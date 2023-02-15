These Products Are So Popular, You’ll Want to Join the Bandwagon

If you’re on the hunt for the latest and greatest products, it can be overwhelming to navigate the seemingly endless options available. That’s why we’ve put together a list of our readers’ favorite products that are worth checking out. From cutting-edge tech gadgets to stylish home essentials, these popular picks have received high praise for their quality, innovation, and overall value. Whether you’re in need of a practical item for daily use or just want to treat yourself to something new, this article will introduce you to the products that our readers have been buying this month.

This Portable Pizza Oven Makes More Than Just Pizza Dinner has never tasted better since TikTokers started talking about this Bakebros Pizza Oven that can cook and create the most delicious pizza in minutes. But it’s not just for pizza – the adjustable heat control dial allows you to cook various meats, fish, and vegetables perfectly. Plus it’s incredibly portable with retractable legs and a carry bag that make it easy to take on the go. Find it on Amazon

Foldable Dining Table The Tiptiper table has the ability to fold out which makes it perfect for entertaining guests or hosting dinner parties. When it’s not in use, it can also be easily folded down to save space. It includes a two-tier shelf for additional storage and display space, and it can be used as a desk in a pinch making it a great choice for those who need a little extra workspace in their home. Find it on Amazon

Crystal Hair Eraser They’ve finally done it. They’ve created a way to remove hair without razor burn or harsh chemicals! It sounds too good to be true, but it isn’t! All you have to do is gently rub this crystal hair remover onto your skin in a circular motion, leaving you with soft, hair-free skin. Find it on Amazon

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster It’s not easy to have over 18,000 reviews on Amazon and still maintain a 4.8-star rating, so we had to put this duster on our list! It’s a reusable duster that you lightly wet before use. It absorbs dust in the tracks and keeps it there because of its spongy texture. Since it’s reusable, you’ll always have it on hand. Find it on Amazon

This Futon Sofa Bed Sneakily Provides Extra Sleeping Space This beautiful dusty pink mopio Chloe Futon Sofa Bed doesn’t look like a sofa bed at first glance. But, it can be laid flat to form a bed, which is a great way to provide sleeping space for guests even if the home lacks a guest room. Find it on Amazon

This Mushroom Lamp Is Great for the Bedside Table Mushroom-shaped lamps went totally viral on TikTok in the past year, and we love the trend. This glass CometMars Mushroom Lamp fits squarely within the trend and comes with different lighting settings that can change based on the mood. Find it on Amazon

Motorized Window Shade This Yoolax Motorized Blind Shade is a window shade that can be controlled remotely or with a compatible smart device. It is compatible with Alexa and can be controlled through voice commands. The shade can block out light and provide privacy with its blackout feature. The shade is powered by a battery or solar power, making it convenient for any room. It can be customized to fit your window size and is easy to install. This motorized blind shade is a great way to add convenience and control to your window treatments. Find it on Amazon

Spruce Up Empty Vases With This Dried Pampas Grass Dried Pampas Grass is a great way to fill up vases because it doesn’t require any water and doesn’t die. We love a low-maintenance item. Find it on Amazon

This Cat Tree Is a Unique Place for Cats to Play & Sleep Many cat trees are a total eyesore, but luckily this is starting to change. This pretty Wood Floral Cat Tree brings spring vibes into the home and gives cats a comfy place to sleep in the sun. Find it on Amazon

This Adjustable Pot Lid Organizer Is Easy to Install Make the most of existing space with this Adjustable Pot Lid Organizer. The set comes with six of these adjustable organizers that can be placed based on the user’s needs. Find it on Amazon

Under Desk Treadmill The desk treadmill hashtag has a whopping 32.2 million views, so add this TOGOGYM walking pad to your home office to get extra miles in as you work. It’s a great exercise option since it comes with a convenient remote that you can use to set up the speed and you can even track your calories burned, speed, time, and distance on the LCD display. Plus, it’s whisper-quiet and can help improve posture as well. Find it on Amazon

Quencher Tumbler We have scoured the internet to find you the tumble everyone is talking about: the Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler. When SPY editors tested this tumbler for themselves, they became obsessed. This travel bottle amassed a cult following for keeping drinks cool or warm for hours and its ability to fit in car cup holders. Users also love its design features including the handle and the straw. Did we mention the unique colors it’s available in? Find it on Amazon

Cut Through Corn in Seconds With This Stripper Make life easier for yourself with this corn kernel stripper. It’s so much safer than using a knife and quicker too. It has a serrated blade that makes it easy to cut through three rows of kernels at a time. ‘I ordered one of these for my elderly father, who still likes cutting corn with a knife on a bowl, he developed some dexterity issues this last year, so I thought I would order this and see how it worked. Honestly, I did not expect much; it blew my mind! The corn came off the cob, like a hot knife going through butter!’ one user said, and they also ordered one for themselves. Find it on Amazon

The iRobot Mop Is More Convenient Than a Swiffer With all the new advances in cleaning technology, there’s almost no reason to lift a finger anymore. This iRobot Braava Jet maps out the home and cleans with just the push of a button. Find it on Amazon

Freestanding Punching Bag The FITVEN Freestanding Punching Bag is a piece of exercise equipment that allows you to practice boxing or kickboxing techniques in your home. It is 70 inches tall and weighs 205 lbs, making it suitable for adults, youth, and kids. The bag is made of high-quality materials and has a suction cup base that provides stability during use. It comes with a pair of boxing gloves and can be easily assembled and disassembled for storage. This bag is a good option for those who want to improve their punching and kicking skills or get a cardiovascular workout at home. Find it on Amazon

This Mist Maker for a Fresher-Smelling Car This AoMck Mist Maker is your compact companion for a car filled with nature’s goodness. This diffuser is perfect for long car rides when things smell a little funky. With its two adjustable spray modes, you can enjoy three hours of continuous misting or six hours of intermittent misting for maximum refreshment. Find it on Amazon

This LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Might be Tiktok’s Favorite Skincare Product This LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask was one of those products that almost every single skincare girlie on TikTok was using. But the best part is that it actually works. Wearing it overnight leaves the lips plumped and hydrated in the morning. Find it on Amazon

Mug Warmer With Built-In Wireless Charger Mug warmers just got an upgrade. This MINXUE Coffee Mug Warmer can warm your coffee or tea and charge your devices wirelessly. It can be placed on any flat surface, such as a desk or table, and is perfect for use in the home or office. The warmer feature can keep your coffee or tea at the ideal temperature so that you can enjoy it for longer. The cooling feature can drop the temperature of your drink by 9-12℃(48-54℉) in 15 minutes, which is perfect for hot summer days. And the wireless charging feature can charge your phone, tablet, or other devices without additional cables. It is an ideal solution for people who want to enjoy warm drinks and have convenient charging and cooling in one device. Find it on Amazon