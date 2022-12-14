The Ultimate List of Splurge-Worthy But Useful Items That You Didn’t Even Know Existed

We all know that Amazon has the best basics and essential items, but it’s also a great place to get those higher-end products. And in the spirit of the holiday season, it’s time to not only treat the people in our lives but also treat ourselves to some goodies along the way. From a state-of-the-art espresso maker to an infrared sauna to a dog camera, this list has everything needed to downright spoil every single person.

Bring the Spa Home With This HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket COURTESY OF AMAZON This unique higherDOSE infrared sauna blanket brings all the amazing qualities of the infrared sauna right into the home in a compact blanket form that can be used anywhere. SPY has tested (and loved) this infrared blanket, and we’ve been singing its praises all year long. We’ve never tried anything quite like it, and it’s a fantastic alternative to the traditional sauna. Find it on Amazon

The Revolution InstaGLO Toaster is a Luxury Toasting Experience COURTESY OF AMAZON This revolution InstaGLO toaster is an elevated toaster that takes the kitchen into the future. It also comes with extra gadgets that fit into the toaster for more cooking opportunities. Find it on Amazon

Listen on the Go With These Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds COURTESY OF AMAZON Everyone needs a good quality pair of earbuds and these Powerbeats pro wireless earbuds are perfect for active people. They wrap around the ear, which can keep them in place during even the toughest workout. Find it on Amazon

Live Luxuriously With This Diptyque Baies Candle COURTESY OF AMAZON Diptyque is known for making high-quality, scented candles that really last. This baies candle has an aromatic berry scent that is perfect to burn when guests come over. Find it on Amazon

This Vitruvi Stone Diffuser is a Smart Way to Add Aroma to the Home COURTESY OF AMAZON This vitruvi stone diffuser in blush is a gorgeous item that adds both aroma and style to the home. So many oil diffusers on the market are a total eyesore, so this one is a great upgrade. Find it on Amazon

Ray-Ban Stories Documents the World Around the Wearer COURTESY OF JOHN VELASCO, SPY.COM Truly capture every minute of an experience with Ray-Ban Stories. These high-tech sunglasses capture both audio and video to lock in those memories. SPY’s tech editor personally tested these smart glasses over a three month period, and he’s absolutely obsessed. Find it on Amazon

The Novation Launchpad Mini Will Unleash an Inner DJ COURTESY OF AMAZON The Novation launchpad mini is a fun way to learn DJing. Parties with friends will never be the same after learning how to rock the beats. Find it on Amazon

Get Fancy With This Baguette Cutting Board COURTESY OF AMAZON This niche baguette cutting board is such a cool way to serve guests freshly baked bread (whether homemade or from the grocery store). Find it on Amazon

The Nori Press is a Great Traveling Product COURTESY OF AMAZON There’s a reason the Nori Press got included on Oprah’s Favorite Things List of 2022. It is a smarter way to keep clothes wrinkle-free while traveling or right before a big event. Find it on Amazon

This NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit is a Skincare Dream COURTESY OF AMAZON This NuFACE MINI+ starter kit is meant to keep skin looking firm and glowy. There are a few different versions of this tool, but this compact version is great for beginners and for traveling. Find it on Amazon

This Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven Will Wow Dinner Guests COURTESY OF AMAZON Take those holiday dinner parties to the next level with the Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven. And no one can complain about the food because each dinner guest can choose their toppings. Find it on Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra is a High-Tech Way to Track Different Lifestyle Data COURTESY OF AMAZON This Apple Watch Ultra takes lifestyle tracking into the future with activity monitoring, sleep monitoring, and keeping the wearer up to date with notifications. In SPY’s product tests, Apple Watches put all other smartwatches to shame, and the Apple Watch Ultra is the most advanced version yet. Find it on Amazon

The De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine Levels up the Kitchen COURTESY OF AMAZON This De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine brews high-quality espresso and has a milk frother for the ultimate coffee shop experience right in the home. Find it on Amazon

The Motli Light is a Great Reusable Lighter COURTESY OF AMAZON Kiss gas lighters goodbye and say hello to the Motli light. This rechargeable lighter even has an LED flashlight which makes it ideal to have on camping trips. Find it on Amazon

This Elchim Healthy Ionic Hair Dryer Helps Keep Hair Shiny COURTESY OF AMAZON This Elchim healthy ionic hair dryer is a high-powered machine that helps to dry hair quickly while still maintaining hair integrity, so that salon-quality blow out is possible in the home. Find it on Amazon

These Stuart Weitzman Women’s Reserve Stretch Suede Boots are a Great Fashion Statement COURTESY OF AMAZON These Stuart Weitzman women’s reserve stretch suede boots are definitely a pricey buy, but the quality and style make up for it in spades. Find it on Amazon

Keep Teeth Clean With This Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush COURTESY OF AMAZON This Philips Sonicare rechargeable electric power toothbrush is a high-powered toothbrush that will help make all those dentist trips so much less painful. Find it on Amazon

Level up With Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold-Pressed Olive Oils COURTESY OF AMAZON There is something extra heavenly about cooking with high-quality ingredients and brightland has taken the olive oil game to the next level. The Artist Capsule comes with four different flavors of premium olive oil that can be used in all different types of recipes. SPY has named this olive oil one of the top Christmas gifts of the year, and it’s another editor-favorite. Find it on Amazon

