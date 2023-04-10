These Super Useful Things Fly Under the Radar – But They’re Definitely Worth Your Attention

There are so many simple things in life, some of them can be considered small, but in many cases, they prove themselves to be the most useful. Sometimes you don’t need anything big and grand to get the job done, but instead, something basic saves the day, from a butter knife that stops you from tearing through your bread to an electric lighter that won’t blow out in the wind to even a collapsible water bottle that doesn’t take up much space. We have created a list of everyday items that could go unnoticed rather than attracting the praise they deserve. Check them out.

Go-Hands Free and Feel More Comfortable With This Phone Mount This phone mount is a boredom buster for flights that don’t have in-seat entertainment. Clipping it onto the seat in front means you can watch your favorite shows or movies without craning your neck. The multi-directional mount has 360-degree rotation so that several people can watch simultaneously. Even if you’re not flying, it can pop onto gym equipment or car equipment. Find it on Amazon

You’ll Never Need to Tie Your Shoelaces Again With These Straps You’ll never need to worry about your shoelaces coming undone while you’re mid-stride when you’ve got these straps. These can turn shoes into slip-ons that you can pull on without fuss. The elasticated straps are made with memory-fit material, which stops them from stretching but allows them to mold to your feet. Find it on Amazon

This Water Bottle Holder Will Instantly Improve Your Cupboard If you are forever knocking over your water bottles when trying to get the right one. Why not use this reusable water bottle rack that will neatly hold the bottles so they’re not a jumbled mess? It comes in different sizes, and also, if you’ve got a big household or just *love* reusable water bottles, you can stack them. Find it on Amazon

Organize Your Shower Products With This Shelving Unit The amount of products we need to remember to take into the shower these days is ridiculous, but now you can organize your products using this sleek shelving unit so they’re all to hand. This stick-on shelving unit is excellent as you don’t have to drill any holes. There are also hooks you can pop your mitts and flannels on when needed. Find it on Amazon

Get Your Meal Prep in Order With This Huge Set of Food Containers We love clear storage so we can see the contents and relish how satisfying it is when you’re on top of your meal prep. This 40-piece set will immediately elevate your pantry or fridge and keep everything tidy and aesthetically pleasing. They’re reusable and come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Not only are they airtight, but they can also be used in the microwave and freezer. Find it on Amazon

This Butter Knife Makes Spreading Easy Don’t you hate it when cold butter tears through your slice of bread? This great butter knife will ensure that it doesn’t happen again as it’s got unique holes designed to curl cold butter onto your bread. So now you don’t have to remember to get the butter out, and you don’t need to curse when you forget. Find it on Amazon

Arm Yourself With These Basic Boxer Briefs to Stay Fresh Get a bargain with this pack of six boxer briefs. The highly-rated cotton set will keep your basics fresh and comfortable. After all, they’ve scored 4.6 stars from over 140,000 reviews. One five-star fan wrote: ‘They fit perfectly and are very soft and keep my boys in tight.’ Find it on Amazon

This Electric Exfoliator Takes Self-Care to the Next Level Take even better care of your skin with this vibrating facial exfoliator. It’s waterproof, so easy to take in the shower, and reviewers have said the bristles are soft too. One five-star reviewer is pleased with the results, as they wrote: ‘My skin feels clean and fresh after each use.’ Find it on Amazon

Stay Hydrated Wherever You Are With This Collapsible Bottle Carrying an empty water bottle can be inconvenient. The water bottle comes in different colors and has been designed lightweight with travel in mind. This silicone bottle is fully collapsible, making it easy to stash in your bag or even pocket (if you’ve got big ones). The bottle can also hold hot drinks and be popped into the dishwasher when finished. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy a Good Night’s Sleep With This Mattress Topper We all spend so much time in bed, so making it as comfortable as possible is a priority. Go beyond the ordinary with this thick egg crate mattress topper. The topper is made of memory foam, offering your whole body support. It’s also infusion with lavender to help create a blissful night’s sleep. Find it on Amazon

Change Your Life With These Sensor Lights These motion-activated battery-powered lights can be placed under your cabinets or in your closet. This pack of six switches on automatically within 16 feet and turn off after 20 seconds. You can also pop into a cooler if you’re planning a picnic. Handy stuff. Find it on Amazon

