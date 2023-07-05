get the inside track on these trending products for your prime day shopping spree

Are you in the market for some new and exciting products this Prime Day? Look no further than this list of the most popular items on Amazon right now. From cutting-edge technology to trendy home finds, these products are all the rage and shouldn’t be missed. With so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to know what to buy. That’s why we’ve narrowed down the list to the must-haves that are sure to impress. So, whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for gift ideas, these popular products are sure to catch your eye.

Keep Vibes High With This Mushroom Disco Ball There’s no denying the cool factor that this Mushroom Disco Ball brings. There’s a massive trend toward the 60s and 70s decor styles, and this piece takes that trend into the modern age. Find it on Amazon

This Retro Classic Bluetooth Keyboard Makes Typing More Satisfying The new keyboards are not the same; they don’t have that clickety-clack of the old-school keyboards. For people missing that feeling, this Retro Classic Bluetooth Keyboard is a throwback that gives a vintage feel while still having modern capabilities. Find it on Amazon

This Projector Lamp Adds Such a Cool Ambient Glow Lighting is critical whether you want to relax in front of a movie or chill out to music with a glass of wine. This projector lamp creates the most relaxing glow. It’s so calming, and there’s a range of colors to suit your mood. Find it on Amazon

This Mushroom Lamp is a Viral Trend Scrolling through TikTok, it’s almost impossible not to see a Mushroom Lamp. These little lamps have seriously taken the internet by storm, and with their simple whimsy, it’s no surprise why. Find it on Amazon

Boardless Skateboard The Inventist Inc. Boardless Skateboard is an innovative take on traditional skateboarding. It allows you to perform skateboard tricks and movements without using a conventional skateboard deck. This boardless skateboard provides enthusiasts of the sport with a new and enjoyable yet challenging experience with this new technology. Find it on Amazon

Endless Refreshments With This Nugget Ice Maker Experience the ultimate solution for those who want to enjoy quality drinks at home. This Nugget Ice Maker has a self-cleaning feature with a pellet ice machine that offers a hassle-free experience for those who are always on the go. The open-and-pour water refill makes filling easy, and the stainless steel housing gives it a modern look that will complement any countertop. With the ability to store ice for up to 24 hours, this machine is perfect for personal use or entertaining guests. Find it on Amazon

Under Desk Treadmill The desk treadmill hashtag has a whopping 32.2 million views, so add this TOGOGYM walking pad to your home office to get extra miles in as you work. It’s a great exercise option since it comes with a convenient remote that you can use to set up the speed, and you can even track your calories burned, speed, time, and distance on the LCD display. Plus, it’s whisper quiet and can help improve posture as well. Find it on Amazon

You Need This Smokeless Fire Pit for Your Yard Keep snug and warm with this bougie fire pit. Behind the glass wind guard, natural red lava pieces fill the burner bowl and help retain the warmth longer, and there’s no soot or ash to clear up, making this patio heater an excellent addition to any garden or courtyard. Reviewers love its heat, and one said: ‘This is a very nice and elegant firepit! Very well made and makes sitting outside on our deck at our river house so much more enjoyable!’. Find it on Amazon

Castor Oil Pack for Liver This new trend is quickly making its way to the top of everyone’s algorithm online – and for good reason! Castor Oil packs are a clinically proven aid to natural liver detox, colon cleansing, hormone balancing, and much more. Queen of Thrones is the #1 prescribed liver compress and is ahead of the game regarding cleanliness and convenience. So, what are you waiting for? Find it on Amazon

You Will Rarely See a Sofa This Good If you’re looking for a statement piece of furniture, this white boucle curved sofa has got to be it. This four-seater couch is incredibly soft, like sitting on a cloud. When do you see anyone with a curved sofa? Never. The design of this sofa will set you apart from anyone else. One happy customer who shared pictures said, ‘Looks better in real life. Super rich material and very sturdy. The only downside is that it is very heavy. If white is too much for you, it also comes in dark gray. Find it on Amazon

This Cat Tree Is a Unique Place for Cats to Play & Sleep Many cat trees are a total eyesore, but luckily this is starting to change. This pretty Wood Floral Cat Tree brings spring vibes into the home and gives cats a comfy place to sleep in the sun. Find it on Amazon

Smart Car Air Fresheners Use technology to solve the age-old problem of a stinky car. This Ceeniu Smart Car Air Fresheners uses AI technology to intelligently adjust the fragrance level based on the environment of your vehicle. The device has a long-lasting 45ml capacity, a portable and chargeable design, and pleasant scents, making this a convenient choice for freshening the car interior. Find it on Amazon

Keyboard & Mouse Bundle This is an excellent option for teenagers and adults because it’s colorful and fun. This UBOTIE wireless keyboard & mouse combo upgrades your whole setup with a splash of color and a keyboard with large keys for easy use and an optical mouse that is easy to navigate. Choose from any of the 12 color combinations. Find it on Amazon

Home Theater Leather Seating If you want a deluxe cinema experience, drop some cash on these Valencia Tuscany Home Theater Seats. Made from top premium grain Italian Nappa 11000 leather, a power headrest, power lumbar support, and a center drop-down console for ultimate comfort while watching movies. Find it on Amazon

This Boutique-Style Sofa Transforms Into a Fancy Guest Bed This sofa is excellent if you need to make the most of a space, particularly in an apartment or small living room. It looks very expensive and has different positions you can maneuver it into – sitting, lounging, and sleeping. Reviewers have mentioned that it’s pretty heavy, so make sure you have people to help you get it into your house and assemble it. It’s undoubtedly a great spot for friends to crash. Find it on Amazon

This Egg Chair Went Viral Don’t forget about your outside areas when getting ready for warmer weather. This Egg Chair is a go-to accessory that everyone on Amazon has been discussing, and it’s pretty obvious why. With its comfortable padding and unique shape, you can find a relaxing place to enjoy the warmer days this season. Find it on Amazon

This Coffee Table Has a Hidden Compartment The Bidiso Coffee Table can be effortlessly assembled in just ten minutes, featuring a sleek minimalist design that seamlessly complements any home decor. Its versatile lift-top surface can be easily repositioned, unveiling three concealed storage nooks for convenient access to frequently used items.. Find it on Amazon

Your Bed Should Make You Feel Like a King You deserve to sleep well. Why not do it while feeling stylish too? This bed frame has a headboard and footboard made of green velvet, and if there’s anything to make you feel more pampered, we don’t know what it is. Find it on Amazon

Relax in Style With This Wicker Patio Furniture Set Mix ice-cold beverages and sit back and relax on this Pamapic Wicker Patio Furniture Set. The five-piece set includes chairs with matching ottomans and a coffee table. Enjoy relaxing with family and friends on your porch, garden, or balcony with this set. Find it on Amazon

The iRobot Mop Is More Convenient Than a Swiffer With all the new advances in cleaning technology there’s almost no reason to lift a finger anymore. This iRobot Braava Jet maps out the home and cleans with just the push of a button. Find it on Amazon

Get All The Ice You Need With A Fancy Countertop Ice Maker Your summer beverages will be overflowing with little pieces of nugget-shaped ice this season with this Silonn Ice Maker on hand. This machine produces up to 26 lbs of ice within 24 hours, is self-cleaning, and includes an ice scoop and basket, making it an ideal solution for those needing plenty of ice. Find it on Amazon

Quencher Tumbler We have scoured the internet to find you the tumble everyone is talking about: the Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler. When SPY editors tested this tumbler for themselves, they became obsessed. This travel bottle amassed a cult following for keeping drinks cool or warm for hours and ability to fit in car cup holders. Users also love its design features including the handle and the straw. Did we mention the unique colors it’s available in? Find it on Amazon

This Decorative Fruit Stand is Perfect For Displaying Citrus Nothing says summer like the smell of oranges and lemons. Keep them on display in your kitchen in this stunning fruit bowl. The gold design makes it look like a real vintage find, and the open wire design allows for ventilation to keep everything fresh and dry. Find it on Amazon

Spark Your Child’s Imagination With This Sofa Set Your kids will absolutely adore this ten-piece sofa set that they can configure in any way they choose. It comes in six colors, including bright blue and marigold yellow, and the foam pieces can spark your little one’s imagination to create a den, a car, a castle, a slide, and more. Find it on Amazon

Improve Your Posture With This Kneeling Chair While You Work You’d be right in thinking that this doesn’t look like a comfortable chair. This kneeling chair will help you improve your posture. Working from home has become commonplace, and we can’t underestimate the need for an excellent chair to support us while we work. You kneel on these cushions while you work, and it will take some getting used to, but you won’t be hunched over your keyboard anymore. It’s designed to give you the benefits of standing and the relief of sitting all in one. Find it on Amazon

This Dinnerware Set is a Guest Favorite Before you host guests at your place for the most iconic spring dinner party, don’t forget to invest in this Amazon Basics Dinnerware Set. Available in many different colors and patterns, you can match your home’s theme. Find it on Amazon

Step into Luxury with these Massage Bubble Slides Treat your feet to the ultimate relaxation with the Mukinrch Massage Bubble Slides. These reflexology slides are designed with massage bubbles on the footbed to provide a soothing massage as you walk. The slippers are perfect for use at home or the gym, as they feature a non-slip sole for added stability and support. Find it on Amazon

Make a Path With These Stepping Stones This set of three circular Stepping Stones is made of a collection of polished, slick stones that make ideal pieces to create a walking path through a garden. These non-slip stone mats will improve the appeal of any garden space. Find it on Amazon

Brighten Up Your Room with This Vibrant Area Rug Enjoy a dopamine hit with this vibrant multi-colored rug with swirls of everything from rich blue to bright pink and olive green. The rug, made in Turkey, will brighten up any room with several sizes to suit your home. Find it on Amazon

These New Balance Sneakers For Comfort These popular New Balance Sneakers available in more than 20 different styles can boost your fashion game while providing all-day comfort with their retro design and comfortable fit. Find it on Amazon

This Adjustable Pot Lid Organizer Is Easy to Install Make the most of existing space with this Adjustable Pot Lid Organizer. The set comes with six of these adjustable organizers that can be placed based on the user’s needs. Find it on Amazon

Instantly Print Memories With This Handheld Portable Printer This Handheld Portable Printer is not an ordinary printer. The device is lightweight, durable and easy to use. Use it to create stunning designs, unique labels, personalized messages and more. Connect it to your smartphone via Bluetooth and use the app to customize prints and choose from various colors, fonts, graphics and effects. Find it on Amazon

Elevate Your Wall Decor With These Elegant Wall Hooks These Wall Hooks are not your ordinary wall hook; they are sleek and perfect for small spaces or adding a minimalistic touch to your home decor. The beveled pine wood dowels and natural finish create a minimalist yet sophisticated look that doubles as an art piece. This wall-mounted rail features five themes ideal for holding anything from coats and bags to towels and keys, perfect for decluttering your space. Find it on Amazon

Use the Sun For Dramatic Lighting With These Solar Hanging Lanterns If you are looking for an eco-friendly lighting solution, consider this Solar Hanging Lantern. When the sun goes down, these lights throw a decorative pattern onto the area around them that looks visually stunning while providing a cozy ambiance. They also make a great gift. Find it on Amazon

Cherry Blossom String Lights Create soft mood lighting with these spring-themed Onemore Cherry Blossom String Lights. These beautiful and whimsical decorative lighting option is a string of 10ft of 30 battery-operated LED lights, perfect for adding a cozy atmosphere to any indoor or outdoor setting. Find it on Amazon

These Peacock Handles Are Perfect If You’re Feeling Extra Fancy If you’re feeling extra fancy then you will love these ornate brass peacock handles. By adding these to your doors, they will instantly create an air of grandeur and uniqueness – and why not? They come with all of the bits you need so you can just crack on and get them installed. Find it on Amazon

These Athletic Shorts Come In 30 Color Options Both functional and stylish, these NORTHYARD Athletic Shorts have two hidden pockets with zippers to keep your belongings secure and a quick-drying feature to help prevent sweat stains. The mesh detailing allows for airflow and breathability, making them perfect for all-day or all-night wear. Find it on Amazon

This Exercise Ball Chair Actually Looks Nice This leather-looking Exercise Ball Chair is an excellent swap to a desk chair to help with posture and core strength. This item almost looks like a good piece of furniture rather than a workout ball. Find it on Amazon

Be a Cheeky Monkey With This Adorable Wall Lamp Have a bit of fun with this monkey wall light. The gold one is our favorite, but you can get it in black and white and choose what hand the monkey holds the light in, but its tail is adjustable, so you can point the direction in whichever way you choose. The light takes a 40W max bulb and has a simple switch on the cord. Find it on Amazon

These Candles Are Extremely Classy Don’t underestimate the power of scent, and don’t cheap out on yourself with supermarket brands. Instead, why not try these premium soy candles infused with essential oils? We like the simple design that wouldn’t look out of place on a neat accent table. We love the smoke and vanilla scent, but there’s also a fireside, pine and clove, vintage leather or lavender woods to choose from. Find it on Amazon

