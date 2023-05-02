These 37 Genius Finds Will Make You Question Everything You Thought You Knew!

When you’re trying to find that all-important work-life balance, it can feel like you’re fighting against the tide day to day. From trying to cram in exercise to cooking nutritious meals to maintaining a social life, all while trying to be a 10 out of 10 at work, it can be exhausting with little room for trying new things. You can quickly get sucked into the same routine and find something dull. If you want to shake things up, we’ve got you. These 37 genius finds are sure to leave you feeling inspired and refreshed. From innovative kitchen gadgets that will stir your pots for you to a game-changing planner that will get your finances in order, these are handy and make you question everything you thought you knew about your routine. Get ready to switch it up.

This Apple iPad Mini Won’t Weigh You Down If you’re fed up with getting weighed down with your tech, swap out for an Apple iPad Mini. It has a high-resolution display and an A15 Bionic chip to give you ultra-fast graphics all day. Find it on Amazon

Think on Your Feet With a Standing Desk Converter Switch it up during your day by using this standing desk converter. This will allow you to stretch out and think on your feet. Unlike most desk converter designs, this wood-effect desk has a superb aesthetic. ‘Perfect for what I need. Not too heavy to put in a standing position. Height is great as well,’ one five-star fan wrote. Find it on Amazon

Stop Wasting Herbs with This Keeper Box The box will lengthen the life of any herbs. If you throw out fresh herbs before you can use them, this herb keeper will help them last longer. All you have to do is make sure they’re dry before popping them in and adding water into their reservoir. You have to top up the water every few days. Find it on Amazon

Pop This Little Box in the Microwave For Perfect Pasta Get perfect al dente pasta every time. Instead of waiting for the pasta to cook on the hob, you can use this pasta cooker in the microwave to cut time. Yes, it’s probably not how purists would like us to make it, but this gets perfect pasta every time. This tray comes with a straining basket to make life even more accessible. As one five-star reviewer puts it, ‘I know boiling water is pretty simple, but just being able to cook pasta in this gives me one less thing I have to watch while getting the rest of the meal ready.’ Preach. Find it on Amazon

Stop Chopping Your Fingers with These Cut-Resistant Gloves If you’re accident-prone in the kitchen and constantly risk losing a digit, these cut-resistant gloves will save you and anyone else eating your food. The lightweight gloves, which come in pink or grey, act like chainmail to prevent your hands from getting sliced. They start in size XS for little hands right up to size L. Find it on Amazon

Eliminate Drawer Fishing with This Sandwich Bag Organizer Give yourself a superpower by being organized, even filing away your sandwich bags. This bamboo storage bag organizer will stop your drawers from becoming overrun with plastic bags of different sizes. Instead, you can put your hands on what size you need – gallon, sandwich, or snack sizes. Find it on Amazon

Have a Stock of Birthday Cards Ready to Go Do you go to the store whenever you need a birthday card? Do you find yourself rushing because you forgot a loved one’s birthday? Well, now you can make sure you always have a greeting card on hand with a multipack. This one has 50 sweet designs, so you should have more than enough for emergencies. Find it on Amazon

Breakfast On the Go Just Got Cute with These Pots Take your breakfast on the go with these breakfast pots designed so your granola or toppings don’t get soggy. We hate soggy. These small containers even come with spoons, making them a pro-move for breakfast on the move. Find it on Amazon

Be More Productive with a Zen Work Space When it comes to your desk space, you probably don’t realize how easy it is to reduce the chaos. Using a desk shelf set can help with this. The natural wood rack sits nicely on your desk and gives you space to file away your books, plant pots, and more to bring zen vibes to make you productive. Find it on Amazon

Get a Helping Hand with This Electric Stirrer When you’re in the kitchen, it can feel like you’ve got a lot of plates spinning, sometimes quite literally; this electric stirrer can take one thing off your plate. This will keep your meals stirring as it sweeps the bottom of the pot to stop them from catching. It is cordless, so you don’t have to worry about wires, and it is easy to clamp onto most pots. Find it on Amazon

