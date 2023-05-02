Take Your Travel Game to the Next Level with These TikTok-Inspired Tips

Over the past year, travel enthusiasts and influencers alike have taken to the platform to share their favorite travel hacks and recommendations; these TikTok travel hacks have become so popular that they’ve even made their way into mainstream media for a good reason. They’re often creative and innovative and can save time, money, and stress on your next trip. If you’re planning a trip and looking for some insider tips and tricks, TikTok might just be the perfect place to turn to.

Compression Packing Cubes Have Been Described as Life Savers If you ever struggle to fit everything into one bag or have to take a long trip with minimal luggage, these packing cubes will be so handy. Pack your items and seal the bag before compressing it to make everything more compact. These handy cubes can offer up to 60 percent more space when packing. Find it on Amazon

This Cozy Blanket Folds Away with its Own Handle Whether you’re out camping or suffering through a cold flight, this blanket will give you so much comfort and warmth. It rolls down to as small as the length of a phone, and it has a handle that makes it so easy to carry. And you don’t have to worry about it taking up too much space in your luggage. Find it on Amazon

This Luggage is a Best Seller There’s a reason customers have gone wild for this sleek luggage. The hard shell design is ideal for keeping your items safe. There are multiple pockets for packing organization and an expandable option to offer you even more space. Reviews have said the luggage is also ideal as a carry-on item, and the four double-spinner wheels make it easy to travel. Find it on Amazon

The Dual-Purpose Case is Ideal for Storing Glasses and Contacts If you don’t have 20/20 vision, you’ll know the necessity of traveling with your contacts and glasses. And that’s why we love this excellent case with easy storage for both. There’s room for solutions and accessories; it fits easily into your luggage or pockets. Find it on Amazon

These Clever Bags Are Waterproof and Reusable Never fear any products leaking into your bag again. These bags are easy to clean with a damp cloth after each use. They have a variety of bold patterns to choose from, but each is clear enough to see all your products. Customers have also used these as lunch bags to take to the office. Find it on Amazon

Sleep Like a Baby with These Soft Silicone Ear Plugs These ear plugs come in four sizes, allowing you to find the ideal fit. The silicone design is so soft and comfortable for long flights. And they can dramatically reduce the noise, allowing you to relax and unwind. Even skeptical customers have admitted the effectiveness wowed them. Find it on Amazon

These Wireless Headphones Are Such a Great Price Customers have described these as ‘the best headphones ever.’ These headphones effectively reduce noise, reducing 98 percent noise for your journey. The noise-canceling technology is clever and adapts to your surroundings, selecting the right level. They’ll last for 50 hours without charging, and the padded design is so comfortable for your ears. Find it on Amazon

Improve Oral Hygiene with This Compact Electric Toothbrush Traveling doesn’t mean you have to be careless with your dental hygiene. This travel toothbrush is electric and so easy to use on the go. It’s only 7 inches long and features a unique snap-on lid to protect your brush head. There are two adequate speeds, and it’s battery-operated for easy use. Find it on Amazon

Keep Track of Your Luggage with Apple Air Tags There’s nothing more frustrating than when an airline loses your luggage. That’s why TikTok has crowned the Apple air tags an essential item for travel. Store them in your luggage and track down your case if it gets lost. Find it on Amazon

These Ear Plugs Offer Instant Relief The rapid change in air pressure on a flight can cause a painful strain on our eardrums. That’s why these earplugs are so great. They have a ceramic filter inside, which slows the air pressure shift rate entering your ear. They’re also great at reducing noise, and there’s even an app you can download on your phone that will measure cabin pressure and alert you when to use your plugs. Find it on Amazon

This Cable Organizer Avoids Tangled Wires Packing can be stressful, and it’s easy to fear you’ve forgotten something. That’s why we love this organizer. It has so many hidden compartments that there is space for everything. It has a large capacity and plenty of netted slots for all your wires and electricals. Best of all, it’s made of waterproof material, so there’s no risk if it gets wet. And there’s a great choice of colors. Find it on Amazon

Effortlessly Dry Off Using This Waterproof Bag This bag is ideal for a day at the beach or exploring the waters on a kayak. Its sturdy strap makes it possible to wear it multiple ways and is perfect for keeping your belongings safe and dry. Plus, it even floats. Meaning you won’t have to worry if your bag goes overboard! Find it on Amazon

Keep Electricals Powered Anywhere with This Universal Adaptor There’s nothing worse than getting to your hotel or hostel and realizing your electricals won’t work in the outlets. But this universal adaptor takes the stress out of traveling abroad. This compact plug covers 160 countries and has multiple USB charging ports for your devices. Find it on Amazon

