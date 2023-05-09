The Most Popular Amazon Kitchen Products Everyone’s Talking About

Amazon has become the go-to destination for many home cooks and chefs when it comes to finding kitchen products. Some Amazon kitchen products have gained a reputation for being must-haves due to their high quality, innovative features, and convenience. From top-of-the-line cookware to small appliances and gadgets, these products have received thousands of positive reviews and are highly recommended by experts and customers alike. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a beginner cook, these products have everyone talking and are worth considering to elevate your culinary game and make your time in the kitchen more enjoyable.

This Wonder Spoon You Will Use Every Time You Cook This miracle gadget is called a ‘wonder spoon.’ This six-in-one spoon can separate eggs and be used as a whisk, slotted spoon, and colander for tiny portions of short pasta. It even works as a potato, avocado masher, garlic grinder or siphons off excess oil or water from a pan. It’s the tool you will use every time you cook. Find it on Amazon

This Rotating Colander Drain Basket Cleans Veggies Remembering to wash fruits and veggies before consumption is essential, and this colander drain basket makes the whole process much more manageable. It has a unique, rotating design that fully drains out the water. Find it on Amazon

This Magnetic Shelf Will Look Like It’s Part of the Stove This magnetic silicone shelf fits on top of most stoves and looks like it’s integrated once held in place. It has three dividers for different areas for oils, seasoning, condiments, and more. Don’t leave any area redundant, including on top of your cooker. Find it on Amazon

This Easy Grater is a Huge Helper This multifunctional Easy Grater grates and shreds herbs, spices, garlic, and more. All the user has to do is rotate the grater, and it does all the hard work. Find it on Amazon

This Foldable Dining Table Has Hidden Storage This foldable dining table also has secret storage. The four-table table sits on wheels, so it can be moved out if you need more space or locked into position. It has a foldable design to store neatly but doubles as a writing desk. We love the inside shelves too. Find it on Amazon

This Bamboo Cutting Board Makes an Epic Food Prep Station This is an epic food prep station. The bamboo cutting board has easy-to-use grater and slicer blades and what they call a ‘juice groove’ to stop messy spills. This chopping board comes complete with storage, where you can collect your sliced food. If you’re not eating it straightaway you can cover it with one of the silicone lids which will keep it airtight. Find it on Amazon

This Peeler Hurts Hands Less Peeling potatoes and other veggies is such a slog. And it can start to hurt hands using traditional peelers. But with this PalmPeeler, fingers don’t get tired and peeling feels much more straightforward. Find it on Amazon

The Ceramic Grater This Advanced Ceramic Grater is great for mincing ginger, garlic, and onion to inject serious flavor into dishes. There’s no need to get fancier than this. This simple tool works well. Find it on Amazon

This Silicone Mat Will Protect Your Counter Tops After washing dishes, don’t let the wet scourer sit on the side festering. You can now install this silicone drip catcher with two funnels for the water to drip into the sink and stop it from collecting. It’s so wide you can leave your hand soap on it, a scourer, or just air-dry kitchenware when you need it. It’s super-handy and will keep your counter looking good. Find it on Amazon

Never Eat Mushy Spaghetti Again When You’ve Got Mr Al Dente Everybody loves pasta, but not everybody can cook it. It’s simple enough, but getting it al dente proves a challenge for many. Al Dente needs to be placed on the edge of the pot, and then he casts a line or two to reveal if the pasta is ready. This little guy will now be the chief pasta tester in your house. Find it on Amazon

This All-in-One Chopper is a Lazy Cook Dream Chop, slice, and dice quickly and easily with the Mueller Pro-Series All-in-One. This item has gone viral on TikTok as the ultimate tool for cutting down on prep time. Find it on Amazon

This Chicken Shredder Makes Dinner Quick This fun-to-use chicken shredder is excellent for sandwiches and tacos. This tool works so much better than using forks and does a way better job. Find it on Amazon

This Collapsible Microwave Food Cover is Also a Colander Too It might seem simple, but this vented microwave cover will stop food splatter from decorating your microwave. It’s a pretty grim task to clean out dried remnants from the microwave, so save yourself a job by putting one of these over your food while you cook. We love it because not only is it collapsible for easy storage, but it also can act as a colander too. Find it on Amazon

Organize the Broom Cupboard With This Holder If you install this broom holder, you won’t have any more wrestling matches with your broom handle, mops, or yard equipment. This clips your cleaning tools into place, gets them off the floor and secures them so they don’t fall over the place. This also comes with handy hooks for you to hang towels, gloves, and more. Find it on Amazon

This Grease Jar Will Help You Keep Your Drains Clear This ceramic pot, which is helpfully labeled ‘grease,’ has been created to pour and store cooking grease. Don’t let fat and grease collect in your drains; swap the makeshift containers you’ve been using and instead have a dedicated zone to collect that grease. It comes with a stainless steel mesh strainer and a pour spout to make life easier. We love that it comes in six colors, so you can choose one to fit your kitchen aesthetic. Find it on Amazon

