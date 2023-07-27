uncover the surprising amazon home gems that are trending now

When it comes to home décor and unique finds, Amazon has become a surprising treasure trove. Unveiling an eclectic collection of trending home gems, this curated compilation is sure to leave you in awe. Prepare to be amazed as we take you on a journey of discovery, showcasing an array of unexpected and stylish products that you might never have imagined were available on Amazon. From innovative gadgets that enhance everyday living to chic décor pieces that add flair to your space, each find promises to be a pleasant revelation. Whether you’re an interior enthusiast or simply seeking to revamp your living space, get ready to be pleasantly surprised by these trending home gems from Amazon

This Reversible Throw Can Change With Your Mood Who says you can't change up the color scheme of your bedroom at a moment's notice? This stunning throw has a reversible design, meaning you can flip it over to enjoy a new pop of color whenever you feel like it. Plus, it's made from 100 percent cotton and is so soft to the touch.

Kick Back and Relax in This Rocking Recliner Rock your way into a serene summer in this rocking recliner chair. This spa-grade lounger is ideal for soaking in the sun. Made from robust acacia wood, enjoy style and function, perfect by the patio or poolside. Relax comfortably with plush cushions and endless indulgence.

Tap Into #comfortcore with This Epic Cloud Couch When it comes to #comfortcore, there's nothing better than boucle. Take a seat on this curved boucle sofa with a chaise lounge for maximum relaxation. The two-piece sectional looks like a streamlined dream cloud and is a must for any living area. Comfort is key with high-resilience padding and four throw pillows to boot. Your sofa should be more than just a piece of furniture; it's a sanctuary for relaxation.

Get This Sky Lite TikTok is crazy about the Sky Lite! It's an LED laser that projects the night sky not just on the ceiling but all over the room. It's a simple way to add a little something extra to your spaces, great for kids, and the buttons allow you to cycle through different light effects and levels of brightness.

These Linen Sheets Will Have You Turning Your Back on Cotton We love this linen bed set. Made from 100% French linen, the set includes a deep pocket fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. Keeping you warm and cozy while also regulating your temperature in summer. Plus, it gets softer after each wash. One customer even proclaimed: 'No more cotton sheets!' Just wash before use for the best feel – these sheets are game-changers!

This Futon Sofa Isn't Your Mother's Futon We all remember the crusty old futon we had growing up. But this futon isn't the same one your family had when you were growing up. This futon marries style and functionality with gorgeous velvet upholstery that brings up feelings of Mid-Century Modern decor and absolute comfort.

This Dining Table is Ideal for Tight Spaces This extendable table is perfect for smaller spaces or apartments. It can comfortably seat four people but is easy to fold away and store. It has four chairs that can be folded and easily stored on the table. Ideal for those nights when you want to entertain.

Add Color To Your Home With A Large Rug The Boho-style of this large area rug is so on trend and it's such great value for money. It has a non-slip backing to ensure it stays firmly in place and customers say the design is so versatile for any interior taste.

This Super Soft Blanket Will Win You Style Points Get cozy with this faux cashmere blanket. Its color block design is perfect for wrapping up, staying warm, or layering on your sofa. With six color combinations, you're sure to find your favorite. One five-star reviewer said, "This blanket is super soft and the perfect size for my bed."

Don't Miss Out on This Amazon Basics Recycled Planter Whether you've got a green thumb or TikTok has just convinced you that you should start a garden, this Amazon Basics recycled wooden planter is a great option for you. It's so easy to use and gives you all the space you need to start a small garden in your backyard. The steel legs and frame make it resistant to all sorts of weather and the removable plastic liner keeps everything clean and contained.

Adding Plants To Your Home Adds Calm The green color of plants has been found to be healing and calming. Plus, real plants have also been shown to improve the air quality. And this three-tier stand is such a great way to display them and also add some character to a neglected corner of your home.

This Statement Lamp Adds A Pop Of Color To Your Home If you're nervous to paint a wall, try adding color with some statement accessories. This lamp is such a unique design and so affordable. The stacked stone design is such an eye-catching feature and the subtle pop of pink will brighten up any space.

These Rechargeable Wall Lights Will Change Your House A super easy way to upgrade your home is by using these battery-operated wall sconces. They're easy to attach and can be attached pretty much anywhere in your home. Since there are no cords or cables to deal with, you can use these in any room, even old rooms without wall plugs (they're a thing, trust us!).