These Lightweight Gloves Will Stop You From Cutting Yourself Are you a clumsy cook? Do you always find that you leave a bit of skin in the game after you’ve been using the knife, grater, or mandolin? Well, these cut-resistant gloves could be your savior. They’re lightweight even if they act like chainmail and go up to size XL. Once you’re finished, you can pop in the dishwasher for an easy clean. Find it on Amazon

Get Gym Inspiration With These Workouts Are you uninspired to work out, or do you not even know where to start? This pack of workout posters is a good solution. Depending on what equipment you have to work with, like the kettlebell, resistance, or foam roller, there’s one to suit you. It’s like having a personal trainer but without the cost. Find it on Amazon

You Won’t Have to Worry About the Wind With This Electric Lighter Look no further if you love having candles lit at home and constantly buy new lighters. Instead of using a flame, this lighter uses new technology with an electrical plasma. This means you don’t have to worry about which way the wind is blowing, so it is also fab for using outside. This rechargeable lighter is the answer to your prayers, and you’ll get hundreds of uses out of it before you even need to charge it again. Find it on Amazon

Save Your Energy With These Wireless Switches Make your life easier with the Wireless Remote Control Outlet. Instead of getting up and turning lights on or off around the house, you can now do it from your comfy chair. This is a great energy saver as you can turn off lights without using them with little extra effort. Once hooked up, you can switch off appliances anywhere in your home using the remote. You can also get these for outdoor switches to be perfect for holiday lights. Find it on Amazon

Get a Deep-Tissue Massage at Home With This Gun Get a powerful, deep-tissue massage with this massager without visiting a spa. The gun can be used on your neck, back, legs, and body. It has 20 speeds to tune it to your body’s needs. It comes with six heads depending on tenderness, location, and your needed pressure level. Find it on Amazon

This Cordless Vacuum Will Make Cleaning Pain-Free Gone are the days of fighting with a cord while vacuuming. This highly-rated cordless vacuum can help you keep up with your cleaning with a 35-minute run time on each full charge. It can be used on hard floors and carpets and adapted for smaller areas, like the sofa. Find it on Amazon

Avoid Messes With This Spoon Rest and Lid Holder Avoid messes with this neat spoon rest when cooking. It also has grooves to collect oils and water to stop it from dripping all over the countertop and dividers, making it a handy spot to pop your pot lids. Once finished, throw it in the dishwasher. Find it on Amazon

This Mat Will Protect Your Floors While You Work From Home Protect your floors while you work from home with this chair mat. While much of the world has adapted to working from home, we’ve noticed it’s taken a toll on our decor. Who knew that chairs could cause so much wear? This slip-resistant mat will stay beneath your chair and create a protective barrier to avoid divots from chair wheels but will still let you slide around as much as you like. Find it on Amazon

Take Care of Your Plants With These Watering Bulbs If you forget to water your plants regularly or want to take a trip for a few days, these plant watering spikes have got you covered. These watering bulbs will give out just enough water so that your plants are not under or overwatered. You fill it with water and then press them into the soil, and it takes care of itself until it’s empty. Find it on Amazon

Get All the Ice You Need For Perfect Drinks With This Ice Machine This countertop ice maker creates bullet-shaped ice cubes; getting the ice you need for your drinks takes just six minutes. It’s not too loud, as it’s the same volume as your fridge. It also has a self-cleaning function that’s easy to use and keeps it all in check. Find it on Amazon

This Broom Mount Will Stop You Fighting With the Handles Don’t underestimate the wonders of this broom mount. It’s great for a laundry room and useful in the kitchen, closet, and garage for optimal organization. Keeping everything tidy will stop you from fighting with your broom handles, mops, and garden tools. Find it on Amazon

Sleep Tight With This Headband This sleep headband was created to slip on for a better night’s sleep. The rechargeable headband can play sound loops or music so that you block out noises that might disrupt your sleep. Great if you have traffic nearby, planes overhead, or even a loud dog next door. One charge will last 10 hours or an epic night’s sleep. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Desk Free of Crumbs With This Mini Vacuum Keep everything clean and tidy with this handy mini vacuum cleaner. It’s perfect for your car, desk, or even around the house if all you’re trying to do is blasting a few crumbs. Rather than getting out your big vacuum or getting service, this little cleaner should help you keep on top of it. It’s brilliant if you’re hot-desking and don’t want your colleagues to know how messy you are. Find it on Amazon

