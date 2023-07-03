Add These Must-Have Products to Your Prime Day Wishlist!

This year, SPY is amping our excitement for Amazon’s biggest shopping extravaganza: Prime Day. Sure, we all love the thrill of finding deals and steals on this mega online event. But isn’t it even better when we’re prepped and ready with our wishlist so we can instantly hit ‘Add to Cart’ without a second’s delay? From tech gadgets that redefine cutting-edge to home essentials that add a touch of simplicity and elegance to your everyday life, we’ve got you covered. So brace yourselves as we unravel our meticulously curated Prime Day wishlist, sure to delight even the savviest shoppers.

Enjoy a Rich Experience with This Coffee & Espresso Machine This coffee and espresso machine is the ultimate companion for coffee lovers seeking a seamless brewing experience. With its innovative technology and sleek design, this machine delivers exceptional coffee and espresso with just a touch of a button. The machine utilizes barcode recognition to automatically adjust brewing parameters, ensuring optimal flavor extraction for each capsule. Find it on Amazon

Wake Up to Luscious Lips with This Lip Sleeping Mask Transform your nightly routine with the Beautehacks lip sleeping mask, your essential ally against dry, chapped lips. This overnight hydrating and moisturizing lip care treatment works tirelessly as you sleep, allowing you to wake up to soft, rejuvenated lips. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Delicious Meals with This Air Fryer This air fryer is the ultimate kitchen appliance for air frying, roasting, broiling, baking, reheating and dehydrating. You can watch your food cook through the ClearCook window and easily monitor the progress with the smart programs. The EvenCrisp technology ensures a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time. Find it on Amazon

Go Wireless with These Apple AirPod Pros The Earbuds delivers a truly immersive and wireless audio experience. These earbuds combine cutting-edge technology with sleek design, offering exceptional sound quality and convenience. With active noise cancellation, the Earbuds blocks out unwanted background noise, allowing you to focus on your music, podcasts, or calls with crystal-clear clarity. The customizable fit and the included soft silicone tips ensure a comfortable and secure fit for all-day wear. It boasts impressive sound quality, with rich bass, detailed midranges, and crisp highs, bringing your favorite audio content to life. The intuitive touch controls allow you to play, pause, skip tracks, and answer calls with a simple tap. With the included charging case, you can enjoy hours and hours of listening time, ensuring your earbuds are always ready to go. Find it on Amazon

Transform Chores with This Corded Vacuum This corded vacuum is a revolutionary tool that will redefine your home cleaning routine. Its exceptional performance on carpets means embedded dirt and debris don’t stand a chance, leading to a deeper clean for your floors. Find it on Amazon

Transform Your Home to Smart with These Plugs These Smart plugs are the perfect solution for making your home smarter and more convenient. With this pack of smart plugs, you can easily control and automate your devices using your voice or an app. Compatible with various AI virtual assistants, these smart plugs allow you to turn lights, appliances, and other electronics on and off with a simple command or through scheduling. Find it on Amazon

Wake Up to Soft & Nourished Lips with This Sleeping Mask The Laneige lip sleeping mask is a must-have beauty product for achieving smooth and hydrated lips. This luxurious overnight mask is formulated with a blend of nourishing ingredients, including Berry Complex and moisture wrap, to deeply moisturize and repair dry, chapped lips while you sleep. Find it on Amazon

Achieve the Perfect Grind with This Coffee Grinder This coffee grinder is a must-have tool for coffee enthusiasts who value precision and consistency in their brew. With its powerful and efficient motor, this grinder effortlessly grinds coffee beans to the desired consistency, unlocking the full flavor potential of your favorite beans. Find it on Amazon

Audio Bliss with These Noise-Canceling Headphones These noise-canceling headphones have advanced technology that blocks out distractions and ambient noise, allowing you to focus on your music, movies or calls with crystal-clear clarity. The wireless Bluetooth connectivity provides seamless pairing with your devices, allowing you to move without being tethered by wires. Find it on Amazon

