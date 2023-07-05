these bougie prime day products are worth the splurge

Get ready to indulge in a world of luxury during Prime Day because we’ve curated a list of the bougie products that are absolutely worth the splurge. From high-end fashion to sophisticated home decor, these items will elevate your style and leave you feeling like a true VIP. Whether you’re treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for someone special, these bougie Prime Day finds will not disappoint. So get your wishlist ready and prepare to embrace the finer things in life because these products are here to make a statement.

Enjoy Easy Ice-Making At Home With This Countertop Ice Maker The Countertop Ice Maker introduces a new level of enjoyment to your home, transforming the way you experience your favorite drinks. This appliance delivers exceptional, chewable nugget ice that carries the flavor of your drinks more effectively than traditional ice cubes. It's the secret ingredient to elevate your cold beverages, making every sip a refreshing delight. Whether you're hosting a party or just enjoying a quiet evening at home, this ice maker adds a touch of luxury to your everyday life. Enjoy the satisfaction of the perfect ice that's always ready when you are.

Foldable Dining Table The Tiptiper table has the ability to fold out which makes it perfect for entertaining guests or hosting dinner parties. And when not in use, it can be easily folded down to save space. Including a two-tier shelf is also a great feature, providing additional storage and display space. The fact that it can be used as a work desk is an added bonus, making it a great choice for those who need a little extra workspace in their home.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack These Apple AirTags are the best-of-the-best for tracking everything from your bag to your pet. Inexpensive and effective, this four-pack lets you cover every essential item while allowing you to keep tabs on your beloved belongings through the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad.

A Stylish Sofa Bed Is A Must For House Guests Amazon is known for having some incredible homeware brands and Novogratz is highly-regarded as one of the best for furniture that's stylish, yet affordable. This velvet sofa bed is such a worthwhile investment. The design is so on trend and it doubles up as an extra place to sleep when guests come to stay.

This Dart Game For the Whole Party to Enjoy We've all seen a typical game of darts, but this SWOOC Games Dart Game brings the fun to a new level. With this giant dart board, large groups can join in on the fun as they work to hit the bullseye by kicking the ball. It can be easily set up and taken down.

This Vacuum Cleaner For Clean Sheets Every Night Get the best sleep of your life after just one use of this Daisleep Bed Vacuum Cleaner that captures 99.97% of particles that may be resting on your mattress or sheets. It comes in a compact design and makes cleaning anything from your mattress to your sofas or carpets easy.

Sort Trash with This Sleek Touchless Trash Can Sort your trash as you throw it away with this sleek trash system that you don't even need to touch. It has two sides, a blue side for recycling and a black side for trash. It has a soft-close but airtight lid and filters to block out unwanted smells.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Get charged faster and with huge savings. This Apple MagSafe battery pack is the portable best friend your iPhone needs. This pack offers the best of both worlds – the ease of charging on the go with super-fast charging capability.

This Phomemo Thermal Printer Doesn't Even Need Ink This Phomemo Thermal Printer is a portable, light-as-a-feather piece of awesomeness that's ready to roll when you are. All you need is a smartphone to get this printer going as this little genius plays nice with both iOS and Android, all thanks to that Bluetooth magic. The thermal feature also means no inky messes, no pricey cartridges, and definitely no 'out of ink' run-ins.

This Retro Cube Bookshelf Really Ties a Room Together Add storage and dimension to your spaces and tie the decor of your room together with this mid-century modern cube bookshelf TikTok loves. There are seven different shelves in different sizes, and each shelf can hold up to 35 pounds for maximum storage. It's functional style, and that's the name of the game.

Treat Yourself to This IT Bag This Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is a true marvel. It possesses the remarkable capability of holding a substantial amount of your belongings while maintaining its refined shape. Its adjustable straps allow for versatile wear around your waist or across your body. Furthermore, the bag is incredibly functional as the waterproof material makes it easy to clean.

Apple iPad Don't miss out on this limited-time offer; update your tablet before they're all gone. This Apple 10.2-inch iPad is a powerful device capable of handling any task, whether for work or play. With its customizable GB range, you can choose the capacity that best suits your needs.

