surprisingly good products you might have missed in 2022

Welcome to our list of 37 surprisingly good products! We know that it can be overwhelming to sift through all of the products out there, trying to find the ones truly worth your time and money. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of surprisingly good products – items that may not be the most obvious choices but are definitely worth considering. These products are all highly useful, durable, and well worth the money. Plus, they are inclusive products, so you can feel confident that you’re making a great choice no matter who you are. So, whether you’re in need of something practical for everyday use or you want to treat yourself to something special, we’ve got you covered. Let’s look at our list of 37 surprisingly good products without further ado!

Organize Your Countertops With This Universal Knife Block Holder COURTESY OF AMAZON This universal knife block holder keeps your countertops looking much more organized. Made from food-grade plastic and rubber, and designed to protect and securely hold all knife blades. Its elastic double-layer heavy rubber slots provide a stable and tight fixation, ensuring that your knives stay securely in place. The flexible rubber construction also helps to avoid fractures and ensures that the holder is durable enough to withstand regular use. With its versatile design, this knife block holder is perfect for storing and organizing all kinds of knives – from cleavers to chef knives to bread knives. Its compact size makes it easy to fit on any kitchen counter, while the sleek, modern design adds a touch of style to your space. Find it on Amazon

Stay Stylish On the Go With This Fanny Pack COURTESY OF AMAZON Looking for the perfect accessory to elevate your outfit and make your life a little easier? This versatile fanny pack can be worn in multiple ways – as a cross back, shoulder back, waist back, or traditional fanny pack – to suit your personal style and needs. It’s adjustable to fit any size, so you can wear it confidently no matter what you’re doing. It is built to last with high-quality, durable materials and features sturdy zippers and shoulder straps. It’s also waterproof and wear-resistant, making it perfect for any occasion – whether running errands around town, hitting the trails, or needing a convenient place to carry your essentials. Find it on Amazon

Revolutionize Your Oral Hygiene Station with this Toothpaste Holder & Dispenser COURTESY OF AMAZON Say goodbye to messy countertops and hello to a cleaner, more organized bathroom with this magnetic toothbrush holder and automatic toothpaste dispenser. The holder keeps your toothbrushes secure and hygienic while the dispenser dispenses the perfect amount of toothpaste every time. Plus, with a built-in storage tray and cosmetic organizer, you’ll have room for all your bathroom essentials. Find it on Amazon

Say Goodbye To Dust & Debris With This Mushroom Vacuum Cleaner COURTESY OF AMAZON You can easily keep your home clean and clutter-free in a fun and efficient way. This sweet mushroom vacuum is perfect for sprucing up your table or desk. The compact size and versatile cleaning capabilities make it great for removing dust from appliances, keyboards, and furniture and inhaling items like soot, hair, rice grains, and more. Find it on Amazon

Reach That Itch With This Back Scratcher COURTESY OF AMAZON Say goodbye to pesky itches and uncomfortable scratching with this convenient and easy-to-use back scratcher. This handy tool is the perfect solution for those hard-to-reach places on your back or anywhere else that may be itchy or uncomfortable. It is lightweight and easy to carry, fitting easily into a pocket or purse. Its small size also makes it perfect for storage or travel, so you can take it wherever you go. Get your back scratcher today and enjoy its comfort and convenience. Find it on Amazon

Effortlessly Remove Lint with this Fabric Shaver COURTESY OF AMAZON Keep your fabrics looking smooth and new with this fabric shaver. This handy tool has three different mesh sizes allowing you to remove lint of various sizes from your fabrics efficiently. And with fast charging capabilities, you can quickly charge the shaver to full capacity in just 90 minutes giving you plenty of time to get your fabric shaving done. Find it on Amazon

Relax in Style in These Mid-Century-Style Armchairs COURTESY OF AMAZON Elevate your relaxation game with these mid-century-style Armchairs that are ideal for chatting, reading, watching TV or enjoying quiet time. Their unique design will add a modern flair and warm atmosphere to any space – whether it’s your living room, bedroom, office or reception area. Made with a premium frame of solid rubber wood, this chair is both smooth to the touch and highly durable. Its curved chamfered legs have non-slip pads to protect your floor from scratches, making it a practical choice for any room. So if you’re looking to create a cozy reading nook or add a comfortable seat to your living space, our armchair is perfect. Find it on Amazon