This Reusable Tumbler Will Keep Your Drinks Hot or Cold for Hours Don’t underestimate the power of a great reusable tumbler that will keep your favorite beverages hot or cold for hours. This tumbler comprises 90% recycled stainless steel and has a narrow base, so it will fit neatly into most car cup holders and comes in 15 colors. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Strain Yourself in the Shower With This Foot Rest Do you find yourself contorting in the shower, trying to find the right angle while washing your legs? Now, you can make it easier on yourself. If your shower has nowhere to put your foot up while you wash or shave. You can use this handy footrest. The angle on it helps you keep your balance and reduce the chances of slipping, and it’s easy to put up as it uses a strong suction cup on the back. Find it on Amazon

Slow Your Pooch’s Drinking Right Down With This Water Bowl Does your dog love make a mess when lapping up from their water bowl? This clever water bowl features a floating disk that prevents water from splashing and overflowing and encourages your dog to drink more slowly. All your dog needs to do is lick the disc, and the water comes out for them. It helps prevent unwanted additions to a puppy’s water bowl, like hair, dirt, and dust, to keep your dog as healthy as possible. Find it on Amazon

These Packing Cubes Will Change the Way You Pack We need these immediately. Forget having to rummage through your bags in search of the right thing. Now you can get super-organized with this set of waterproof packing cubes. There is also a large laundry bag. Who packs a laundry bag? An absolute game-changer. There are also 12 color options, so you will find one that fits your style. Find it on Amazon

You Can Stop the Chafe With Sport Shield Stop the chafe with this little wonder stick. If you’re suffering in the heat or even while you run, look no further than this sport shield. Painful chafing can dictate what you wear, as you might be worried you’ll have sore, irritated skin. The deodorant-shaped stick is a little miracle. All you need to do is rub on when you need and go. Whether it’s partying at festivals, hiking in the sunshine, or just going about your typical day, it’s one to keep in your arsenal. Find it on Amazon

This Weekly Meal Planner Will Make Food Shopping Easier Get your week in shape with this weekly meal planner with a shopping list you can tear off. It has a year’s worth of plans, and it sticks to your fridge with its simple-to-use magnet backing. You peel off and go. Find it on Amazon

This Essential Oil Diffuser Will Keep Your Home Smelling Fresh Keep your home smelling fresh with this essential oil diffuser. It’s compact, so you can take it anywhere and quickly sit on the countertop or your desk while working. It has two modes for continuous misting or intermittent, which will keep working for up to seven hours. It has an inbuilt light with different colors depending on your mood. Find it on Amazon

Cut Down Your Plastic With These Reusable Food Bags We’re all very familiar with food storage solutions, as we’ve been taking meal prep seriously for a while now. But these reusable food bags are a great solution as they’re leakproof and don’t take up much space. You pinch the top together so there are no fiddly zips to tackle or lids to find. They’re also multi-purpose and can be used for anything from snacks (we all need snacks) to cosmetics, swimwear, and more. Find it on Amazon

You Don’t Need Staples For This Stapler If you’ve promised to keep up with your paperwork, a paper clincher can help. Instead of searching endlessly for staples, you can simply clip and go. It can secure up to five sheets of paper together at once. It punches a little table into wherever you use it, then folds the cutout to attach the paper neatly. You’ll never have to worry about removing staples before using the shredder. Find it on Amazon

Be Clever With Your Backpack By Using This Insert Instead of mindlessly throwing your stuff together into a backpack, this insert means that every item will have a place so you can find them easily. It has a zipped and cushioned compartment to store a laptop and areas to store things like wallets, phones, bottles, and lunch bags. The organizers come in three sizes and four colors. Find it on Amazon

Make the Perfect Brew Every Time With This Cool Kettle Make a perfect cup of tea every time with this super kettle. The electric device has a removable tea infuser to make your favorite brew with minimal fuss. You can even decide on the brewing time for the perfect brew. Find it on Amazon

Bring Your Clothes Back to Life With This Defuzzer Revitalize your clothes with this defuzzer. This will give your clothes more life as the electric handheld device will remove lint, fuzz, and bobbles from the fabric. You can use it on any fabric to get more wear from your sweaters, jerseys, blankets, bed sheets, and upholstery. Find it on Amazon

Become More Productive With This Weekly Planner This undated weekly planner lets you prioritize your goals and to-do list, assign daily tasks and helps you become more productive. The planner is a great way to track your habits visually with the checkbox. Find it on Amazon