This Magnetic Shelf is a Simple Way to Add Storage This magnetic shelf attaches so quickly to the back of your stove, meaning you don't have to worry about a complicated installation or drilling. It provides the perfect storage for your herbs, spices and any seasoning. Customers say the magnets are so strong you don't have to worry about slipping.

These Wall Sconces Don't Require Drilling If you want to add light to a room but don't want to worry about wiring, these wall sconces attach with an adhesive back, and the lights are battery-operated. They're ideal for placing over your bed or even a reading book in your home.

These Wine Glasses Make a Statement It's not easy to find elegant, stylish wine glasses that can make a bold statement. This set of gorgeous wine glasses come in beautiful, pale, neutral colors that can stand out beautifully in your kitchen whether you're storing them in glass-front cabinets or you're leaving them set out on your dining room table.

This Modern Velvet Chair is a TikTok Secret TikTok has a few well-kept secrets, but we've managed to dig around enough to find a few, and this gorgeous, modern velvet chair is one of them. This Prime Day, be sure to add this chair with the included ottoman to your cart. It's not going to be around for long!

This Accent Chair is 'Extremely Comfortable' and People Love It Check out SPY's fave accent chair. It may not be the most practical choice, but it's sure to make a statement. Plus it's super comfy – one cust rated it "like laying on a soft cloud!" Glam up your space with this stunning pick.

People Love This Spacious Sofa Relax and unwind on this cozy sofa that has simple, clean lines. It's got short backrests but is quite spacious to curl up on or entertain. Five-star raters love it and agree it's a bargain, as one put it: 'The most nice looking and comfy couch ever! A dupe for other $3k couches.'

You'll Love Sitting on These Bar Stools Indulge in the blissful experience of breakfasting on mid-century-style bar stools. Unlike most, these have extra plush cushioned seats, ensuring divine comfort. Available in black, gray, or light beige, these stools complement every taste. Glide into maximum relaxation with their high wingback – just what the doctor ordered!

TikTok Recommends This Beautiful Bench Any room could really use a gorgeous bench. They're honestly more decor than they are seating, but they can work as both! That's why on Prime Day you should consider adding this gorgeous velvet bench. You could even use it as some extra storage, stacking up clean laundry that's ready to be put away.

This Prime Day, Add a Little Art to Your Home It can be hard to find quality art that's going to look gorgeous in your home and adds a little extra, simple class and style without breaking the bank. Grab this framed Matisse print this Prime Day to add something special to your home, no matter what room you wind up putting it in.

These Wall Lights Are Truly Something Special These gold wall lights can be mounted to the wall vertically or horizontally and when lit up, the crystal bubble design creates a gorgeous speckled display on the walls. Such an elegant choice for your bathroom or vanity.

This Two-Tier Organizer Has Such A Retro Feel The green translucent design of this organizer feels very vintage. The drawers pull out to help you access what you need and for less than 30 dollars, it's an elegant way to display your make-up or beauty products.

This Braided Wool Runner is a Showstopper for the Hallway Undoubtedly an investment piece, this braided wool rug's off-white color can be a neutral foundation to bring any room's vibe together without overwhelming it. Shedding is common with wool, so regular vacuuming on top and beneath is recommended. For additional comfort, pair this simple yet stunning runner with a pad.

A Stylish Sofa Bed Is A Must For House Guests Amazon is known for having some incredible homeware brands and Novogratz is highly-regarded as one of the best for furniture that's stylish, yet affordable. This velvet sofa bed is such a worthwhile investment. The design is so on trend and it doubles up as an extra place to sleep when guests come to stay.

Lighting Strips Easily Elevate Your Home If you want a quick and easy way to upgrade your kitchen lighting without the need for a drill or wiring, these strip lights are perfect. They easily attach to the underneath of your cabinets and there's even a sensor motion which activates when it senses someone nearby. The lights take three hours to fully charge and can last up to 30 days on motion sensor mode or five to ten hours on constant.

This Woven Basket is an Aesthetic Storage Option Avoiding clutter can be tricky, but this woven basket is spacious, and the attractive design suits almost any home decor. It's perfect for storing blankets or even kids' toys.