Brew The Perfect Cup Pour Over or Tea With This Electric Kettle COURTESY OF AMAZON Get precise temperature control for the perfect cup of coffee or tea with this electric kettle. This kettle features five one-touch presets, allowing you never to burn your coffee or tea leaves again. And with the temperature function, you can keep the contents of your kettle warm for up to one hour. The precision spout and counterbalanced handle make pouring steady and easy making this kettle an excellent choice for pour-over coffee. Find it on Amazon

Save Space & Stay Chic With These Nesting Side Tables COURTESY OF AMAZON These versatile nesting side tables are perfect for small spaces like apartments and door rooms. Not only do they maximize space with room inside for storage, but their tough metal frames and engineered wood with veneer tops make them built to last. Their vintage look with dark brown wood tops and black painted metal bodies adds a chic touch to any decor. Arrange them with the bottom basket base on top of the open basket rim on top for versatility in use. These small tables are as functional as they are fashionable. Find it on Amazon

Organize Your Laundry Room With This Lint Bin COURTESY OF AMAZON Keep your laundry room clutter-free with the lint bin, the first and only product of its kind. This sleek, space-saving container is designed to collect and store dryer lint, dryer sheets, and other laundry room debris. It can be attached to your metal washing machine or dryer with its strong magnet backing, or mounted to the wall with the built-in keyhole hanger. With its modern design and neutral beige color, the lint bin adds a touch of style to your laundry room decor. Find it on Amazon

Get Customized Comfort with this Adjustable Velvet Headboard COURTESY OF AMAZON Upgrade your bedroom decor with the stylish and comfortable velvet headboard. The modern simple curved design with vertical channel tufting adds timeless appeal and chic sophistication to any bedroom. Featuring four levels of customizable height, high-density fire-retardant foam upholstery and durable metal legs this headboard is made with quality materials for long-lasting comfort. Find it on Amazon

Effortlessly Crush & Mince with this Garlic Tool COURTESY OF AMAZON If you love cooking with garlic but hate its smell on your hands this garlic tool is here to help. Place a clove of garlic on top of the tool and rock back and forth to crush and mince it. The stainless steel material eliminates any lingering odors, and the tool is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. This multi-functional tool makes prepping garlic a breeze, elevating many recipes with its versatile flavor. Find it on Amazon

Make Delicious Homemade Pasta With This Ravioli Maker Set COURTESY OF AMAZON Get everything you need to make homemade ravioli with this ravioli maker set. It includes round-shaped and square-shaped press stamps and a pasta cutter wheel. The stamps are made with a finely polished solid wood handle construction that is comfortable and ergonomic, while the rust-resistant stainless steel and top-grade wooden handle ensure durability and longevity. The stamps create firm, consistent seals to prevent filling from leaking out, and the pasta wheel cutter allows you to separate pieces just how you want them. Find it on Amazon

Add Some Sparkle To Your Smile with this Crystal Kit for Teeth COURTESY OF AMAZON Make every day a good tooth day with this crystal kit for teeth. The set includes everything you need to add sparkle to your smile including a UV bond light cure, cotton rolls, a micro brush, and an applicator. The included UV light ensures that your crystals will last up to 6-12 months and the kit comes with three clear Swarovski crystals and five genuine pink crystals. Find it on Amazon

Light Up Your Space with this Unique Mirrored Tunnel LED Light COURTESY OF AMAZON Add sparkle to your home with this cute and creative 3D mirrored tunnel LED light. With a simple on and off switch and easy installation, you can bring this light decoration to any room to brighten up your space and create a warm atmosphere. The light can be hung on the wall or placed on a tabletop, and its size is perfect for a bedside table. Bring some vitality to your home with this LED light decor. Find it on Amazon

Get Comfortable with this Home Office Lap Desk COURTESY OF AMAZON The home office lap desk is the ultimate workspace solution for busy professionals and students on the go. Its spacious surface is perfect for laptops up to 15.6 inches and features a built-in device ledge to keep your device from slipping. The compact size makes it easy to store when not in use. Find it on Amazon