Get Clean Pants with This Travel Washing Machine When you’re on the road or on vacation, you don’t want to have to think about laundry, but there will come a point when you run out of socks if you’re a light-packer. There are only so many times you can turn them inside out. This mini portable washing machine is handy to take with you. You simply charge it and then stick it into your bowl with laundry detergent, and it gets to work. Find it on Amazon

Stay On Your Feet with This Kitchen Mat Do not stand for an ordinary kitchen mat that is thin and will do nothing for you except catch spills and look pretty. We’ve found this anti-fatigue mat 3/4 inch thick to reveal the pressure on your tired feet so you can be as comfortable as possible while cooking. The rug is also waterproof and stain resistant, which is excellent for those sauce splashes. Find it on Amazon

Get Those Stray Hairs with This Painless Nose Trimmer Stay on top of your game and get those strays with this painless nose and ear trimmer. This has a rotating design that clasps the hair without any yanking that usually makes you wince. Find it on Amazon

Reduce Puffiness and Tackle Migraines with This Ice Roller Using an ice roller is said to have many benefits, from reducing wrinkles and fine lines to helping you de-puff when you need it. But users swear that they are also fantastic at fighting migraines. Find it on Amazon

Rock These Weighted Bangles to Burn More Cals Ramp up the intensity of your workout or even just stroll to the shops and back by wearing these Bala Bangles. Pop them around your ankle or wrist to add extra weight. They come in various weights, depending on your preference, and by adding these, you’ll start feeling more toned and burn more calories. Find it on Amazon

Stop Your Dry Cough with This Smart Humidifier Get the correct humidity in your house with this smart humidifier, which works with voice control. It gives you optimal sleep-humidifying and stops dry coughs and stuffy noses to help you sleep better. It works for up to 45 hours with a low cool mist, and there’s even a plant mode. Find it on Amazon

These Screen Glasses Could Help You Get Better Sleep Spending most of your day looking at a screen, whether on your phone, gaming, or watching TV, helps fend off migraines and fatigue and could even help you sleep better naturally by helping you produce melatonin. Reduce your eye strain from looking at screens all day with this funky-looking set of glasses. They block blue light, damaging your retina and blocking UV radiation, keeping your eyes healthy. Find it on Amazon

Become a Morning Person with a Sunrise Alarm Clock This is how you should wake up and make yourself a morning person. The Halo Rise is designed to wake you up naturally, using light technology, simulating the color of the sunrise while gradually getting brighter. Then the smart alarm senses the best time to wake you up. It also has a bedtime tracker, which keeps an eye on your sleep and gives you tips on how to improve it. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Let Your Plants Die with This Auto Watering System If you love plants, you will love this watering system that lets you water your plants when you’re not even there. This automatic watering system connects to your WiFi to notify you when your plants have been watered or if the water needs topping up. It allows you to water up to 10 pots at one time. You can also have it in a bright setting, so they’re only watered when needed. Find it on Amazon

Light Up Your House Remotely with These Switches Instead of going around the house to turn off each light or asking a neighbor to turn lights on and off while you’re on vacation, you can do it from your phone. These smart switches will allow you to put your lights on a schedule or use voice commands. Find it on Amazon

This Little Speaker Makes a Lot of Noise This tiny box will give you a whole lot of noise. This waterproof speaker connects with your phone and pumps tunes with a bass. It’s only tiny, but it’s powerful and perfect for travel. Find it on Amazon

This Trash Can Will Change the Bag For You The last thing you want to do after a busy day at work is think about chores, particularly putting the bin out. It’s right up there with one of the worst household chores. Once you’re ready to take the bag out, one touch of a button sees the trash can, ties it up, and packages it for you, and then while you’re off doing that, it replaces the bag. This smart trash can is about to make this household chore more manageable as it’s self-changing. Find it on Amazon

This LED Wand Kills 99.99% Germs This portable UV lamp will kill over 99% of germs. It has a powerful LED light completely obliterates germs, putting your mind at rest. It can be used around the home, pet areas, and cars or taken away with you on vacation to ensure you stay as healthy as possible. Find it on Amazon