Experience Efficiency with This Cordless Vacuum Cleaner This cordless vacuum cleaner revolutionizes your cleaning routine with its powerful performance and versatile design. Say goodbye to the hassle of cords and enjoy the freedom of cordless cleaning as you effortlessly maneuver around your home. Find it on Amazon

Secure and Control Your Garage with This Smart Control Upgrade your garage door system and enjoy convenient and secure access with this smart garage control. This smart device allows you to control and monitor, open, close, and check the status of your garage door remotely from anywhere using your smartphone or voice commands. No more worrying about whether you left the garage door open or not. Find it on Amazon

Salon-Styled at Home with This Hair Dryer This hair dryer is your ultimate tool for achieving salon-quality hair styling right in the comfort of your own home. The lightweight and ergonomic design ensures comfortable handling, making it easy to achieve professional-looking results. Find it on Amazon

Play Your Favorites with These Headphones These wireless over-ear headphones are the perfect companion for music enthusiasts who crave immersive audio experiences. Equipped with advanced noise-canceling technology, these headphones block out external distractions, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your favorite music. Find it on Amazon

Illuminate Your Skin with This Sunscreen This sunscreen is an innovative sunscreen that combines broad-spectrum SPF protection with a luminous glow, giving your skin a healthy and radiant appearance. The lightweight, non-greasy formula is enriched with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which help hydrate and nourish the skin while providing a smooth and even complexion. Find it on Amazon

Experience Comfort & Style in These Crocs Slides These Crocs Mellow slides are the epitome of comfort and style for your feet. The foam construction offers lightweight comfort and durability, making these slides perfect for all-day wear. The contoured footbed provides arch support and a massaging effect, ensuring superior comfort even during extended use. Find it on Amazon

Effortless Salon-Styled Hair with This Volumizer Brush This best-selling Revlon volumizer plus brush is a game-changer in hair styling, giving salon-worthy results at home. This innovative tool combines the power of a hair dryer and a volumizing brush, making it easy to achieve a professional blowout look with ease. Find it on Amazon

Stay Active with This Electric Treadmill Boost your fitness levels and stay productive while working or studying with this electric treadmill. This innovative exercise machine is designed to fit seamlessly under your desk, allowing you to walk or jog while you work or attend to your tasks. Its compact and space-saving design makes it perfect for home and office use. Find it on Amazon

Powerful Sound with This Mini Bluetooth Speaker This Sony Bluetooth speaker is a portable powerhouse that delivers rich, clear, and powerful sound wherever you go. Whether you want to listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks, this speaker can enhance your audio experience with its sound diffusion processor and extra bass technology. Find it on Amazon

Get Convenient with These Coffee Capsules Every morning deserves an exceptional start, and that’s precisely what the Nespresso Vertuo coffee capsules offer. This luxurious capsule delivers a rich, dark roast coffee, enveloping your senses in its bold flavor and invigorating aroma, promising an intense coffee experience. Find it on Amazon

Keep Drinks Refreshingly Cold with This Rambler Bottle This Rambler bottle is the perfect companion for those who love to stay hydrated on the go. Constructed with durable stainless steel and featuring double-wall vacuum insulation, this bottle keeps your beverages ice-cold for hours, no matter the outside temperature. Whether hiking, camping, or running errands, this bottle ensures your drinks stay refreshingly chilled. Find it on Amazon

Keep Food Fresh with These Food Storage Containers These food storage containers are the ultimate food storage and organization solution. This set includes a variety of container sizes, allowing you to store everything from leftovers to meal prep ingredients easily. The containers are made with high-quality, BPA-free plastic and feature a crystal-clear design that makes it easy to see the contents inside. Find it on Amazon

Stunning 4K Entertainment with the Fire TV Experience breathtaking visuals and lifelike images with this Fire TV with 4K resolution and HDR support. Stream your favorite shows, movies, and games from popular services like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ using the included Alexa Voice Remote. This bundle includes a wall mount for easy installation and a remote cover for added protection. Transform your living room into a home theater and enjoy a cinematic experience. Find it on Amazon