Maintain Cleanliness Using This Tray Table Cover Did you know that tray tables can be a hotbed for germs? That’s why these tray table covers are such a brilliant buy. Not only will they keep things sanitary, but they also have games and puzzles for entertainment. Ideal for kids or even adults! Find it on Amazon

This Water Bottle is Convenient to Store If you’re short on luggage space, you can keep this water bottle in your pocket, purse or fanny pack. It has a collapsible design that makes it so easy to store away. And its watertight seal will prevent any leaks. Find it on Amazon

Pair Airline Entertainment With This Adaptor Sick of having to endure in-flight entertainment with the plane’s provided headphones? This clever adaptor is a travel essential. Fans of the product say it’s ideal for drowning out the rest of the plane noise and enjoying clear and precise audio for films or music. Plug in and pair it with your AirPods or any wireless headphones. Find it on Amazon

Capture Precious Memories with This Waterproof Phone Pouch This pouch provides the perfect protection for your phone while traveling. Whether hiking in the rain or swimming in the pool, you won’t have to worry about your phone getting wet. You can still use your phone screen, which allows you to take genuinely magical underwater photos and videos. Find it on Amazon

This Collapsible Tray is Ideal For Storing Valuables Avoid clutter forming in your hotel room with this clever tray. The easy snap design creates an instant tray that you can use to stash your keys, watch, and jewelry. The leather design is timeless and easy to fold away and stash in the safe when you’re ready to leave. Find it on Amazon

Survive Stuffy Travel with This Portable Fan Whether it’s a stuffy airport or a hot city that doesn’t blast its AC on transport, this fan will keep you cool under any conditions. It’s mounted on a flexible tripod that can be hand-held or wrapped around your suitcase. It’s rechargeable, with even the most straightforward charge lasting eight hours. Find it on Amazon

Prevent Sore Necks Using This Memory Foam Travel Pillow Spy loves how clever this memory foam pillow is. Fans have raved about its unique design that allows you to twist and turn it into any shape. You can lift a side to rest your head or double the padding for extra comfort. Customers have used it as a leg pillow, back support or tablet stand. It’ll also be handy if your hotel bed isn’t comfortable. Find it on Amazon

This LED Mirror is Portable and Rechargeable You’re not always fortunate to have the best lighting when traveling. Between airport restrooms or poorly lit hotels, it can be hard to find a mirror that offers you a true reflection. That’s why this LED one is such a great buy. It’s rechargeable with long battery life and lightweight, making it easy to store in your luggage. Find it on Amazon

This Inflatable Pillow Offers So Many Sleeping Options If the traditional travel pillows don’t work for you, this inflatable option may be a better fit. It’s designed for sleeping in a forward-facing position that won’t cause discomfort in the neck or shoulders. And there’s a cut-out middle which is ideal for resting your hands. Plus, it’s easy to deflate and fit easily into your luggage. Find it on Amazon

This Passport Holder is Such Good Value For Money Keep your essential documents in one safe place with this passport holder, that will also carry your vaccination card. Customers have praised this product for being of fantastic quality. The clear plastic makes everything easy to display, and the leather design adds a sophisticated touch. Find it on Amazon

Prevent Blisters with This Travel Balm If your vacations are about exploring, you’ll need this effective balm to keep your feet and ankles blister-free. It helps soften and smooth skin and avoids rubbing together to create painful chaffing. Satisfied customers have credited the balm for ‘saving’ their feet, with one even claiming it kept them cool and comfortable for a day walking at Disneyland. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy a Refresh with These Flushable Wipes Extended travel can often leave you feeling sweaty and gross. And if you don’t have easy access to a shower, these wipes might offer a quick fix. They’re biodegradable and plant-based with natural ingredients, ideal for sensitive skin. Plus, they’re flushable, so you don’t have to worry about how to dispose of them. Find it on Amazon

This Sleek Organizer Has Been Labelled a ‘Travel Must-Have’ Whether you travel with a ton of toiletries or need to pack for multiple people, this organizer has more than enough room. There are four spacious compartments to keep everything organized. And the hook design means you can hang it anywhere. Perfect for displaying in your hotel room when you’re getting ready for the day (or night) ahead. Find it on Amazon

These Travel Bottles Are Great Quality These bottles will keep any essential toiletries safe while you travel. They’re waterproof and leak-proof, and the wide design means you won’t have any remaining liquid stuck in a tight corner. They’re easy to travel with, and customers love the different colors to help them to identify each product. Find it on Amazon