This Cooling Blanket For Hot Sleepers COURTESY OF AMAZON Hot sleepers, rejoice! This cooling blanket is here to help you get a good night’s sleep. Made with the latest technology, this blanket is designed to keep you cool and comfortable all night long. The innovative double-sided design features a breathable, mica nylon and polyester front side for hot summer use and a skin-friendly mica nylon reverse side for spring and autumn use. The fibers do an excellent job absorbing your body heat, making you feel cool. Find it on Amazon

Get a More Toned and Youthful Look with this Jawline Exerciser COURTESY OF AMAZON Tone and firm your facial muscles with this jawline exerciser. Designed to provide resistance for strength training, this exerciser helps to enhance the contours of your face, tighten skin, lift your jawline, and prevent a double chin. It’s an effective way to rejuvenate your skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles, gradually restoring a youthful spirit. Plus, it’s portable, so you can take it wherever you go and use it at the gym, at work, or on the go. Find it on Amazon

Get Perfect Egg Bites At Home With This Egg Bite Maker COURTESY OF AMAZON This egg bite maker is the ultimate appliance for busy families and picky eaters. With the ability to make nine egg bites at once, you can enjoy quick, easy, and healthy meals in just 10 minutes. Perfect for those on the go, it’s versatile enough to accommodate various dietary needs, such as Keto, Paleo, Gluten-Free, and Vegetarian. And it’s not just for eggs – you can even use it to make mini cheesecakes and custards. Find it on Amazon

Add Function To Your Living Space With This Coffee Table COURTESY OF AMAZON Enhance your living room with the stylish and practical coffee table. This versatile piece has a weight capacity of up to 175 lbs, making it perfect for displaying books, magazines, newspapers, and even decorative items. It features one shelf and one drawer, providing ample storage space for your essentials. Find it on Amazon

Make Chopping a Breeze With This Electric Chopper COURTESY OF AMAZON Effortlessly chop garlic, ginger, peppers, carrots, vegetables, and more with this electric chopper. With a one-touch control design and powerful motor-driving reinforced blades, this compact and lightweight chopper makes quick work of small chopping jobs. Plus, the chopper is USB rechargeable and made with BPA-free material for added safety. Find it on Amazon

These Jean Buttons Are The Ultimate No-Sew Solution COURTESY OF AMAZON Are you tired of constantly sewing buttons onto your jeans only to have them fall off again? These jean buttons are the solution you’ve been looking for. These buttons are solid and stylish, with a unique card slot design that ensures a firm hold and sturdy metal construction. And with nine beautiful designs to choose from, you can add a touch of personalization to your jeans. Find it on Amazon

Indulge in the Aromatic Bliss of These Scented Candles COURTESY OF AMAZON Treat yourself or a loved one to the gift of relaxation and ambiance with this set of these sweet and fruity scented candles. Featuring a variety of soothing scents, including lavender, jasmine, vanilla, rose, lemon, gardenia, magnolia, cedarwood, and apple and cinnamon, these candles are sure to elevate any atmosphere. Each candle is made from 100% natural soy wax, plant essential oils, and a lead-free wick, ensuring a clean and pollution-free burn. Find it on Amazon

Transport Your Laundry With Ease With This Laundry Basket COURTESY OF AMAZON Make sure to have space and mobility to tackle your laundry. This tall and slender laundry basket is designed to fit into even the narrowest of spaces and features wheels for easy movement. Made with a high-end, thin, sturdy material, it’s lightweight and easy to transport. The basket also has a waterproof PE cover and a drawstring mesh cover to keep your clothes clean and moisture-free. Find it on Amazon

Get Instant Insect Bite Relief With This Bug Bite Healer COURTESY OF AMAZON This heat-based bug bite pen offers fast and effective relief from insect bites. Suitable for all ages and sensitive skin, this portable and easy-to-use solution relieves mosquitos, wasps, bugs, and bees without using chemicals. Perfect for travel, camping, and other outdoor activities, the quick-warming ceramic plate is ready for use almost immediately, and the application takes seconds. Find it on Amazon