Keep Your Drinks Cool & Refreshing With This Free-Standing Beverage Fridge This Free-Standing Beverage Fridge is more than just a mini fridge. It's a sleek and stylish beverage cooler that can store multiple cans of your favorite drinks. Whether you need a cold beer, a sparkling water, or a soda pop, this will keep them at the perfect temperature for your enjoyment. You can easily adjust the thermostat and the shelves to suit your preferences. Plus, you can lock the glass door to prevent unauthorized access or accidental spills. The blue LED lighting adds a touch of elegance and makes it easy to find what you're looking for. This fridge is ideal for any room where you want to entertain guests, relax with family, or enjoy a refreshing drink.

The Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a Great Steal We have had to do a double-take on this incredible deal. The cordless vacuum cleaner has a digital touchscreen to tell you its status on everything from battery time to gear adjustment.

Stay Cool & Comfortable With This Tower Fan Meet the Tower Fan, a revolution in cooling technology. Designed for ease and efficiency, it brings together power and tranquillity like never before. With its multiple speeds and modes option, it offers a cooling solution for every scenario. The app allows for convenient control, making comfort just a tap away. The fan's high velocity ensures quick cooling, and its oscillation covers a wide area for even distribution. What truly sets it apart is its whisper-quiet performance, allowing you to enjoy a peaceful ambiance without compromising on freshness. The mute function lets you adapt the fan to your lifestyle and the timer ensures energy savings. With easy assembly and no tools needed, this fan is all about making your life easier and cooler.

Finally Scoop up Some Apple AirPods Everyone has wireless earbuds now, but there's a reason Apple AirPods are so covetable. The quality is good, the buds are comfortable, and they have a long battery life.

Keep Your Yard Clutter Free with This Deck Box At the end of the day, keep your garden looking like that backyard oasis you deserve by tidying away any clutter. Not only will it keep your space clutter-free but it'll also protect your things from the elements. We love this outdoor storage box where you can hide away toys, cushions, and even tools. Once closed it can be used as extra seating.

Under Desk Treadmill The desk treadmill hashtag has a whopping 32.2 million views, so add this TOGOGYM walking pad to your home office to get extra miles in as you work. It's a great exercise option since it comes with a convenient remote that you can use to set up the speed, and you can even track your calories burned, speed, time, and distance on the LCD display. Plus, it's whisper quiet and can help improve posture as well.

These Curtains are Stunning You just can't find curtains like these at your local big box store! That's why you should jump at the chance to get these stunning pom pom curtains this Prime Day. They're beautiful, simple bits of decor that really work to frame up your windows and let them make a statement and TikTok is loving them!

Revel in the Perfect Summer Escape with This Floating Mat Float away your summer days with this Floating Mat. Designed for supreme comfort, this floating hammock includes two detachable pillows for head and knee support, transforming your pool into a luxurious spa. Its ergonomic design allows you to stay partially submerged, the perfect way to stay cool while soaking up the sun.

Look After Your Knives with a Smart Cutting Board This relatively new product is popping up in social feeds, and we are here for it. This Charmline Smart Knife Cutting Board has a stand featuring an automatic timed drying mode, allowing you to keep your cutting boards and knives clean and dry after use. Talk about the perfect smart kitchen appliance for hassle-free meal prep.

Make Your Own Tasty Wood-Fired Pizza with This Incredible Oven If you're in the I love pizza camp, you're not alone. Impress your family and visitors with your own pizza oven to make your own tasty wood-fired pizza. The amazing thing about this cooker is that you can also cook food like meat and fish as well as bake bread. This one comes with an adjustable chimney and it has wheels so you can whizz it around wherever you need.

This Stunning Mirror Lets You Check Yourself Out From Head to Toe We love this full-length arched mirror which has a simplistic design but has the wow factor. This full-length mirror not only adds light but gives the room the illusion of space. It comes with a stand but is also equipped with hooks if you prefer to have it wall mounted.

Lounging in Style with These Beach Loungers Lounge in style and comfort with these folding Beach Loungers. Their adjustable backrest ensures the perfect posture for reading or relaxing. Durable and easy to set up, they're the ideal beach companions.

This Ultimate Beach Bag Even Comes with Towels This is the ultimate beach bag. It can fit all you need for a beach day or a picnic. It comes with a cooler bag, two microfiber towels, and an internal pocket to slip your valuables in.

This Foldable Dining Table Has Hidden Storage This foldable dining table also has secret storage. The four-table table sits on wheels, so it can be moved out if you need more space or locked into position. It has a foldable design to store neatly but doubles as a writing desk. We love the inside shelves too.