This Retro Cube Bookshelf Really Ties a Room Together Add storage and dimension to your spaces and tie the decor of your room together with this mid-century modern cube bookshelf TikTok loves. There are seven different shelves in different sizes, and each shelf can hold up to 35 pounds for maximum storage. It's functional style, and that's the name of the game.

This Industrial Bookshelf Makes a Statement You don't have to worry about what the rest of your decor looks like when you've got this beautiful statement bookshelf. It's modern, it's industrial, it's chic. It's just the thing you need to really set your home apart from all the others without having to spend an arm and a leg on fancy decor.

On Prime Day You've Got to Run to Get This Towel Warmer You really don't want to miss this beautiful towel warmer. Sure, it's not technically decor, but if we let TikTok decorate our spaces, they would absolutely include this warmer! It offers rapid heat (up to temperature in one minute) and can heat your towels for up to an hour – that's a long shower!

Upgrade Your Bathroom with This LED Bathroom Mirror TikTok is all about the upgrades we can make to our homes, in big and little ways. That's why this LED bathroom mirror is on this Prime Day list. Because it's anti-fog and shatterproof, it's the perfect mirror for your family bathroom. It's going to hold up to all sorts of little hands and big accidents.

Swap Out Your Old Bathmat For This Stone Design This stone bathmat could be the ideal alternative to your traditional cotton version. It absorbs water but is so fast-drying. It's easy to clean but not needed as the stone is resistant to mold or bad odor.

These Wall Scones Are Ideal For Renters These lights are perfect for renters as they're battery-operated and can attach to the wall with the adhesive backing. The LED light stick attaches to the base with magnets, which means you can remove and use as a handheld device when needed. The lights have various different brightness modes, include night light which emits such a soft glow.

This Rod Allows You to Hang Curtains If you're not keen on making holes in your walls or have a rental, this gold rod will allow you to hang curtains without drilling. The rod has an adjustable length from 24 to 36 inches, and the reviews say it's ideal for withstanding thicker fabrics.

Upgrade Your Kitchen With Peel And Stick Tiles If you're renting or simply don't want to make any expensive changes to your home, peel and stick tiles are an easy way to make a big change. Just make sure the surface is clean and free from grease or dirt and the strong adhesive backing will hold them in place.

This Rug Fits the Bill Elevate the comfort level in your living space with this luxury area rug. Despite its lightweight design, it can withstand heavy traffic areas around the home for families with kids and pets. The rug flaunts a subtle ombre pattern that adds a distinctive touch to your décor without being too overpowering.

This Can Organizer for Effortless Beverage Access If you are short on space in your refrigerator, this can organizer is a worthwhile investment. It is so space-saving, and the design means a new one can automatically roll to the front when you take one out. Customers insist it's foolproof to install and so easy to clean.

Achieve a Clutter-Free Living Space with This Bamboo Cabinet This versatile bamboo cabinet brightens up any room with its unique design, displaying your favorite decor while concealing essentials. The sturdy bamboo construction resists wear and remains smooth, even in humid conditions, while its slim profile saves floor space. It even doubles as a side table, entryway cupboard, or kitchen storage.

Serve Up Delicious Dinners With This Famous Cat Iron Cookware Arguably one of the world's most famous cookware brands, Le Creuset is a high-end purchase worth every dollar. Loved by generations of families and some of the world's most famous chefs, the retro design will look incredible in your kitchen and the enameled cast iron means it will last and last.

A Console Table Offers An Instant Makeover Want to add some personality to your hallway or some flair to an empty space in your home? A console table is a great for revamping a room without taking up too much space. This wood and steel design has a really industrial-style feel to it and reviews say it's well worth the money.

A Ladder Shelving Unit Is Modern And Practical Ladder

Embrace Simplicity with These Rattan Trays These decorative rattan trays are crafted with natural wood to bring your space a fresh and airy ambiance. Ideal for your budget-friendly summer home makeover. Multi-functional, it can be used as a coffee table, ottoman tray, vanity tray, or fruit basket. Its charm lies in its versatility, marked by a rustic design that flawlessly pulls the whole look together. Find it on Amazon

Light Up Your Bedroom with a Cage Lamp This simple wire frame lamp is an excellent addition to your side tables. The lamp has a cage-style base with a linen lampshade that gently diffuses light throughout the room. It also comes with the option of a gold base if you prefer. Find it on Amazon

