baby Activity Center. It has a bunch of different toys that help to keep the little one occupied.
These Cooling Towels are a Must for Summer
There’s nothing worse than being too hot in the summer. These cooling towels are a great way to cool down quickly. This is a must-have for summer runs.
These Essential Oils Are Giving Summer
These specifically formulated essential oils are made for the summer months. They pair perfectly with coming home from a long day at the beach.
This Straw Hat is the Ideal Summer Accessory
Keep the sun out while still looking great in this straw hat. And it comes at an affordable price so that it can be thrown in the beach bag without any regrets.
Sun Bum is the Reviewers’ Favorite Sunscreen
Sun Bum sunscreen comes in at a higher price point, but it proves its worth. It doesn’t clog up pores, is reef-safe, and even smells good.
Plays Tunes on the Go with This JBL Clip 3
The JBL Clip 3 is the perfect high-quality option to be brought anywhere. And we all know that having music seriously brings up the vibe.
Keep Oily Skin at Bay
This Face Roller by Revlon is the ultimate summer beauty hack. It can be used easily to eliminate excess oil accumulating on the skin.
Stay Hydrated All Summer Long
Liquid I.V. is the best way to stay hydrated and get extra electrolytes. And it is a lifesaver after a long day of drinking.
This Portable Misting Fan is Perfect for a Trip to the Zoo
Keep the whole family cool on long summer trips with this portable misting fan. The bear shape makes it even more fun to use.