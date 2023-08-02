Skip to main content
Subscribe

Why Sweat the Small Stuff? Discover Products That Make Life a Little Easier

An ice cream maker and self stirring mug.
Photo Credit:

Why sweat the small stuff when you discover these must-have products that make your everyday routine easier? Embrace the joy of efficiency and convenience as you integrate these game-changing items into your life. From the kitchen to your car and everywhere in between, these innovative products are here to lighten your load and let you focus on what truly matters. Let’s embark on this journey together and explore a world of practicality and ease. Get ready to unlock more time and headspace with these incredible products that are set to transform the way you live, work, and enjoy life.

Kitchen System

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This Ninja Mega Kitchen System is a powerful kitchen device featuring a blender pitcher featuring four functions for smoothies, food processing, dough making, and drinks.

Find it on Amazon

Frame Pool

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

Transform your backyard into a water park with the INTEX Prism Frame Pool. This pool offers a compact yet durable solution for endless fun.

Find it on Amazon

Popcorn Maker

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This DASH Popcorn Maker is a hot oil electric popcorn machine with a lid that serves as a bowl and offers convenient storage.

Find it on Amazon

Whitening Toothbrush

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

The Aquasonic Ultra Whitening Toothbrush has received rave reviews, and this ADA-accepted power toothbrush comes with eight brush heads, a travel case, wireless charging, and four modes.

Find it on Amazon

Massage Gun

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

Get relief from muscle pain with this top-rated TOLOCO Massage Gun, which works at deep tissue muscle level with ten massage heads.

Find it on Amazon

LED Closet Lights

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

Add lighting to dimly lit areas around your home without installing expensive electrics with these LED Wireless Motion Sensor Puck Lights.

Find it on Amazon

Robot Vacuum & Mop

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum and Mop Bundle provides a seamless cleaning experience with Wi-Fi connectivity, smart mapping, strong suction, and precise jet spray. It effectively targets and cleans even hard-to-reach corners and edges.

Find it on Amazon

Air Purifiers

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

Ideal for adding to areas like your WFH space or bedroom, this LEVOIT Air Purifier is a portable HEPA filter cleaner that effectively filters smoke, allergies, pet dander, odor, and dust.

Find it on Amazon

Electric Hot Pot

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This versatile Dezin Hot Pot Electric with Steamer is a must-have for when a kitchen is out of reach, but a hot meal is necessary. Prep everything from a juicy steak to scrambled eggs to flavorful fried rice, satisfying ramen, wholesome oatmeal, and comforting soup.

Find it on Amazon

Pots & Pans Set

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This CAROTE Pots and Pans Set is a 10-piece nonstick cookware collection that includes a range of frying pans and saucepans to prep meals quickly.

Find it on Amazon

Breakfast Sandwich Maker

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

Amazon reviewers love this time-saving breakfast gadget. This Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Egg Cooker Ring lets you personalize your breakfast sandwiches like English muffins, croissants, and even mini waffles.

Find it on Amazon

Flip-it! Bottle Emptying Kit

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This Flip-it! Bottle Emptying Kit is designed to flip bottles upside down to get every drop out of lotions, shampoos, conditioners, and condiments, making it a practical tool to reduce waste.

Find it on Amazon

Reusable Lint Roller Ball

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This Washable and Reusable Lint Roller Ball is a must-buy portable pet hair removal tool that gets results on clothing, furniture, carpets, beds, and sofas.

Find it on Amazon

ATM Piggy Bank

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

Save your money with this ATM Piggy Bank. Featuring a debit card, bill feeder, coin recognition, and balance calculator, serving as a digital electronic savings safe machine box.

Find it on Amazon

Reusable Food Storage Bags

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bag Set comprises various BPA-free freezer bags – two reusable gallon bags, four reusable sandwich bags, and four food-grade snack bags.

Find it on Amazon

Cleaning Gel

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This TICARVE Cleaning Gel is widely regarded as the internet’s go-to cleaning tool. It possesses unrivaled capabilities to eliminate dust from hard-to-reach surfaces, making it an indispensable ally for cleaning and detailing your car.

Find it on Amazon

Ice Cream Machine

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

Whip up delightful summer treats effortlessly using this Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker. This incredible device allows you to create various delectable options, from luscious soft-serve to creamy yogurt, refreshing sorbet, and tantalizing sherbet.

Find it on Amazon

Wool Dryer Balls

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

Lower your power bills using these Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls. Crafted from natural fabric softeners that replace dryer sheets, these eco-friendly alternatives save you money with every load.