You Need These Under-the-Sink Sliding Shelves The cupboard under the sink has been a place to avoid for a long time. It’s often cluttered, and reaching products at the back can be challenging. These under-the-sink organizers come with a sliding shelf that brings your products to you, making life much easier. Find it on Amazon

This Bread Maker is Such a Cool Addition to the Kitchen Nothing is better than freshly baked bread, but most of us do not have the time or patience to make bread at home. However, with a bread maker, getting fresh bread is super easy. The machine mixes and bakes the bread all in one compartment. Find it on Amazon

Roll With This Storage Cart That Can Fit in the Gap If you want to maximize every inch of space in your kitchen, this rolling storage cart will help you do that. This could be a good solution if you’ve got a four-inch gap between your kitchen cupboards and appliances. It has three tiers and is on wheels, so it is easy to roll. Find it on Amazon

The Rice Cooker Cooking rice on the stove is not very easy. It should be, but somehow it always comes out gummy or undercooked. That’s why it’s 100% worth it to invest in an excellent rice cooker like this Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker. Find it on Amazon

The Timer This Mushroom-Shaped Mechanical Kitchen Timer will ensure that those brownies do not burn this time around. The timer can be set for an hour, so even longer cooks can be accounted for. Find it on Amazon

Stack Appliances to Create More Countertop Space Rather than let your appliances absorb all of your countertop space so there’s not much room to cook, you could instead stack them. This expandable microwave shelf could also be home to your toaster, air fryer, and slower cooker if needed. It’s even got hooks on the side for hanging utensils. Find it on Amazon

These Cabinet Door Hangers Will Help Utilize Every Bit of Space Make use of every nook and cranny. Even your cabinet doors. Hang this wire shelf unit inside your cupboard door. It’s a neat place to store chopping boards, washcloths, and products if you need to. Find it on Amazon

This Corn Stripper Will Remove Kernels for You If you’re trying to look after your teeth or simply want corn kernels rather than the corn on the cob, this corn stripper will come in handy. Pop the case around the ears and twist it while pushing down the cob; the kernels will soon collect. Find it on Amazon

Get More Space With These Silicone Bags You Can Use Forever So everyone is into storage containers, but they can be big and bulky even if there’s not much in them. We’ve found these leakproof silicone bags that are much more flexible. They’re incredibly versatile and can be stored in the freezer or thrown into a microwave. What’s best is that you can keep reusing them. Find it on Amazon

This Space-Saving Measuring Set Will Help You Become a Pro Baker If you’re serious about baking, you can turn pro with this measuring set. You won’t have to guess what an eighth is again. It also comes with two adjustable cups, a 1/2 cup scoop, a tablespoon, and a teaspoon. It’s a great space saver too. Find it on Amazon

Protect Surfaces With These Foldable Trivets Protect countertop surfaces using hot pots and pans with these foldable silicone trivets. This multi-colored five-pack adds a bit of fun to any kitchen, but they’re practical, too, as they fold neatly for storage. Find it on Amazon

The Vacuum Sealing System This NutriChef Automatic Vacuum Air Sealing System is the ultimate way to save meat for longer. It helps to ensure it stays fresh in the freezer for longer. This is also a great way to inject flavor into meat and veggies more quickly. Find it on Amazon

This Set of Shelves Will Tidy Up the Countertop Create more space on your countertop with these shelves. This set of two kitchen shelves offers an expandable or stackable space to store your goods. They could even work in your bathroom or vanity if you like them. Find it on Amazon

These Spice Steps Will Tidy Up Your Cabinets and Make Cooking Easier We love these spice steps that make it clearer to see precisely what you need when you need it. It comes as a pack of two and makes light work of your cabinets, so you don’t have to go sifting and using up valuable cooking time. They’re also deep enough to hold soup cans and sauce jars. Find it on Amazon

Effortlessly Add Flavor With This Auto-Measuring Spice Carousel If you’re an efficient cook in the kitchen, this auto-measure spice carousel will set your heart on fire. It can hold up to 12 spices and be fitted to suspend from cabinets to take up less countertop space or left on the side and double stack. You can still shake or free pour from your selected spice canister or turn the dial to auto-measure out a quarter teaspoon. Find it on Amazon

Keep Clean Up Quick With These Silicone Air Fryer Liners Some people hate cooking, and some people hate cleaning. Lucky for both parties, these silicone air fryer liners help with both. The liners can go right in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Find it on Amazon

This Air Fryer Cheat Sheet Will Save You Time ‘How long will that take in an air fryer?’ This is a constant question we have. Some packaging now includes how long it will take in an air fryer, but not everything. This magnetic cheat sheet can be stuck on your fridge for a glance. From flank steak to lobster tails, this handy list marks out how much time, what mode, and what temperature to get the tastiest result. Find it on Amazon

This Spice Rack Sticks Onto the Fridge This magnetic rack may be a solution for anyone lacking counter space. It even has rounded edges for added safety. You can attach it to your refrigerator to store spices, kitchen towels, and condiments. Find it on Amazon