Who Says Dishes Can’t Be Decor? No one, that’s who! And when you have gorgeous dishes like these, you’re going to want to display them like they’re decorations. This 16-piece dish service is made from glazed stoneware to offer you the durability you’re looking for in a dish set. And it’s even microwave and dishwasher-safe! Be sure to grab them this Prime Day. Find it on Amazon

Add Natural Elegance with Rattan Storage Baskets Handwoven with care, these rattan storage baskets combine function with coastal charm. The white-wash color and natural material match any decor. With generous storage capacity, decluttering becomes a breeze. These baskets blend style and practicality for your desired light, airy interior. Find it on Amazon

Your Kitchen Deserves This Toaster This modern toaster has taken social media by storm. It’s high-tech and allows you to choose the food you’re toasting and even select your desired level of crispiness. Find it on Amazon

This Couch Tray Will Become Your TV Bingeing Buddy The silicone design of this tray ensures it stays in firm place and the cup holder provides the perfect place for your beverage without the fear of spills. There’s also space for your phone or remote controls. Find it on Amazon

Add Summer Colors with This Area Rug An area rug is more than just decor; it’s a statement of style. The vibrant vintage throw design adds color to any room, making it feel lighter and more lively. Easy to maintain with its machine-washable feature and non-slip design, this rug also promises safety in your home. Plus, its soft and dense craftsmanship guarantees durability and less lint resistance. This elegant rug gives your home a stylish, budget-friendly makeover. Find it on Amazon

This Vase Will Get a Lot of Compliments Quirk up your space with this unique acrylic book vase. Its transparent structure is alluring, and the slender design gives the impression of a book. Whether you’re in the mood for some flowers or an unoccupied vase, it works well either way. Find it on Amazon

These Mid-Century Modern Chairs Make a Statement It might seem silly, but your chairs really should make a statement! They don’t just hold you; they’re also part of your home decor, so they’ve got to look as fantastic as the rest of your house. These Mid-Century Modern chairs come in a set of two. You don’t want to miss them this Prime Day. Find it on Amazon

Set the Mood with This Sleek Floor Lamp You will barely notice this sleek lamp with five brightness options to set the perfect mood. No need to get up to switch it up. The added convenience of a remote allows for easy adjustment. According to a reviewer who gave it five stars, “This lamp is a beautiful addition to my home and has undoubtedly made my daily routine more comfortable and enjoyable”. Find it on Amazon

This Persian Rug Will Lift Any Space Rugs add a sense of decor and warmth to a home, and this Persian style is so on trend. It also comes in various sizes, from small runners to large-area rugs. Perfect for any home. Find it on Amazon

This Beautiful Wall Mirror Is a TikTok Favorite It’s not easy to find beautiful mirrors at a good price point, that’s why this Kate and Laurel Arendahl arch mirror. It brings some Renaissance elegance to any space with the ornate frame and the metal keyhole hangers in the back means you can attach them securely to the wall quickly and easily. Find it on Amazon

Transform a Dull Mantle with This Purse Vase Breathe new life into any dull mantle with this purse vase. The vase is carefully crafted from durable, transparent glass, making it the perfect standalone piece or a stunning home for your favorite blossoming blooms. For a beach-inspired touch, add stones, shells, or sand to the bottom of the vase. It’s a simple yet elegant way to add extra texture and a touch of the coast to your decor. Find it on Amazon

This Stone Lain Brighton Dinnerware Set Is Bold and Beautiful This dinnerware set might look like it’s made of marble, but it’s actually made from porcelain. Some of your favorite TikTokers are featuring these dishes in their latest “Day in My Life” videos, and because they’re durable, dishwasher, and microwave safe, they’re perfect for serving an entire family. Find it on Amazon

Get a New Splashback with This Peel and Stick Wallpaper Easily upgrade your home with this peel-and-stick wallpaper. Ideal for renters or those who like to switch up their décor, it doesn’t require any paste or water, and it won’t damage your walls. Smooth out air bubbles with a tool and ask for help if needed. Find it on Amazon

TikTok Loves This Simple Bed Frame TikTok loves flashy stuff, but sometimes they find something simple they really can’t get enough of, like this beautiful bed frame. This easy-to-assemble frame offers wooden slat supports and a fully upholstered mattress foundation so you can ditch the box spring this time around. Find it on Amazon

