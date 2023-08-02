35 tech touches that will seriously modernize your space

Welcome to the future of modern living! Are you ready to give your space a modern makeover and just don’t know where to start? With so many gadgets and ever-updating technology available, it can be hard to know where to start when it comes to the right products for your home. But don’t worry, we’ve got you. We’ve put a list of 35 tech touches from Amazon that will bring a contemporary vibe to your home where a single voice command can adjust lighting, temperature, and music to your liking or an app can brew your favorite coffee. From smart home devices to sleek gadgets, these innovative products are designed to modernize your space and elevate your living experience. Get ready to embrace the future with these tech touches that will seriously transform your home in ways you never thought possible. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a design aficionado, or simply seeking to streamline your everyday routines, these tech touches promise to captivate your imagination and elevate your surroundings.

This Robot Window Cleaner Will Make You Very Happy Get sparkling clean windows with minimal effort with this new robot window cleaner. Whether it’s shower screens, inside windows, or even outside, you will have a sparkling glass every time. This window robot has a number of styles for cleaning to make sure it’s thorough while it also uses laser technology to make sure it doesn’t fall. Find it on Amazon

You’ll Never Have to Touch Garbage with This Touchless Trash Can This compact trash can is perfect for your bathroom. It has a motion sensor to open the lid and it’s designed so you never have to touch the trash. Just give it one pull and the bag closes for you to dispose of. It comes with 10 rolls of 150 garbage bags so you have peace of mind that you won’t run out. Find it on Amazon

This Dimmable Lamp is a Great Spot to Charge Your Phone Does the site of cords get on your nerves? Now you can clear up your nightstand with this 3-in-1 lamp. It also charges your phone fast and has a clock display so you don’t have to shine your screen in your face to tell the time. We all know looking at screens is bad for sleep. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Home Smelling Fresh with this Smart Scent Machine You can’t really beat a home that smells good. It always leaves a lasting impression. Now your whole home can smell good with the JCLOUD scent air machine. It uses cold air diffusion technology, so instead of using heat or water like traditional diffusers, it converts essential oils into micro-particles with cold air compression and it’s mess-free as it doesn’t need water. You can control it with a simple app to leave a long-lasting scent. Find it on Amazon

This 9-in-1 Power Outlet Makes Life More Convenient Make life simple for yourself, we all use different cords for our devices, so may need to switch from USB to USB-C to a regular power outlet and sometimes, we need them all at once. Stop overloading your outlets and get a 9-in-1 USB Wall Outlet. It solves so many problems and it even works as a dusk-to-dawn light. Find it on Amazon

Take Control with This Sleek Smart Panel Feel like you’re in the movies with this smart home panel. It’s a central point where you can adjust everything you need. Want to turn the heat up? No problem. How about your lights? Done. You can do it all from this touchscreen panel that has built-in Alexa as long as you’ve got the smart appliances, you’ve got control. No need to have Alexa on the countertops anymore, just replace a light switch. It’s that simple. Find it on Amazon

This Bathroom Caddy Will Dispense Just the Right Amount of Toothpaste Not only does this bathroom caddy clear your countertops cleaner living but it also gives you just the right amount of toothpaste every time. It’s incredibly easy to install, with no tools required. It’s got ample space for all of your cosmetics and has a drawer to tidy away items like razors, combs, and more. It will hold up to six toothbrushes at one time, so is large enough for a big family and it even has mouthwash cups. What more do you need? Find it on Amazon

Power Up in One Spot With This Fast Charging Dock How annoying is it when you go to leave the house and you realize that your earbuds are about to die? Incredibly. Now you don’t have to prioritize which Apple device you’re able to charge because you can do them in one go on this charging dock. You can charge your watch, AirPods, and phones at the same time. Find it on Amazon

Make a Smart Switch Feel like you live in the movies and make your lights smart. With this smart switch, you don’t even have to get up off the sofa to turn the lights on or off. either use the app or ask Alexa to help. Your lights will be able to be controlled through an app whether you’re home or even while you’re away on vacation. You can set them to a schedule and even use an ‘away’ mode that switches lights on and off at random to give any potential intruders the impression that you’re home. Find it on Amazon

This is the New Look for Bath Mats Gone are the days of stepping onto a soggy old bath mat. This quick-drying bath mat is made of a nano-porous PU leather surface. It can instantly absorb dripping water without a trace. Thanks to the numerous tiny pores, water evaporates in no time. Find it on Amazon

This Touchscreen Toaster Won’t Let You Burn Your Toast Again Don’t burn your toast again with this touchscreen toaster that allows you to select the right amount of ‘done’ for you every time. This two-slice toaster has a color LCD so you can note the bread type, and shade as well as see the remaining time to keep your hanger at bay. It’s also super-fast so your toast pops up a lot faster than a conventional toaster. Be extra fancy and choose everything from gluten-free, grain, English muffins, bagels, and more. Find it on Amazon

Season with Style Using These Electric Salt and Pepper Mills It might seem fancy, but if you can make life easier for yourself, why wouldn’t you? These electric salt and pepper mills make seasoning easy and they impress with just one touch. With these rechargeable mills, you can easily customize the size of the particles by rotating the bottom of the grinder. Just turn it clockwise for fine particles and counterclockwise for coarser ones. It’s so simple and gives you the perfect grind every time. Find it on Amazon

Pop Your Phone to Charge on this Stylish Table Live life more simply with this charging end table. Whether you want to use it for a nightstand or in your living space, this is designed for simpler living without sacrificing on style. Not only can it charge your phone wirelessly but it also has a light that switches on automatically when you approach. You can choose what mode you’d like the light – whether it’s blue, white, or warm white so you can create the perfect setting. Find it on Amazon

Let This Air Purifier Help You Breathe Cleaner Air These days we don’t have to put up with allergens and pollutants in our homes. We can breathe fresher and cleaner air with the help of an air purifier. This air purifier uses but three filtration stage filters that catch 99.97% of airborne particles. You’ll notice the difference within just 10 minutes of using it. The Airthereal air purifier can measure the air quality all by itself and then select the perfect air purification mode for your environment. It’s smart and efficient. Find it on Amazon

Embrace the Future of Home Security with a Smart Lock House keys are becoming a thing of the past for many households. This 4-in-1 Smart Lock can be unlocked using your fingerprint, Bluetooth app, or even a password. It takes less than 0.3 seconds to recognize your fingerprint with this incredible technology. You can store up to 50 fingerprints, so you can even add your family members or friends for easy access. With this 4-in-1 Smart Lock, you’ll never worry about losing your keys again. Find it on Amazon

No More Internet Dead Zones with This WiFi Extender Don’t suffer from WiFi dead zones at home any longer with this ultra-powerful WiFi extender. Even if you live in a mansion, this will make sure you’ve got uninterrupted internet so you can enjoy HD streaming and smooth gaming experiences anywhere. You can even connect up to 20 devices at one time. Find it on Amazon

This Touchless Soap Dispenser Makes Cleaning Simple When it comes to getting your hands clean, it doesn’t make much sense to start touching lots of things before you clean. This automatic soap dispenser is touchless and uses an infrared sensor to distribute just the right amount of soap for you. It’s got a display so you know how much power is left and even the indoor temperature. You can even use it for your body wash or dish soap. Find it on Amazon

Eliminate Funky Pet Odors With This Powerful Deodorizer Perhaps you live at home with pets and we all know how stinky they can get. Now you don’t have to be self-conscious about your home with the Morrrer deodorizer. It gets rid of odors from the air quickly. It’s super versatile – you can put it on your table, hang it on the wall, or place it on a shelf. And the best part is, it’s completely portable, so you can enjoy clean air on the go as well. Find it on Amazon

Relax and Unwind on Your Recliner That Can Charge Your Phone Relax and unwind on your super comfortable recliner. You won’t even have to get up when you want to charge your phone or tablet as it comes with USB outlets for you to power up. There’s even a cup holder so you can keep your drinks safe while you take a nap. Find it on Amazon

This Mirror Will Let You Know If It’s Raining Outside Gone are the days of losing those precious minutes wiping your mirror after a steamy shower. With this anti-fog mirror, you can get a clear view every time. This mirror will give you the light you need to make sure you’re on point before you head out and you can even adjust the brightness just the way you like it. It’s got a separate button control for the anti-fog feature, which saves energy and keeps your mirror clear and ready to use. The most fun bit is that it’s connected to the WiseMirror App. You can get real-time weather forecasts right on your mirror. You’ll never have to check your phone again for weather updates. Find it on Amazon

This SwitchBot Curtain Rod Will Open Your Curtains Every Morning Want to feel like you’re in a movie scene as your curtains open wide for you every morning? Now you can with the SwitchBot Curtain Rod Your curtains will slide more smoothly, and you can make them smart in seconds without any screws, nuts, or bolts. With a touch on an app you can hide from the world and enjoy a good sleep or you can let the sun in. If you’re already up, or can’t get to your phone, you can simply give your curtains a little tug to control them. Find it on Amazon

These Motion Sensor Lights Are Home Game-Changers Allow us to introduce you to a true home game-changer, the motion-sensor lights that you can install anywhere. They are great to stick under cabinets or even in closets to give you that extra bit of light in usually darker areas. They switch off when you’re not nearby and you can recharge when you need. In the motion sensor mode, they should last for up to a month on a single charge. Find it on Amazon

Make a Coffee From Anywhere with the Keurig K-Café SMART It’s time to move away from the coffee pot and make just the right amount every time. If you’re craving a full-flavored coffee or want to make delicious coffeehouse beverages at home, the Keurig K-Café SMART is here. It works with any K-Cup pod, so you can brew your favorite drinks with ease. It uses special tech to recognize the specific K-Cup pod you’re using and customizes the brew settings accordingly. Once you connect your coffee machine to the WiFi, you unlock Barista Mode in the app, which gives you easy, step-by-step directions to create your favorite coffees at home and once you’re in the app you can brew from anywhere, schedule your brew, customize your settings, and even create and save your favorite ones. Find it on Amazon

This Eggs Dispenser Will Make Sure You Use Them in the Right Order When it comes to eggs, this dispenser will make sure you’re always taking the oldest one first. It holds up to 14 eggs and uses gravity to gently roll the eggs one at a time, so you can grab them easily. No more fumbling around with egg cartons. The two-tier organizer takes up minimal space in your fridge. Find it on Amazon

This Robot Vacuum Can Mop Too Allow us to let you into a little secret, people are using these robot vacuums to clean their houses for them. Save yourself time and energy by getting one too. It not only vacuums but can mop too. It uses an intelligent navigation system to make sure your home is as clean as it can be. It allows you to switch between sweeping, mopping, or both combined to tackle dirt, debris, spills and even pet hair. Find it on Amazon

The Frame is More Than a TV – It’s Like Your Own Art Exhibition Enjoy a TV that’s not just a TV. The Frame is a wonder that’s like your personal art exhibit! With its Art Mode, when you’re not watching TV, it transforms into a display of your art collection. The built-in motion sensor makes it all possible, so you can show off your own photos or choose from Samsung’s Art Store collection. It’s even got an anti-reflection matte display getting rid of any annoying glares to distract you from what’s on. Find it on Amazon

This Smart Pet Feeder Will Automatically Reorder Your Pet’s Food Make sure your fur baby is well taken care of with this smart pet feeder. This award-winning device is a beauty too, so you can leave it out without destroying your aesthetic. It’s smart so you can ask Alexa to feed your pet a snack, hands-free. With your Amazon Echo device, you can feed your pet from anywhere in your home. Here’s the best bit, with Amazon Dash Replenishment, you can automatically reorder your pet’s food when it’s running low. Find it on Amazon

Brighten Up Your Days with This Stylish Light Therapy Lamp Feel happier with this light therapy lamp that will look stylish wherever you put it. It has an adjustable brightness and uses warm, UV-free LED technology and delivers a full spectrum of light that works wonders on your circadian rhythm. You have full control – adjust the color warmth and brightness settings to your liking. Once you get this going, it will boost your mood and energy. Find it on Amazon

This Floor Lamp Will Bring You a Whole New Level of Entertainment Have a little fun with this LED floor lamp that looks as if it’s straight from the future. It allows you to unleash your artistic side by customizing each segment’s color based on nature, festivals, and even your emotions. You can manage it with simple voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant. Want to supercharge your movie nights, parties, or music sessions? No problem! Sync this modern floor lamp with your tunes, and you’ll experience a whole new level of entertainment. Find it on Amazon

Share Your Memories on This Digital Picture Frame Stop letting your photos get buried in your camera and have fun remembering the good times with this digital picture frame. Everyone in the family can send photos to the same digital picture frame which is a perfect way to share important memories with 40,000 snaps. It’s got high resolution so you can see every freckle and it has a built-in light sensor, so it automatically adjusts the brightness of your photos to suit the room. Find it on Amazon

Save Energy and Money with the Amazon Smart Thermostat Make life simpler and cheaper with the Amazon Smart Thermostat. It’s a breeze to switch from a traditional thermostat, and it’ll help you cut down on energy usage. And who doesn’t want to save money, right? You can sit back and relax while Alexa takes care of the programming for you. It’ll automatically update the temperature to keep you comfortably cozy. But if you want to take control, no worries. You can use the Alexa app to set the temperature just the way you like it from anywhere. Find it on Amazon

This Outdoor Camera Will Give You Peace of Mind Protect your home and give yourself peace of mind with an outdoor security camera. The pristine 4MP 2K video means you won’t miss a single detail of what’s happening outside your home. From seeing every object someone is holding to recognizing every face that passes by, this camera leaves no important details unnoticed. You won’t have to worry about low-light conditions either. Thanks to the Starlight Sensor, the camera captures crisp and high-resolution images even in the dark. Whether it’s an animal rustling behind a bush or a shady figure across the street, you’ll be able to distinguish them clearly. It’s got a two-way audio feature so you can speak to your visitors. And if you ever need to ward off intruders, you can activate the built-in siren to protect your home from unwanted visitors. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Plants Happy with This Watering System Keep all of your plants happy and healthy with this smart irrigation system. It’s perfect for people who like the idea of plants but struggle to keep them alive or find themselves out of town quite a bit. With the app, you can effortlessly manage multiple watering plans from anywhere. You can customize your watering based on local weather, temperatures, humidity, sunrise/sunset times, or even weeks. This system also saves 70% more water than other irrigation systems. Find it on Amazon

Give Your Dog a Treat with This Smart Dispenser Get ready for some interactive and funny fun with your furry friend! You can toss your dog’s favorite treats using the camera’s phone app. Watch your dog chase after the treats and respond to you. It’s an adorable way to stay connected even when you’re not at home. The HD camera allows you to get a good look day and night so you won’t miss a thing. No more worrying about what mischief they might get into – you’ll know exactly what they’re up to and save another couch from being chewed up! Find it on Amazon