Game-Changing Under-Shelf Baskets Optimize Empty Space Make the most of your space with these under-shelf baskets. Unlike most models, this one comes with removable hooks so you can configure how it works best for you. This ensures you’re using all the available space and can be used in cabinets. It’s easy to assemble, and you don’t need fancy tools. Find it on Amazon

These Hooks Will Give You Extra Hanging Space These hooks can attach inside or beneath cupboards for extra hanging space. While they can hold quite heavy items, they don’t cause damage to walls. They can be stuck on smooth surfaces like tiles, glass, mirrors, plastic, and painted wood. So great if you’re in a rental. Find it on Amazon

This Roll-Up Dish Rack Will Save So Much Space This roll-up dish drying rack will get you out of a pickle when you need to dry dishes, defrost food, or pop something hot down. You can just roll it and tidy it away once you’re finished, and it won’t take up too much space. This comes in black or gray. Find it on Amazon

The Rotary Cheese Grater Grating cheese on a box cheese grater can take so long and requires serious grip strength. But this Rotary Cheese Grater makes grating large amounts of cheese quick and pain-free. And there’s no risk of cutting a finger. Find it on Amazon

Do it All With This One Breakfast Maker Station This GreenLife 3-in-1 Breakfast Maker Station turns cooking breakfast from a total slog to one of the most manageable tasks. The machine cooks all the different elements in one convenient place. Find it on Amazon

The Torch Expand the repertoire of tools in the kitchen with this Culinary Cooking Torch. This tool is often thought of for crème brûlée, but it can also be used to get a sear on meat and for other baking purposes. Find it on Amazon

This Pan Is Designed Just For Melting Cheese You might be sorry that we’ve introduced you to this cheese pan. It’s specifically designed to melt cheese on the grill in just a few minutes. Some reviewers are using it on the stovetop too. This cheese melt pan will be a massive hit and comes with its own spatula, so it’s easy to get every morsel off. Everything will be coated with melted cheese before you know it. Find it on Amazon

This Soft Serve Maker Has Scored Over 12,000 Five Stars Don’t let fruit go to waste anymore, as you can now create a healthy alternative to ice cream with this soft serve maker. It comes with 36 recipes if you need some inspiration. You can pop bananas and other fruit into the freezer, and then when you want to use them, let them thaw for about 10 minutes before throwing them into the machine. ‘I was pleasantly surprised by the ease of using it and the simplicity of cleaning it.’ one five-star reviewer shared. Find it on Amazon

Toaster S’mores Requires No Fires Cheat the campfire experience with this Toaster S’mores contraption. It gets put into a standard toaster and produces gooey and delicious s’mores in no time. Find it on Amazon

This Flower Funnel Looks So Cool One of the best things about the internet is finding more unique versions of simple tools. This flower funnel is one of those items—a classic kitchen tool with a leveled-up appearance. Find it on Amazon

This Divided Frying Pan Cooks the Whole Meal in One Place Only dirty one pan when using this divided frying pan. Each element stays in its compartment, so the foods don’t mix. This means the whole meal can be cooked in just one pan. Find it on Amazon

This is a One Stop Shop For Kitchen Tools Keep your peeler, bottle opener, grater, and even pizza cutter together with this stackable design. They come as a set of five in baby blue and are small enough to take camping too. Find it on Amazon

This Clever Colander Expands and Sits Over the Sink A colander can be an annoying kit in the kitchen as they’re so challenging to store, but not anymore. This is an over-the-sink expandable colander. You size it up to fit your sink, and then you can easily strain your pasta, veggies, or rice. You can also wash your fruit in it or even dry a few dishes. Find it on Amazon

Get Scrambled Eggs Without Cracking the Shell This is actually wild. This device allows you to make scrambled eggs without even breaking the shell. Then guests get the pleasure of the grand unveiling when peeling the shell. Find it on Amazon

This Air Fryer Is Also a Pizza Oven This air fryer is also a pizza oven. It comes with ten preset functions that include preheating, air frying, pizza, air roasting, and even bagel, as well as more standard features. As it also acts as a toaster, this cooker will save you countertop space even if it can toast up to nine slices of bread. That’s a whole load of toast. One five-star fan shared: ‘I cooked a whole pizza in this thing, which turned out better than any other microwave oven I owned!’ Find it on Amazon

Popcorn is the Perfect Treat Level up the home movie night experience with this Micro-Pop Popper. Freshly popped kernels are much better, and the toppings can be changed and personalized to flavor preferences. Find it on Amazon

This Cordless Mini Food Chopper Cuts Down on Prep Time Mince and dice up veggies quickly with this mini food chopper. This takes all that annoying chopping time and dramatically cuts down on it, so the time from prep to eating is much shorter. Find it on Amazon

You’ll Wonder How You Lived Without This Drying Rack Drying racks have evolved, and you won’t be able to go back after this two-tier metal organizer. It creates enough space to dry up after a dinner party, and it’s even got hooks for you to hang cooking utensils or dishcloths. There’s even a separate space for mugs. Find it on Amazon