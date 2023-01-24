You’ll Understand The Hype When You Try These Must-Have Home Products

Are you looking for new and exciting products to add to your life? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of 39 items that are popular and genuinely deserve the buzz they’ve been receiving. Sometimes a TikTok viral product does little except break immediately and sit on your shelf for months collecting dust. Not these products, they range from practical things that make everyday tasks a breeze to luxurious additions that elevate your home’s aesthetic. You’ll be wondering how you ever lived without them.

From kitchen gadgets to beauty essentials, these products have been raved about by reviewers, have high ratings or have been spotlighted on TikTok. Whether you’re looking for a new way to organize your closet or want to upgrade your skincare routine, this list has something for everyone. So, get ready to discover unique products that will make your life easier, more stylish, and more enjoyable. With our carefully curated list, you can be sure you’re getting the best. So, take a look and see what catches your eye! We guarantee you’ll find something you love.

2-in-1 Charger Protector This 2-in-1 Silicone Charger Protector is popping up all over TikTok with rave reviews. It is a protective case designed specifically for an iPhone charger made of silicone material, which makes it durable and resistant to wear and tear. The protector also features a portable data cable winder which helps prevent the cord from getting tangled and breaking. This can extend the charger’s life and save you money in the long run. The 18W/20W Silicone Charger Protector Case can also fit 18W and 20W chargers. Find it on Amazon

Heated Razor Shave Kit The Gillette Heated Razor features a heated handle that warms up in seconds, providing a more comfortable and soothing shave experience. The starter kit includes one handle, two razor blade refills, and a charging dock. The razor handle is rechargeable and has a LED indicator to show the charging status. The advanced technology and comfortable design can help to improve the overall shaving experience, leaving you with smooth, irritation-free skin. Find it on Amazon

Mug Warmer With Built-In Wireless Charger Mug warmers just got an upgrade. This MINXUE Coffee Mug Warmer can warm your coffee or tea and charge your devices wirelessly. It can be placed on any flat surface, such as a desk or table, and is perfect for use in the home or office. The warmer feature can keep your coffee or tea at the ideal temperature so that you can enjoy it for longer. The cooling feature can drop the temperature of your drink by 9-12℃(48-54℉) in 15 minutes, which is perfect for hot summer days. And the wireless charging feature can charge your phone, tablet, or other devices without additional cables. It is an ideal solution for people who want to enjoy warm drinks and have convenient charging and cooling in one device. Find it on Amazon

Sofa Sack The Sofa Sack is a plush bean bag sofa with a super soft microsuede cover. It is filled with memory foam for extra comfort and can be used by kids, adults, and couples as a lounger chair. The jumbo size of the bean bag makes it a perfect piece of furniture for Netflix and chilling in any room in the house. Find it on Amazon

Secure Delivery Box This Step2 Express Package Delivery Box is a convenient solution for receiving packages at your home when you need to pop out to run errands or receive a delivery notice after leaving the house for the day. Not only does this box provide a secure location for package delivery, but it also keeps packages safe from theft or damage. It is also designed to be weather-resistant, protecting your parcels from the elements. Find it on Amazon

Key Finders This LDCX 85dB Remote Finder is a wireless item locator that helps you keep track of your items. It has 1 RF transmitter and four receivers, with an operating range of 131ft. The loud 85dB alarm on the receiver makes it easy to locate misplaced items. It can be used to find keys, wallets, pets and more. The built-in LED flashlight on the receiver and the included key rings add extra functionality. It’s an excellent tool for anyone who wants to avoid losing their items and ensure everything is easy to find. Find it on Amazon

RFID Blocking Aluminum Wallet The Ekster Parliament Leather Wallet is a high-quality leather wallet that is LWG-Certified, meaning it is made with environmentally-friendly materials and production processes—featuring a minimalist design with a slim profile, making it easy to carry in your pocket. The aluminum cardholder is durable, lightweight and can hold up to six cards. That also includes an RFID-blocking layer that protects your cards from skimming and data theft. The wallet also features a unique push-button mechanism that allows you to quickly and easily access your cards. The leather in this wallet is of premium quality and will age beautifully over time, making it an excellent long-term investment. Find it on Amazon