Read More with the Kindle Bundle This Kindle Bundle is a must-have for book lovers who want to read more. With the lightweight and waterproof Kindle e-reader, you can carry your entire library wherever you go and enjoy a comfortable reading experience with its glare-free display and adjustable front light. Find it on Amazon

Stay One Step Ahead with This Echo Dot The Echo Dot is a sleek, portable device that offers voice commands, music streaming, and smart home control. It even comes with an international adapter, allowing you to stay connected no matter where you are in the world. Find it on Amazon

Improve Your Oral Health with This Electric Toothbrush This rechargeable electric toothbrush is a powerful tool for maintaining optimal oral hygiene. With its advanced sonic technology and gentle bristle design, this toothbrush delivers a deep and thoroughly clean, removing plaque and improving gum health. Find it on Amazon

Experience the Joy of Home Gardening with This Indoor Garden This indoor garden is a high-performance indoor gardening system that brings the joy of gardening to your fingertips. With its sleek stainless steel design and AI virtual assistants compatibility, this hydroponic garden allows you to grow various herbs, vegetables, and flowers in your home effortlessly. Find it on Amazon

Stream, Play, and Control Everything with Fire TV Cube This Fire TV Cube is the ultimate streaming device that lets you enjoy fast, smooth, and hands-free entertainment. Whether you want to watch your favorite shows, play games, or control other devices, you can do it with your voice. Find it on Amazon

Experience Silky Smooth Skin with This Hair Remover Say goodbye to unwanted hair and hello to silky smooth skin with the revolutionary hair remover. This advanced hair removal device offers precise and long-lasting results, leaving your skin soft for weeks. The smart sensor technology provides gentle guidance, ensuring the right amount of pressure is applied for maximum efficiency and comfort. Find it on Amazon

Breathe Easy & Healthy with This Air Purifier This air purifier is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to enjoy clean, fresh, and safe air at home. This air purifier uses a true filtration system that captures dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and other pollutants. It also has a UV-C light that kills bacteria and viruses without producing harmful ozone. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Home Safe with This Smart Security Camera Monitor your home day and night with Smart security camera indoor plug-in smart security camera. With motion detection and two-way audio, you can see, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home from your smartphone. Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected, or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most. Find it on Amazon

Achieve a Healthy Smile with This Water Flosser This water flosser is the ultimate oral care solution for anyone who wants to improve their gum health and prevent tooth decay. This innovative device uses water pressure and pulsations to gently and effectively clean between teeth and below the gum line, where brushing and flossing can’t reach. Find it on Amazon

Save Time & Effort with This Food Processor This food processor is more than just a kitchen appliance. It’s a versatile tool that can quickly chop, slice, shred, puree, and spiralize your favorite ingredients. This food processor can handle it all if you want to make zoodles, salsa, coleslaw, hummus, or pesto. Find it on Amazon

This Mini Coffee Maker is a Space Saver This Mini Coffee Maker is not your ordinary coffee maker. It’s a smart device that recognizes your specific cup pod and customizes brew settings to make each cup distinctively delicious. You can also use an app to brew from anywhere, schedule a brew, customize your brew settings, create and save favorite settings, and use voice assist in brewing remotely. Find it on Amazon

Cooking Made Easy with This Instant Pot Duo Plus This Instant Pot Duo Plus is the perfect kitchen appliance for busy people who want to cook healthy and delicious meals without spending too much time in the kitchen. With its customizable smart programs, you can pressure cook ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more with just one touch of a button. Find it on Amazon

Never Miss a Visitor with This Ring Video Doorbell This 1080p HD Ring video doorbell has advanced motion detection, two-way talk, standard GHz connectivity and customizable privacy settings. It also has night vision with sharp contrast, ensuring you’ll never miss a detail – even in the dark. With real-time notifications sent straight to your phone, you can know when someone’s at your front door before they ring your doorbell. Find it on Amazon

Freshly Ground Perfection with This Coffee Grinder This coffee grinder is the ultimate companion for coffee enthusiasts who appreciate the unmatched flavor of freshly ground beans. The grinder offers lots of adjustable settings, allowing you to customize the grind size for various brewing methods, from fine espresso to coarse French press. Find it on Amazon