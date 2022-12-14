The Ultimate List of Splurge-Worthy But Useful Items That You Didn’t Even Know Existed

We all know that Amazon has the best basics and essential items, but it’s also a great place to get those higher-end products. And in the spirit of the holiday season, it’s time to not only treat the people in our lives but also treat ourselves to some goodies along the way. From a state-of-the-art espresso maker to an infrared sauna to a dog camera, this list has everything needed to downright spoil every single person.
Bring the Spa Home With This HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket
This unique higherDOSE infrared sauna blanket brings all the amazing qualities of the infrared sauna right into the home in a compact blanket form that can be used anywhere. SPY has tested (and loved) this infrared blanket, and we’ve been singing its praises all year long. We’ve never tried anything quite like it, and it’s a fantastic alternative to the traditional sauna.
The Revolution InstaGLO Toaster is a Luxury Toasting Experience
This revolution InstaGLO toaster is an elevated toaster that takes the kitchen into the future. It also comes with extra gadgets that fit into the toaster for more cooking opportunities.
Listen on the Go With These Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Everyone needs a good quality pair of earbuds and these Powerbeats pro wireless earbuds are perfect for active people. They wrap around the ear, which can keep them in place during even the toughest workout.
Live Luxuriously With This Diptyque Baies Candle
Diptyque is known for making high-quality, scented candles that really last. This baies candle has an aromatic berry scent that is perfect to burn when guests come over.
This Vitruvi Stone Diffuser is a Smart Way to Add Aroma to the Home
This vitruvi stone diffuser in blush is a gorgeous item that adds both aroma and style to the home. So many oil diffusers on the market are a total eyesore, so this one is a great upgrade.
Ray-Ban Stories Documents the World Around the Wearer
Truly capture every minute of an experience with Ray-Ban Stories. These high-tech sunglasses capture both audio and video to lock in those memories. SPY’s tech editor personally tested these smart glasses over a three month period, and he’s absolutely obsessed.
The Novation Launchpad Mini Will Unleash an Inner DJ
The Novation launchpad mini is a fun way to learn DJing. Parties with friends will never be the same after learning how to rock the beats.
Get Fancy With This Baguette Cutting Board
This niche baguette cutting board is such a cool way to serve guests freshly baked bread (whether homemade or from the grocery store).
The Nori Press is a Great Traveling Product
There’s a reason the Nori Press got included on Oprah’s Favorite Things List of 2022. It is a smarter way to keep clothes wrinkle-free while traveling or right before a big event.
This NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit is a Skincare Dream
This NuFACE MINI+ starter kit is meant to keep skin looking firm and glowy. There are a few different versions of this tool, but this compact version is great for beginners and for traveling.
This Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven Will Wow Dinner Guests
Take those holiday dinner parties to the next level with the Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven. And no one can complain about the food because each dinner guest can choose their toppings.
The Apple Watch Ultra is a High-Tech Way to Track Different Lifestyle Data
This Apple Watch Ultra takes lifestyle tracking into the future with activity monitoring, sleep monitoring, and keeping the wearer up to date with notifications. In SPY’s product tests, Apple Watches put all other smartwatches to shame, and the Apple Watch Ultra is the most advanced version yet.
The De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine Levels up the Kitchen
This De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine brews high-quality espresso and has a milk frother for the ultimate coffee shop experience right in the home.
The Motli Light is a Great Reusable Lighter
Kiss gas lighters goodbye and say hello to the Motli light. This rechargeable lighter even has an LED flashlight which makes it ideal to have on camping trips.
This Elchim Healthy Ionic Hair Dryer Helps Keep Hair Shiny
This Elchim healthy ionic hair dryer is a high-powered machine that helps to dry hair quickly while still maintaining hair integrity, so that salon-quality blow out is possible in the home.
These Stuart Weitzman Women’s Reserve Stretch Suede Boots are a Great Fashion Statement
These Stuart Weitzman women’s reserve stretch suede boots are definitely a pricey buy, but the quality and style make up for it in spades.
Keep Teeth Clean With This Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush
This Philips Sonicare rechargeable electric power toothbrush is a high-powered toothbrush that will help make all those dentist trips so much less painful.
Level up With Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold-Pressed Olive Oils
There is something extra heavenly about cooking with high-quality ingredients and brightland has taken the olive oil game to the next level. The Artist Capsule comes with four different flavors of premium olive oil that can be used in all different types of recipes. SPY has named this olive oil one of the top Christmas gifts of the year, and it’s another editor-favorite.