Get Soft, Smooth Feet With This Aloe Vera Foot Peel Mask COURTESY OF AMAZON Say goodbye to rough, dry skin on your feet with our luxurious foot peel mask. Infused with Aloe Vera and Papaya, this all-natural mask is specifically formulated to remove dead skin and leave your feet feeling soft and smooth. Apply the mask to your feet, let it work its magic and you’ll be amazed at the transformation within a few days. No more rough, dry skin – just soft, smooth feet ready to be shown off. Get your foot peel mask today and enjoy the benefits of softer, smoother skin. Find it on Amazon

Effortlessly Control Your Indoor Appliances with this Remote Control Outlet Switch COURTESY OF AMAZON This wireless remote control outlet switch makes your life easier and more convenient. Quick and easy to install with a tool-free setup, this outlet switch allows you to turn on and off indoor appliances, lighting fixtures, and more with the push of a button. The strong RF signal works through walls and doors without interference and the compact design makes the upper outlet available for use. Find it on Amazon

Elevate Your Mood & Energy With This Light Therapy Lamp COURTESY OF AMAZON Are you feeling down or sluggish? This light therapy lamp is here to help. Emitting white light that simulates sunlight, this lamp brings daylight indoors for effective light therapy. The UV-free design ensures that your eyes and skin won’t be damaged, while the adjustable brightness and timer allow you to customize your experience to meet your needs. Find it on Amazon

Get A Good Night’s Sleep With This Humidifier COURTESY OF AMAZON Experience the ultimate in comfort and relaxation with this bedroom humidifier. You can enjoy up to five nights of uninterrupted moisture with a generous water tank. This built-in aromatherapy tray lets you add your favorite essential oils for a soothing, fragrant experience. It’s also ultra-quiet so that you can sleep soundly without any distractions. Find it on Amazon

Get The Party Started With The Ultimate Drinking Card Game COURTESY OF AMAZON Looking for a fun and hilarious way to add excitement to your next party or night with friends? Check out this drinking card game! This adults-only game is guaranteed to bring laughter and keep the party going all night long. With 100 dynamic cards, all games are different. Whether playing with a small group or a larger party, this game is perfect for any occasion. Find it on Amazon

Say Goodbye To High Cable Bills With This Digital TV Antenna COURTESY OF AMAZON Get access to your favorite shows and channels without the hefty monthly cable bill with this digital tv antenna. This upgraded antenna can receive full HD channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, PBC, and Fox, among many others. With its advanced technology, including a powerful amplifier signal booster with a built-in smart IC chip, crystal-clear filter technology, and a range of up to 200 miles, you’ll enjoy crystal-clear TV and HD sound quality. Find it on Amazon

Stay Warm and Also Connected With This Hat, Scarf, & Gloves Set COURTESY OF AMAZON Stay toasty and stylish this winter with the hat, scarf, and gloves set. Made from high-quality acrylic fibers, this set is soft, comfortable, and perfect for keeping warm in cold weather. And with touch screen fingers on the gloves, you can stay connected to your smartphone or tablet without exposing your hands to the cold. The hat, scarf, and gloves are stretchy and suitable for most head shapes and hand sizes, making them easy to wear and take off. Find it on Amazon

Revitalize Your Skin With This Face Massager Set COURTESY OF AMAZON Get the best of both worlds with this face massager set featuring two different tools for relaxation and rejuvenation. The 3D roller and T-shape massagers are designed to fit every corner of your face and promote better absorption of skin care products. With daily use, these massagers will help your face and skin look more youthful and beautiful. Plus, the unique design of the 3D roller and the powerful vibrations of the T-shape massager make for a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Find it on Amazon

Secure Your Valuables With This Earthquake-Proof Adhesive Gel COURTESY OF AMAZON Protect your collectibles and other valuable items from falling during an earthquake with this clear adhesive gel. Non-toxic, removable, and reusable, this gel won’t stain or mark your furniture. Simply apply the gel to the base of your items and place them on a shelf or other surface for added security. Find it on Amazon

Experience the Benefit of This All Natural Ear Wax Removal Oil & Candle Kit COURTESY OF AMAZON This Ear Wax Oil & Candle Kit is a natural and effective way to combat wax buildup. At 11 inches long, these ear candles come with one ounce of ear oil, made with a blend of olive oil, tea tree oil, lavender oil, garlic oil, mullein extract, St John’s wort, and calendula. Enjoy the relaxing and soothing effects of ear candling. Find it on Amazon