gadgets that deservedly went viral and lived up to the hype

Car Mount Phone Holder
With a whopping 126K positive reviewers who experience a safer and more convenient driving experience. It’s easy to see why this iOttie Easy One Touch Five Car Mount allows you to quickly access your phone while on the road.
Soda Can Opener
Summer is approaching, so enjoy a unique and seamless drinking experience with this top-rated Draft Top 3.0 Beer Can Opener. This gadget effortlessly turns your favorite canned beverages into open-top cups for better taste, aroma, and enjoyment.
Nitro-Style Draft Dispenser
TikTokers have discovered that this gadget can transform your ordinary canned or bottled beer into a smooth, creamy nitro-style draft. The FIZZICS FZ403 DraftPour Beer Dispenser allows you to enjoy your favorite brews like never before.
Curtain Smart Device
Transform your manual curtains into smart, automated ones with this SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor. This compact and easy-to-install device lets you open and close your curtains with a tap on your smartphone, making your home more comfortable and energy-efficient.
Alkaline Water Filter Dispenser
Experience alkaline water’s refreshing taste and numerous health benefits with this pH Recharge Glass Alkaline Water Filter Dispenser. This countertop filtration system effectively removes harmful contaminants while infusing your drinking water with essential minerals.
Smart Meat Thermometer
Take the guesswork out of cooking this grilling season with this MEATER Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer. Monitor your meat’s internal temperature remotely and achieve perfectly cooked results every time, whether using a grill, smoker, or oven.
Japanese Style Tempura Fryer Pan
Create your own crispy and delicious tempura dishes at home with this cuomaop Deep Fryer Pot. This high-quality stainless steel pot comes with temperature control and a lid, allowing you to cook authentic Japanese-style fried foods at home and impress your family and friends.
Interactive Treat Puzzle Pet Toy
This Outward Hound Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy keeps your furry friend entertained and mentally stimulated. Great for your fur baby, this clever and engaging toy challenges dogs to use their problem-solving skills to retrieve treats and rewards, promoting healthy and happy playtime.
Safety Nailer Framer
Boost your productivity and safety during DIY projects with this Safety Nailer Framer. This revolutionary tool makes it easy to align and hold nails in place, helping you work faster and avoid the risk of injury.
Slushie Machine
This Nostalgia Classic Frozen Drink Maker brings back sweet childhood memories. This easy-to-use slushie machine lets you make delicious frozen drinks home, perfect for hot summer days and fun family gatherings.
Tactical Paracord
If you love the outdoors, be prepared for any adventure with this Rapid Rope Canister. This Tactical Paracord is a versatile and durable rope that can be easily dispensed from its compact container and used for various tasks, from securing gear to building shelters.
Pot Strainer
This Snap N Strain Pot and Pasta Strainer easily clips onto any pot or pan, saving counter space and making draining pasta and vegetables a breeze while reducing the risk of burns or spills.
Collapsible Portable Chair
“Portable and convenient” reviewers are loving this CLIQ Camping Chair. This lightweight, collapsible chair can be easily transported and set up anywhere outdoors, making it perfect for camping, hiking, or just enjoying the great outdoors.
Electric Razor
This Portable Electric Shaver is a game changer for folks on the go. Get a clean and smooth shave anytime and anywhere with this pocket-size design, wet and dry capabilities, USB rechargeable feature, and easy one-button use.
Stone Bath Mat
Upgrade your bathroom experience every time you step out of your shower with this SUTERA Stone Bath Mat. The mat is a super absorbent and quick-drying mat made from diatomaceous earth that not only prevents slips and falls but also adds a touch of natural elegance to your bathroom décor.
Cooler LED Light
This StarBright Rechargeable Universal Cooler LED Light will illuminate your outdoor adventures. This durable light can be easily attached to any cooler and provides bright and long-lasting illumination, helping you to enjoy your outdoor activities safely and more comfortably.
Fast Charger Adapter
Effortlessly and efficiently charge your iPhone with this Fast Charge Adapter. It is a powerful, compact adapter that allows for fast charging speeds while being compatible with various devices, making it perfect for on-the-go charging needs.
Multi-Tool Pocket Knife
This Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife Set is compact and reliable. It includes various useful features, from pliers and wire cutters to a saw and bottle opener, making it perfect for any outdoor or indoor task. This is an excellent gift for yourself or a loved one.
No Touch Door Opener
Stay germ-free and protected while on the go with this WINWANG No Touch Door Opener Tool. This multifunctional and touchless tool allows you to open doors, press buttons, and use touchscreens without making direct contact, helping you to stay safe and healthy.