Find it on Amazon

Beer Chiller Sticks

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

Perfect for picnics or festivals when you crave refreshing, ice-cold brews. These Corkcicle Chillsner’s are a set of chiller sticks, expertly designed for your bottles, ensuring every sip stays refreshingly cold until the very end.

Find it on Amazon

Outdoor Projector

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

Enjoy movie nights at home with this HAPPRUN Projector. This Bluetooth-enabled projector has a versatile screen and seamless compatibility with smartphones, HDMI, USB, AV, Fire Stick, and PS5.

Find it on Amazon

Electric Can Opener

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This is the ideal ergonomic solution for opening cans without a struggle. This Electric Can Opener from Kitchen Mama is a portable, battery-powered device that provides smooth edge can opening with one press.

Find it on Amazon

Reusable Smart Notebook

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook is a cutting-edge, environmentally-friendly journal. With its cloud-sharing capabilities and enhanced accessibility, this innovative notebook revolutionizes the art of note-taking.

Find it on Amazon

Water Bottle Dispenser

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

Experience the ultimate convenience and efficiency of Myvision’s Water Bottle Pump. With a simple button press, this USB-charged automatic drinking water dispenser makes pumping water effortless.

Find it on Amazon

Bread Bags Grips

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

These sturdy Good Grips Clips for Bread Bags are the easiest way to secure the freshness for grocery items like bread, rice, nuts, beans, dried fruits, frozen food bags, and more.

Find it on Amazon

Glow in the Dark Remote Case

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

You won’t have to fumble about finding your remote on the couch with these Glow in the Dark Remote Cases. These silicone protective covers ensure your remote is protected and easy to locate.

Find it on Amazon

GPS Tracker

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This handy Tracki GPS Tracker is a mini portable 4G LTE tracking device with unlimited distance tracking in the US and worldwide.

Find it on Amazon

Dry Food Dispenser

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This Zevro Indispensable Dry Food Dispenser offers dual control functionality in a chrome finish, providing an efficient solution for storing and dispensing dry foods.

Find it on Amazon

Automatic Stirring Coffee Mug

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This Automatic Magnetic Stirring Coffee Mug is an innovative rotating mixing cup designed to mix your favorite beverages seamlessly. Whether at home, in the office, or on the go, ensure every sip is a delightful blend of flavors.

Find it on Amazon

Self-Cleaning Litterbox

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus Self-Cleaning Litterbox offers the ultimate convenience with hands-free cleanup with a disposable crystal tray, eliminating the need to scoop litter again.

Find it on Amazon

Hair Dryer Brush

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This Hair Dryer Brush is a 4-in-1 hair dryer and styler volumizer featuring negative ion anti-frizz technology, a ceramic titanium barrel, and an oval shape for straightening and styling hair.

Find it on Amazon

Pot Strainer

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

Once you experience the convenience of this Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer, you’ll wonder how you ever managed without it. This strainer, beloved by customers on Amazon, features an adjustable silicone clip-on design that effortlessly fits pots, pans, and bowls.

Find it on Amazon

Boiled Egg Cooker

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

You can cut your preparation time in half with this Peleg Design Egguins Egg Holder. This 3-in-1 penguin-shaped boiled egg cooker can hold six eggs, and once they are cooked, you can stow them in the fridge.

Find it on Amazon

Transparent Sticky Notes

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

These iKyce Transparent Sticky Notes are clear self-sticky annotations, providing waterproof and translucent color memo pads, ideal for studying.

Find it on Amazon

Automatic Pan Stirrer

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

This is the ultimate kitchen assistant, the Uutensil Stirr. This innovative automatic pan stirrer has an LED speed indicator, making your meal preparation convenient.

Find it on Amazon

Automatic Pet Food Dispenser

why sweat the small stuff discover products that make life a little easier

The PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Food Dispenser is a state-of-the-art pet feeder for cats and dogs. With customizable feeding schedules and an integrated voice recorder, this innovative device ensures that your beloved pets receive up to four meals of dry food daily.

Find it on Amazon

Most Popular

Angus Cloud, 'Euphoria' Star, Dies at 25

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Features Literally Everyone: Beyoncé, Drake, Bon Iver, SZA, Even Dave Chappelle

If You've Been Thinking About Buying a Rolex, Now Is Probably the Right Time

MLS CMO David Bruce Departs for English League’s Sunderland

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad