make the most of your limited kitchen space with these creative ideas

When you have a small kitchen, making the most of your space can be challenging. Using the limited area intelligently is essential to avoid feeling too restricted in what will always be a small space. With creativity and clever hacks, you can effectively transform your kitchen from cramped to efficient. Innovative storage solutions and space-saving gadgets are among many genius ideas that can help you get the most out of your limited kitchen space. We’ve found various ideas that will help improve your kitchen’s functionality and create a more enjoyable cooking experience.

This Magnetic Shelf Will Look Like It’s Part of the Stove This magnetic silicone shelf fits on top of most stoves and looks like it’s integrated once held in place. It has three dividers for different areas for oils, seasoning, condiments, and more. Don’t leave any area redundant, including on top of your cooker. Find it on Amazon

This Foldable Dining Table Has Hidden Storage This foldable dining table also has secret storage. The four-table table sits on wheels, so it can be moved out if you need more space or locked into position. It has a foldable design to store neatly but doubles as a writing desk. We love the inside shelves too. Find it on Amazon

Stack Appliances to Create More Countertop Space Rather than let your appliances absorb all of your countertop space so there’s not much room to cook, you could instead stack them. This expandable microwave shelf could also be home to your toaster, air fryer, and slower cooker if needed. It’s even got hooks on the side for hanging utensils. Find it on Amazon

This Space-Saving Measuring Set Will Help You Become a Pro Baker If you’re serious about baking, you can turn pro with this measuring set. You won’t have to guess what an eighth is again. It also comes with two adjustable cups, a 1/2 cup scoop, a tablespoon, and a teaspoon. It’s a great space saver too. Find it on Amazon

Roll With This Storage Cart That Can Fit in the Gap If you want to maximize every inch of space in your kitchen, this rolling storage cart will help you do that. This could be a good solution if you’ve got a four-inch gap between your kitchen cupboards and appliances. It has three tiers and is on wheels, so it is easy to roll. Find it on Amazon

Organize the Broom Cupboard With This Holder If you install this broom holder, you won’t have any more wrestling matches with your broom handle, mops, or yard equipment. This clips your cleaning tools into place, gets them off the floor and secures them so they don’t fall over the place. This also comes with handy hooks for you to hang towels, gloves, and more. Find it on Amazon

You Need These Under-the-Sink Sliding Shelves The cupboard under the sink has been a place to avoid for a long time. It’s often cluttered, and reaching products at the back can be challenging. These under-the-sink organizers come with a sliding shelf that brings your products to you, making life much easier. Find it on Amazon

Get More Space With These Silicone Bags You Can Use Forever So everyone is into storage containers, but they can be big and bulky even if there’s not much in them. We’ve found these leakproof silicone bags that are much more flexible. They’re incredibly versatile and can be stored in the freezer or thrown into a microwave. What’s best is that you can keep reusing them. Find it on Amazon

These Cabinet Door Hangers Will Help Utilize Every Bit of Space Make use of every nook and cranny. Even your cabinet doors. Hang this wire shelf unit inside your cupboard door. It’s a neat place to store chopping boards, washcloths, and products if you need to. Find it on Amazon

These Hooks Will Give You Extra Hanging Space These hooks can attach inside or beneath cupboards for extra hanging space. While they can hold quite heavy items, they don’t cause damage to walls. They can be stuck on smooth surfaces like tiles, glass, mirrors, plastic, and painted wood. So great if you’re in a rental. Find it on Amazon

You’ll Use This 6-in-1 Spoon Every Time You Cook This six-in-one spoon can separate eggs and be used as a whisk, slotted spoon, and colander for tiny portions of short pasta. It works as a potato, avocado masher, garlic grinder or siphons from excess oil or pan water. It’s the tool you will use every time you cook. Find it on Amazon

This Collapsible Microwave Food Cover is Also a Colander Too It might seem simple, but this vented microwave cover will stop food splatter from decorating your microwave. It’s a pretty grim task to clean out dried remnants from the microwave, so save yourself a job by putting one of these over your food while you cook. We love it because not only is it collapsible for easy storage, but it also can act as a colander too. Find it on Amazon

These Motion-Sensor Lights Will Let You See What You’re Doing Each bar comes with ten super-bright LED lights, and they’re battery-operated and will click on whenever the infrared sensor picks up on someone moving. These motion-sensor lights can be stuck anywhere with its powerful strip. They’re great for over countertop space or even in your kitchen cupboards. Find it on Amazon

Game-Changing Under-Shelf Baskets Optimize Empty Space Make the most of your space with these under-shelf baskets. Unlike most models, this one comes with removable hooks so you can configure how it works best for you. This ensures you’re using all the available space and can be used in cabinets. It’s easy to assemble, and you don’t need fancy tools. Find it on Amazon

Make the Most of this Epic Food Prep Station This is an epic food prep station. The bamboo cutting board has easy-to-use grater and slicer blades and what they call a ‘juice groove’ to stop messy spills. This chopping board comes complete with storage, where you can collect your sliced food. Find it on Amazon

This Tiny Coffee Maker Will Make You a Great Cup You don’t have to spend a fortune on a good cup of coffee. This one-scoop, one-cup coffee maker will do the job. We love that it fits a tall, reusable flask and a standard mug. It also eliminates the need for filters as it has a dishwasher-safe reusable basket. Find it on Amazon

This Clever Colander Expands and Sits Over the Sink A colander can be an annoying kit in the kitchen as they’re so challenging to store, but not anymore. This is an over-the-sink expandable colander. You size it up to fit your sink, and then you can easily strain your pasta, veggies, or rice. You can also wash your fruit in it or even dry a few dishes. Find it on Amazon

These Hammocks are a Fun Place to Store Your Fruit Fruit baskets are great if you’ve got a big table or breakfast bar to keep it on, but if you’re lacking in that department, why not try these hanging fruit hammocks? You can attach them beneath your cupboards to keep apples, bananas, and more. Find it on Amazon

This Roll-Up Dish Rack Will Save So Much Space This roll-up dish drying rack will get you out of a pickle when you need to dry dishes, defrost food, or pop something hot down. You can just roll it and tidy it away once you’re finished, and it won’t take up too much space. This comes in black or gray. Find it on Amazon

This is a One Stop Shop For Kitchen Tools Keep your peeler, bottle opener, grater, and even pizza cutter together with this stackable design. They come as a set of five in baby blue and are small enough to take camping too. Find it on Amazon

Store Lids With This Must-Have Organizer When trying to keep everything tidy and add meal prep into the mix, how do you spend most of the time looking for the right lid? You can end all of that with a lid organizer. This will keep your lids in one place and size order if you wish while you stack the bottom half. It will no longer be your storage cabinet of doom. Find it on Amazon

Protect Surfaces With These Foldable Trivets Protect countertop surfaces using hot pots and pans with these foldable silicone trivets. This multi-colored five-pack adds a bit of fun to any kitchen, but they’re practical, too, as they fold neatly for storage. Find it on Amazon

This Set of Shelves Will Tidy Up the Countertop Create more space on your countertop with these shelves. This set of two kitchen shelves offers an expandable or stackable space to store your goods. They could even work in your bathroom or vanity if you like them. Find it on Amazon

This Foldable Ironing Table is Such a Space Saver If you have to store your ironing table in the kitchen because you don’t have much space, this foldable ironing table is a great solution. While compact, it still has space to rest your iron during use and comes with a mounting hook. Find it on Amazon

You’ll Wonder How You Lived Without This Drying Rack Drying racks have evolved, and you won’t be able to go back after this two-tier metal organizer. It creates enough space to dry up after a dinner party, and it’s even got hooks for you to hang cooking utensils or dishcloths. There’s even a separate space for mugs. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Let Your Whisk Get in the Way Again When you’re trying to shut your utensils drawer, but it just won’t go in, it’s usually the whisk getting in the way, right? Problem solved. This whisk twists flat when you no longer need it. It also has its uses when it’s flat, as it’s perfect for folding and ballooning. Find it on Amazon

This Spice Rack Sticks Onto the Fridge This magnetic rack may be a solution for anyone lacking counter space. It even has rounded edges for added safety. You can attach it to your refrigerator to store spices, kitchen towels, and condiments. Find it on Amazon

These Spice Steps Will Tidy Up Your Cabinets and Make Cooking Easier We love these spice steps that make it clearer to see precisely what you need when you need it. It comes as a pack of two and makes light work of your cabinets, so you don’t have to go sifting and using up valuable cooking time. They’re also deep enough to hold soup cans and sauce jars. Find it on Amazon