LED Strip Lights & Light Bars With Camera The Govee LED Strip Lights & Light Bars with Camera is a smart lighting solution that can enhance your TV viewing experience. It is compatible with TVs between 55-65 inches and features an RGBIC color system that can create millions of colors. The lights can be controlled via a smartphone app, compatible with both Alexa and Google Home, and it also has a built-in camera that allows you to capture photos and videos while syncing with the lights. The lights can create a unique and immersive viewing experience, especially when gaming, watching movies or listening to music. The lights are easy to install and can be cut to fit your TV. It’s a great way to add ambiance to your home entertainment setup and enhance the viewing experience. Find it on Amazon

Professional Garment Steamer Once you try this Professional Series Garment Steamer, you will wonder how you lived without one. This device is an advanced clothes steamer with dual-pro iron and 1800-watt power. It has a large water tank, allowing extended use without frequent refills. The steamer also includes a built-in ironing board and garment hanger, which makes it easy to steam and press clothes, curtains, and other fabrics. The steamer is versatile; it can remove wrinkles, refresh clothes, and remove fabric odors. It’s a great alternative to traditional ironing, as it doesn’t require an ironing board or a flat surface. It’s an excellent option for anyone who wants to freshen up their clothes quickly and easily. Find it on Amazon

Portable Multifunction Workstation Desk The Worky 15-in-1 Portable Multifunction Workstation Desk features a built-in power and charging system, allowing you to charge your devices while you work. It also includes LED video conference lighting, which helps to improve the lighting during video calls and makes you look better on camera. The desk also provides storage and organization options, such as a magnetic dry-erase board and a storage tray, to keep your work area tidy and efficient. The desk is also portable and can be easily moved from room to room, making it an excellent solution for people who work from home and need a flexible and functional workspace. Find it on Amazon

Draft Pour Beer Dispenser Elevate your bar at home with this FIZZICS DraftPour Beer Dispenser that can convert any can or bottle of beer into a nitro-style draft. It uses a unique technology that enhances the flavor and aroma of the beer, resulting in a creamy and smooth taste. The dispenser is easy to use and requires no CO2 canisters or batteries. It is a great gift for beer lovers, allowing them to enjoy their favorite beers in a new way. It can also be a great addition to parties, barbecues and other gatherings where beer is served. Find it on Amazon

Magnetic Garage Door Windows This is a quick and easy way to update the appearance of your garage without the need for any additional tools or professional installation. The Eapele Magnetic Garage Door Windows is a faux window decoration kit for two-car metallic garage doors. It includes magnetic window panes that can be easily attached to the garage door to give it the appearance of having windows. The magnetic design allows easy installation and removal, and the faux windows are weather-resistant and durable. The kit is a great way to add curb appeal to your garage and enhance the overall look of your home. Find it on Amazon

Washer Door Prop The Magoog Washer Door Prop is a tool designed to keep the door of a front-load washing machine open and dry between loads. This is meant to prevent damping and foul odor in the machine and the laundry room. The door prop is an upgraded version and is longer than the standard one, which can accommodate a variety of front-load washing machine models. It is easy to use and can be placed between the door and the machine to keep the door open. This can help improve ventilation and airflow in the machine and can help prevent mold and mildew from growing inside the washer. Find it on Amazon

Shoe Rack Storage The shoe rack is a great way to organize and declutter your shoe collection, and it can help to save space and keep your shoes in good condition. This HOMIDEC Shoe Rack is a 6-tier shoe storage cabinet that can hold up to 24 pairs of shoes. It is made of durable plastic and can be used in various settings, such as closets, hallways, bedrooms, and entryways. The shelves are adjustable, which allows you to customize the rack to fit your specific shoe collection. It is easy to clean and maintain, and the rack design allows easy access to your shoes. Find it on Amazon