No One Needs to See Your Litter Boxes Just because you have cats doesn’t mean everyone that walks into your house has to see their litter boxes. This hidden little box shelf doesn’t just hide away the unsightly box, but it also adds more storage space and interest to whatever room you decide to put it in. Enjoy your cat and ignore their litter. Find it on Amazon

Give Your Staircase A Dramatic Makeover With Peel And Stick Tiles Your stairs are often the focal point of your entrance so wow your guests with this transformation. Peel and stick tiles attach easily to any surface and this design is great for using on your steps to make them really stand out. Find it on Amazon

TikTok Loves These Minimalistic Line Pieces There’s never a bad time to add these stunning, minimalistic line pieces to your home. They add a touch of elegance without much effort on your part. Since they come in a four-pack, you can add them all to one room, or you can separate them and add different pieces to different rooms to keep the style flow going throughout the house. Find it on Amazon

Illuminate with These Floor Lamps This modern floor lamp adds a touch of sophistication to any room with its slim, sleek design bound to complement any decor. Its adjustable brightness feature is perfect for anyone looking to cater the ambiance to their mood or to match their home interior. Whether you’re into reading, working, or simply looking to brighten up your living space, this lamp has got you covered. Find it on Amazon

Get These TikTok Famous Candles Harlem Candle Co. is a Black-owned candle company creating the most incredible scents and high-quality candles out there. Do yourself a favor this Prime Day and get this Lady Day luxury candle that honors the incomparable Billie Holiday. And once the candles all melted? You can use the gorgeous candle as a glass. Find it on Amazon

This Hand Woven Jute Rug Is Stylish and Durable You want your rugs to be durable so they can stand up to all the traffic they sustain, especially if you’ve got pets. But you also want them to be stylish. This 100% Jute area rug looks sophisticated and interesting without being too over-the-top and because of the neutral color, it can fit seamlessly into any room in the house. Find it on Amazon

Add A Touch Of Magic To Your Walls With These Hangings Wall hangings are such an easy way to add personality and texture to your home and these moon and star designs are really something magical. The macrame design is made from all natural materials and customers say the quality is simply outstanding. Find it on Amazon

Step Up Your Bar Game with This LED Light Display Bring the joy of a cool bar to your home with this LED display. The two-tier shelf is perfect for storing your liquor bottles and has a range of cool colors. Plus, you can control it with the wireless remote. Find it on Amazon

TikTok Is Obsessed with These Shoe Storage Boxes If there’s one thing TikTok knows, it’s storage. TikTok has all the information you could need on storage and what containers you need. That’s why we think you should get these sturdy shoe storage bins this Prime Day. They’re front opening so you can pull your shoes out or put them away in a snap, and they’re clear so you can see just what you’ve got at a glance. Find it on Amazon

Embrace Vibrant Hues with This Wall Art Indulge in the captivating hues of this wall art and infuse your summer decor with abstract sophistication. The design is printed on glass and exudes an upscale air that effortlessly complements the contemporary style of your home, creating an awe-inspiring centerpiece. It’s more than just wall art; it’s a conversational piece that adds a touch of elegance to your decor. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy A Rainbow In Your Home With This Film If you want to add privacy to your home, this film is so easy to apply. The stained window design means that a rainbow of colors will flood into your home when the sun shines, creating the most beautiful light display. And the window film isn’t sticky at all, meaning it won’t leave any residue or damage. Find it on Amazon

Refresh Living Spaces with This Ceramic Planter & Vase Set Enhance any space with this unique ceramic planter and vase set. With its retro look and versatility make it perfect for any room. Whether as a charming centerpiece or elegant table decoration, indulge in the pleasures of indoor gardening with nature’s grace. Find it on Amazon

Light the Room in TikTok’s Favorite: Neon Neon has become super popular in the last few years, but it has never been as easily accessible as it is now! Get this stunning “good vibes” neon sign to not only light up your rooms but also to bring some youthful fun to your otherwise older, more outdated house (don’t worry, we’re all guilty of that!). Find it on Amazon

Redesign Your Living Space with This Nesting Coffee Table Set Add charm to your living space with these budget-friendly nesting coffee tables. Their round, white design brings modern elegance, while their nesting feature saves space when needed. Versatile and perfect for any room, use them to display decor or for functional purposes. Enjoy the convenience and style they offer for a light and airy transformation. Find it on Amazon