Towel Warmer TikToker Lauryn Bosstick deemed this Keenray towel warmer a "bathroom essential," and we're inclined to agree since getting out of the shower to fluffy and warm towels is one of the simple pleasures in life. It has an extra-large 20-liter capacity to fit large towels, and you can even use it to heat blankets and PJs when you want to be extra cozy.

These Wall Lights Are Truly Something Special These gold wall lights can be mounted to the wall vertically or horizontally and when lit up, the crystal bubble design creates a gorgeous speckled display on the walls. Such an elegant choice for your bathroom or vanity.

Boost Productivity With This Portable Monitor Extender This Portable Monitor Extender is a game-changer for anyone who needs more screen space and flexibility. Ideal for working on multiple projects, gaming, or watching videos, this device can add two extra screens to your laptop, smartphone or tablet. It has a 13.3-inch screen with a full 207° rotation and 180° display mode to adjust to the preferred angle and view. It supports M1 Macbook chipset laptops and can connect via USB-C or HDMI.

Print Anywhere, Anytime With This Portable Printer This Portable Printer is the ultimate solution for your printing needs on the go. Print documents, photos, receipts, labels, or stickers on thermal paper that does not require ink or toner. Connect it to any smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop via Bluetooth 5.0 and print wirelessly from anywhere. The lightweight device makes it easy to carry in your bag or backpack.

Make Your Backyard Instagram-Worthy With This Egg Chair Create an Instagram-worthy backyard with this swinging wicker egg chair. The cozy lounger has the softest padded cushions so you can lay back, rest your head and support your back. The all-weather design makes it perfect for outdoor use on the garden or porch.

Get the Original iRobot Roomba Sometimes it pays off to get the original, which is definitely the case with the iRobot Roomba. It's the ultimate set-and-forget cleaning appliance that requires no elbow grease.

These Floating Shelves Decorate a Wall Space in Style These Floating Shelves come with a set of three that fit perfectly together. This is great for people that don't have the best eye for aligning different decor elements. These shelves also make a wonderful place to display small plants.

Don't Stress Over Air Conditioning Costs with This Innovative Cooler Air conditioning makes a home feel cool in the heat, but the bills can be stressful. This air cooler creates the same cooling sensation for the price of an electric fan. Customers have said it works wonderfully in their homes and is such good value for money.

Endless Refreshments With This Nugget Ice Maker Experience the ultimate solution for those who want to enjoy quality drinks at home. This Nugget Ice Maker has a self-cleaning feature with a pellet ice machine that offers a hassle-free experience for those who are always on the go. The open-and-pour water refill makes filling easy, and the stainless steel housing gives it a modern look that will complement any countertop. With the ability to store ice for up to 24 hours, this machine is perfect for personal use or entertaining guests.

Portable Monitor This KYY Portable Monitor is a game-changer for anyone who wants to easily expand their laptop or gaming setup with its ultra-slim IPS display, FHD 1080P resolution, and convenient USB C and HDMI connectivity. There are also built-in speakers for the ultimate in portable entertainment.

Block out the Haters with These On-Ear Headphones The ultimate way to stop people from interrupting on a plane or a walk is to wear a pair of Beats on-ear headphones that drowns out all the excess noise. And that rose gold color is stunning as well.

This is a Beautiful Rug to Add to a Patio We can't get enough of this intricate, geometric rug. The weather-resistant rug, which comes in nine colors, won't fade in the sun and can be used inside or outdoors. Rolling out on the balcony or patio for that extra texture is excellent.

This Is A Very Cool Bistro Set We can't get enough of this bistro set. We love the diamond weave design along with the large seats that give you lots of room to relax outside. Each chair comes with two cushions

Enjoy Comfort Beyond Belief with This Mattress Topper Everyone deserves a great night’s sleep and customers say this mattress topper is perfect for helping them achieve a restful night. The reviews have also praised the design for helping to ease joint or muscle pain. Find it on Amazon

These Planters Are Showstoppers This set of two planters are ideal for plant lovers. The mid-century design is so eye-catching with the black texture base with gold legs. These plant boxes are not only stunning to look at but practical, too, as they have a detachable plug to help your greenery thrive. Find it on Amazon