Popup Laundry Hamper The Laundry Turtle Original is a large, innovative laundry hamper that is both portable and collapsible for storage. It features a unique pop-up design that makes it easy to use, simply open it up and load in your laundry. The laundry hamper is large enough to hold a significant amount of laundry and can be easily carried to the laundry room or washing machine. Its lightweight and compact design makes it an excellent option for small apartments, dorms or travelers. It’s a convenient and practical solution for laundry organization and storage. Find it on Amazon

Car Diagnostic Scan Tool Don’t get caught out especially driving long distances. This BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBD2 Car Diagnostic Scan Tool is a device that allows you to read and clear check engine light codes, view live data and perform various diagnostic tests on your vehicle. It connects to your car’s onboard diagnostic (OBD) port via Bluetooth and can be used on iPhone and Android devices. This device can help you diagnose and fix problems with your vehicle, such as a malfunctioning sensor or a poorly performing component. It can also provide detailed information about your car’s performance, such as engine RPM, coolant temperature, and other vital signs. The tool is designed for professional mechanics, DIYers and people who want to keep an eye on their car’s health. Find it on Amazon

Anti-Theft Video Doorbell Door Mount The DoorbellBoa Anti-Theft Video Doorbell Door Mount is a mounting system that allows you to securely and easily mount your video doorbell without needing tools or installation. It is compatible with the Ring video doorbell and can be mounted in seconds. The mount is designed to be anti-theft, meaning intruders can’t easily remove it. It also gives a better angle and view of who is at the door. The mount is made of durable materials and can withstand different weather conditions. This door mount can be an excellent solution for those who want to increase the security of their video doorbell and have a better viewing angle. Find it on Amazon

Cable Clips There are so many cables in our lives that it just makes sense to find a practical management solution. Syncwire Cable Clips are self-adhesive, so they can be easily attached to any surface without needing tools or hardware. This product helps to keep your cords and cables organized and tangle-free, which can improve the appearance of your space and make it easier to find and use your devices. Find it on Amazon

DIY Gin Making Kit January may be a dry month, but February is right around the corner. Get yourself one of these DIY Gin Making Kits, a mixology set that allows you to create unique gin flavors. It comes with 12 different spices in glass containers, such as juniper berries, coriander, and angelica root, that you can use to infuse your gin. The kit also includes detailed instructions on how to infuse your gin, as well as recipe suggestions. This kit is perfect for bartenders and gin enthusiasts who want to experiment with different flavors and create unique gin blends. It can also be a great gift for folks interested in mixology and DIY projects and adults who want to try something new. Find it on Amazon

Cocktail Machine Why lift a finger when you can let the Bartesian Duet Cocktail Machine do it all for you? This fully automated cocktail maker allows you to prepare delicious drinks with the touch of a button easily. It comes with two glass bottles filled with your favorite spirits such as gin, whiskey, rum, tequila and triple sec. The machine uses single-use capsules containing ingredients for different cocktails, such as Margaritas, Old Fashioned, and more and features a user-friendly interface that allows you to easily select the cocktail you want and adjust the strength to your liking. It’s perfect for hosting parties and special occasions or for people who wish to enjoy a hassle-free and professional-grade cocktail experience at home. Find it on Amazon

Electric Ceiling TV Mount This VIVO Electric Ceiling TV Mount is designed to hold televisions between 23 to 55 inches in size. It features a flip-down, motorized design that allows the TV to be easily pitched at the desired angle. The mount is VESA compatible and can be installed on a pitched roof for optimal viewing. Find it on Amazon

Firestick Remote Cover Case You will never lose the remote again with the Pinowu Firestick Remote Cover Case, a protective cover designed specifically for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen). It is made of anti-slip silicone, providing extra grip and protection for the remote. The cover also features a glow-in-the-dark design, making it easy to locate in the dark and comes with a wrist strap for added convenience and security. Find it on Amazon