This Shure MV88+ Video Kit Takes Vlogs to the Next Level
With the vice of TikTok, everyone can mimic the professional vlogging and video styles that have been all over the internet. And this Shure MV88+ video kit makes it that much easier. It’s compliant with all smartphones too.
The Coravin Pivot is a Must Have for Wine Lovers
The Coravin Pivot makes it possible to drink wine without opening up the cork. It’s perfect for people who only want to enjoy one glass of wine at a time.
The Costa Brazil Bath Salt Canister is a Major Bath Time Upgrade
With all that cold weather outside, we are taking way more baths to keep nice and warm. The Costa Brazil bath salt canister takes those soothing baths to a higher level of luxury.
The Tatcha The Starter Ritual Set is a Great Starter Skincare Set
This Tatcha The Starter Ritual Set has all the products needed for a start-to-finish facial routine from cleansing to moisturizing, which makes it great for beginner skincare obsessors.
This Baloo 100% Cotton Weighted Blanket Doesn’t Make the Sleeper Too Warm
Weighted blankets are not only a way to stay warm, but the weight also helps to ease anxiety. This 15-pound Baloo 100% cotton weighted blanket ensures that the sleeper does not get overheated at night, which is a necessity with all that extra weight.
Dyson Proves its Worth Once Again
We always know we can count on Dyson to deliver high-powered, efficient products, and this Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier is no different. It’s a multipurpose product that can be used all year long, and it’s consistently impressed SPY’s product reviewers over the years.
Travel in Style With This Gorgeous Cashmere Wrap Scarf
This beautiful White + Warren women’s cashmere travel wrap scarf adds that perfect bit of coziness to every look. It will keep the wearer warm and comfortable even on a long plane ride.
This Furbo 360° Dog Camera Keeps an Owner’s Mind at Ease
It’s hard to be away from pets, but the Furbo 360° dog camera allows owners to see the dog when leaving the house. It can even dispense treats for the pet via a smartphone app.
Stay Comfy All Winter Long With This Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket
There’s nothing better than curling up on the couch on a rainy winter day with the family pets watching a great holiday movie. And this sherpa fleece throw blanket is the perfect pairing to that new Netflix holiday movie.
Throw a Dinner Party With This Dinnerware Set
This fantastic dinnerware set comes with enough items to feed four people. It comes in a bunch of different muted colors that make a great base for a minimalist tablescape.
The AstroMaster Newtonian Telescope is Great for Beginners
Take a break from Earth and look up to the cosmos with the astroMaster Newtonian telescope. It’s super simple to set up and use, which makes it great for newbies and kids.
The iLOLA Tea Disc Essentials Box Set is a Fancy Way to Drink Tea
This iLOLA Tea Disc Essentials Box Set comes with loose-leaf tea pressed into discs, which is a convenient way to bring loose-leaf tea on the go. And the stainless steel tumbler is the perfect way to enjoy that fresh tea.
The Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite Dpl FaceWare Pro Looks Like it is From the Future
This high-tech faceWare pro uses LED lights to help smooth over the complexion. This is an easy thing to add to the skincare routine right before going to bed. This mask has gone hugely viral on TikTok thanks to its futuristic appearance, and in SPY tests, it absolutely lives up to the hype.
Gift Something Personal This Year With a Personalized Cutting Board
Everyone can get a generic present, but this personalized cutting board takes that hostess gift to the next level.
The Original Puffy is Made for the Outdoorsman
The original puffy is a super packable and warm blanket that is perfect for outdoor adventures. It’s very lightweight, which is great for taking on that next backpacking trip.
This PlantOGram Live Frantoio Olive Tree is Great for Green Thumbs
This beautiful PlantOGram live frantoio olive tree is a live plant that ships from Amazon. Amazon keeps upping the level of products it can ship, and we are here for it.
The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is a Multi-Purpose Cooker for the Kitchen
We are loving the shift from the standard air fryer to a more countertop oven-style model. This Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is modeled more like a mini oven and is a super convenient way to cook up snacks, toast, and other crispy items. SPY recently named this the best smart oven of 2022.
This GoRide Electric Skateboard is a Versatile Way to Travel Around
This GoRide electric skateboard can be both a regular skateboard and an electric skateboard, so it makes for great transportation in all sorts of environments. It’s a fun and challenging way to get around.
This Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a Must-Have Kitchen Item
Every kitchen needs a high-quality dutch oven. It’s one of those multi-use cooking items that can be used to cook so many different items. And this Staub cast Iron dutch oven comes in a great, vibrant red color.