This Shure MV88+ Video Kit Takes Vlogs to the Next Level COURTESY OF AMAZON With the vice of TikTok, everyone can mimic the professional vlogging and video styles that have been all over the internet. And this Shure MV88+ video kit makes it that much easier. It’s compliant with all smartphones too. Find it on Amazon

The Coravin Pivot is a Must Have for Wine Lovers COURTESY OF AMAZON The Coravin Pivot makes it possible to drink wine without opening up the cork. It’s perfect for people who only want to enjoy one glass of wine at a time. Find it on Amazon

The Costa Brazil Bath Salt Canister is a Major Bath Time Upgrade COURTESY OF AMAZON With all that cold weather outside, we are taking way more baths to keep nice and warm. The Costa Brazil bath salt canister takes those soothing baths to a higher level of luxury. Find it on Amazon

The Tatcha The Starter Ritual Set is a Great Starter Skincare Set COURTESY OF AMAZON This Tatcha The Starter Ritual Set has all the products needed for a start-to-finish facial routine from cleansing to moisturizing, which makes it great for beginner skincare obsessors. Find it on Amazon

This Baloo 100% Cotton Weighted Blanket Doesn’t Make the Sleeper Too Warm COURTESY OF AMAZON Weighted blankets are not only a way to stay warm, but the weight also helps to ease anxiety. This 15-pound Baloo 100% cotton weighted blanket ensures that the sleeper does not get overheated at night, which is a necessity with all that extra weight. Find it on Amazon

Dyson Proves its Worth Once Again COURTESY OF AMAZON We always know we can count on Dyson to deliver high-powered, efficient products, and this Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier is no different. It’s a multipurpose product that can be used all year long, and it’s consistently impressed SPY’s product reviewers over the years. Find it on Amazon

Travel in Style With This Gorgeous Cashmere Wrap Scarf COURTESY OF AMAZON This beautiful White + Warren women’s cashmere travel wrap scarf adds that perfect bit of coziness to every look. It will keep the wearer warm and comfortable even on a long plane ride. Find it on Amazon

This Furbo 360° Dog Camera Keeps an Owner’s Mind at Ease COURTESY OF AMAZON It’s hard to be away from pets, but the Furbo 360° dog camera allows owners to see the dog when leaving the house. It can even dispense treats for the pet via a smartphone app. Find it on Amazon

Stay Comfy All Winter Long With This Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket COURTESY OF AMAZON There’s nothing better than curling up on the couch on a rainy winter day with the family pets watching a great holiday movie. And this sherpa fleece throw blanket is the perfect pairing to that new Netflix holiday movie. Find it on Amazon

Throw a Dinner Party With This Dinnerware Set COURTESY OF AMAZON This fantastic dinnerware set comes with enough items to feed four people. It comes in a bunch of different muted colors that make a great base for a minimalist tablescape. Find it on Amazon

The AstroMaster Newtonian Telescope is Great for Beginners COURTESY OF AMAZON Take a break from Earth and look up to the cosmos with the astroMaster Newtonian telescope. It’s super simple to set up and use, which makes it great for newbies and kids. Find it on Amazon

The iLOLA Tea Disc Essentials Box Set is a Fancy Way to Drink Tea COURTESY OF AMAZON This iLOLA Tea Disc Essentials Box Set comes with loose-leaf tea pressed into discs, which is a convenient way to bring loose-leaf tea on the go. And the stainless steel tumbler is the perfect way to enjoy that fresh tea. Find it on Amazon

The Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite Dpl FaceWare Pro Looks Like it is From the Future COURTESY OF AMAZON This high-tech faceWare pro uses LED lights to help smooth over the complexion. This is an easy thing to add to the skincare routine right before going to bed. This mask has gone hugely viral on TikTok thanks to its futuristic appearance, and in SPY tests, it absolutely lives up to the hype. Find it on Amazon

Gift Something Personal This Year With a Personalized Cutting Board COURTESY OF AMAZON Everyone can get a generic present, but this personalized cutting board takes that hostess gift to the next level. Find it on Amazon

The Original Puffy is Made for the Outdoorsman COURTESY OF AMAZON The original puffy is a super packable and warm blanket that is perfect for outdoor adventures. It’s very lightweight, which is great for taking on that next backpacking trip. Find it on Amazon

This PlantOGram Live Frantoio Olive Tree is Great for Green Thumbs COURTESY OF AMAZON This beautiful PlantOGram live frantoio olive tree is a live plant that ships from Amazon. Amazon keeps upping the level of products it can ship, and we are here for it. Find it on Amazon

The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is a Multi-Purpose Cooker for the Kitchen COURTESY OF AMAZON We are loving the shift from the standard air fryer to a more countertop oven-style model. This Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is modeled more like a mini oven and is a super convenient way to cook up snacks, toast, and other crispy items. SPY recently named this the best smart oven of 2022. Find it on Amazon

This GoRide Electric Skateboard is a Versatile Way to Travel Around COURTESY OF AMAZON This GoRide electric skateboard can be both a regular skateboard and an electric skateboard, so it makes for great transportation in all sorts of environments. It’s a fun and challenging way to get around. Find it on Amazon