Motorized Window Shade This Yoolax Motorized Blind Shade is a window shade that can be controlled remotely or with a compatible smart device. It is compatible with Alexa and can be controlled through voice commands. The shade can block out light and provide privacy with its blackout feature. The shade is powered by a battery or solar power, making it convenient for any room. It can be customized to fit your window size and is easily installed. This motorized blind shade is a great way to add convenience and control to your window treatments. Find it on Amazon

Rechargeable Motion Sensor LED Lights These Rechargeable Motion Sensor LED Lights are ultra-thin and soft under-counter lights that can be used in various settings. They feature 54 LED lights and are battery-operated, making them easy to install and use. The lights have a motion sensor that activates when motion is detected, providing convenience and energy savings. They can be used as closet lighting, kitchen under cabinet lighting, stick-on lights, and night lights. The lights are wireless and can be recharged, eliminating the need for frequent battery replacements. It’s an excellent solution for illuminating dark spaces and adding a touch of convenience to any room. Find it on Amazon

Thick Cushion Insert The SagsAway cushion insert is designed to support and add thickness to saggy seats on your sofa. It is made of military-grade foam and is 1.5 inches thick with a .5-inch posture zone for added support. The cushion insert is meant to fit inside a cover and can be measured for size to fit correctly. It is a cost-effective solution for delaying the replacement of a sofa and restoring comfort to a saggy seat, and these inserts can be used on various types of seating, such as sofas, chairs and more. Find it on Amazon

Hanger Stacker This Hanger Organizer is a storage rack that holds up to 110 wire clothes hangers. It is perfect for use in a closet or laundry room and can be used to store adult or child clothes hangers. The hanger stacker helps to keep hangers organized, saving space in your closet and making it easier to find the hanger you need. It is made of durable materials to ensure that it can withstand the weight of the hangers and maintain its shape over time. It’s a great addition to any closet or laundry room to keep everything neat. Find it on Amazon

Drywall Picture Hanger This 3M CLAW Drywall Picture Hanger is a convenient and easy way to hang pictures, frames, or other items on drywall. The hanger can hold up to 25 pounds and is easy to install. You need to insert the hanger into the wall, twist it to lock it in place and hang the picture. The hanger comes in a pack of five and includes a temporary spot marker, which allows you to mark the location for hanging without leaving a permanent mark. The hanger is removable and reusable, so it’s an excellent option for renters or those who like to change their decor frequently. Find it on Amazon

Display Ledges These Command Display Ledges are a damage-free way to decorate and organize your home. The slate-colored ledges come in two and eight medium foam strips. The ledges can be easily hung using the included foam strips, which adhere to the wall without causing any residue or damage. The ledges are perfect for displaying picture frames, trinkets, or other decorative items. They are also great for organizing things in the kitchen, bathroom, office, or any room in the house. The ledges are durable and can hold up to four pounds each, making them an excellent option for organizing and decorating. Find it on Amazon

Window Privacy Film The Volcanics Window Privacy Film is a static cling vinyl window decal that can add privacy and decoration to windows and glass doors. The film features a rainbow design that creates a vibrant and colorful effect when sunlight shines through it. The film is also heat control and anti-UV, which helps to keep your home cooler in the summer and block harmful UV rays. The film is easy to install, simply clean the surface and apply the film. It is also easy to remove and reusable. It’s a great way to add privacy and style to your windows and glass doors and a budget-friendly alternative to traditional window treatments. Find it on Amazon

Motion Sensor Night Lights These LANDGOO Motion Sensor Night Lights are a convenient and energy-efficient way to illuminate dark spaces in your home. It features a motion sensor that detects movement and turns on the light automatically, making it easy to navigate in the dark. The light is powered by a rechargeable battery and can be placed anywhere with its magnetic body. It is designed with a wooden wall sconce style and provides a warm and cozy ambiance to any room. The night light is excellent for use in hallways, stairways, and even as a cabinet light. It’s a great way to add a touch of convenience and safety to your home. Find it on Amazon