This Coffee Maker Lets You Know When the Brew is Ready Notifications can be the worst, but one saying your coffee is ready has undoubtedly got to be among the best. You must ensure your favorite coffee beans are in this smart coffee maker and pick from the eight grind settings and brew strength. You can set it to a schedule or start it when you wake up via an app or a voice command. It will even re-heat your coffee for you. Find it on Amazon

This Smart Monitor Will Keep on Top of Air Quality Keep an eye on the air you breathe with this air quality monitor. It tracks critical factors that affect your air quality and keeps a score, letting you know what it’s like in each room. You can then act if you need to by switching on your air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans on and off when your indoor air quality shifts. It works a treat if they’re also Alexa-compatible, as you don’t need to be at home to do that. Find it on Amazon

This Egg Minder Will Let You Know When You’re Running Low If you often like to have eggs for breakfast, you need an egg minder. An incredible smart tray, which can hold up to 14 eggs, goes in your fridge. It can sync with your smartphone to tell you how many eggs you’ve got and when they’ll go out of date. It’s even a light showing you the oldest egg to use up first. When you’re running low, it will send you a handy reminder so you can add to the grocery list; we’re surprised it can’t do that for you. Find it on Amazon

This Handheld Device Can Translate Over 100 Languages Travel the world without having to worry about a language barrier. This handheld translate device can translate over 100 languages. It’s the perfect travel companion as it will work even if you lose your internet connection, so you don’t have to worry about those roaming charges. Find it on Amazon

This Water Bottle Cleans Itself We’ve heard of water bottles that motivate you, but what about a bottle that can clean itself? This smart bottle uses UV-C LED technology to sanitize your water and clean the inner surfaces of the bottle by killing odor-causing bacteria and viruses. It works in just 60 seconds and powers on every two hours to keep your bottle clean. Find it on Amazon

These Life Hacks Will Help You Get By From peeling a mango with glass to making a speaker with toilet rolls and cups, there are 200 funny and useful life hacks that can help improve your life, or you can use them as a fall-back conversation starter to break the ice if you need them. Find it on Amazon

Take Care of Yourself with This Fitbit Charge 5 It’s not just what exercise you manage. If you want to get on the right track, use a fitness tracker. The Fitbit Charge 5 Smartwatch has built-in GPS and stress management tools. You can even monitor your sleep to make sure you’re on track. Find it on Amazon

Stop Buying Soda and Invest in a Soda Making Machine If you struggle with making yourself drink more water, you can make it more exciting by using this SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker and cutting down your sugar intake too. You can add fruit or a few drops of flavor to enhance your regular glass of H20. You’ll have no excuse after using this. Find it on Amazon

Conserve Your Energy with This Robot Vacuum If you want to keep up with your chores this year but have no idea where you’ll find the energy or the time, consider the ILIFE V3S Pro. It will work around you and learn your home’s layout so it can clean any room you want without having to lift a finger. Find it on Amazon

Keep Track of Keys with This Tile Mate Do you spend much time hunting for your keys before leaving the house? Now you can claw your time back with Tile Mate. If you’ve pledged to stop asking if anyone’s seen them, you can pop the tracker on your key ring. It works via Bluetooth and is compatible with iOS and Android. Find it on Amazon

Become Smarter With Your Money This money planner gives you a fresh start regarding your finances; no, we don’t mean paying off your credit cards. This gives you a plan for financial goals, budget, and saving tools. You are then armed with a debt reduction plan and worksheets to help you keep on top of your income and outgoings. Find it on Amazon

Reduce Your Stress with This Chill Pill Reduce the stress in your life with this handy Chill Pill that offers moments of calm. All you have to do is hold it in your hand, and it uses pressure point stimulation which sends a message to your nervous system to calm down. As it’s pretty discreet, it can be popped into your pocket and used whenever you need. If you struggle with sleep, you can hold it at night for better rest. Find it on Amazon

Give Your Plants a Fighting Chance with These Spikes If you can’t seem to keep your plants alive, these food spikes might be the answer. The Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes include 48 spikes packed with the micronutrients that indoor plants need, from spider plants and pothos to ferns. The fertilizer is very easy-to-use and will keep your indoor plants fed for up to two months. Users claim they quickly saw a difference in the growth and color of their plants. Find it on Amazon