LED Drink Wrap
Add a fun and colorful twist to your beverages with this Nite Ize SlapLit LED Drink Wrap. This eye-catching wrap not only keeps your drink cold but also features a bright and rechargeable LED light that can be set to glow or flash, making it fun for parties and so you know which can is your drink.
Vent Outlet Trim Strips
Add style and personality to your interior with these Hadwoer Car Vent Outlet Trim Strips. This DIY trim kit allows you to easily customize your vehicle’s air vent outlets with sleek and eye-catching chrome PVC trim strips in any color of your choice.
Anti Dust Cup Holder Inserts
Keep your vehicle’s interior clean and organized with these Cup Holder Hero’s Premium Cup Holder Inserts and Mats. Designed to fit perfectly in all kinds of models, including Ford, ensuring a non-slip and anti-dust surface while adding a touch of style to your car’s cabin.
Solar Charger 25000mAh, Hiluckey Outdoor USB C Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels
Stay and powered up on your outdoor adventures with the Solar Charger 25000mAh by Hiluckey, a portable and durable power bank that harnesses the sun’s energy through its four solar panels, allowing you to charge multiple devices at once, making it perfect for camping, hiking, or any other outdoor activity.
Portable Collapsible Stool
Throw this gadget in your bag or boot and ensure you have a seat whenever needed. This Portable Collapsible Stool is a lightweight and retractable stool that can be easily transported and set up anywhere outdoors, making it perfect for camping, fishing, hiking, or any other outdoor adventure.
Car LED Lights
Transform your car’s interior into a colorful and vibrant space with these Govee Car LED Lights. This intelligent and app-controlled lighting system allows you to customize your lights’ color, brightness, and modes to fit your mood and style, creating a unique and uplifting driving experience.
Door Step for Car Roof Access
This Rightline Gear Moki Car Door Step makes car roof access easy and safe. The step attaches to your car’s door latch and provides a stable platform for loading and unloading gear, making outdoor adventures more accessible and enjoyable.
BUG-A-SALT Insect Gun
Say to pesky flies and insects with this BUG-A-SALT 3.0 Black Fly Edition insect gun. This fun and effective bug-killing device uses salt to safely and accurately shoot down bugs, making it perfect for outdoor activities and keeping your space bug-free.
Razor Blade Scraper
Make cleaning tasks more efficient and safe with this Gomake Locking Razor Blade Scraper. This durable scraper that removes tough dirt and grime from glass surfaces, cooktops, and more, while ensuring safety with its locking mechanism and safety cap.
Plant-Based Fry Away Powder
Reduce waste in the kitchen with this FryAway Pan Fry Cooking Oil Solidifier. This plant-based powder solidifies frying oil, making it easier to dispose of, and extends your oil’s lifespan, ensuring that you have deliciously fried food every time.
All-in-One Flint and Steel Fire Starter Kit
Be prepared for any outdoor situation with this Fire Starter Survival Tool. This all-in-one kit includes a flint and steel fire starter, striker, compass, whistle, and scraper, making it an essential tool for camping, hiking, or any other adventure where a fire is necessary for survival.
Beer Chiller Stick
Keep your favorite beer ice-cold and refreshing with this Corkcicle Chillsner Beer Chiller Stick. This easy-to-use tool fits inside a bottle to keep it cold from the inside out, making it perfect for outdoor barbecues, parties, or a relaxing day at home.
Pump & Pour
The Jokari Keeper Pump & Pour makes dispensing liquids a breeze, with no more spills or messes, and its universal size fits most bottles making it the perfect addition to any kitchen or bar.
Tripod for Smartphones
This JOBY GripTight ONE Micro Stand is the ideal companion for any smartphone user. It lets you catch every moment on your phone in hands-free comfort with its universal phone holder, small tripod, and foldable design.
3D Printer
This Official Creality Ender 3 Pro 3D Printer with Removable Build Surface Plate empowers users to quickly bring their ideas to life. This printer makes DIY home and school printing a breeze while delivering professional-grade results.
Tongue Scraper
This BASIC CONCEPTS Tongue Scraper is a great way to promote better oral hygiene. The easy-to-use design effectively removes bacteria and bad breath-causing toxins from the tongue for fresher breath and a healthier mouth.
Steering Wheel Travel Table
This lebogner Auto Steering Wheel Desk doesn’t look like much but is a game changer for busy folks on the go. It can provide a sturdy and convenient surface to work on a laptop, or it can be a table for takeaway and drive thru.