Levitating Air Bonsai Pot This Levitating Air Bonsai Pot is a unique and decorative way to display your plants. It features a magnetic levitation suspension that allows the pot to float and rotate mid-air, creating an eye-catching and mesmerizing display. The pot is suitable for small plants such as bonsai trees and can be used as a desk decor in your home or office. It is powered by an electrical base, which provides levitation and rotation. The base also has a LED light which illuminates the pot and adds to the visual appeal. It’s a great conversation starter and a unique way to showcase your plants. Find it on Amazon

Wall Outlet Extender With Shelf This Addtam Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf is a versatile power strip that can extend the number of outlets available in your home, office or dorm. It features 12 AC outlets and 3 USB ports (1 USB-C), allowing you to plug in multiple devices and charge them simultaneously. Additionally, it has a built-in shelf that provides a convenient space to storage devices such as smartphones, tablets and speakers. The power strip also features surge protection to protect your devices from voltage fluctuations and power surges. It is easy to install, and the compact design allows it to fit in tight spaces, making it a great addition to any room. Find it on Amazon

Hole-Free Remote Holder This TotalMount Hole-Free Remote Holder is a convenient way to keep your remote controls organized and within easy reach. It eliminates the need to drill holes in your wall, as it attaches to the back of your TV using a secure adhesive. The holder can hold up to 3 or 4 remote controls and features a sleek, low-profile design that won’t detract from the look of your TV. It’s also easy to install and can be removed without leaving any residue. This holder is an excellent option for renters or those who don’t want to damage their walls, and it’s also a perfect solution for keeping your remotes organized and easy to find. Find it on Amazon

Golf-Themed Whiskey Decanter This Golf-Themed Whiskey Decanter makes cocktail hour more fun. The decanter is based on a replica golf cart and holds a volume of 850ml. The set includes two whiskey glasses, perfect for enjoying a drink on the course or after a round of golf. It’s a great gift for folks who love golf and whiskey, and it’s a stylish way to add a touch of golf-themed decor to any room. The set is made of high-quality materials and is built to last. Find it on Amazon

Day Clock Never forget which day of the week it is again. This 7 Inch Day Clock is designed so the user can see the display with the non-abbreviated day and month, making it easy to read and understand the date. The clock has large, clear digits and easy-to-use buttons, and it’s easy to set the time, alarm and display settings. The clock can be wall-mounted or placed on a nightstand or desk. It’s an excellent option for those who have difficulty reading small text or want a clock that is easy to read from a distance. Find it on Amazon

Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set This Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set is a limited edition set that includes a 25 oz, 750ml liquor decanter and four whiskey glasses. It features nine design options that can be personalized with a custom engraving. The decanter is perfect for storing and serving your favorite whiskey or other spirits. The set is also great for gift-giving. It’s an elegant and thoughtful gift for any whiskey lover. The set is made of high-quality materials, the decanter is made of heavy glass, and the glasses are made of sturdy glass. They are all dishwasher-safe. It’s a great way to add a touch of class and personalization to your home bar or to give as a special gift. Find it on Amazon

Essential Oil Diffuser & Humidifier This 7 Color Flame Essential Oil Diffuser & Humidifier is a multi-functional device that can enhance the ambiance of your space. It features seven different flame color options and can be used as a cool mist humidifier, an essential oil diffuser, and a decorative accent. The diffuser uses ultrasonic technology to disperse a fine mist into the air, which can help to improve air quality, moisturize the skin, and alleviate dry sinuses. It also has an Auto-Off Protection feature that automatically turns off the diffuser when the water runs out, ensuring safety. This USB-powered diffuser has a noiseless operation, making it perfect for any room in the house or office. Find it on Amazon

Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer This kit is a great way to reduce clutter and improve the aesthetic of your home. It’s an excellent solution for those who want to keep their home looking neat. The Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer is a convenient and easy way to hide cords and outlets in your home and includes three outlet covers and a 3-foot cord concealer that can be used to hide cords and outlets that are not being used. The outlet covers are ultra-thin and can be painted to match the wall, making them virtually invisible. The cord concealer can be cut to the desired length and can be used to hide cords along baseboards, behind furniture, and in other areas where cords are visible. Find it on Amazon