This Workstation Bike for a Productive Day Stay active while also being productive with this FLEXISPOT Workstation Bike that allows you to get your cardio while completing your daily work. This bike provides a supportive place to rest your feet or pedal and a durable and high-quality desk on which you can rest your laptop or lay your notebook. Find it on Amazon

Experience Tropical Paradise With This Body Mist The ultimate way to indulge in the tropical scent of Brazil. This luxurious Body Mist is designed to transport you to a sunny beach, with its irresistible blend of warm and inviting notes. Formulated with a unique combination of natural ingredients, Body Mist is both refreshing and nourishing for your skin. It contains Acai, Cupuacu, and Coconut Oil that works together to hydrate and nourish your skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and revitalized. Find it on Amazon

CouchConsole Original Cup Holder Tray The CouchConsole Original Cup Holder Tray is the must-have accessory for holding drinks and snacks while relaxing on a couch or chair. It is perfect for use in living rooms, RVs, and cars, and it provides a convenient way to keep your essentials close at hand. This tray includes an armrest table with a phone stand and built-in storage for remote controls and other small items. Additionally, the adjustable strap allows for easy installation on most couches and chairs. Find it on Amazon

Alarm Clock If you’re looking for a versatile and convenient bedside gadget, the COLSUR alarm clock is worth considering. It’s a compact and stylish device that serves as a phone holder, night light, Bluetooth speaker, wireless charger, and radio. That means you can have everything you need within easy reach without cluttering your bedside table and streamline your wake up routine. Find it on Amazon

This Portable Pizza Oven Makes More Than Just Pizza Dinner has never tasted better since TikTokers started talking about this Bakebros Pizza Oven that can cook and create the most delicious pizza in minutes. But it’s not just for pizza – the adjustable heat control dial allows you to cook various meats, fish, and vegetables perfectly. Plus it’s incredibly portable with retractable legs and a carry bag that make it easy to take on the go. Find it on Amazon

Take Your Throwing Skills to the Next Level with this Suction Cup Throwing Game Are you tired of the same old throwing games? The Suction Cup Throwing Game adds a new twist to the classic throwing and catching game. With suction cups on both ends of the rope, you can easily toss and catch the ball. It’s perfect for backyard barbecues, beach trips, or a fun way to pass the time. Find it on Amazon

Baby Yoda Toothpaste Dispenser You can make a regular and boring toothpaste tube into the highlight of your bathroom routine with this BonneChance toothpaste dispenser. Even if you’re not a Star Wars fan, you must admit that Baby Yoda is adorable. Plus, it’s a unique design and is very easy to use since all you need to do is squeeze, preventing less mess on the bathroom counter. Find it on Amazon

Egg Bite Maker This DASH machine makes the most delicious egg bites, and can crank out nine servings in just ten minutes. It’s so easy to use, and the non-stick silicone cups mean no need for oil or butter which makes your meal a little healthier. And that’s not all – it can also be used to make protein pancakes, grilled sandwiches and much more. Find it on Amazon

This Curved Sofa Works in Oddly-Shaped Rooms This Curved Sofa is a unique home seating option. It works better in oddly shaped rooms than a traditional, boxy-style sofa. Find it on Amazon

Mop Slippers You can clean your home without effort and walk over a freshly mopped floor without having to turn around and clean up your footmarks again with these Ferenu slippers. You get five pairs in this pack, all made of washable and reusable microfiber. Find it on Amazon

This Tinted Moisturizer Works as a Natural Base If you prefer a lighter coverage with your foundation, this tinter moisturizer from Wet n Wild is a great choice. It has thousands of five-star reviews and is excellent for achieving a natural-looking glow. Plus, it’s super affordable! Find it on Amazon

Travel Pillow Catch some much-needed Zzzs while you travel with this trtl Pillow, a scientifically proven neck support travel pillow that provides comfort and support while traveling. It is designed to help prevent neck pain and stiffness caused by long periods of sitting in a cramped position. Made of super soft, gentle material on the skin and can be machine washed for easy maintenance. It is also lightweight and compact, making it easy to pack and carry. This travel pillow is a must-have for anyone who travels frequently and wants to arrive at their destination feeling rested and refreshed. Find it on Amazon